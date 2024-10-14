Kanye West Wanted To Sleep With Bianca Censori’s Mom While She Watched, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

ADVERTISEMENT

A new bombshell lawsuit has accused Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, of being a “premeditative and sadistic groomer” who allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori that he wanted to have sex with her mother while she watched.

The rapper’s “sexual kinks” were exposed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who made the revelations in an 80-odd-page lawsuit filed on Friday, October 11.

Highlights Kanye West was accused of being a "premeditative and sadistic groomer" in a new lawsuit.

His former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed the lawsuit last week.

Ye allegedly expressed his desire to have sex with Bianca Censori's mother, according to Lauren's claims.

She also accused the rapper of drugging and sexually abusing her during a studio session he co-hosted with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Lauren had worked for the Yeezy founder from 2021 to 2022. She initially filed in a lawsuit in June for wrongful termination and instances of sexual assault. The amended lawsuit filed last week included more horrifying allegations against the artist.

Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit that contained details about Kanye West’s “sexual kinks”

Share icon

Image credits: laurenpisciotta

The lawsuit referred to Ye’s wife Bianca as “his on call sex party participant/employee.” The pair were not married at the time.

Lauren alleged that her ex-boss had sent her a screenshot on September 28, 2022, showing a series of text messages he exchanged with Bianca.

At the time, the Yeezy architect’s Australian mother Alexandra was visiting Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Bianca was on a work visa and working for the Stronger rapper.

“i wanna f— your mum. Before she leaves,” the lawsuit quoted him saying in the text exchange.

“Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f— your mom,” he then allegedly asked Lauren.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanna f— your mum. Before she leaves,” the lawsuit quoted Ye saying in the text exchange with Bianca

Share icon

Image credits: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

The ex-assistant suggested in her lawsuit that Bianca replied to his texts to keep her job and because it was “insisted upon and required” by the Heartless rapper.

Ye allegedly claimed to Lauren that Bianca replied minutes later.

“This is what she wrote… she’s (Alexandra) married. I’m going to f— someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me,” he allegedly told his ex-assistant.

The Daily Mail Australia had approached Alexandra on Monday, October 14, for a comment on the claims while she was running errands in Melbourne. The mother of three asked for privacy and did not offer her thoughts on the allegations against her son-in-law.

When asked for a comment by a media outlet, Alexandra asked for privacy and refused to talk about the the claims against her son-in-law

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

In Lauren’s lawsuit, the influencer and former OnlyFans star claimed her former boss frequently engaged in sexual activities with his employees and had a “rotating list of guests” to fulfill his desires.

Even more shocking was Lauren’s allegations about the Grammy winner drugging and raping her during a studio session he co-hosted with Sean “Diddy” Combs in Santa Monica, California.

The ex employee claimed she found out about it much later, while she was working for him.

It was revealed in the lawsuit that she attended the studio session with her former artist management client.

“Drinks were served to her and others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay,” the lawsuit said.

“Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the drink she was served was laced with an unidentified drug,” the lawsuit alleged. “After a few small sips of the beverage poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West a.k.a Ye, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In her lawsuit, Lauren also accused the rap artist of drugging her and sexually abusing her during a studio session he co-hosted with Sean “Diddy” Combs

Share icon

Image credits: Jun Sato/WireImage

Share icon

Image credits: kanyewest

“As Plaintiff began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech,” the document continued.

When Lauren woke up, she felt “physically ill and confused” and had no memory of what happened after consuming the drink. She also “felt immense shame and embarrassment,” the lawsuit said.

It was only “much later” when she began working for Ye that he mentioned the alleged incident himself.

“[We] did kind of hook up a little one time,” he was quoted saying and then went on to reminisce the studio session incident.

After telling him that she had no recollection about what happened, he “laughed and proudly” said “women love to say they don’t remember.” He then changed the subject, according to Lauren’s account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ye’s attorneys had responded to her June lawsuit, where she claimed she was unfairly let go and not offered the $3 million severance amount she was promised.

The allegations against him are “baseless,” and Lauren tried to “sexually” pursue him to “coerce employment and other material benefits,” the attorneys said.

Bored Panda has reached out to Ye’s legal team for a comment.