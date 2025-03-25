“Ozempic Is Ozempic-ing”: Demi Lovato Stuns With Weight Loss Transformation In New Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Lovato’s recent video had fans having heated discussions about the secret behind her weight loss transformation.

The clip came days after she assured concerned fans that she was doing “okay.”

In the recent video shared on TikTok, the singer suggested she was “walking into [her] best chapter yet.”

Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Highlights Netizens discussed the possible secret behind Demi Lovato’s weight loss after a recent video.

The singer shared a video, in which her fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes made an appearance.

“I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet,” said the audio clip that played in the background of her video.

Viewers speculated whether her current appearance was the result of Ozempic.

The former Disney star, 32, twirled around for the camera before her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes joined her in the frame and shared a sweet kiss.

In the background, an audio spoke about entering another “chapter” in life.

“I think the next plot twist is that things are about to get really good. I think this world is going to open up for you in unimaginable ways,” the voiceover said.

“I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet,” said the audio clip, playing in the background of her video

Image credits: ddlovato

The couple has been publicly dating since August 2022 and got engaged in December 2023

While Demi seemed to be happy and content in the recent video, fans were fixated on her weight loss transformation.

“Ozempic is ozempic-ing,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “ozempic is working overtime.”

“Ozempic is her friend…” read another comment.



Image credits: ddlovato

“How did you lose weight please tell us,” one said.

Fans focused on the singer’s well-being and said, “Demi is in her peace era.”

“You look so healthy and you are so beautiful,” one said.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images/ddlovato

Another wrote, “You look absolutely gorgeous and HEALTHY. this heals my inner child a bit.”

“We love healed and in love Demi,” said another. “You’re glow is very beautiful.”

“Been a fine since 2008… this is the happiest you have ever looked. My heart is full,” wrote another.

The singer recently told fans she was doing “okay” after they caught her hand “shaking” in a video

Image credits: ddlovato

Image credits: ddlovato

Demi’s recent TikTok video came days after fans claimed she was “shaking” in a social media post.

“I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard,” after watching a video of her roasting a whole chicken.

“I’m okay! I promise,” the Sorry Not Sorry singer responded to one of the comments.

The Camp Rock star has been open about her relationship with food and dependence on substances

Image credits: ddlovato

The actress has been open about her body image and her relationship with food.

“I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now,” she said during a chat with Penn Badgley on a podcast episode of Podcrushed.

She also said she has a nutritionist and a therapist specializing in EDs to help her as she learns body acceptance.

Image credits: ddlovato

“I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet,’” she shared.

“The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and looking in the mirror and being like, ‘This body is strong … This body saved my life and fought for my life when I [OD-ed]. This body is a miracle,’” she added.

In addition to her experience with depression and EDs, she also spoke about her dependence on illicit substances, which led to an OD in 2018, nearly claiming her life with a heart attack and three strokes.

The Heart Attack singer spoke about the aftermath of her 2018 OD

Image credits: ddlovato

“The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I [OD-ed],” she said in a 2023 interview on Andy Cohen Live!

She spoke about the aftermath of the incident and said it led to her living with a “disability.”

“I have vision impairment and hearing impairment … Like, I don’t drive because I have blind spots in my vision,” she said.

She called the impairment a “daily constant reminder” to stay sober.

“Anytime I look at something—I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face,” she added. “And so, it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again.”

Previously, the Camp Rock star shared a video about “accidentally” losing weight.

“I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t resist or purge,” she said in a 2021 Instagram post.

“And I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.. And I’ve actually lost weight,” she added.

The Heart Attack singer called the experience “different” and admitted feeling full, but not from food but from “divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

She also wrote in the caption that she felt “peace, serenity, joy, and love.”

Demi’s latest video triggered comments about her appearance, with one saying, “Ozempic is doing miracles”

People Also Ask What is Ozempic? Ozempic is prescription medication that is generally given to patients with type-2 diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels. While taking Ozempic, the medication mimics the actions of an otherwise naturally produced hormone called GLP-1. Ozempic helps stimulate the pancreas to release insulin by activating GLP-1 receptors in the brain.

Why is Ozempic linked to weight loss? Ozempic and other GLP-1 medication like Wegovy and Mounjaro have weight loss effects on the body. This has led to its widespread popularity among celebrities and the general public.