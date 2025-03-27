Dr. Phil Warns Kim K Her Kids May End Up In Foster Care If She Takes No Action Against Kanye

ADVERTISEMENT

As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemingly inch closer to a courtroom drama, Dr. Phil shared his thoughts on the future of the former couple’s four children.

The longtime television therapist said the kids could land up in foster care if the mother-of-four does not take appropriate action.

His comments came after sources claimed the reality TV star is considering filing for full custody of their kids.

The former couple share four children, North, 11 Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022, during which time they became parents to North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6.

Recent reports suggested that tensions were brewing between them over parenting decisions and that the Skims founder was not comfortable with the rapper’s “controversial behavior.”

Dr. Phil weighed in on the situation and said Kim could lose her children if she doesn’t act quickly.

“What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken,” he said on the 2 Angry Men podcast.

He also asserted that it was “wrong” to think that “this kind of money” would keep the Kim-Kanye offspring out of foster care.

“If the DCF (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them,” Dr. Phil said on the podcast.

“Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry,” he continued.

Sources recently claimed that Kim is “considering” filing for “full custody” of her four children.

One source told Us Weekly that she is “worried” the Heartless rapper’s behavior on the internet could “create problems” for their children.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6

Another source said the Kardashians star was in a “very tough position” when she “really has to co-parent with him.”

“Right now he is very distracted and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is [motivating this consideration],” the insider told the outlet.

Differences in Kim and Kanye’s parenting choices have been playing out in public in recent weeks.

Reports revealed that Kim recently cut short her daughter North’s visit with her father after learning that the Tate brothers were also on the Grammy-winning rapper’s guest list.

After security guards told her that Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, would be there, Kim refused to let North be in her father’s care.

Both Andrew and Tristan were arrested in Romania in 2022 for creating a criminal organization that included exploiting and trafficking women.

Moreover, Kim was completely against the release of her ex-husband’s song with jailed hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featured North as well.

As per Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement, the two must first go to a private judge during times of conflict.

Hence, to stop the release of the song with Diddy, Kim appeared for mediation with her lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, and his lawyer, Patrick DeCarolis, to reach an agreement.

She touched upon his openly antisemitic views, the sale of his swastika T-shirts, and his friendship with the Tate brothers during the mediation.

“Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Although Kanye did not show up for the mediation, he reportedly promised not to release the song with their eldest daughter’s vocals.

But the rapper did not keep his word and dropped the song on X with North’s bit included.

“The man makes the final decision,” he wrote in a tweet about a day or two after the release.

The Yeezy founder also shared screenshots of alleged text messages he exchanged with Kim.

“I’m never speaking to you again,” he said in a text to his ex-wife.

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kim replied.

“I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!” she continued. “We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks. So one else would take them.”

“Amend it or I’m going to war,” the rapper responded. “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

“You’re going to have to k*ll me,” he added.

Sources claimed that Kim and her children were worried about the mental health of Kanye, who previously said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism.

“It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this,” a source told Page Six last week.

People Also Ask How did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West start dating? The pair first met in the early 2000s. Kim revealed that she fell for him when Kanye invited her to watch his fashion show in Paris as her 72-day-long marriage to Kris Humphries was coming to an end in 2011. They went public with their relationship in 2012, the same year Kim became pregnant with their first child. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and were together until Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Who is Kanye West currently married to? Kanye West secretly married his second wife Bianca Censori in December 2022. The Australian model, who is 18 years junior to the rapper, joines his fashion brand Yeezy as an architectural designer in November 2020. It is unclear when their relationship turned romantic.