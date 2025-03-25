Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ozempic Is Ozempic-ing”: Demi Lovato Stuns With Weight Loss Transformation In New Clip
Celebrities, News

“Ozempic Is Ozempic-ing”: Demi Lovato Stuns With Weight Loss Transformation In New Clip

Demi Lovato’s recent video had fans having heated discussions about the secret behind her weight loss transformation.

The clip came days after she assured concerned fans that she was doing “okay.”

In the recent video shared on TikTok, the singer suggested she was “walking into [her] best chapter yet.”

    Demi Lovato’s recent video had fans discussing the secret behind her weight loss transformation 

    Woman in a sleek black dress, showcasing a stunning weight loss transformation, red carpet background.

    Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

    • Netizens discussed the possible secret behind Demi Lovato’s weight loss after a recent video.
    • The singer shared a video, in which her fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes made an appearance.
    • “I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet,” said the audio clip that played in the background of her video.
    • Viewers speculated whether her current appearance was the result of Ozempic.

    The former Disney star, 32, twirled around for the camera before her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes joined her in the frame and shared a sweet kiss.

    In the background, an audio spoke about entering another “chapter” in life.

    “I think the next plot twist is that things are about to get really good. I think this world is going to open up for you in unimaginable ways,” the voiceover said.

    “I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet,” said the audio clip, playing in the background of her video

    Demi Lovato shows weight loss transformation, wearing a loose-fitting sweatshirt and black leggings in a stylish room.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    The couple has been publicly dating since August 2022 and got engaged in December 2023

    While Demi seemed to be happy and content in the recent video, fans were fixated on her weight loss transformation.

    Ozempic is ozempic-ing,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “ozempic is working overtime.”

    “Ozempic is her friend…” read another comment.

    Demi Lovato showcases weight loss transformation in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    How did you lose weight please tell us,” one said.

    Fans focused on the singer’s well-being and said, “Demi is in her peace era.”

    “You look so healthy and you are so beautiful,” one said.

    Demi Lovato showcases a stunning weight loss in form-fitting dresses, highlighting her transformation.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images/ddlovato

    Another wrote, “You look absolutely gorgeous and HEALTHY. this heals my inner child a bit.”

    “We love healed and in love Demi,” said another. “You’re glow is very beautiful.”

    “Been a fine since 2008… this is the happiest you have ever looked. My heart is full,” wrote another.

    The singer recently told fans she was doing “okay” after they caught her hand “shaking” in a video 

    Demi Lovato showcases weight loss transformation in a gray top, standing in a stylish bathroom.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Demi’s recent TikTok video came days after fans claimed she was “shaking” in a social media post.

    “I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard,” after watching a video of her roasting a whole chicken.

    “I’m okay! I promise,” the Sorry Not Sorry singer responded to one of the comments.

    The Camp Rock star has been open about her relationship with food and dependence on substances

    Person in elegant attire taking a mirror selfie, showcasing a weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    The actress has been open about her body image and her relationship with food.

    “I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now,” she said during a chat with Penn Badgley on a podcast episode of Podcrushed.

    She also said she has a nutritionist and a therapist specializing in EDs to help her as she learns body acceptance.

    Demi Lovato smiling in a kitchen, wearing a black apron, showcasing weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    “I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet,’” she shared.

    “The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and looking in the mirror and being like, ‘This body is strong … This body saved my life and fought for my life when I [OD-ed]. This body is a miracle,’” she added.

    In addition to her experience with depression and EDs, she also spoke about her dependence on illicit substances, which led to an OD in 2018, nearly claiming her life with a heart attack and three strokes.

    The Heart Attack singer spoke about the aftermath of her 2018 OD

    Woman in pink sweater showcasing weight loss transformation with long black hair against a plain background.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I [OD-ed],” she said in a 2023 interview on Andy Cohen Live!

    She spoke about the aftermath of the incident and said it led to her living with a “disability.”

    “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment … Like, I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision,” she said.

    She called the impairment a “daily constant reminder” to stay sober.

    “Anytime I look at something—I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face,” she added. “And so, it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again.”

    @ddlovato🥹🥹♬ original sound – lilPeony 🌷

    Previously, the Camp Rock star shared a video about “accidentally” losing weight.

    “I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t resist or purge,” she said in a 2021 Instagram post.

    “And I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.. And I’ve actually lost weight,” she added.

    The Heart Attack singer called the experience “different” and admitted feeling full, but not from food but from “divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

    She also wrote in the caption that she felt “peace, serenity, joy, and love.”

    Demi’s latest video triggered comments about her appearance, with one saying, “Ozempic is doing miracles”

    Comment on social media saying "Ozempic hitting hard" related to weight loss.

    Comment with emojis saying "Ozempic is ozempic-ing" with 14K likes shown below.

    Comment mentioning Ozempic, Mounjaro, Trulicity with crying emoji and engagement icons.

    Comment discussing weight loss related to Ozempic and training, with engagement stats shown.

    Comment on Ozempic's impact with user reactions, stating "Ozempic came in to help everyone" alongside engagement icons.

    Comment reading "Ozempic is doing miracles" with 39 likes, referencing Ozempic.

    Instagram comment mentioning Ozempic with six likes and one unlike.

    Comment discussing beauty standards and weight loss transformation.

    Social media comment discusses Ozempic and weight loss alongside workouts and calorie deficit, highlighting misconceptions.

    Comment about Ozempic and Demi Lovato's transformation, urging kindness towards her healing journey.

    Comment discussing Demi Lovato's weight loss, emphasizing transparency and body positivity.

    A social media comment discussing opinions on Ozempic affordability and perception.

    Amber's comment on Ozempic transformation: "Healthy looks soooo good on you!" with likes and dislikes.

    Comment questioning weight loss allegations in Demi Lovato's transformation post.

    Comment on normalizing body acceptance and Ozempic speculation in a social media post.

    Comment on weight loss method, mentioning Ozempic and jiu jitsu, with 705 likes.

    Comment on Demi Lovato's weight loss transformation, praising her strength and glow.

    • What is Ozempic?

      Ozempic is prescription medication that is generally given to patients with type-2 diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels. While taking Ozempic, the medication mimics the actions of an otherwise naturally produced hormone called GLP-1. Ozempic helps stimulate the pancreas to release insulin by activating GLP-1 receptors in the brain.

    • Why is Ozempic linked to weight loss?

      Ozempic and other GLP-1 medication like Wegovy and Mounjaro have weight loss effects on the body. This has led to its widespread popularity among celebrities and the general public.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

