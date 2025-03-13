Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Two Best Friends Who Started Taking Ozempic At The Same Time Reveal Their Different Experiences
Health, News

Two Best Friends Who Started Taking Ozempic At The Same Time Reveal Their Different Experiences

Best friends AnnaLee Canario, 32, and Dacia Benjamin, 40, have gone on a fair share of journeys during their decade-long friendship, but their experience of losing weight together is definitely one to remember.

Just over two years ago, AnnaLee weighed 292lbs while Dacia came in at 220lbs. The women from Virginia were determined to slim down in a healthy manner. 

So, in December of 2022, the former began her treatment with Mounjari, which contains tirzepatide, while the latter got a prescription for compounded semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, about six months later.

Both were using GLP-1 drugs, known to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, but studies show tirzepatide is usually a little more effective since it targets two gut hormones that can regulate blood sugar, digestion, and appetite instead of the usual one.

But that isn’t exactly how it panned out.

    AnnaLee and Dacia had very different experiences with using Ozempic to lose weight

    Image credits: daciarae

    Sharing the journey with the Daily Mail, Dacia revealed she was able to lose weight quicker on semaglutide, but her side effects were significantly worse than her friend’s.

    Although both medications have a tendency to cause side effects such as vomiting and diarrhea, Dacia noticed that her nausea and stomach cramps were unbearable and “paralyzing.”

    Things also took a terrifying turn when her toddler ran away from her at the park and headed for a busy street. She tried to go after her daughter but was “too out of shape and overweight” to keep up. 

    Luckily, a stranger was able to intervene — but Dacia said it was a wake-up call.

    Image credits: dacirae

    “My side effects have been pretty hard, I’m not going to lie,” she revealed to the outlet. “I’ve dealt with continuous nausea and constipation, but I think my team and I have found my sweet spot, and I’m doing so much better. 

    “I noticed that AnnaLee didn’t deal with as much as I did.”

    Now that some time has passed, their change in appearance is clearly evident. AnnaLee now weighs 184lbs while Dacia comes in at 140lbs. 

    While it was definitely a challenge, their faith and partnership with one another played a huge role in their achievements.

    Dacia noticed that her side effects were much more “paralyzing” than her friend’s

    Image credits: annaleecanario

    Talking about Dacia, AnnaLee gushed, “She just motivates me to want to be better and doesn’t really accept mediocre. She wants you to be successful and will push you but compassionately.”

    Similarly enough, Dacia mentioned that her connection with AnnaLee made the entire “process so much more manageable and kept me optimistic.”

    She added, “Our friendship has served as built-in motivation. I have shared things with AnnaLee that I don’t think I’d normally just share. It’s made me realize that we truly aren’t alone in this GLP-1 world when it can be harsh.”

    Indeed, making lifestyle changes with a buddy in mind can be especially beneficial when it comes to weight loss and the development of better eating habits.

    Image credits: daciarae, daciarae

    Tricia Leahy, a professor at the University of Connecticut who studies behavioral interventions, told Yahoo Life that your chance of success improves when someone close to you is motivated to make similar changes. Being around these people will automatically have an effect on your daily habits.

    “Social influence and norms cut both ways,” she said. 

    Katie Rickel, a psychologist and CEO of the residential weight loss retreat Structure House, also chimed in to say that social culture is “really food-centric.”

    “When you’re going it alone [on your weight loss journey], you can really feel left out,” she shared.

    Image credits: annaleecanario, daciarae

    But as someone who actually went through a successful transformation with a friend, Dacia noted how crucial it is to remember that everyone is going at their own pace.

    “Honestly, do what you need to do as long as you have your doctor’s blessing,” the 40-year-old said. “Do not let anyone make you feel uncomfortable about the way you choose to manage your health and weight.

    “This is your journey not anyone else’s. Also, what works for one person might not work for another. So, if someone has tried something and it didn’t work for them, it might still work for you.”

    The two have both managed to lose a significant amount of weight

    Comment critiquing two best friends on Ozempic for not exercising together.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I miss what Bored Panda USED to be.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited)

    Did you know that they don't care what you write in your comments? They judge what to do more of based on how many people click on the link, how many people make comments, how many votes the comments get, and how many up votes or downvotes a post gets. They don't care if the votes are up or down or if the comments are negative or positive. The algorithm only counts how many people interacted with the post - the more interactions a post gets, the more posts of that nature they will do. Negative or positive makes no difference to advertisers, just how many people interacted with that page.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Dacia *noticed* "that her nausea and stomach cramps were unbearable and "paralyzing.""?????? How ......observant? (Or was 'noticed' the wrong word to use?)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kcmilholland avatar
Justme
    Justme
    Justme
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    It bothers me that the writer phrased their weight as "comes in at.." as if she were livestock being brought to market for a final weigh in.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
