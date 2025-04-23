Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Wizard Of Oz-empic”: Lizzo Reveals Her Weight Loss Methods After Rejecting Ozempic Rumors
Celebrities, News

“The Wizard Of Oz-empic”: Lizzo Reveals Her Weight Loss Methods After Rejecting Ozempic Rumors

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

Lizzo has finally opened up about how she lost 16 percent of her body fat — and it wasn’t due to Ozempic or Mounjari, as the Good As Hell singer has claimed.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, April 22, the pop star said that focusing on a more calorie deficit diet has helped her a lot to lose weight and admitted she wasn’t aware her “two to three” Starbucks drinks added 1,200 calories to her daily intake.

Highlights
  • Lizzo shared that she lost 16% of her body fat via a calorie deficit diet, instead of Ozempic.
  • The singer now avoids sugary foods, and tends to lean towards savory breakfasts.
  • Anxiety management played a key role in Lizzo's weight loss.

The 4-time Grammy winner also mentioned she now avoids consuming “sugary stuff” in the morning, instead opting for “super savory” foods, claiming that the only thing that’s worked “across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.”

RELATED:

    Lizzo broke down the methods she used to lose weight on Instagram after denying Ozempic rumors

    Woman in a vibrant red dress with bold accessories, embodying confidence and style, related to weight loss methods.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If I do something sweet, it’s gotta be with some sort of, like, carb,” Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, shared. “I’ll have, like, almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you.”

    In her case, the calorie-deficit diet worked well since she “was prone to binging.” 

    The singer, who has always promoted body positivity throughout her career, additionally mentioned that constantly counting calories is not a healthy way to live, but she has decided to use it as a “tool to fight against the American food system.”

    Lizzo takes a mirror selfie in a dressing room, wearing a graphic tee and sequined shorts, reflecting on Ozempic rumors.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person holding a bowl of healthy food, wearing a colorful shirt, discussing weight loss methods.

    Image credits: lizzo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the battle is a mental one, as well.

    Lizzo stated that better management of her stress and anxiety has led her to a healthier and happier place. 

    “I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years,” she said. “And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself, like, fully and be happy,” while also cutting out caffeine to help “regulate [her] nervous system.”

    “And I meditated,” the singer added. “I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The singer has opted for a more calorie deficit diet, saying that she wasn’t aware her Starbucks drinks added so many calories to her daily intake

    Woman in purple workout attire, flexing muscles in a gym, addressing Ozempic and weight loss methods.

    Image credits: lizzo

    For a long time, Lizzo struggled with “distractions” — whether that came in the form of people, food, or drinks. But now that she’s abandoned that mindset, she’s found herself feeling “lighter, energetically and emotionally.” 

    She said, “I just focused on me.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

    Lizzo in black and pink lace lingerie, holding a phone, showcasing her weight loss and style.

    Image credits: lizzo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the livestream ended, she took to social media again to share what she typically eats in a day, featuring a bowl of jerk bison balls, rice, peas, and cabbage. 

    “I’m gonna pour some hot sauce on this and go to town,” she said. 

    This January, the singer also shared a peek into her exciting weight-loss journey with a mirror selfie and a screenshot, indicating she had achieved her weight goals.

    But the pop star shared that her anxiety played a huge factor in her weight gain

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a white outfit posing confidently indoors, related to The Wizard Of Oz-empic weight loss topic.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Person in a white outfit with pink designs, posing confidently in a modern room with large windows.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she quipped to her followers, adding, “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

    Lizzo first sparked Ozempic rumors last year after showing her slimmed-down figure on social media. While she kept quiet initially, a 2024 episode of South Park titled “The End of Obesity” poked fun at the singer, creating a fake dr*g called “Lizzo” that “costs 90% less than Ozempic” and made patients indifferent to their weight.

    Young woman in a white blouse with braided hair, winking, sitting in a car, illustrating weight loss methods.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    @lizzoI love TikTok live now♬ original sound – lizzo

    She later shut down the speculation by writing, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” additionally finding humor in the situation by dressing up as a box of Ozempic for Halloween.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People praised Lizzo for her weight loss journey, regardless of the methods she used

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Carmen Maze Nunez saying "She looks fabulous" with heart emojis about Ozempic.

    Text message screenshot about Lizzo’s weight loss and appearance.

    Lynn Edwards comments on weight loss journey, referencing her Instagram workouts and trainer dedication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment screenshot discussing weight loss and health, related to Lizzo's methods amidst rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing body positivity and health choices related to weight loss methods.

    Screenshot of a comment supporting Lizzo amid weight loss and Ozempic rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying 'She looks great' with thumbs-up emoji related to Ozempic weight loss discussion.

    Commentary on wealth and weight loss support related to Ozempic rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment supporting Lizzo's weight loss journey and self-acceptance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Lizzo's weight loss and health improvement amidst Ozempic rumors.

    Grace Bressi's comment praising someone's appearance amidst weight loss discussions.

    Text message about Lizzo's weight loss methods, discussing gradual change and addressing Ozempic rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment addressing Ozempic rumors and expressing disapproval in a discussion.

    A supportive comment about Lizzo's weight loss methods, praising her decisions and success.

    Comment criticizing Lizzo's stance on body image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Ozempic, expressing familiarity with the topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "The wizard of Oz-empic" by a user named Brian.

    Comment joking about weight loss methods related to Ozempic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text stating, "I'm sure she was at the gym every day," with laughing emoji about weight loss methods.

    Comment referencing Lizzo's weight loss methods with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda