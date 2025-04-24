“They All Want To Look Like Kim”: Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over “Botched” Nose Photo Fail

The internet blinked in disbelief after a Reddit user exposed the extent of the photo editing used on Khloé Kardashian’s photos.

The beauty mogul was captured posing for a photoshoot for a perfume ad during an episode of her family’s ongoing reality saga The Kardashians.

“Khloé is a beautiful woman but holy sh** they really promote unrealistic beauty standards. That doesn’t look like the same person,” one social media user commented on the edited photo.

Khloé Kardashian posed for a perfume ad in a new episode of The Kardashians

The Reddit user shared photos from the perfume photoshoot before and after editing, asking, “S6:E10 Was anyone else shocked by Khloé’s photoshoot comparison?”

In the post, the user said it was “frustrating because she denies editing her face.”

“When watching the show they were showing Khloé posing for her perfume photoshoot and I thought she looked great!” the user said.

A Reddit user posed photos of the reality TV star before and after her face was edited

“But then they showed the actual edited cover they selected and I almost spat my water out. How can anyone approve that? It doesn’t even look like her,” they continued.

They went on to say that the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder “is beautiful” but doesn’t look like herself in the ad.

“It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing. Also frustrating because she denies editing her face,” the user continued.

Fellow Reddit users were stunned to see the photos, with one saying, “i mean i’m not shocked. but it IS shocking to see the difference honestly.”

“Okay, I think we have it!” *proceeds to go with AI version looking nothing like a human,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “This is actually insane. These are two completely different people.”

“Geez, not that anything was wrong with the before shot, but they can’t even keep up with themselves!” one said.

“At this point why not just use AI if they are going to Photoshop it that much,” one social media user asked

“She looks like Kim’s twin in the edited photo. It kinda freaks me out how much they all want to look like Kim. Like with each procedure they get they look less like themselves and more like Kim,” another wrote. “It’s tells me that she seems to be THE beauty standard for them, they aren’t immune to their own influences on society.”

There were also claims of a “botched” nose job.

“I would sue the plastic surgeons that did this to her nose. Kim’s nose. Kris nose. They probably all had the same doctor,” one said. “I would sue. BOTCHED is an understatement and I’m not trying to be rude. This is awful.”

The following pictures of the reality TV star triggered speculation about whether they were edited

Khloé previously opened up to her fans about having “every single flaw and imperfection” constantly “micro-analyzed and made fun of.”

“The pressure, constant ridicule, and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should lok has been too much to bear,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post in 2021.

She noted some of the constant comments she reads about herself, writing, “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’”

Khloé previously said she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.”

In the heart-baring post, she said she indeed loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.”

“The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically,” she continued.

The mother-of-two asserted that nobody else could “decide or judge” what was “acceptable or not anymore.”

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” she declared.

Many of the Kardashian clan members constantly face speculation of photo editing

Khloé isn’t alone in facing speculation every now and then over editing her images

Others from the Kardashian clan, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, have also sparked conversations about digitally altering the pictures.

Experts have noted how the family has turned themselves into “human brands” that they can monetize.

“They’re human brands,” Markus Wohlfeil, a marketing professor at De Montfort University in Leicester, England, told Forbes in 2022.

The professor, who studies celebrity fandom and consumer behavior, said fans see them “as an ideal friend, ideal mate,” and “ideal partner.”

“So all of your projection of your own desires is basically how they appear to you,” he added.

Khloé Kardashian’s latest edited photos triggered wild reactions online

