People Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Photoshop Fail In New Bikini Pics: “3rd Pic Obviously”

Kim Kardashian’s latest swimwear launch was nearly perfect, except for one detail that seemed off in one of her photos.

The reality star traveled to the Bahamas to model new pieces from her brand, SKIMS.

Photos showed her on the beach wearing two animal print sets, a blue one-piece with a plunging neckline, and a white top with blue string-tie bottoms.

Kim Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping her abdomen in new SKIMS swimwear photos.

The reality star modeled her new collection in the Bahamas.

Her SKIMS swimwear launch featured a giant balloon in Times Square.

“JUST DROPPED: NEW SWIM SHOP. The wait’s over,” she captioned the Instagram post, writing that her swimsuit line is “back and bolder than ever.”

However, while many users complimented Kim, some also pointed out that the 44-year-old’s abdomen looked off in one of the photos.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“What happened to the belly in the 3rd picture? Pls fire this person who photoshopped it,” someone commented on a shoreside photo of Kim.

“Someone or something is not right here,” another user pointed out, suggesting that her stomach appeared to be edited.

A separate user penned: “I don’t believe anything anymore with this technology.”

Kim launched her shapewear brand in 2019. Valued at over $4 billion, SKIMS has previously collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, The North Face, and Nike.

Image credits: kimkardashian

The mom of four announced her swimsuit collection on Monday (March 3), writing, “Coming March 6: New Swim Shop. Three years after its breakout launch, the game-changing swim that started it all is back to break the internet (again).”

She also surprised New Yorkers and unsuspecting tourists with a 60-foot balloon installation in Times Square on Tuesday.

The massive balloon was a large-scale version of the Kardashians star lying on her side, wearing a SKIMS light blue set.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Set on a hard-to-miss runway platform, the installation also featured her SKIMS Swim logo.

Many criticized the blow-up doll marketing move, calling it “egocentric” and “obnoxious.” Others, however, noted that the brand had achieved exactly what it intended—sparking conversation about the launch.

Kim launched her shapewear brand SKIMS in 2019

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim was previously accused of using editing tools to modify her photos from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

On Instagram, the reality star showcased her Balenciaga white gown, which she paired with black heels and black sunglasses.

Internet users pointed out that Kim looked noticeably different in the photos she posted compared to those shared by the New York Times.

The Times posted a carousel of photos that showed other celebrities at the exclusive event in addition to Kim, including Billie Eilish, Sydney Sweeney, and Christopher Nolan.

The mom of four was previously accused of editing her social media photos from an event with Dolce & Gabbana in Milan in 2023

Image credits: kimkardashian

“Unedited photo of Kim, she’s gonna hate this,” an Instagram user commented on the newspaper’s Instagram post.

Another person said: “Someone forgot to touch up the Kardashian photo.”

“It’s nice to see them in real lighting with their human features,” a separate user added.

“Maybe it’s a shock to see them in motion and without their own edits…like real people,” said somebody else.

In 2023, similar remarks were made when the SKIMS founder attended an event hosted by Dolce & Gabbana in Milan.

Image credits: kimkardashian/leoniehanne

Several people said the star’s face looked less airbrushed in photos shared by other attendees compared to the ones that she posted on her Instagram page.

In a candid interview with Allure, Kim said that she “genuinely cares” about looking good, adding, “I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.’

“I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.”

She faced similar accusations when she posted photos from the 2024 Oscars after-party on Instagram

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The mom and businesswoman revealed that she does laser treatments at night to maintain a youthful look.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age.

“I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far—overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”

One netizen said the photos Kim posted on Instagram looked “very unrealistic”

