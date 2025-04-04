“She Needs To Shave Her Underarm Hair”: Kim Kardashian Roasted After Posing With No Underwear

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian stunned fans after posting a photo on Instagram that showed her without underwear. Seated on the floor of her walk-in closet, the reality star posed in a fur strapless top with no bottoms.

In the caption, she revealed that she was doing “fittings” for a photo shoot.

Many fans took to the comments to compliment the brunette bombshell on her bold look.

Kim has closed a deal to executive producer the Hulu show Group Chat, starring La La Anthony.

“Do you ever age is the question of the century,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️” commented someone else.

A separate person called the 44-year-old the “original it girl.”

Since Kim didn’t clarify whether her top was real or faux fur, some assumed the worst.

“It’s not interesting at all. Respect nature,” one person fumed. “Why you antagonizing PETA like this 😫,” asked another critic.

“She needs to shave her underarm hair. It’s a bit out of control,” one netizen quipped about Kim’s top.

As is often the case when she shares a risqué photo, some accused the SKIMS founder of being a “bad mom” for showing “too much skin.”

One person penned: “Kim you’re a mother of four exactly what are you teaching them…”

The reactions from outraged moms didn’t take long to come. “I’m a mother, what are we supposed to act like? 🙃” one woman wrote, while another said, “Oh, please do enlighten us on how a mother should behave!! Because it’s not like it’s the 21st century and women totally still need someone dictating how they should act!”

While Kim has been known for nearly two decades for her family’s reality show—Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007—she is now venturing into the world of scripted television.

The mom of four appeared on the twelfth season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story.

She also teamed up with the Emmy winner for the upcoming legal drama, All Fair, which will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

In addition to starring in the show, Kim is also set to executive produce along with Murphy and her “momager,” Kris Jenner.

According to Deadline, the stellar cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Ed O’Neill, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim confided in her sister and mom that she felt nervous about working with her A-list co-stars.

“I’m nervous. I’m actually really nervous, ’cause I have to bring it,” she said. “The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one.

“We are talking about Cruella de Vil here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil.”

Kim is co-producing the Netflix drama series Calabasas with her AMH co-star, Emma Roberts. The series is based on the book If You Lived Here, You’d Be Famous by Now by Via Bleidner.

Her foray into TV will continue with Hulu’s Group Chat, a satirical comedy starring La La Anthony, written and executive produced by Black-ish creatorKenya Barris, and executive produced by Kim.

Inspired by Anthony’s bestseller The Love Playbook, the seriesrevolves around five successful women in their forties who have conquered Los Angeles.

While Kim’s career is flourishing, her personal life appears to be on shakier ground. A source told TMZthat she is “seriously considering” taking legal action to have a judge revoke Kanye West’s joint legal custody of their children.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The tabloid reported that Kim opposed letting 11-year-old North collaborate on a song with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Though Ye had agreed in a mediation not to release the previously recorded song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, he still released it with North’s voice and posted it to X (formerly Twitter).

The father of her children recently expressed support for Diddy in a social media rant in which he also accused Kim’s family of running a child trafficking ring.

Apparently, Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, has also had enough of his explosive claims, antisemitic remarks, and support of criminals. A leaked song from the artist’s WW3 album suggests that she has ended their relationship.

