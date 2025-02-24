“Hair Loss”: 41 People Share Unexpected Results From Weight Loss
Anyone who has ever tried to lose weight, live a more active life, and seriously start taking care of their health knows just how hard it can be. Moving more and eating more nutritious food is tough because you’re rewiring your body and brain by developing new, positive habits to replace old, negative ones.
Embracing a healthier lifestyle can take months, if not years, of diligent effort, but it’s worth it in the end. But the process can be challenging. Hormone expert Daniella Astor went viral on Threads after asking everyone to share the biggest drawbacks that occur when losing weight.
Based on World Health Organization data from 2022, 2.5 billion adults around the world were overweight, 890 million of whom were obese.
The reality is that carrying too much weight is awful for your physical and mental health, overall happiness, and longevity.
Research shows that obesity increases the risk of heart disease, various cancers, stroke, depression, asthma, liver disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fertility issues, gallstones, and reflux.
Obesity can also lead to chronic exhaustion, breathlessness, and back and joint pains. Your quality of life drops, your confidence suffers, you have less energy to do the things that you want to, and you might find yourself increasingly socially isolated.
The NHS recommends being active for at least 150 minutes each week, broken up into several shorter sessions.
You should also aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds or 0.5 to 1 kilograms of weight each week. Meanwhile, it is recommended to swap sugary drinks for water (flavored with lemon, for example, to make the switch easier) and to cut down on foods that are high in sugar and fat.
There’s a deeply social aspect to losing weight, too. While you’re the one in the proverbial trenches, sharing your journey with friends, exercising with people you care about, or having someone you’re accountable to can keep you motivated even when you have awful days.
The NHS warns against losing weight quickly with diets. You should also avoid skipping meals because you may end up snacking more as you get hungrier.
The CDC also recommends losing 1 to 2 pounds per week. Going for a more gradual and steady pace means that you’re more likely to keep the weight off in the long run than someone who loses a ton of weight very rapidly.
“A lifestyle with good nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, and enough sleep supports a healthy weight,” the CDC says. “Factors, such as medicines, medical conditions, stress, genes, hormones, environment, and age can also affect weight management.”
Dropping weight—like making any other serious change—doesn’t happen overnight. It’s hard to maintain your energy, drive, and motivation if you have to juggle a dozen different new healthy habits.
So, it’s better to take an incremental approach. Pick one major habit to focus on at first and make it your priority.
Think about what could have the biggest impact right now. For some, it might be walking more or trying out a team sport because they live a mainly sedentary lifestyle.
For others, it might mean gradually reducing how much ultra-processed food, soda, junk food, cigarettes, or alcohol they consume by slowly replacing these things with healthy alternatives.
Still, others might aim to prioritize sleeping better or drinking more water. Whatever you choose to start with, look at the entire process as a long journey that will have lots of ups and downs.
You have to remind yourself why it’s all worth it in the end because you will probably find things difficult once the initial enthusiasm wears off, until the healthy lifestyle habits become automatic.
Before you make any drastic changes to your lifestyle, be sure to talk to your doctor. They’ll be able to provide you with valuable info, warn you about the potential dangers of losing weight too fast, and work with you to come up with a solid plan to change your habits.
Because they have access to your family history, they can point out any potential challenges that you might face due to your genes or preexisting health conditions.
Broadly speaking, when it comes to health, it’s not just your weight that matters but also your diet, sleeping habits, how active you are, your ability to manage stress, your positive relationships, etc.
That being said, BMI (body mass index) calculations—though they have some limitations—can provide a warning sign about potentially needing to make changes to your life.
