Husband Defends “Incredible Mother” Who Shot Her Four Daughters And Then Herself: “Sick And Wrong”
News

Husband Defends "Incredible Mother" Who Shot Her Four Daughters And Then Herself: "Sick And Wrong"

A grieving father is calling for a deeper understanding of mental illness after his wife, 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman, fatally shot three of their four daughters before taking her own life last Monday (February 10).

“She was an incredible mom, and she loved those kids,” Cliff Harshman said during an interview with KTVQ.

His heart-wrenching loss is compounded by the critical condition of his surviving stepdaughter, who was wounded in the attack and is now fighting for her life in a Salt Lake City hospital.

Highlights
  • Grieving husband called for understanding of mental illness after wife shoots daughters, and herself.
  • Wife battled PTSD and post-partum depression.
  • Friends stressed the mother's struggles and emphasized that she wasn't a monster.
  • Community has donated over $150k via GoFundMe for survivors of the tragedy.

Cliff, his voice laden with grief and disbelief, went on to explain that his wife’s actions were the result of her losing her battle with mental illness, urging the public not to rush to conclusions as Tranyelle was dealing with both post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and post-partum depression.

    The grieving husband of a mom who shot her four daughters and then herself calls for people not to judge her as she was battling severe mental illness

    A woman with dark hair and glasses sits in a car, wearing a pink floral top.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    “I’m so angry. I don’t even know how to explain this to you. I’m so angry with her for the decision that was made,” Cliff said, trying to come to terms with the devastating consequences of the tragedy.

    “People don’t understand how mental illness isn’t just a willpower thing. It’s chemical imbalances in your brain. It’s damaged pathways in your brain,” he added.

    Family poses outdoors on a mountain with trees in the background; father stands with four daughters and mother.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    On that fateful Monday, inside the Harshman residence, Tranyelle shot their two-year-old daughters, Brooke and Jordan, in the head. She then turned the gun on his 9-year-old stepdaughter, Brailey, and wounded his other stepdaughter, 7-year-old Olivia, who is now in critical condition.

    While no official information has been provided as to Tranyelle’s mental state during the incident, once she came to her senses, she called 911, reporting that her daughters “had been shot” and that she was planning to end her own life.

    The father of Tranyelle’s eldest daughters put away his anger to focus on his surviving daughter, gathering funds to pay for her treatment

    Man playfully lifting children in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Quinn Blackmer, the father of Tranyelle’s two eldest daughters, remains anguished and angry over the irreversible loss.

    “I’m furious. I’m trying my hardest to bury that for a while and to focus on the now because that anger isn’t going to bring my child back,” he said during an emotional interview with Cowboy State Daily.

    “I need the world praying for my baby [Olivia]; I need her to pull through. I don’t have my (older) daughter [Brailey] anymore, and this is all I have left.”

    Happy family in a park setting, featuring a husband, wife, and their two daughters smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Quinn Blackmer

    Friends and community members have joined to offer as much support as they can for the grieving fathers while at the same time sharing a more nuanced picture of Tranyelle, emphasizing that her struggles with mental illness were well-known and profound.

    “Tranyelle was not the monster this tragedy makes her seem to be,” said close friend Briana Baker. “You never know what someone is struggling with inside of their mind.”

    “If she was really battling post-partum depression, that’s a serious thing. People needed to be there for her,” stated former classmate Sage Miears.

    The community has donated more than $150,000 across two GoFundMe pages to help the survivors of the tragedy

    Snow-covered crime scene near house with street signs at East Shoshone and South Big Horn.

    Image credits: KTVQ News

    Reflecting on the tragedy that has shaken the tight-knit community, Byron Mayor Allen Clark remarked, “When you’re in a small community like this, you know, everyone rubs shoulders with everyone. It’s just devastating.“

    The community set up two GoFundMe pages to assist both grieving fathers and the surviving daughter, Olivia.

    Man smiling with two girls playfully hanging by his sides in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    At the time of writing, Cliff Harshman’s has raised more than $90,000 with over 1,400 donations. Olivia and Quinn Blackmer’s has garnered more than $60,000 with over 887 donations. Both campaigns are expected to reach their respective goals of $100,000 and $90,000 in the coming days.

    “So many are praying for you and your daughter. So very sorry for your loss. There are no words for someone losing a child. We hold you in our hearts,” one donor wrote.

    “I may not know you, but I grew up close by in Powell. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen there! I hope you receive the love and support you need,” another stated.

    “Evil.” Despite the husband’s plea, netizens struggled to comprehend what could have driven the mother to commit such an act

    Text image expressing disbelief about a mother's actions towards her children.

    Text message expressing confusion about taking a life, linked to a tragic family event.

    Comment by user expressing anger towards a mother involved in a shooting incident.

    Comment questioning actions of mother who shot daughters.

    Linda Bruce's comment on the story involving an "incredible mother.

    Comment on postpartum depression's impact and importance of seeking help, highlighting emotional and avoidable outcomes.

    Text discussing mental health challenges and delayed psychiatric appointments stresses urgency in preventing tragic events.

    Comment on mental health awareness highlighting its real impact.

    Comment on mental health disorders emphasizing therapy and seeking help.

    Comment on postpartum depression highlighting mental health issues and support for young mothers.

    Comment on mental health issues related to a tragic shooting involving a mother and her children.

    Emotional comment addressing tragic loss involving an "incredible mother" and her daughters, highlighting mental health issues.

    Text comment expressing sympathy for emergency responders, friends, and family of those involved.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until we have better access to mental healthcare this kind of thing will continue to happen :(

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
