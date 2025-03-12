Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Extreme Eater Who Went Viral For “Mukbang” Videos Passes Away At 24 From Obesity-Related Problems
Health, News

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
A viral internet sensation passed away last week at the age of 24 after complications from obesity.

Efecan Kultur, 24, had millions of views online and thousands of followers watching his videos. However, his lifestyle and his path to fame jeopardized his health, eventually costing his life.

The Turkish influencer built his online brand by sharing mukbang videos, which captured him gorging on enormous amounts of food in one sitting.

Highlights
  • Efecan Kultur, 24, passed away on March 7 from obesity-related medical issues.
  • He achieved online success from sharing videos of him binging on food.
  • The Turkish influencer was hospitalized last year and struggled with breathing difficulties.
  • “This stuff needs to stop,” a social media user said.
RELATED:

    A popular Turkish mukbanger passed away on March 7 from obesity-related medical issues

    Mukbang video creator wearing sunglasses and a colorful shirt in a car.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    Efecan, who would chat away with his audience in his videos, stacked up 176.4K followers through the mukbang trend.

    However, due to his unhealthy weight, the 24-year-old could no longer stand and was suffering from breathing problems.

    He was hospitalized in December, 2024, as a result of health complications that arose from obesity.

    Efecan Kultur, 24, was hospitalized last year and struggled with breathing difficulties

    Person wearing sunglasses, known for viral mukbang videos, shown smiling.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    The bedridden mukbanger was hooked up to a machine to help him breathe before his untimely passing on March 7.

    His last YouTube video was uploaded about eight months ago, and the mukbang videos stopped going up on his TikTok timeline by last October.

    He would nevertheless share other types of content on social media.

    Extreme eater taking a mirror selfie in a striped shirt, standing in a bathroom.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    In a video from October, Efecan told his followers that he was on a diet and was cutting down on salt.

    Eventually, he was bedridden and struggled with severe mobility issues. He remained in bed for an entire video when fellow Turkish content creator, Testo Taylan, paid him a visit.

    Following the extreme eater’s death, social media users slammed the mukbang culture, calling it a “repulsive trend.”

    The Turkish man achieved online success from sharing videos of him binging on food

    Person holding a dish with seasoned food, known for viral mukbang videos.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    Person eating from a red bowl, known for viral Mukbang videos, associated with obesity-related health concerns.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    “Sad that society allowed this to be okay. RIP,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Well shame on the folks that promoted this shit.”

    “This stuff needs to stop,” another wrote.

    “This is horrible,” one said.

    A person wearing sunglasses and a red hoodie outdoors, related to extreme eater and mukbang content.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    “This is not normal or OK,” read one comment. “We need to protect society and these influencers from such lifestyles that lead to predictable ends.”

    Experts have issued warnings about the alarming mukbang trend and noted how overeating on a regular basis can have a harmful impact on one’s health.

    Efecan’s eating habits and weight left him bedridden with severe mobility issues

    A person associated with viral mukbang videos, lying down with a pillow.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    “My initial reaction was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of food to eat in one sitting,’” Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian in Michigan, previously told CNN about such videos.

    The type of food consumed in a lot of mukbang videos are “not exactly the most nutrient dense or healthy,” she added.

    Person sitting in a room, associated with viral "Mukbang" videos, wearing a patterned shirt.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    A study conducted in January analyzed more than 5,000 mukbang videos on YouTube.

    The results concluded that videos containing overeating were watched significantly more than those that did not include overeating.

    Moreover, videos with unhealthy eating habits, like eating within a time limit or consuming spicy or irritating food, had more viewers than others.

    “We need to protect society and these influencers from such lifestyles,” a social media user said

    Mukbang video creator wearing sunglasses and a colorful patterned shirt.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    Registered Dietitian Shelby Becker said these videos can impact people with eat*ng dis*rders (ED).

    “These videos encourage overconsumption in an almost romanticized manner by not addressing potential consequences such as upset stomach, nausea, increased emotional eating, etc.,” Becker told Health in 2023.

    Person taking a selfie in an elevator, related to viral mukbang videos and obesity issues.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    For people who tend to under-consume food, these videos may be used to simulate the experience of eating without actually consuming any food.

    “Someone with an ED might be living vicariously through watching someone eat large quantities of food despite not nourishing themselves in real life,” Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a northern Virginia-based dietitian, told the outlet.

    Different viewers would react to mukbang videos differently. Hence, it is important for viewers to keep a check on their general eating patterns and habits.

    Experts revealed that the mukbang culture has dangerous impacts on overall health and well-being

    A person known for viral mukbang videos in a checkered shirt, sitting on an orange cushion.

    Image credits: Efecan Kultur

    “This all has to come down to viewer responsibility for themselves – knowing what your trigger is and understanding that if something like this has become compulsive,” Alex D’Elia, a registered dietitian based in New York, told CNN.

    “That’s a warning sign that we need to pull back,” the expert added.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Bored Panda’s mission is to spread good news and highlight top artists from around the world. ", or so it says here. https://www.boredpanda.com/about-us/. I don't come here to read about people self-harming themselves to death. Please, BP, no more of this sort of thing. 🥺

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But obesity is a disease and not the victim's fault, right? He's "famous" for a few minutes, then dead - what else did anyone expect? The "bang" in mukbang is what happens to your digestive system. I just hope no public money was wasted on looking after him. No sympathy at all I'm afraid.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apatheist, give it a break. I've no idea what planet you live on, but it's not the one I inhabit. Anyone who eats themselves to death had an eating disorder. That's "disorder", not "disease". The term "disorder" is neutral and does not address the issue of blame. So, give it a rest - stop setting up these frankly pathetic and utterly fallacious "straw man" arguments.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
