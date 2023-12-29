ADVERTISEMENT

In the realm of Hollywood, it’s no secret that there’s a prevalence of unrealistic and detrimental beauty standards to which many celebrities are consistently subjected.

From being thin yet curvy to concealing their gray hairs and having flawless skin, it seems like few people are able to check all the boxes.

For many, not doing so comes with the hefty price of social media criticism and reduced work opportunities.

Despite this, some celebrities have chosen to challenge society's expectations, calling out those who object to their decision to celebrate their physical appearance.

Below, Bored Panda presents a list of 21 stars who have called BS on Hollywood’s absurd aesthetic norms.