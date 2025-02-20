ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo stunned her fans in a newly shared mirror selfie, showing off her slimmer figure.

Having started working on her fitness last year, the singer’s drastic weight loss transformation was met with both praise and criticism.

Previously making headlines for unapologetically showcasing her full figure with her 5’10 (1.77cm) height, Lizzo has been at the center of a storm of comments from the body positivity community over her weight loss journey.

Lizzo says, “The idea of body positivity has evolved into body neutrality”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Known as a long-standing champion of body positivity, Lizzo is admired for always being transparent about her health and wellness with her 43.1. million Instagram followers. In her new mirror selfie, the singer looks healthier than ever.



Stating that her goal is health and wellness over public approval, Lizzo continues to share her weight loss journey with her fans. Speaking to the New York Times, Lizzo stated, “The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception.” “It’s evolved into body neutrality,” she continued.

Lizzo added that she wants the focus away from appearance, and instead on self-acceptance beyond looks. The singer’s Emmy-winning reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and her popular shapewear line, Yitty, are focused on inclusivity in all forms as well, and not just bigger sizes.

Lizzo denies allegations of using Ozempic, says she’s dedicated





When faced with allegations of resorting to currently trending GLP-1 medications like Ozempic for weight loss, the rapper/singer denied the claims through an Instagram post, saying that she has been following a disciplined diet of calorie deficit, high-protein meals, and strength training.

Later on, her trainer also commented that her transformation was solely the result of the singer’s dedication.



Lizzo shared that she reached her goal weight back in January



Back on January 16, the four-time Grammy winner proudly shared that she had lowered her body mass index by 10.5 and lost 16% of her total body fat. “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals,” she continued.

Adding that her focus was always on health instead of public approval, Lizzo credited her fitness progress to a strict diet, consistent life changes and weight training.

Lizzo said that she “will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI” even after her weight loss



In her statement in January 2024, Lizzo made it clear that she was intentionally working on her health and that her weight loss journey had nothing to do with traditional beauty standards.

She expressed that even after her significant weight loss, she would still be “morbidly obese” by BMI metrics standards, saying “Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI. And little bros on the Internet are still going to call me big backed. But I will be happy.”

Nonetheless, she underlined that her focus was on personal happiness and well-being rather than getting validation.

Fans upset over praise comments on Lizzo now that’s she’s getting thinner





While Lizzo received a lot of support from her community, some users were upset over the fact that the singer is getting positive comments now that she’s losing weight. Prior to her fitness journey, Lizzo was the target of mockery and ridicule over her size.

One user commented, “It’s crazy to see your comment section has [gone] from a bashing zone to praise and worship since your weight loss and all from complete strangers. Fatphobia is real! [You] look amazing!” While another added, “Isn’t it so crazy how many people come out of the woodworks when you lose weight? Very telling.”

The difference in people’s behavior lit the fuse on debates of society’s flawed views toward body image and weight loss, which leads to the growing issue of eating disorders.

Lizzo’s weight loss transformation posts got various comments from her fans

