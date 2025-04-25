Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Demi Lovato Hit With Tons Of Ozempic Accusations After Revealing “Skinny” Frame In New Photos
Celebrities, News

Demi Lovato Hit With Tons Of Ozempic Accusations After Revealing “Skinny” Frame In New Photos

Demi Lovato dropped a photo dump and gave fans a glimpse of what her life has been like lately.

Posting a series of random snaps on Instagram, the 32-year-old singer flaunted her physique in one of the pictures and lifted up her V-neck tank top, putting her midriff on display.

“How did you get so skinny? What’s your secret?” the internet began asking.

    Demi Lovato dropped a photo dump, giving fans a visual run-down of what she’s been up to lately 

    Person in a pink sweater with long dark hair, posing in a neutral setting.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    “Dumping,” the pop star wrote in the caption.

    One of the images included an image of her in a black leather jacket dress, while another captured her standing in a bedroom in black shorts and a V-neck tank top that she lifted for the camera.

    Her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes also featured in one of the snaps.

    Netizens couldn’t stop talking about her appearance in the series of photos

    Person in black outfit taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom, sparking Ozempic accusations discussion.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    Fans obsessed over the Confident singer’s physique with both admiration and concern.

    “You look so skinny,” one said. “I hope you’re ok!”

    Another wrote, “Just looks like Kim Kardashian. How do they tell these identical plastic surgery clones apart these days?”

    Person in black outfit taking a mirror selfie in a modern bathroom with city view.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    Some speculated whether Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication associated with weight loss, had anything to do with her trimmed waist.

    Comments like “Ok ozempic slay” and “ozempic queen” also appeared on social media.

    One called her an “Ozempic queen,” adding to speculation about whether she was using weight loss drugs

    Person in summer dress and sunglasses taking a mirror selfie, surrounded by colorful clothing.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    Ozempic Face is reallll” one said, while another wrote, “She’s so skinny! I like her when she was thicker. Everybody’s getting on Ozempic,”

    Demiiii r u on ozempic?” another asked. “Not a judgment, you look amazingggg.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

    Fans agreed she looked stunning, with one saying, “She just keeps getting hotter.”

    “To see you feel truly confident in yourself and everything you do is insanely beautiful to see,” another wrote.

    The pop star said in 2021 that she “accidentally” lost weight

    Celebrity in a navy outfit, sitting indoors, with a serious expression, related to accusations regarding a "skinny" frame.

    Image credits: Demi Lovato / YouTube

    The Camp Rock star has previously been hit with speculation about using Ozempic for weight loss.

    In 2021, she said she “accidentally” lost weight and felt “peace, serenity, joy, and love” about her overall wellbeing.

    Celebrity in elegant gown at a formal event, showcasing a slim frame amidst a crowd.

    Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

    “I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over-exercise anymore,” she said in an Instagram post. “ … I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.. And I’ve actually lost weight.”

    Demi, who got engaged to Jutes in 2023 after over a year of dating, has not revealed anything about their wedding plans.

    The Camp Rock star said she couldn’t wait to marry Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, whom she got engaged to in 2021

    Two people in a modern room, one wearing a leather jacket, another a hat, both with sunglasses, reflecting "skinny" frame.

    Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

    Nevertheless, the Heart Attack singer said she couldn’t wait to tie the knot and start a family with the Canadian rapper.

    “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life, and I have you to thank for that,” she wrote in the caption of a Valentine’s Day post this year.

    Singer performing on stage, sparking Ozempic accusations due to a notably slimmer appearance.

    Image credits: Demi Lovato / YouTube

    “I’m obsessed with your heart, your love, and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together,” she continued.

    The former Disney star’s latest photo dump came after her younger sister Madison De La Garza debuted a tattoo in honor of her late daughter.

    Demi’s sister, Madison De La Garz,a got a tattoo to honor her late daughter’s memory 

    Two individuals smiling together, with one person showing off their tattoos and wearing a plaid shirt, related to a celebrity's skinny frame.

    Image credits: angelokritikos / maddelagarza / Instagram

    Madison, 23, revealed last year that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell lost their little one during an emergency C-section on September 27—the day they held their little girl “for the first and last time.”

    “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl,” the youngster told her fans in the October post.

    Hand with tattoo "xo" and ring, with text "For my baby girl" overlayed, linked to Demi Lovato.

    Image credits: maddelagarza / Instagram

    This week, Madison shared an Instagram Story that featured a tattoo dedicated to her late daughter’s memory.

    “For my baby girl,” she wrote next to the tattoo, which featured a tiny heart nestled between an X and O.

    Fans said it was “so nice” to see the singer happy

    Comment saying "You look so skinny, I hope you're ok!" with a crying emoji, related to Demi Lovato.

    Comment on Demi Lovato's post about her 'skinny' appearance and fitness.

    Comment questioning Demi Lovato about using Ozempic, complimenting her appearance.

    Comment on Demi Lovato's weight loss and Ozempic use.

    Comment questioning body checks related to Demi Lovato's new photos and health.

    Comment on Demi Lovato's post stating, "It's so nice to see you happy.

    Instagram comment questioning a person's slim appearance using surprised and smiling emojis.

    Instagram comment praising Demi Lovato's post; fans are enthusiastic.

    Instagram comment praising Demi Lovato's "skinny" appearance with a compliment and a black heart emoji.

    Instagram comment on Demi Lovato's latest photo about her "skinny" frame with a heart emoji.

    Comment about workout routine with emojis, related to Demi Lovato and Ozempic discussion.

    Comment mentioning shining amid accusations on Demi Lovato's skinny frame, with a profile photo and heart icon displayed.

    Instagram comment expressing joy and admiration with heart and crying emojis.

    Comment praising confidence and beauty with a red heart emoji.

    Instagram comment praising Demi Lovato's appearance, featuring heart and flame emojis.

    Instagram comment discussing Demi Lovato’s appearance with emphasis on looking happy and healthy.

    Comment praising Demi Lovato's body as goals amid Ozempic accusations.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
