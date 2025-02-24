ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever tried to lose weight, live a more active life, and seriously start taking care of their health knows just how hard it can be. Moving more and eating more nutritious food is tough because you’re rewiring your body and brain by developing new, positive habits to replace old, negative ones.

Embracing a healthier lifestyle can take months, if not years, of diligent effort, but it’s worth it in the end. But the process can be challenging. Hormone expert Daniella Astor went viral on Threads after asking everyone to share the biggest drawbacks that occur when losing weight.

#1

Social media comment about self-image, related to hair loss and weight loss.

    #2

    Comment by user angawesomesauce on hair loss after weight loss, highlighting shallow judgments.

    And everytime a "friend" tells you how good you look now, you wonder how bad they thought you looked before.

    #3

    Screenshot of a social media post by pixelandsophie discussing family treatment after weight loss.

    Based on World Health Organization data from 2022, 2.5 billion adults around the world were overweight, 890 million of whom were obese.

    The reality is that carrying too much weight is awful for your physical and mental health, overall happiness, and longevity.

    Research shows that obesity increases the risk of heart disease, various cancers, stroke, depression, asthma, liver disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fertility issues, gallstones, and reflux.

    Obesity can also lead to chronic exhaustion, breathlessness, and back and joint pains. Your quality of life drops, your confidence suffers, you have less energy to do the things that you want to, and you might find yourself increasingly socially isolated.
    #4

    Text post about insecurities following weight loss, liked by 371 people, 2 comments, 2 shares.

    #5

    Comment about unexpected changes, like hair loss, from weight loss, mentioning clothes, skin, and cycle effects.

    #6

    Social media post by fraser_roads about unexpected effects of weight loss on sex drive, highlighting hair loss stories.

    The NHS recommends being active for at least 150 minutes each week, broken up into several shorter sessions.

    You should also aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds or 0.5 to 1 kilograms of weight each week. Meanwhile, it is recommended to swap sugary drinks for water (flavored with lemon, for example, to make the switch easier) and to cut down on foods that are high in sugar and fat.
    #7

    Social media post about unexpected reactions from others after weight loss, highlighting a change in friendships.

    #8

    Social media comment on unexpected changes, mentioning older-looking face related to weight loss.

    #9

    Social media post about hair loss and weight loss, user comments on different treatment.

    There’s a deeply social aspect to losing weight, too. While you’re the one in the proverbial trenches, sharing your journey with friends, exercising with people you care about, or having someone you’re accountable to can keep you motivated even when you have awful days.

    The NHS warns against losing weight quickly with diets. You should also avoid skipping meals because you may end up snacking more as you get hungrier.
    #10

    "Instagram post by sarahhallway about unexpected changes after weight loss, highlighting increased kindness from others."

    #11

    Social media comment about food preferences and portion changes after weight loss.

    #12

    Social media post discussing metabolism slowdown after quick weight loss, impacting hair loss results.

    The CDC also recommends losing 1 to 2 pounds per week. Going for a more gradual and steady pace means that you’re more likely to keep the weight off in the long run than someone who loses a ton of weight very rapidly.

    “A lifestyle with good nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, and enough sleep supports a healthy weight,” the CDC says. “Factors, such as medicines, medical conditions, stress, genes, hormones, environment, and age can also affect weight management.”

    #13

    Social media post discussing joint issues and loose skin after weight loss.

    #14

    Social media post discussing misconceptions of weight loss related to chronic illness, with interactions.

    #15

    "Comment on weight loss impact: 'People feel more entitled to express their opinions about your body', 9 likes, 2 replies."

    Dropping weight—like making any other serious change—doesn’t happen overnight. It’s hard to maintain your energy, drive, and motivation if you have to juggle a dozen different new healthy habits.

    So, it’s better to take an incremental approach. Pick one major habit to focus on at first and make it your priority.
    #16

    Instagram post discussing body shaming and criticisms following weight loss, related to hair loss experiences.

    #17

    Social media post discussing hair loss caused by obsessive dieting and mental illness related to weight loss.

    #18

    Social media post by callahanger09 about feeling exposed, with 125 likes, related to hair loss topic.

    Think about what could have the biggest impact right now. For some, it might be walking more or trying out a team sport because they live a mainly sedentary lifestyle.

    For others, it might mean gradually reducing how much ultra-processed food, soda, junk food, cigarettes, or alcohol they consume by slowly replacing these things with healthy alternatives.
    #19

    Social media post by saulsgoo: "Cold all the time." Discusses effects on hair loss.

    #20

    Social media post by joebatlion discussing loose skin, dated 02/11/2025, with 653 likes.

    #21

    Instagram post discussing unexpected effects, including hair loss, from weight loss.

    Still, others might aim to prioritize sleeping better or drinking more water. Whatever you choose to start with, look at the entire process as a long journey that will have lots of ups and downs.

    You have to remind yourself why it’s all worth it in the end because you will probably find things difficult once the initial enthusiasm wears off, until the healthy lifestyle habits become automatic.
    #22

    Social media post discussing public treatment change after weight loss.

    #23

    Social media post about weight loss and body changes over 15 years, with interactions shown. Keywords: Hair Loss.

    #24

    "Social media post discussing negative health effects from weight loss, including hair loss and weakness."

    Before you make any drastic changes to your lifestyle, be sure to talk to your doctor. They’ll be able to provide you with valuable info, warn you about the potential dangers of losing weight too fast, and work with you to come up with a solid plan to change your habits.

    Because they have access to your family history, they can point out any potential challenges that you might face due to your genes or preexisting health conditions.
    #25

    Screenshot of a social media post mentioning excess skin and weight loss, showing interaction icons and date.

    #26

    "Thebookrefuge18 discussing weight loss effects, mentioning feeling cold and the struggle of maintaining weight."

    #27

    Social media comment discussing societal changes and unwanted attention after weight loss.

    Broadly speaking, when it comes to health, it’s not just your weight that matters but also your diet, sleeping habits, how active you are, your ability to manage stress, your positive relationships, etc.

    That being said, BMI (body mass index) calculations—though they have some limitations—can provide a warning sign about potentially needing to make changes to your life.
    #28

    "User shares surprising post-weight loss experience related to hair loss on social media."

    #29

    Unexpected-Results-Weight-Loss

    #30

    Social media post discussing societal perceptions after weight loss, highlighting unexpected results and experiences.

    What’s your weight loss and fitness journey been like, dear Pandas? What were the biggest challenges you faced when you decided to live a healthier lifestyle? What kept you motivated throughout your journey?

    What would you tell anyone who’s considering seriously overhauling their entire relationship with food and exercise? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think in the comments.

    #31

    Instagram post discussing weight loss and unwanted attention with humorous emojis.

    #32

    Instagram post mentioning hair loss as a result of weight loss.

    #33

    Instagram comment says "Butterfly legs and arms," related to unexpected hair loss.

    #34

    Social media comment humorously noting pants falling due to unexpected weight loss results.

    #35

    "Social media post about buying new clothes, linked to unexpected weight loss results and hair loss."

    #36

    "Social media post about new affection and visibility after weight loss with 11 likes and 1 comment."

    #37

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing an unexpected benefit related to hair loss and lifestyle changes.

    #38

    Social media post about self-reliance with the theme of tying shoes, related to hair loss and weight loss experiences.

    #39

    Instagram post by bowlby.lucy about new clothes relating to weight loss.

    #40

    "Social media post discussing body dysmorphia related to weight loss."

    #41

    Instagram comment about saggy skin, relevant to hair loss and weight loss effects.

