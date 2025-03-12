ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of Ozempic, a diabetes drug turned weight loss phenomenon, has been a recurrent topic of discussion ever since its popularity exploded in the latter half of 2022.

Dubbed “the worst-kept secret in Hollywood,” it has significantly altered the way body positivity is portrayed in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities who were once celebrated for promoting body diversity, such as Lizzo and Mindy Kaling, are now noticeably slimmer, sparking concerns from critics who believe that harmful beauty standards are making a comeback.

Highlights Ozempic's rise in Hollywood sparks debate over beauty standards' shift.

Critics fear Ozempic may promote harmful beauty standards in the industry.

Mental health effects of Ozempic, like mood swings and depression, under scrutiny.

Experts urge prioritizing mental health and natural solutions over weight-loss drugs.

“An important conversation is emerging about the effects of [these compounds] on mental health,” said Pamela Madsen, clinical director of Sea Change Psychotherapy.

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

“We’re entering this weird era, an Ozempic era, and just celebrating thinness,” said Hunter McGrady, the cover model of the 2024 anniversary edition of Sports Illustrated Magazine.

In her interview, the model talked about how she felt the impact of the medication in her field, and expressed concern for the future of body-positivity.

Image credits: myskin/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Ozempic, and associated brands such as Wegovy and Rybelsus, contain Semaglutide, a compound originally designed as anti-diabetic medication, helping patients control their blood sugar levels.

It acts by both suppressing appetite and slowing down metabolism, lowering blood sugar levels along the way.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously approved the compound to be used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in October 2017. It remained that way for close to four years, with Ozempic being the first brand approved and others later joining.

However, in June 2021, the FDA made the controversial but profitable decision to approve a higher-dose, injectable version of Wegovy as an anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management in adults.

Ozempic’s popularity has pushed psychologists to put the mental health effects of the drug under scrutiny

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Since then, Ozempic became one of the most profitable drugs on the market, so much so that its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, has become Europe’s most valuable company, with a market value that exceeds the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of its home country, Denmark.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

According to Dr. Madsen, the mental effects of the drug are “increasingly coming under scrutiny,” with users reporting mood swings, anxiety, and depressive symptoms while taking Semaglutide.

Image credits: Team Coco

“Food is deeply tied to emotional regulation for many people. When appetite is suppressed, some individuals may feel emotionally disconnected or struggle with unresolved emotional distress,” she explained in an article published in early February.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Madsen also warned against the effects Ozempic might have on brain chemistry and metabolic health—a fact that Novo Nordisk itself acknowledges on its website.

Official information notes concerning side effects, including thyroid tumors, cancer, pancreas and kidney problems, vision problems, and potential dangers still not accounted for in pregnant women.

Some celebrities have praised Semaglutide as a “miracle drug” for weight loss despite its many side effects

Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

For the psychologist, one of the most concerning aspects of the growing popularity of the drug and its presence in the celebrity world is that it may reinforce harmful beliefs in people suffering from self-esteem issues.

Image credits: Jeremy Chan/EveryStory2024/Getty Images

For instance, Oprah Winfrey confessed to taking the weight-loss drug in December 2023. Labeling it as a “gift,” she explained she uses it to “manage not yo-yo-ing” due to having a “predisposition no amount of willpower is going to control.”

Image credits: Netflix

Actress and host Whoopi Goldberg called Semaglutide a “wonderful shot” and sung its praises after using it despite stating that weight has “never been an issue” for her.

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

Other celebrities who have confessed to having used the medication for weight loss purposes include Sharon Osbourne, Amy Schumer, Heather Gay, Chelsea Handler, Petti Stanger, James Corden, and Elon Musk.

Image credits: fatjoe

“Many people who turn to weight-loss medications have longstanding struggles with food, self-worth, and emotional pain—often stemming from past trauma or emotional abuse,” Madsen wrote.

Image credits: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

While the psychologist was not entirely against the use of Ozempic, she stressed that people considering using it should “prioritize mental health alongside physical health” and put self-compassion at the forefront.

“If you are experiencing emotional numbness, depression, or anxiety while taking these medications, seeking mental health support is crucial.

“Your worth is not defined by your weight. You deserve kindness and care from yourself,” she wrote.

Experts urged people who don’t need Ozempic for medical reasons to be more patient with themselves and prefer natural, long-term solutions

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

“Self-care should extend beyond weight management,” Madsen explained.

“Prioritize activities that nurture mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being, such as joyful movement and expressive activities.”

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“Taking shortcuts can be very tempting, not only to lose weight but also to put on muscle,” personal trainer Franco Betancourt explained to Bored Panda.

“It stems from social media and the pressure people feel to look perfect immediately,” he added.

Image credits: Wil R/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

“The harsh reality is that proper physical health is the result of habits and sustainable results can only be maintained through discipline and, most importantly, patience.”

For the trainer, exercise and diet start having positive effects way before they are noticeable in terms of weight.

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

“Physical activity has immediate, positive effects on the brain,” he explained. “It boosts dopamine, serotonin, and other chemicals. It reduces stress hormones and improves focus.”

While it may take longer, the trainer urged people to prioritize exercise and dieting over weight-loss drugs unless strictly necessary, as it creates sustainable results that are easier to keep over time.

“I can’t find it.” Netizens expressed concern over the medication’s popularity, especially when it reduces available stock for diabetic people

