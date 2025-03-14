ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian was dripping in diamonds on her first-ever trip to India, until one of them literally dropped off and vanished.

On a March 13 episode of The Kardashians, viewers followed Kim, 44, and her sister Khloé Kardashian, 40, on their journey through the city of Mumbai.

The sisters were captured attending the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani—the son of Asia’s wealthiest man—and Radhika Merchant.

    Kim Kardashian was captured losing a diamond during her first-ever trip to India 

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Several celebrities and high-profile figures, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka Trump, attended the big fat Indian wedding that took place in July 2024.

    Rihanna and Justin Bieber were also flown in to perform during the pre-wedding festivities.

    Also on the star-studded guest list were Kim and Khloé, whose adventures in India were shown in this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

    Two women in ornate dresses with head jewelry, sitting side by side, looking at the camera, linked to diamond publicity.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The Kardashian sisters were in the country for only 48 hours. They started their trip with outfit fittings shortly after they landed at midnight.

    For the multi-day wedding affair, the siblings were captured in extravagant outfits, which included creations by Indian designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani.

    They reportedly wore more than 1,000 carats of diamonds, emeralds and pearls, owned by longtime pal and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, to the wedding events.

    During The Kardashians episode, Kim was captured freaking out about losing a diamond from the massive necklace she wore around her neck.

    Viewers watched Kim and Khloé attending the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani on a recent episode of The Kardashians 

    Two women in elegant dresses at a formal event, surrounded by people, conversation and luxury ambiance.

    Image credits: Hulu

    The two sisters were seen panicking amid the milling guests at the venue.

    “I think when we were talking to the sister, the diamond fell,” Khloé told the audience.

    Kim said they looked all over the floor, inside her top and also her skirt but couldn’t find the missing diamond.

    “I just am like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna have to pay for this,’” the Skims founder moaned in front of the camera.

    The Kardashian sisters were captured panicking after realizing the diamond fell off 

    Group surrounding a woman in a crowded event, dressed in glamorous outfits, with a focus on discussion and attention.

    Image credits: Hulu

    While people searched for the diamond, the sisters began posing for photos.

    “Don’t get us wrong,” Kim said, insisting they were “absolutely concerned” about the diamond.

    “But we’re also walking by these amazing (photo opportunities),” she added.

    Netizens groaned after she claimed to lose the expensive sparkler, saying they are “so tired of her and her diamonds!”

    Woman expressing surprise, wearing a jeweled top and headpiece, hands raised with painted nails.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “Lost or stole?” one asked.

    Many pointed out that she has lost diamonds in the past as well.

    “Poor lady let’s go fund her,” one sarcastically commented, while another wrote, “Recycled storyline. She’s always losing diamonds.”

    “It was maybe believable the first time… maybe,” said another.

    “Such a plastic lifestyle,” another said.

    “These women are so fake it is sickening,” a critic said

    Woman in extravagant outfit, circled spot highlighting lost diamond, sparking publicity claims.

    Image credits: Hulu

    “Again? The same old ‘lost my diamond’ story? Old story,” said another.

    During the episode, viewers also saw Kim receiving a rude culture shock while walking through the streets of Mumbai.

    Netizens ridiculed her for saying she was expecting to walk through a marketplace similar to what she saw in the Disney animation Aladdin.

    Back in July, she was also captured feeding school children while visiting the ISKCON temple during her Indian holiday.

    Previously, Kim had a meltdown on camera when she lost a diamond earring in the ocean while holidaying in Bora Bora.

    When her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries playfully tossed her into the water, she emerged saying, “My earring’s gone!”

    The moment led to Kourtney Kardashian’s iconic dialogue, “Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng.”

    The incident, which aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011, turned into reality TV gold.

    Kim previously broke down when she lost a diamond earring during a family vacation in Bora Bora 

    Person in water appearing distressed, related to publicity and missing diamond incident.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean,” she told GQ in 2023.

    She even claimed that Kylie Jenner managed to find the earring after diving back into the ocean with goggles.

    “That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found,” she said in the GQ video.

    “Kim, there’s people that are dy*ng,” Kourtney Kardashian said during the incident, creating KUWTK gold

    Woman holding a child in a doorway, related to controversy over faking publicity with a diamond.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The reality TV mogul said in a 2021 interview that she may never go back to buying expensive jewellery due to the traumatic experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

    Five burglars stole two of her cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry at the time.

    The robbery led to her making changes to her lifestyle, and she said she has “no expensive items” ever coming into her house anymore.

    “As far as jewelry, if I’m wearing something, it’s borrowed. It’s fake,” she said during a KUWTK reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

    “I can’t sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house,” she added. “I just don’t live my life like that.”

    “Maybe don’t give her anymore diamonds,” a social media user quipped after the incident from the big fat Indian wedding

