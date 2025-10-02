Lizzo’s Wellness Evolution As Seen In “Before And After” Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has long been captivated by celebrity transformations, and lately, Lizzo has become the latest focus.

She first rose to fame as a champion of body positivity, later expanding her influence into the broader wellness space. Her visible physical changes, especially highlighted in “before and after” photos, have ignited intense debates online about evolving standards of self-love, health, and how the public interprets them.

Lizzo posing in a sheer brown top and black skirt in front of white flowers, showcasing wellness evolution.

But Lizzo’s journey is far more layered than just appearance. This article dives into her evolution from a rising artist and advocate for body acceptance to a figure now navigating the intersections of personal wellness, public scrutiny, and shifting cultural narratives.

We’ll examine key turning points, her public reactions, and what her transformation says about the broader obsession with celebrity bodies.

Lizzo Rose To Fame Preaching Body Positivity and Battling Dysmorphia

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, entered the spotlight with a message of self-acceptance and authenticity. The early years were marked by hardship: after losing her father in 2009, she spent a year living in her car while pursuing music (per Variety).

By 2011, she had relocated to Minneapolis, performing with indie bands before releasing her solo debut, ‘Lizzobangers,’ in 2013. These beginnings shaped her identity as an artist who leaned heavily on personal storytelling.

Her 2016 EP, “Coconut Oil,” featuring the viral hit “Good as Hell,” catapulted her to wider recognition. Its themes of self-love and empowerment resonated with feminist audiences, establishing her as a leading voice in the body positivity movement.

That reputation grew stronger with her role in the 2014 “What’s Underneath” campaign. VICE noted that the experience inspired her to write “My Skin.” By 2018, Lizzo had become a fixture in fashion campaigns and magazine spreads that celebrated her body, positioning her as a powerful counterpoint to the stigma against plus-sized women.

Yet, behind the confident exterior, she privately battled body dysmorphia and anxiety. In a candid Rolling Stone interview, she explained that these struggles came from growing up without seeing her body type represented in the media. Her advocacy was not born from effortless self-love but rather from a conscious effort to confront and challenge her insecurities.

This dimension of her story often went unnoticed, which would later fuel public scrutiny when her appearance began to shift.

Behind The Grammys’ Success, Lizzo Began Talking About Her Health Struggles

By 2019, Lizzo’s career had exploded. Her album “Cuz I Love You” and her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” became runaway hits, with the latter climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral on TikTok.

At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she led the field with eight nominations and walked away with three wins: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. That same year, she earned Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards and Video of the Year for “Juice” at the Soul Train Music Awards.

Her momentum continued when TIME named her Entertainer of the Year, which she later said marked her arrival into the mainstream. In 2020, she added more trophies, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the BET Awards and Top Song Sales Artist at the Billboard Music Awards (via Entertainment Tonight).

But rising fame also meant harsher scrutiny. As her platform grew, Lizzo started addressing her health more openly, expanding her message beyond body positivity.

In a 2019 TIME profile, she admitted she was “not happy with the way I felt” in her body and was “getting sick a lot.” The strain of constant touring and the pressures of fame likely amplified these struggles.

Lizzo performing on stage in a red outfit, showcasing her wellness evolution and confident stage presence.

She went deeper in a Women’s Health interview, describing episodes of binge eating and the shame that followed: “There were times when I would eat so much that my stomach hurt… I had so much food noise and connected so much emotion to food. There was a lot of shame and guilt I had to forgive myself for.”

As she began to change her habits, Lizzo’s public dialogue shifted to include self-care, mental health, and overall wellness.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, she revealed on Instagram that she was struggling with “self-hatred” and shared how she used deep breathing to manage anxiety.

Later that year, she posted on TikTok about completing a 10-day smoothie detox, framing it not as a fad diet but as a way to reset her gut and build healthier routines.

Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Rumors

By 2022, Lizzo’s physical transformation had become unmistakable, sparking a wave of online chatter. Fans and critics alike circulated “before and after” photos that emphasized the difference in her appearance.

She directed her attention directly to TikTok, posting videos that showcased her new look. Reactions were split: some praised her progress, while others felt her choices clashed with her earlier message. These exchanges underscored how her commitment to health and wellness was now visible in her body.

Speculation quickly followed. Many suggested she had turned to GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic. Lizzo shot back on Instagram, writing, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Lizzo in a colorful satin robe, winking with a playful expression, highlighting her wellness evolution and confidence.

She clarified further in a June 2025 appearance on the Just Trish podcast, saying she had experimented with such drugs but attributed her results to consistent training, a calorie deficit, and lifestyle changes.

During the same interview, Lizzo explained that she reintroduced animal protein in 2023 after a decade as a vegan (per Billboard). She admitted her vegan diet was overly reliant on processed substitutes, bread, and rice, which left her low on energy and struggling with digestion.

Adding beef, chicken, and fish to her diet improved her nutrition and helped her feel more satisfied. She also reduced her consumption of full-fat sodas and sugary coffee drinks.

Equally significant was her shift from “body positivity” to “body neutrality.” She explained that she no longer felt obligated to love her body daily, recognizing that feelings naturally fluctuate.

She also emphasized compassion for others using weight-loss medications, arguing that labeling them as “cheaters” was rooted in fatphobia.

Lizzo’s Body Neutrality Still Divides Fans

In August 2024, Lizzo stepped back from the spotlight after several of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her, CNN reported. She returned to public life in March 2025 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where her dramatically slimmer figure drew immediate attention.

Lizzo posing confidently in a black dress showcasing her wellness evolution and self-care journey.

Reactions were mixed. Some fans on Instagram celebrated her new look, while others accused her of abandoning her original message of body positivity, a claim amplified in an opinion piece by The Sun.

Beyond social media, public figures weighed in. Fitness coach Steve Lutsk, known online as “Dadbod Steve,” criticized her, saying she had previously promoted obesity and was now confusing her audience with mixed messages.

Man with angry expression above before and after photos showing Lizzo’s wellness evolution and body transformation.

By contrast, her trainer Corey Calliet defended her efforts, outlining her workout routine in an interview with Business Insider.

Lizzo also signaled support from influential allies, posting photos alongside Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gayle King while speaking about her “intentional weight release journey.”

Her experience reflects larger tensions within the body positivity movement. Some critics argue that her weight loss represents conformity, while others see it as a sign of evolution. In a 2025 Women’s Health interview, she revealed her first step in healing was handing over her social media accounts to her team. In the same conversation, she rejected claims of hypocrisy, saying, “Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same.”

Despite the criticism, Lizzo has stayed open about her progress. In January, she posted screenshots from a weight-loss app showing she had reduced her body fat by 16%. She also shared new before-and-after images of her wood therapy lymphatic massage treatments, part of her “intentional weight release” regimen.

Group of smiling people posing for a casual photo showcasing Lizzo’s wellness evolution at a social event indoors.

In September 2025, she used Instagram to debut lyrics from her song “IDGAS,” a pointed response to ongoing rumors and criticism.

Even amid scrutiny, Lizzo continues to position herself as a leading voice for body positivity and body neutrality.

Lizzo taking a mirror selfie in workout clothes showing her wellness evolution and weight goals achievement.

Although she has continued to face intense criticism, Lizzo is undoubtedly succeeding in her mission to remain a body positivity/neutrality icon.

FAQ

How did Lizzo lose weight so fast?



Lizzo lost weight through a long-term holistic bodywork program that combined high-intensity circuit-style training, cardio, a high-protein diet, weight training, and massage therapy.