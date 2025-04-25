Demi Lovato Hit With Tons Of Ozempic Accusations After Revealing “Skinny” Frame In New Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Lovato dropped a photo dump and gave fans a glimpse of what her life has been like lately.

Posting a series of random snaps on Instagram, the 32-year-old singer flaunted her physique in one of the pictures and lifted up her V-neck tank top, putting her midriff on display.

“How did you get so skinny? What’s your secret?” the internet began asking.

“Dumping,” the pop star wrote in the caption.

Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

One of the images included an image of her in a black leather jacket dress, while another captured her standing in a bedroom in black shorts and a V-neck tank top that she lifted for the camera.

Her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes also featured in one of the snaps.

Netizens couldn’t stop talking about her appearance in the series of photos

Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

Fans obsessed over the Confident singer’s physique with both admiration and concern.

“You look so skinny,” one said. “I hope you’re ok!”

Another wrote, “Just looks like Kim Kardashian. How do they tell these identical plastic surgery clones apart these days?”

Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

Some speculated whether Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication associated with weight loss, had anything to do with her trimmed waist.

Comments like “Ok ozempic slay” and “ozempic queen” also appeared on social media.

One called her an “Ozempic queen,” adding to speculation about whether she was using weight loss drugs

Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

“Ozempic Face is reallll” one said, while another wrote, “She’s so skinny! I like her when she was thicker. Everybody’s getting on Ozempic,”

“Demiiii r u on ozempic?” another asked. “Not a judgment, you look amazingggg.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Fans agreed she looked stunning, with one saying, “She just keeps getting hotter.”

“To see you feel truly confident in yourself and everything you do is insanely beautiful to see,” another wrote.

The pop star said in 2021 that she “accidentally” lost weight

Image credits: Demi Lovato / YouTube

The Camp Rock star has previously been hit with speculation about using Ozempic for weight loss.

In 2021, she said she “accidentally” lost weight and felt “peace, serenity, joy, and love” about her overall wellbeing.

Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

“I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over-exercise anymore,” she said in an Instagram post. “ … I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.. And I’ve actually lost weight.”

Demi, who got engaged to Jutes in 2023 after over a year of dating, has not revealed anything about their wedding plans.

The Camp Rock star said she couldn’t wait to marry Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, whom she got engaged to in 2021

Image credits: ddlovato / Instagram

Nevertheless, the Heart Attack singer said she couldn’t wait to tie the knot and start a family with the Canadian rapper.

“Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life, and I have you to thank for that,” she wrote in the caption of a Valentine’s Day post this year.

Image credits: Demi Lovato / YouTube

“I’m obsessed with your heart, your love, and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together,” she continued.

The former Disney star’s latest photo dump came after her younger sister Madison De La Garza debuted a tattoo in honor of her late daughter.

Demi’s sister, Madison De La Garz,a got a tattoo to honor her late daughter’s memory

Image credits: angelokritikos / maddelagarza / Instagram

Madison, 23, revealed last year that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell lost their little one during an emergency C-section on September 27—the day they held their little girl “for the first and last time.”

“Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl,” the youngster told her fans in the October post.

Image credits: maddelagarza / Instagram

This week, Madison shared an Instagram Story that featured a tattoo dedicated to her late daughter’s memory.

“For my baby girl,” she wrote next to the tattoo, which featured a tiny heart nestled between an X and O.

Fans said it was “so nice” to see the singer happy

