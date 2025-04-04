Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Needs To Shave Her Underarm Hair”: Kim Kardashian Roasted After Posing With No Underwear
Celebrities, News

“She Needs To Shave Her Underarm Hair”: Kim Kardashian Roasted After Posing With No Underwear

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian stunned fans after posting a photo on Instagram that showed her without underwear. Seated on the floor of her walk-in closet, the reality star posed in a fur strapless top with no bottoms.

In the caption, she revealed that she was doing “fittings” for a photo shoot.

Many fans took to the comments to compliment the brunette bombshell on her bold look.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian posed in walk-in closet without her bottoms on.
  • The reality star was accused of being a “bad mother” for posting the racy shot, while other moms jumped to her defense.
  • Kim has closed a deal to executive producer the Hulu show Group Chat, starring La La Anthony.

“Do you ever age is the question of the century,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️” commented someone else.

A separate person called the 44-year-old the “original it girl.”

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian posed in a fur bandeau top with no bottoms

    Woman posing with long dark hair, puckered lips, and a black top, in front of a marble door frame.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Since Kim didn’t clarify whether her top was real or faux fur, some assumed the worst.

    “It’s not interesting at all. Respect nature,” one person fumed. “Why you antagonizing PETA like this 😫,” asked another critic.

    “She needs to shave her underarm hair. It’s a bit out of control,” one netizen quipped about Kim’s top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As is often the case when she shares a risqué photo, some accused the SKIMS founder of being a “bad mom” for showing “too much skin.”

    One person penned: “Kim you’re a mother of four exactly what are you teaching them…”

    Woman in cream outfit posing amid mannequin wall display.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The reactions from outraged moms didn’t take long to come. “I’m a mother, what are we supposed to act like? 🙃” one woman wrote, while another said, “Oh, please do enlighten us on how a mother should behave!! Because it’s not like it’s the 21st century and women totally still need someone dictating how they should act!”

    While Kim has been known for nearly two decades for her family’s reality showKeeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007—she is now venturing into the world of scripted television.

    The mom of four appeared on the twelfth season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story.

    Some accused her of being a “bad mom” for posting the racy photo

    Kim Kardashian in a fur jacket and leather pants standing in a room.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also teamed up with the Emmy winner for the upcoming legal drama, All Fair, which will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

    In addition to starring in the show, Kim is also set to executive produce along with Murphy and her “momager,” Kris Jenner.

    According to Deadline, the stellar cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Ed O’Neill, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person posing in a closet, surrounded by clothes. Main focus on style and fashion in a casual setting.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim confided in her sister and mom that she felt nervous about working with her A-list co-stars.

    “I’m nervous. I’m actually really nervous, ’cause I have to bring it,” she said. “The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one.

    “We are talking about Cruella de Vil here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil.”

    Kim is co-producing the Netflix drama series Calabasas with her AMH co-star, Emma Roberts. The series is based on the book If You Lived Here, You’d Be Famous by Now by Via Bleidner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others defended the reality star, saying motherhood shouldn’t limit the type of content a woman posts

    Woman in a furry coat adjusts her hair; shelves with handbags in the background.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Her foray into TV will continue with Hulu’s Group Chat, a satirical comedy starring La La Anthony, written and executive produced by Black-ish creatorKenya Barris, and executive produced by Kim.

    Inspired by Anthony’s bestseller The Love Playbook, the seriesrevolves around five successful women in their forties who have conquered Los Angeles.

    Woman posing in a closet without underwear, sitting on the floor and surrounded by clothing items.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Kim’s career is flourishing, her personal life appears to be on shakier ground. A source told TMZthat she is “seriously considering” taking legal action to have a judge revoke Kanye West’s joint legal custody of their children.

    Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

    The tabloid reported that Kim opposed letting 11-year-old North collaborate on a song with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People questioned whether Kim’s top was real or faux fur, with one person writing she was “antagonizing PETA”

    A woman with sleek hair and a bow poses confidently, wearing a black top, in soft lighting.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Person posing in a closet setting, sitting on the floor, with fashionable attire and heels, emphasizing glamour.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Though Ye had agreed in a mediation not to release the previously recorded song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, he still released it with North’s voice and posted it to X (formerly Twitter).

    The father of her children recently expressed support for Diddy in a social media rant in which he also accused Kim’s family of running a child trafficking ring.

    Apparently, Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, has also had enough of his explosive claims, antisemitic remarks, and support of criminals. A leaked song from the artist’s WW3 album suggests that she has ended their relationship.

    “If I looked like that I would, too,” commented one Facebook user

    Comment screenshot discussing Kim Kardashian's underarm hair needing shaving, sparking online reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing Kim Kardashian under humorous scrutiny.

    Comment on a social media post discussing shaving underarm hair.

    Commentary on Kim Kardashian's underarm hair amid a viral moment, reflecting public reactions.

    Comment by Debra Long calling Kim Kardashian 'Wholesome Mother of the Year' amid underarm hair debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Leslie questioning how she gained limelight, following online criticism.

    Comment criticizing Kim Kardashian with reference to age.

    Comment mocking Kim Kardashian's outfit choice related to underarm hair photo.

    Instagram comment about Kim Kardashian, noting predictability with a laughing emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Pam Halford about Kim Kardashian and Bianca, discussing underarm hair grooming.

    Comment praising Kim Kardashian's appearance amid shaving debate.

    Text response to Kim Kardashian photo critique, questioning her outfit choice in playful tone.

    Comment by Adam Castro with reaction emojis, mentioning 'the classy Lawyer' with amused expression.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -21

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's nothing showing that shouldn't be. Anyone who still pretends to be shocked or upset is a first class hypocrite - this is literally on brand for her. It's not like you didn't know exactly who she is, and if you're still clicking on anything with her name on it to fake being offended, then yeah clearly you're obsessed

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's dwindling and trying to keep up (pun intended). "Nudity" is the only way for this type of trash.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put it away love, we've already seen it all. Don't do a Madonna.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's nothing showing that shouldn't be. Anyone who still pretends to be shocked or upset is a first class hypocrite - this is literally on brand for her. It's not like you didn't know exactly who she is, and if you're still clicking on anything with her name on it to fake being offended, then yeah clearly you're obsessed

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's dwindling and trying to keep up (pun intended). "Nudity" is the only way for this type of trash.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put it away love, we've already seen it all. Don't do a Madonna.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda