To start a conversation about this, one woman recently invited fellow overweight individuals to share the worst aspects of being fat on TikTok . The comments were flooded with over a thousand open and honest replies, so we’ve gathered the most popular ones down below. Whether you’re plus-sized or not, we hope you can approach this topic with empathy. And be sure to upvote the responses that hit home for you.

The World Health Organization reports that, as of 2022, 2.5 billion adults around the globe were overweight . And 890 million adults worldwide were living with obesity . But despite the fact that it’s so common to be plus-sized, fatphobia still seems to be running rampant in many societies.

#1 feeling always dirty?? and feeling that I waste nice hygiene products or pricey cosmetics cuz I don't deserve them anyway, cuz they are not meant for me? maybe it's weird idk

#2 walking in any fastfood store and feeling the stares.

#3 Never experienced teenage love.

#4 Canceling hang outs bcs I dont want people too see me like that or staring in the mirror in disgust

#5 when i was fat the most sad thing that i thought was when i watched a show and there was the main couple, and then i thought "i will never have that kind of love i'm disgusting, i will never get married, i will never have the first kiss, or child"

#6 it's getting warmer soon and that scares me so much, can't "hide" myself anymore

#7 my toxic trait is to think that everything would be better if i were skinny

#8 trying something on that you thought looked too big and it didn’t end up fitting

#9 It's the first thing people see and judge you before they even know you

#10 Wishing to become Thinner everytime i See a shooting Star or blowing a dandelion, since i was Like 6

#11 not being able to walk long distances, being exhausted after climbing 10 steps, etc... the lack of mobility was so hard

#12 not having any childhood memories, no pictures taken throughout your childhood and teens. I dont have any pictures of myself from when I was younger.

#13 Taking pictures with friends. I hate seeing myself next to them.

#14 Feeling like i can’t be the “clean girl” i feel so manly? Does this make sense? I just feel like i can’t be normal

#15 the awkwardness of hugs, i feel so big and awkward, like I'm making them uncomfortable with my size

#16 Having to make fat jokes about myself to stop other people doing it

#17 I fear my side profile I don't look at it, I act like I only exist in 2D

#18 eating around other people and feeling like you don’t deserve it

#19 feeling like ppl have less respect for u as a professional because "u can't even control what ur own body"

#20 Everytime someone looks at me/ or even laughs in a vicinity near me, I think they are making fun of me or thinking ill of me. It could be anyone and I always think they are thinking im a big monster.

#21 for me it feels like my entire youth and 20s has been wasted. I could've been so much more🙁

#22 people treating your friends so much differently than they treat you. it genuinely feels like nobody takes me seriously because my weight is the first thing they see

#23 Not being able to find love

#24 Knowing i could be so pretty

#25 does anyone else feel like they can’t be mentally ill as a fat person, it’s so weird to explain but it feels like i have to be skinny to be considered actually mentally ill— not just in an ED way

#26 having a condition that isn't visible that causes weight gain but because no one can see it you're just seen as lazy. (pcos)

#27 Side profile, feeling, the way others treat you, the way you don’t ever wanna get dressed and Ik this is a common experience but wanting to stay in hoodies, sweats. Pictures of yourself and realizing

#28 For me it was the constant hyper focus of other people what i put in my shopping cart in a grocery store or what i ate

#29 Desperately wanting to lose weight but being crippled with fear, about what you will look like afterwards and not wanting people to perceive me while exercising.

#30 "why is everyone else so pretty whilst being fat, when I'm so disgusting looking whilst fat?"

#31 The jealousy you feel when seeing women that you’d give anything to look like

#32 Not being able to fit in my old clothes, being ignored by people

#33 what hurts me the most growing up fat and just being fat is comments made by people I thought genuinely loved me. Like family members etc.. like don’t you love me?? Don’t you think I’m pretty?

#34 Tight spaces and rooms with too much stuff

#35 the world never lets you forget it,even if they don’t have bad intentions,they will mention it

#36 ‘Come on let’s dress up all nice’ makes me feel like a fraud

#37 Not being normal in other peoples eyes. Like my weight is the biggest (no pun intended) factor in deciding who I am as a person

#38 Being gaslit by medical professionals and being blamed for my weight when it’s not physically possible for me to be eating enough to weigh DOUBLE what I should for my tiny height of 5’2”. It wasn’t until I found a nurse who looked like me in terms of height and build to get the help I needed to start losing weight again once I was put on the right meds. I wasn’t being lazy and overeating. My hormones were so out of whack that my body wasn’t cooperating and I was on the wrong meds. It’s sad how much women esp plus size women are mistreated medically. We are more at risk for neglect.

#39 being told by my mom that i shouldn’t wear certain things bc my stomach is out.

#40 Feeling very overstimulated about how much my body moved

#41 Honestly? Feeling like a literal bigger target when out and about, especially at night. I am not the ‘norm’ and it draws attention I’d rather not have late at night!

#42 I hate that I keep failing at calorie deficit idk what’s wrong with me

#43 I hate my (non)jaw, and my double chin. But at the same time i cant change who i am. Thats a struggle

#44 having “friends” who will post the ugliest pictures of you where it’s very obvious you’re the biggest one in the group.

#45 literally avoiding every single mirror in my life to the point where when I do catch my reflection, I see a total stranger

#46 remembering how much nicer people were during the short time when i wasn't

#47 knowing nobody thinks i’m pretty, feeling ashamed when im out, think everyone is speaking about me, apron tummy that won’t go, weight loss but can’t tell bc of loose skin. it’s hell.

#48 being ashamed every single second of my life

#49 never knowing how is to just take less space. to roll up and be a little ball. i imagne it to be more cozy sensory wise. but maybe im just romanticizing what i never got to experience

#50 never feeling comfortable anywhere , even in my own home

#51 comparing yourself to others, shame, rejection

#52 Feeling Like a bird in a Cage. all the other pretty birds flying around you, but you'r stuck there, Nobody can See how pretty you would fly too... soon i'm there too, Just keep going.

#53 always feeling like i look worse while doing literally everything, always feeling like im huge and like im taking too much space wherever i am and whatever i do

#54 Just the consistent and constant nagging thought about it. Is my stomach sitting funny in these jeans? Is my back showing below my top? Is my double chin super noticeable? It’s torture

#55 not the worst, but bittersweet; being able to love and adore my own features on anyone, as long as it’s not me

#56 feeling like i'm not reaching my full potential, like i could always look better despite how much weight i lose

#57 It’s never quiet in my head. I’m always watching for someone laughing, staring, judging. I can’t just *be* somewhere because I’m always looking for it

#58 feeling like I'll never be skinny and pretty enough because there's always someone thinner and just feeling disgusting and unlovable

#59 that the only thing that is easy is eating

#60 I always tuck/hide my neck under the shirt's neck hole, even when I'm alone :(

#61 My mom who is also fat told me that as a fat person you will feel like you cannot have any other flaws and that is so damn true!

#62 changing infront of everyone, just being ashamed of everything i do.

#63 knowing you have the prettiest face but that's not enough.

#64 Being told I’m unhealthy. I actually eat pretty healthy, walk my dog for an hour a day minimum, go to the gym and do a martial art yet I’m still fat

#65 not being able to wear the clothes i want- half because they never look right on me and half because i rarely find cute things in my size

#66 Unsolicited comments about my weight from my dad crush me. I feel like he’ll never accept me or truly love me because of my weight.

#67 When people give you fake compliments and actually mean no harm but they’ll all of a sudden be nicer and compliment you in a way you know it’s not true and there only saying it cuz they feel like you're insecure, and want to make you feel pretty but you know it’s just to be nice even though they mean no harm, that’s worse than getting fat shamed for some reason

#68 Calling myself the most vile things since I was a little girl just so I could prepare myself for what others called me so I wouldn’t be offended by it.

#69 Knowing people will never say they think youre beautiful. You’re always just “cute” or have a pretty face.

#70 Not even wanting to put on makeup because I have no face structure anymore and nice outfits feel pointless because I have no shape

#71 When people scoot around the topic and it’s SO OBVIOUS that they are trying to avoid any topics abt looks or weight

#72 And as someone who laughs all the time I make sure to cover my face.

#73 losing weight but its never enough to make me look different

#74 Feeling intimidated by boys, not being able to dress ‘cozy cute’ just look ragged. Swimsuit

#75 the only clothes that fit and look good are astronomically expensive

#76 Skinny people talking about "how fat they are" right infront of you to bait you into giving them complements. Also being treated less than human

#77 Hearing my smaller friends talk about how fat they are knowing they are like half my size