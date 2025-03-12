Extreme Eater Who Went Viral For “Mukbang” Videos Passes Away At 24 From Obesity-Related Problems

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral internet sensation passed away last week at the age of 24 after complications from obesity.

Efecan Kultur, 24, had millions of views online and thousands of followers watching his videos. However, his lifestyle and his path to fame jeopardized his health, eventually costing his life.

The Turkish influencer built his online brand by sharing mukbang videos, which captured him gorging on enormous amounts of food in one sitting.

He achieved online success from sharing videos of him binging on food.

The Turkish influencer was hospitalized last year and struggled with breathing difficulties.

“This stuff needs to stop,” a social media user said.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

Efecan, who would chat away with his audience in his videos, stacked up 176.4K followers through the mukbang trend.

However, due to his unhealthy weight, the 24-year-old could no longer stand and was suffering from breathing problems.

He was hospitalized in December, 2024, as a result of health complications that arose from obesity.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

The bedridden mukbanger was hooked up to a machine to help him breathe before his untimely passing on March 7.

His last YouTube video was uploaded about eight months ago, and the mukbang videos stopped going up on his TikTok timeline by last October.

He would nevertheless share other types of content on social media.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

In a video from October, Efecan told his followers that he was on a diet and was cutting down on salt.

Eventually, he was bedridden and struggled with severe mobility issues. He remained in bed for an entire video when fellow Turkish content creator, Testo Taylan, paid him a visit.

Following the extreme eater’s death, social media users slammed the mukbang culture, calling it a “repulsive trend.”

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

“Sad that society allowed this to be okay. RIP,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Well shame on the folks that promoted this shit.”

“This stuff needs to stop,” another wrote.

“This is horrible,” one said.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

“This is not normal or OK,” read one comment. “We need to protect society and these influencers from such lifestyles that lead to predictable ends.”

Experts have issued warnings about the alarming mukbang trend and noted how overeating on a regular basis can have a harmful impact on one’s health.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

“My initial reaction was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of food to eat in one sitting,’” Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian in Michigan, previously told CNN about such videos.

The type of food consumed in a lot of mukbang videos are “not exactly the most nutrient dense or healthy,” she added.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

A study conducted in January analyzed more than 5,000 mukbang videos on YouTube.

The results concluded that videos containing overeating were watched significantly more than those that did not include overeating.

Moreover, videos with unhealthy eating habits, like eating within a time limit or consuming spicy or irritating food, had more viewers than others.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

Registered Dietitian Shelby Becker said these videos can impact people with eat*ng dis*rders (ED).

“These videos encourage overconsumption in an almost romanticized manner by not addressing potential consequences such as upset stomach, nausea, increased emotional eating, etc.,” Becker told Health in 2023.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

For people who tend to under-consume food, these videos may be used to simulate the experience of eating without actually consuming any food.

“Someone with an ED might be living vicariously through watching someone eat large quantities of food despite not nourishing themselves in real life,” Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a northern Virginia-based dietitian, told the outlet.

Different viewers would react to mukbang videos differently. Hence, it is important for viewers to keep a check on their general eating patterns and habits.

Image credits: Efecan Kultur

“This all has to come down to viewer responsibility for themselves – knowing what your trigger is and understanding that if something like this has become compulsive,” Alex D’Elia, a registered dietitian based in New York, told CNN.

“That’s a warning sign that we need to pull back,” the expert added.

