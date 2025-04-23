“The Wizard Of Oz-empic”: Lizzo Reveals Her Weight Loss Methods After Rejecting Ozempic Rumors

Lizzo has finally opened up about how she lost 16 percent of her body fat — and it wasn’t due to Ozempic or Mounjari, as the Good As Hell singer has claimed.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, April 22, the pop star said that focusing on a more calorie deficit diet has helped her a lot to lose weight and admitted she wasn’t aware her “two to three” Starbucks drinks added 1,200 calories to her daily intake.

Highlights Lizzo shared that she lost 16% of her body fat via a calorie deficit diet, instead of Ozempic.

The singer now avoids sugary foods, and tends to lean towards savory breakfasts.

Anxiety management played a key role in Lizzo's weight loss.

The 4-time Grammy winner also mentioned she now avoids consuming “sugary stuff” in the morning, instead opting for “super savory” foods, claiming that the only thing that’s worked “across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.”

RELATED:

Lizzo broke down the methods she used to lose weight on Instagram after denying Ozempic rumors

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I do something sweet, it’s gotta be with some sort of, like, carb,” Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, shared. “I’ll have, like, almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you.”

In her case, the calorie-deficit diet worked well since she “was prone to binging.”

The singer, who has always promoted body positivity throughout her career, additionally mentioned that constantly counting calories is not a healthy way to live, but she has decided to use it as a “tool to fight against the American food system.”

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lizzo

ADVERTISEMENT

But the battle is a mental one, as well.

Lizzo stated that better management of her stress and anxiety has led her to a healthier and happier place.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years,” she said. “And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself, like, fully and be happy,” while also cutting out caffeine to help “regulate [her] nervous system.”

“And I meditated,” the singer added. “I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer has opted for a more calorie deficit diet, saying that she wasn’t aware her Starbucks drinks added so many calories to her daily intake

Share icon

Image credits: lizzo

For a long time, Lizzo struggled with “distractions” — whether that came in the form of people, food, or drinks. But now that she’s abandoned that mindset, she’s found herself feeling “lighter, energetically and emotionally.”

She said, “I just focused on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Share icon

Image credits: lizzo

ADVERTISEMENT

After the livestream ended, she took to social media again to share what she typically eats in a day, featuring a bowl of jerk bison balls, rice, peas, and cabbage.

“I’m gonna pour some hot sauce on this and go to town,” she said.

This January, the singer also shared a peek into her exciting weight-loss journey with a mirror selfie and a screenshot, indicating she had achieved her weight goals.

But the pop star shared that her anxiety played a huge factor in her weight gain

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she quipped to her followers, adding, “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Lizzo first sparked Ozempic rumors last year after showing her slimmed-down figure on social media. While she kept quiet initially, a 2024 episode of South Park titled “The End of Obesity” poked fun at the singer, creating a fake dr*g called “Lizzo” that “costs 90% less than Ozempic” and made patients indifferent to their weight.

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

She later shut down the speculation by writing, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” additionally finding humor in the situation by dressing up as a box of Ozempic for Halloween.

ADVERTISEMENT

People praised Lizzo for her weight loss journey, regardless of the methods she used

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT