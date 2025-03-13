Two Best Friends Who Started Taking Ozempic At The Same Time Reveal Their Different Experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

Best friends AnnaLee Canario, 32, and Dacia Benjamin, 40, have gone on a fair share of journeys during their decade-long friendship, but their experience of losing weight together is definitely one to remember.

Just over two years ago, AnnaLee weighed 292lbs while Dacia came in at 220lbs. The women from Virginia were determined to slim down in a healthy manner.

So, in December of 2022, the former began her treatment with Mounjari, which contains tirzepatide, while the latter got a prescription for compounded semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, about six months later.

Both were using GLP-1 drugs, known to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, but studies show tirzepatide is usually a little more effective since it targets two gut hormones that can regulate blood sugar, digestion, and appetite instead of the usual one.

But that isn’t exactly how it panned out.

Sharing the journey with the Daily Mail, Dacia revealed she was able to lose weight quicker on semaglutide, but her side effects were significantly worse than her friend’s.

Although both medications have a tendency to cause side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea, Dacia noticed that her nausea and stomach cramps were unbearable and “paralyzing.”

Things also took a terrifying turn when her toddler ran away from her at the park and headed for a busy street. She tried to go after her daughter but was “too out of shape and overweight” to keep up.

Luckily, a stranger was able to intervene — but Dacia said it was a wake-up call.

“My side effects have been pretty hard, I’m not going to lie,” she revealed to the outlet. “I’ve dealt with continuous nausea and constipation, but I think my team and I have found my sweet spot, and I’m doing so much better.

“I noticed that AnnaLee didn’t deal with as much as I did.”

Now that some time has passed, their change in appearance is clearly evident. AnnaLee now weighs 184lbs while Dacia comes in at 140lbs.

While it was definitely a challenge, their faith and partnership with one another played a huge role in their achievements.

Talking about Dacia, AnnaLee gushed, “She just motivates me to want to be better and doesn’t really accept mediocre. She wants you to be successful and will push you but compassionately.”

Similarly enough, Dacia mentioned that her connection with AnnaLee made the entire “process so much more manageable and kept me optimistic.”

She added, “Our friendship has served as built-in motivation. I have shared things with AnnaLee that I don’t think I’d normally just share. It’s made me realize that we truly aren’t alone in this GLP-1 world when it can be harsh.”

Indeed, making lifestyle changes with a buddy in mind can be especially beneficial when it comes to weight loss and the development of better eating habits.

Tricia Leahy, a professor at the University of Connecticut who studies behavioral interventions, told Yahoo Life that your chance of success improves when someone close to you is motivated to make similar changes. Being around these people will automatically have an effect on your daily habits.

“Social influence and norms cut both ways,” she said.

Katie Rickel, a psychologist and CEO of the residential weight loss retreat Structure House, also chimed in to say that social culture is “really food-centric.”

“When you’re going it alone [on your weight loss journey], you can really feel left out,” she shared.

But as someone who actually went through a successful transformation with a friend, Dacia noted how crucial it is to remember that everyone is going at their own pace.

“Honestly, do what you need to do as long as you have your doctor’s blessing,” the 40-year-old said. “Do not let anyone make you feel uncomfortable about the way you choose to manage your health and weight.

“This is your journey not anyone else’s. Also, what works for one person might not work for another. So, if someone has tried something and it didn’t work for them, it might still work for you.”

