The World Health Organization reports that, as of 2022, 2.5 billion adults around the globe were overweight. And 890 million adults worldwide were living with obesity. But despite the fact that it’s so common to be plus-sized, fatphobia still seems to be running rampant in many societies.

To start a conversation about this, one woman recently invited fellow overweight individuals to share the worst aspects of being fat on TikTok. The comments were flooded with over a thousand open and honest replies, so we’ve gathered the most popular ones down below. Whether you’re plus-sized or not, we hope you can approach this topic with empathy. And be sure to upvote the responses that hit home for you.

Bathroom counter with soap, lotion, a brush, and a modern sink, highlighting issues related to being overweight. feeling always dirty?? and feeling that I waste nice hygiene products or pricey cosmetics cuz I don't deserve them anyway, cuz they are not meant for me? maybe it's weird idk

Milena , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    People sitting in a Five Guys restaurant, highlighting aspects of being overweight in a casual dining environment. walking in any fastfood store and feeling the stares.

    леандра (wavvyboi‘s version) , Adrien Olichon/Pexels Report

    Two people in casual sneakers standing next to each other, one in white high-tops, the other in Adidas, indoors. Never experienced teenage love.

    Pauline 𓁺 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    A woman sitting thoughtfully by a plant, reflecting on challenges of being overweight. Canceling hang outs bcs I dont want people too see me like that or staring in the mirror in disgust

    🌅🩵 , pikisuperstar/Freepik Report

    Person sitting indoors, deep in thought, exploring challenges of being overweight. when i was fat the most sad thing that i thought was when i watched a show and there was the main couple, and then i thought "i will never have that kind of love i'm disgusting, i will never get married, i will never have the first kiss, or child"

    serri , Freepik Report

    Person with pink hair in yellow jacket and jeans sitting outside, symbolizing challenges of being overweight. it's getting warmer soon and that scares me so much, can't "hide" myself anymore

    anon , John Diez/Pexels Report

    Person in blue activewear looking at their reflection in a full-length mirror, highlighting aspects of being overweight. my toxic trait is to think that everything would be better if i were skinny

    Ilaria 🌟 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    Clothes, including a yellow tank top and a peach dress on hangers, lying on a bed. trying something on that you thought looked too big and it didn’t end up fitting

    jess💌 , Marcus Aurelius/Pexels Report

    A person wearing glasses and a sweater, sitting indoors, highlighting challenges of being overweight. It's the first thing people see and judge you before they even know you

    Katie , AllGo/Unsplsh Report

    A comet streaks across a starry night sky, its tail glowing brightly. Wishing to become Thinner everytime i See a shooting Star or blowing a dandelion, since i was Like 6

    Zoe☘ , Dominykas/Pexels Report

    Person walking on a dirt path wearing red and black shorts, illustrating challenges about being overweight. not being able to walk long distances, being exhausted after climbing 10 steps, etc... the lack of mobility was so hard

    moneyandsleep , Jhil Ivan Noderama/Unsplash Report

    Hands holding and flipping through a stack of Polaroid photos on a bed, illustrating personal memories. not having any childhood memories, no pictures taken throughout your childhood and teens. I dont have any pictures of myself from when I was younger.

    fran , Lisa Fotios/Pexels Report

    A group of five people smiling outdoors, highlighting diverse perspectives on being overweight. Taking pictures with friends. I hate seeing myself next to them.

    bad_tesfuk , Tim Mossholder/Unsplash Report

    Person standing indoors wearing a white top and red skirt, highlighting issues related to being overweight. Feeling like i can’t be the “clean girl” i feel so manly? Does this make sense? I just feel like i can’t be normal

    user000775560292 , AllGo/Unsplash Report

    Two individuals in beige pajamas embracing each other softly, highlighting themes about being overweight. the awkwardness of hugs, i feel so big and awkward, like I'm making them uncomfortable with my size

    Rolle , Manuel Figueroa/Unsplash Report

    Man in a blue shirt and black vest sitting outdoors, highlighting challenges of being overweight. Having to make fat jokes about myself to stop other people doing it

    Clare xo , Steward Masweneng/Unsplash Report

    Woman in underwear thoughtfully looking at herself in a mirror, reflecting on challenges of being overweight. I fear my side profile I don't look at it, I act like I only exist in 2D

    ✨🐢 , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    A woman in a purple top sitting at a table with pizza and pasta, reflecting on being overweight. eating around other people and feeling like you don’t deserve it

    Ellie :) , Oscar Ramirez/Unsplash Report

    Man in a dark suit buttoning his jacket, related to issues faced when being overweight. feeling like ppl have less respect for u as a professional because "u can't even control what ur own body"

    nse , 550Park Luxury Wedding Films/Unsplash Report

    People smiling together, showcasing positive moments despite being overweight. Everytime someone looks at me/ or even laughs in a vicinity near me, I think they are making fun of me or thinking ill of me. It could be anyone and I always think they are thinking im a big monster.

    baguette , Darina Belonogova/Pexels Report

    Person holding their stomach, illustrating challenges of being overweight. for me it feels like my entire youth and 20s has been wasted. I could've been so much more🙁

    Kayla Leigh , Andres Ayrton/Pexels Report

    Woman in a blue shirt sitting on a red couch, discussing experiences of being overweight. people treating your friends so much differently than they treat you. it genuinely feels like nobody takes me seriously because my weight is the first thing they see

    emma , AllGo/Unsplash Report

    Person in a contemplative mood, sitting by a window. Not being able to find love

    susann._. , shurkin_son/Freepik Report

    Person in a blue shirt smiling gently, representing experiences of being overweight. Knowing i could be so pretty

    𝖲 𝖾 𝗅 𝗂 𝗇 𝖺 🍸 , Team Maestroo/Pexels Report

    Individual in a green shirt looking at a smartphone, contemplating experiences related to being overweight. does anyone else feel like they can’t be mentally ill as a fat person, it’s so weird to explain but it feels like i have to be skinny to be considered actually mentally ill— not just in an ED way

    laurie ꕥ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 , Freepik Report

    Person wearing a sleeveless top, seen from the back, arms raised, representing challenges of being overweight. having a condition that isn't visible that causes weight gain but because no one can see it you're just seen as lazy. (pcos)

    𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𖦹☠︎︎☾🪐 , Наташа Чижевская/Pexels Report

    Person in a grey tank top looking thoughtful, illustrating challenges of being overweight. Side profile, feeling, the way others treat you, the way you don’t ever wanna get dressed and Ik this is a common experience but wanting to stay in hoodies, sweats. Pictures of yourself and realizing

    Tttspanmminn38485 , Darina Belonogova/Pexels Report

    A person pushes a shopping cart filled with groceries, highlighting challenges of being overweight. For me it was the constant hyper focus of other people what i put in my shopping cart in a grocery store or what i ate

    Meliae🌷🇳🇱 , Jack Sparrow/Pexels Report

    Digital scale with a blue tape measure, symbolizing challenges of being overweight. Desperately wanting to lose weight but being crippled with fear, about what you will look like afterwards and not wanting people to perceive me while exercising.

    Lilpotato , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    Woman looking in mirror, reflecting on issues related to being overweight, wearing casual undergarments in a dimly lit room. "why is everyone else so pretty whilst being fat, when I'm so disgusting looking whilst fat?"

    𝐌𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 🇬🇧 , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    The jealousy you feel when seeing women that you’d give anything to look like

    Ciará <3 (Hoziers version) Report

    Not being able to fit in my old clothes, being ignored by people

    Dontaskmyname Report

    what hurts me the most growing up fat and just being fat is comments made by people I thought genuinely loved me. Like family members etc.. like don’t you love me?? Don’t you think I’m pretty?

    Maddi Report

    Tight spaces and rooms with too much stuff

    ✨imagine✨ Report

    the world never lets you forget it,even if they don’t have bad intentions,they will mention it

    Bri🌀⚡️ Report

    ‘Come on let’s dress up all nice’ makes me feel like a fraud

    user_14518 Report

    Not being normal in other peoples eyes. Like my weight is the biggest (no pun intended) factor in deciding who I am as a person

    Jay Report

    Being gaslit by medical professionals and being blamed for my weight when it’s not physically possible for me to be eating enough to weigh DOUBLE what I should for my tiny height of 5’2”. It wasn’t until I found a nurse who looked like me in terms of height and build to get the help I needed to start losing weight again once I was put on the right meds. I wasn’t being lazy and overeating. My hormones were so out of whack that my body wasn’t cooperating and I was on the wrong meds. It’s sad how much women esp plus size women are mistreated medically. We are more at risk for neglect.

    apparition Report

    being told by my mom that i shouldn’t wear certain things bc my stomach is out.

    SJ.the.kandi.kid Report

    Feeling very overstimulated about how much my body moved

    sunevsram Report

    Honestly? Feeling like a literal bigger target when out and about, especially at night. I am not the ‘norm’ and it draws attention I’d rather not have late at night!

    snail_puppy Report

    I hate that I keep failing at calorie deficit idk what’s wrong with me

    Nikki ﾒ𝟶 Report

    I hate my (non)jaw, and my double chin. But at the same time i cant change who i am. Thats a struggle

    c 🧚🏼 Report

    having “friends” who will post the ugliest pictures of you where it’s very obvious you’re the biggest one in the group.

    🍒🖤H.M.C🍒🖤 Report

    literally avoiding every single mirror in my life to the point where when I do catch my reflection, I see a total stranger

    🔻Vykie Syck Report

    remembering how much nicer people were during the short time when i wasn't

    levi Report

    knowing nobody thinks i’m pretty, feeling ashamed when im out, think everyone is speaking about me, apron tummy that won’t go, weight loss but can’t tell bc of loose skin. it’s hell.

    myliejx Report

    being ashamed every single second of my life

    Sophie Report

    never knowing how is to just take less space. to roll up and be a little ball. i imagne it to be more cozy sensory wise. but maybe im just romanticizing what i never got to experience

    Kirbyfuriosa Report

    never feeling comfortable anywhere , even in my own home

    rowie🪼 Report

    comparing yourself to others, shame, rejection

    𝐿🦭 [Zayne’s version] Report

    Feeling Like a bird in a Cage. all the other pretty birds flying around you, but you'r stuck there, Nobody can See how pretty you would fly too... soon i'm there too, Just keep going.

    Finni Report

    always feeling like i look worse while doing literally everything, always feeling like im huge and like im taking too much space wherever i am and whatever i do

    вика 🎧 Report

    Just the consistent and constant nagging thought about it. Is my stomach sitting funny in these jeans? Is my back showing below my top? Is my double chin super noticeable? It’s torture

    ☾Effy☆ Report

    not the worst, but bittersweet; being able to love and adore my own features on anyone, as long as it’s not me

    reya <3 Report

    feeling like i'm not reaching my full potential, like i could always look better despite how much weight i lose

    queenofconeyislqnd Report

    It’s never quiet in my head. I’m always watching for someone laughing, staring, judging. I can’t just *be* somewhere because I’m always looking for it

    JunoSalts Report

    feeling like I'll never be skinny and pretty enough because there's always someone thinner and just feeling disgusting and unlovable

    𝔃𝓸𝔂𝓪 𖣂 Report

    that the only thing that is easy is eating

    sess Report

    I always tuck/hide my neck under the shirt's neck hole, even when I'm alone :(

    just a girl kisser 🧡🤍🩷 Report

    My mom who is also fat told me that as a fat person you will feel like you cannot have any other flaws and that is so damn true!

    este 🐇 Report

    changing infront of everyone, just being ashamed of everything i do.

    𝓴𝓪𝓲𝓽 Report

    knowing you have the prettiest face but that's not enough.

    bohshshehehe Report

    Being told I’m unhealthy. I actually eat pretty healthy, walk my dog for an hour a day minimum, go to the gym and do a martial art yet I’m still fat

    Caitlin Report

    not being able to wear the clothes i want- half because they never look right on me and half because i rarely find cute things in my size

    grey (azriel's version) Report

    Unsolicited comments about my weight from my dad crush me. I feel like he’ll never accept me or truly love me because of my weight.

    Elm Report

    When people give you fake compliments and actually mean no harm but they’ll all of a sudden be nicer and compliment you in a way you know it’s not true and there only saying it cuz they feel like you're insecure, and want to make you feel pretty but you know it’s just to be nice even though they mean no harm, that’s worse than getting fat shamed for some reason

    Tttspanmminn38485 Report

    Calling myself the most vile things since I was a little girl just so I could prepare myself for what others called me so I wouldn’t be offended by it.

    aliyah 🌺🌴🌈🐙 Report

    Knowing people will never say they think youre beautiful. You’re always just “cute” or have a pretty face.

    Sarah Rodriguez Report

    Not even wanting to put on makeup because I have no face structure anymore and nice outfits feel pointless because I have no shape

    Grace Valentine Report

    When people scoot around the topic and it’s SO OBVIOUS that they are trying to avoid any topics abt looks or weight

    The Booking Glass Report

    And as someone who laughs all the time I make sure to cover my face.

    britterr🐢. Report

    losing weight but its never enough to make me look different

    petey Report

    Feeling intimidated by boys, not being able to dress ‘cozy cute’ just look ragged. Swimsuit

    Jenna☻ Report

    the only clothes that fit and look good are astronomically expensive

    Jerry 🍉 Report

    Skinny people talking about "how fat they are" right infront of you to bait you into giving them complements. Also being treated less than human

    ✏️ᝰKaiti.ᐟ Report

    Hearing my smaller friends talk about how fat they are knowing they are like half my size

    Kshayy Report

    Having people insinuating that my face doesn’t match my body

    _andreukis Report

