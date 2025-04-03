Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Good For Her”: Bianca Censori Dumped Kanye, Tried To Have Him Committed, Leaked Song Reveals
Celebrities, News

“Good For Her”: Bianca Censori Dumped Kanye, Tried To Have Him Committed, Leaked Song Reveals

Kanye West seemingly rapped about his second wife Bianca Censori having a “panic attack” and dumping him.

In a leaked track from the artist’s WW3 album, 47-year-old Kanye rapped about his “baby” running away and how he won’t sleep “until Bianca’s back.”

The lyrics from the unreleased track were reportedly uploaded to Genius on April 3 ahead of the album’s release.

Highlights
  • A track named 'Bianca' from Kanye West's upcoming 'WW3' album was leaked online.
  • The Grammy winner seemingly raps about his second wife Bianca Censori and how she ran away from him.
  • “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted,” he rapped.
  • He also compared his marriage with Bianca to disgraced artist Diddy’s romance with Cassie Ventura.
    Kanye West seemingly rapped about Bianca Censori dumping him and running away

    Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    “My baby she ran away,” rapped Kanye, who also goes by Ye.

    “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he rapped on.”

    The Grammy winner alluded to his controversial social media tweets as the reason behind Bianca leaving him.

    “She’s having a panic attack” and didn’t like his controversial tweets, according to the leaked track

    Image credits: Pierre Suu/GC Images

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” read the lyrics.

    DJ Akademiks announed that the WW3 album, which features a red sw*stika on the cover, will be released on Friday.

    He also shared a snippet of the track Bianca during a YouTube live streamed interview with the rapper and close friend.

    Image credits: King Academics

    “Breaking news, new Kanye West album is happening some time tomorrow,” he announced.

    The chorus—with lyrics, “Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/I know what I did to make you mad,” was sung in the voice of a female.

    What was even more surprising was the shocking comparison of Kanye’s relationship with Bianca being compared to the romance between Cassie Ventura and arrested music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

    Kanye compared his marriage with Bianca to disgraced artist Diddy’s romance with Cassie Ventura

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Diddy was captured on video physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel lobby in horrific footage released last year.

    “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy/I’m making this song for Bianca,” read the lyrics of one verse. “Her family, they want me locked up/They want me to go on retreat.”

    In the song, Kanye goes on to suggest that he has been tracking his estranged wife through an app.

    Kanye secretly tied the knot with Bianca in December 2022 

    Image credits: ye

    “I’m tracking my b***h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city,” he rapped.

    “She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned,” the song continues.

    Kanye secretly married Bianca Censori in December 2022.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    The Australian model, who is 18 years junior to the rapper, joined his fashion brand Yeezy as an architectural designer in November 2020.

    It is unclear when their relationship turned romantic.

    If the second marriage ends in divorce, this would be the rapper’s second failed marriage so far.

    This would be the Grammy winner’s second divorce after his separation from first wife Kim Kardashian

    Image credits: kanyewest

    He was previously married to Kim Kardashian—the mother of his four children, North, 11 Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

    Kimye officially came to an end with their 2022 divorce, the same year he is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca.

    Their relationship appeared to be going downhill after the model’s scandalous appearance at the 2025 Grammys, when she put her body on display, wearing nothing but a see-through sheer dress and no lingerie, in front of camera-wielding paparazzi.

    Kanye’s relationship with Bianca appeared to go downhill after her controversial 2025 Grammy appearance 

    Image credits: The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Lip-readers claimed at the time that her husband told her, “Make a scene; it’ll make so much sense” right before she dropped her coat to make the headline-spurring spectacle.

    “There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” human behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, told Bored Panda via email at the time.

    Wanis said the now-estranged couple’s appearance at an after-party showed signs of red flags in their relationship.

    “It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation by trying to perform for him while he completely ignores her and treats her as insignificant and invisible,” the expert said.

    “Run as far as you can and never come back,” one social media user commented online following the news

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

