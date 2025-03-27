Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dr. Phil Warns Kim K Her Kids May End Up In Foster Care If She Takes No Action Against Kanye
Celebrities, News

Dr. Phil Warns Kim K Her Kids May End Up In Foster Care If She Takes No Action Against Kanye

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

1

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemingly inch closer to a courtroom drama, Dr. Phil shared his thoughts on the future of the former couple’s four children.

The longtime television therapist said the kids could land up in foster care if the mother-of-four does not take appropriate action.

His comments came after sources claimed the reality TV star is considering filing for full custody of their kids.

Highlights
  • Dr. Phil shared his thoughts on the ongoing parenting scuffle between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
  • He said the reality TV star could lose her children to foster care if she doesn't take quick action.
  • Recent events have shown the escalating conflict between Kim and Kanye over the parenting of their children.
  • The former couple share four children, North, 11 Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
RELATED:

    Dr. Phil weighed in on the ongoing parenting scuffle between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

    Dr. Phil discussing potential consequences for Kim K's kids on a news show.

    Image credits: drphil

    Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022, during which time they became parents to North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6.

    Recent reports suggested that tensions were brewing between them over parenting decisions and that the Skims founder was not comfortable with the rapper’s “controversial behavior.”

    Dr. Phil weighed in on the situation and said Kim could lose her children if she doesn’t act quickly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A couple posing together at an event, with colorful artwork in the background.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken,” he said on the 2 Angry Men podcast.

    He also asserted that it was “wrong” to think that “this kind of money” would keep the Kim-Kanye offspring out of foster care.

    “If the DCF (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them,” Dr. Phil said on the podcast.

    Dr. Phil said the Skims founder could lose her children to foster care if she doesn’t take the appropriate action

    Man in a suit discussing family matters on TV.

    Image credits: TMZ

    “Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry,” he continued.

    Sources recently claimed that Kim is “considering” filing for “full custody” of her four children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One source told Us Weekly that she is “worried” the Heartless rapper’s behavior on the internet could “create problems” for their children.

    Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6

    Family portrait of a couple and four children sitting on stairs in casual attire, emphasizing family dynamics and relationships.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Another source said the Kardashians star was in a “very tough position” when she “really has to co-parent with him.”

    “Right now he is very distracted and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is [motivating this consideration],” the insider told the outlet.

    Kim recently cut short her eldest daughter North’s visit with her father after learning that Andrew Tate would be there

    Family photo with Kim K, Kanye, and kids in casual clothes, related to Dr. Phil's foster care warning.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Differences in Kim and Kanye’s parenting choices have been playing out in public in recent weeks.

    Reports revealed that Kim recently cut short her daughter North’s visit with her father after learning that the Tate brothers were also on the Grammy-winning rapper’s guest list.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After security guards told her that Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, would be there, Kim refused to let North be in her father’s care.

    Woman in fur coat takes mirror selfie with friend wearing a graphic tee, highlighting Dr. Phil's warning to Kim K.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Both Andrew and Tristan were arrested in Romania in 2022 for creating a criminal organization that included exploiting and trafficking women.

    Moreover, Kim was completely against the release of her ex-husband’s song with jailed hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

    The track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featured North as well.

    Woman sitting with two children in a cozy setting, highlighting family dynamics amidst media discussions.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement, the two must first go to a private judge during times of conflict.

    Hence, to stop the release of the song with Diddy, Kim appeared for mediation with her lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, and his lawyer, Patrick DeCarolis, to reach an agreement.

    She touched upon his openly antisemitic views, the sale of his swastika T-shirts, and his friendship with the Tate brothers during the mediation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior,” a source told Page Six at the time.

    The Kardashians star appeared for mediation to block the release of Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine

    Kim K with child smiling indoors, focused on family moments amid Dr. Phil's warning.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Although Kanye did not show up for the mediation, he reportedly promised not to release the song with their eldest daughter’s vocals.

    But the rapper did not keep his word and dropped the song on X with North’s bit included.

    Kim K with her children posing on a white couch, smiling and close together.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “The man makes the final decision,” he wrote in a tweet about a day or two after the release.

    The Yeezy founder also shared screenshots of alleged text messages he exchanged with Kim.

    “I’m never speaking to you again,” he said in a text to his ex-wife.

    The rapper uploaded screenshots of his verbal tussle with his ex-wife over North’s vocals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family posing in front of a decorated tree, dressed in formal outfits, featuring Kim and her kids.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kim replied.

    “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!” she continued. “We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks. So one else would take them.”

    “Amend it or I’m going to war,” the rapper responded. “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

    “You’re going to have to k*ll me,” he added.

    Sources claimed that Kim and her children were worried about the mental health of Kanye, who previously said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism.

    “It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this,” a source told Page Six last week.

    “She just knows what he is capable of if he doesn’t get his way,” a social media user said after Dr. Phil’s comments

    Yajaira Chainy Diaz comments on Kim K's family situation with Kanye.

    Comment discussing child protection concerns related to Kim K and Kanye.

    Comment discussing Dr. Phil's warning to Kim K about child custody issues related to Kanye, emphasizing legal action.

    Comment discussing concerns about kids' safety amid issues with Kanye.

    Comment critiques Dr. Phil's qualifications regarding advice on Kanye's situation.

    A comment on Dr. Phil's warning to Kim K about kids and foster care, expressing skepticism about his relevance.

    Marshall Gray comments on Dr. Phil's statement to Kim K concerning Kanye and the kids' foster care risk.

    Comment discussing Kim K's parenting compared to Kanye's involvement with their kids.

    Dr. Phil warns Kim K about kids, highlighted in a comment discussing her legal awareness and family background in law.

    Comment discussing the custody of celebrities' kids with reference to celebrities' treatment.

    Comment discussing Kim K, her children, and issues with their father.

    Comment on social media about financial stability of a couple related to foster care warning.

    Comment by Kaylee Mihalyi discussing Kim K's custody actions, expressing confidence in her legal strategy.

    Lesa Pryor comments on Kim K's situation, stating, "She's a billionaire she will be just fine," amid concerns about Kanye.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West start dating?

      The pair first met in the early 2000s. Kim revealed that she fell for him when Kanye invited her to watch his fashion show in Paris as her 72-day-long marriage to Kris Humphries was coming to an end in 2011. They went public with their relationship in 2012, the same year Kim became pregnant with their first child. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and were together until Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

    • Who is Kanye West currently married to?

      Kanye West secretly married his second wife Bianca Censori in December 2022. The Australian model, who is 18 years junior to the rapper, joines his fashion brand Yeezy as an architectural designer in November 2020. It is unclear when their relationship turned romantic.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    1

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    1

    Open list comments

    6

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    limpho-phashe avatar
    IntombiyoMzulu
    IntombiyoMzulu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This used to be the only social networking adjacent site where one could find refugee away from the Kardashian clan. But thanks to Binitha they are consistently being shoved down our throats now!

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a story that I honestly didn't read, I just came to the comments to say it's about three people I couldn't care less about. I also always assumed the "writers" on these stories were aliases for bots, but maybe not.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again BP covers up the fact that West is a N**i. BP seems to sympathize with Nazis and so refuses to identify them as such. West literally sold shirts with swastika and BP makes zero mention that he supports genocide. West and a N**i pal dined with Trump - the mainstreaming of N**i hate is upon us and BP is contributing.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    xolitaire avatar
    xolitaire
    xolitaire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dr." Phil is absolutely creepy, has no idea what professional distance from his "patients" is and makes money off of bullying teenagers in front of an audience on TV. He is the LAST person on this planet to give this kind of advice.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    limpho-phashe avatar
    IntombiyoMzulu
    IntombiyoMzulu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This used to be the only social networking adjacent site where one could find refugee away from the Kardashian clan. But thanks to Binitha they are consistently being shoved down our throats now!

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a story that I honestly didn't read, I just came to the comments to say it's about three people I couldn't care less about. I also always assumed the "writers" on these stories were aliases for bots, but maybe not.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again BP covers up the fact that West is a N**i. BP seems to sympathize with Nazis and so refuses to identify them as such. West literally sold shirts with swastika and BP makes zero mention that he supports genocide. West and a N**i pal dined with Trump - the mainstreaming of N**i hate is upon us and BP is contributing.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    xolitaire avatar
    xolitaire
    xolitaire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dr." Phil is absolutely creepy, has no idea what professional distance from his "patients" is and makes money off of bullying teenagers in front of an audience on TV. He is the LAST person on this planet to give this kind of advice.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda