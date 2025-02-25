ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Van Ness got candid about his weight loss journey, saying he trimmed his waistline with an Ozempic-like medication and other lifestyle changes.

Sharing mirror selfies with his fans, the Queer Eye star proudly posted before-and-after pictures of his weight loss transformation.

“Gonna be basic and post a before and after on the next slide,” he wrote in an Instagram story over the weekend.

    Jonathan Van Ness in a green satin gown on a floral backdrop showcasing weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    The JVN Hair founder said using GLP-1 medication was a “huge help” in shedding 66 lbs.

    GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, are generally prescribed to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

    They have become extremely popular in recent years for their weight loss effects. A number of celebrities have included the medication as part of their efforts to drop some pounds.

    I'm sorry, but I can't identify or describe individuals in images.

    Image credits: jvn

    In addition to taking GLP-1 medication, Van Ness said he made changes to his routine to slim down.

    He revealed that he cut down on his alcohol consumption and that going for group pilates has been the “most pivotal” change.

    “My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness,” wrote the hairstylist.

    The Queer Eye star said he used GLP-1 medication to aid his weight loss

    Queer Eye transformation: drastic 66-pound weight loss shown in before and after photos, highlighting fitness journey.

    Image credits: jvn

    “Overall though, I’m so proud of myself and want to share,” his fans read before moving on to the next Instagram slide to see his before-and-after pictures.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to his transformation, with many appreciating him, while naysayers called him “Ozempic an*rexic.”

    “Congrats to him,” said one fan.

    “Well done,” another wrote.

    The hairstylist managed to shed 66 lbs. with the medication, along with changes to his lifestyle 

    Text about Jonathan Van Ness discussing a weight loss journey, mentioning dietary changes and group fitness.

    Image credits: jvn

    “At least he’s honest about taking a glp-1,” said another.

    But critics tsk-tsked and claimed, “now he’s way too skinny.”

    “Yikes,” one wrote. “Too skinny and scrawny now.”

    “They look emaciated, this is not a compliment,” one said.

    Fans had mixed reactions, with some claiming he’s “way too skinny” now

    Queer Eye star in colorful outfit in a stylish room, highlighting weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: jvn

    “I love how they always say with changes to health and diet, when we know dam well nobody is changing their dam diet, they are just shootin theirselves up with ozempic,” said another critic. “This drug works like Phen/Phan did and there was no changes to diet needed for that either.”

    Van Ness opened up about his weight loss last month and said he had a “confession” to make. He said he was taking GLP-1 medication to help with his binge-eating disorder.

    The hairstylist said people who have been following him for a while would know that he “gained and lost weight several times very publicly.”

    Van Ness said he felt “depressed” and “out of control” for his “compulsive eating”

    Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness on stage in a gold dress during a performance.

    Image credits: jvn

    Over the last couple of years, he went through certain experiences in his public and private life that made him gain “quite a bit of weight” and not feel “good” about it, he told his followers.

    “This time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help,” he said in a TikTok video shared in January.

    “The most important thing was, my binge-eating disorder was out of control,” he added.

    The Netflix star credited GLP-1 medication for helping him gain control over his “binge-eating disorder” 

    Person in a greenhouse setting showcasing a weight loss transformation, wearing purple shorts.

    Image credits: jvn

    The Netflix star said he felt “depressed” and “out of control” after consistently making decisions that compounded his “compulsive eating” and “binging.”

    When he discussed solutions with his doctor, he said they tried different GLP-1 injections, and he “immediately” started feeling better last September.

    It was the first time in his life he felt in “control” of his food intake, he said, asserting the importance of him saying: “I needed help.”

    Person in a blue bodysuit striking a playful pose, highlighting drastic weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: jvn

    The medication “helped me so massively, and that’s part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is,” Van Ness said, “and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing.”

    According to experts, medications like Ozempic and Wegovy can lead to a reduced desire to consume extra food.

    An expert told Bored Panda that Ozempic-like medications could lead to a decreased desire to consume extra food 

    Queer Eye star in a bathroom, wrapped in a towel, holding a phone and a mug, showing weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: jvn

    “These drugs copy a hormone that our bodies produce naturally that tells our brain that we are full and should stop eating,” Dr. Robert Klitzman, professor of psychiatry and director of the bioethics masters program at Columbia University, previously told Bored Panda.

    “The drug reduces craving and slows down our digestion,” he said. “In short, we have less desire to eat extra food,” the expert added.

    Jonathan Van Ness smiling, showcasing weight loss in a black outfit, standing in front of a shelf with colorful bags and shoes.

    Image credits: jvn

    Dr. Klitzman, who co-authored a paper on anti-obesity medications last year, said patients who start taking GLP-1s may have to take them for the rest of their lives.

    “People who take GLP-1s will gain their weight back if they stop taking them,” said the author of Doctor, Will You Pray for Me?: Medicine, Chaplains, and Healing the Whole Person.

    “A problem is that these drugs therefore need to be taken for one’s entire life, to avoid such return to obesity,” he added, “and they are expensive.”

    “At least he’s honest about taking a glp-1,” one commenter said about Van Ness’ weight loss 

    Comment praising Jonathan Van Ness for a fabulous transformation; celebrating their weight loss achievements.

    Social media comment expressing joy about a drastic weight loss transformation.

    Comment by Laurie Richardson: "Didn't realize they needed it?!" in response to Jonathan Van Ness weight loss.

    Courtney Jones commenting on Jonathan Van Ness's weight loss and honesty about taking GLP-1.

    Comment praising Jonathan Van Ness's weight loss transformation with admiration emoji.

    Comment from John Elizabeth congratulating Jonathan Van Ness on weight loss.

    Comment on Jonathan Van Ness weight loss transformation: 'If he's happy, who cares.

    Comment about Jonathan Van Ness's weight loss transformation, discussing a change in appearance.

    Screenshot of a comment about weight loss methods and diet changes, discussing a specific drug.

    Jonathan Van Ness criticized for weight loss, comment suggests medication use, mentions lack of muscle mass.

    Text comment discussing celebrity weight loss methods.

