Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures
19points
Celebrities, Photography1 hour ago

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Jurgita Dominauskaitė and
Saulė Tolstych

We blame celebrities for creating unrealistic beauty standards that nobody can achieve without having as much money as them, but at the same time, the second they don’t look perfect, those photos are all over the media, scrutinizing their faces and bodies.

However, people don’t think that the pressure the celebrities feel to always look good is an excuse to edit their photos, as they consider it lying. The conversation came up when they noticed Kim Kardashian’s Instagram and people’s posts of her showing a different face.

More info: TikTok

Kim Kardashian posted some pictures from her visit in Milan and other people did as well, but she didn’t look the same in all of the photos

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

As an ambassador for the Italian house Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Kim Kardashian came to Milan, visited the designer’s store there and also attended a private afterparty.

People’s eyes were caught by the two-piece the celebrity wore at the store that complemented her figure and they admired the snakeskin patterned dress she chose for the party look.

People noticed that Kim’s face looked different when they compared her Instagram photos and the photos others took of her and posted on their social media

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

Although people appreciated the fashion, they couldn’t help but notice that Kim’s face doesn’t look like they remember it from photos that she posts on her Instagram. Even more people caught on when they saw that Leonie Hanne posted a photo she took with Kim and in it, the woman actually looked closer to her age, which is 43, instead of being stuck in her 30s.

In the comments of that post, people compared the celebrity with Donatella Versace, but a brunette version of her, and quickly realized that this was actually her face without edits.

Netizens determined that she looked older and came to a conclusion that she is hiding the signs of aging in the photos she post on her own accounts

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: leoniehanne

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: KimKPhotos

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: KimKPhotos

People mostly noticed that Kim’s face skin looks less airbrushed in Leonie’s photo than in her own posts and they were saying that she looked older in that photo than on her own Instagram. That led people to believe that Kim Kardashian is hiding signs of aging and there were a variety of reactions.

Some people were mad that she was editing her photos so much because it is deceiving and untruthful. Others thought that it was the result of societal pressure to always look perfect and that made the woman use filters in order to hide her insecurities. There were also people who didn’t really see a huge difference and thought she looked great.

That caused a wave of reactions about whether it’s right or wrong and people didn’t shy away from scrutinizing her looks

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

A TikTok video by thoughtswgracie discussing the situation went viral with 5.2 million views and it sums up people’s reactions and why they are so strong, as well as why the Kardashians rely on editing and filters so much. Many other TikTok users in the comments agreed and added their own perspectives.

One TikTok video blew up and it said that pretending to be young will be the Kardashians’ downfall

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: kimkardashian

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: thoughtswgracie

“I saw another content creator talking about how it was very shocking to see the photoshopped photos that Kim Kardashian put out and then the unedited…”

“…untouched ones that people that she took pictures with put out. Honestly, I think that her decrease in popularity and the Kardashians’ fall from being on the top is happening because they try to keep up these appearances that they had when they were like 29, and  the whole audience and the image that they had when they were 29.

But they’re not 29 now. Kim’s 40-something. If she wouldn’t have photoshopped her photos so hardcore for the past five years and like, aged gracefully, it would not be as big of a shock to the public, or even a topic of conversation. If she showed the slightest bit of realness, I’m pretty sure people would applaud her for it, but instead they get a glimpse behind the curtain and they realize it’s all a facade. Then not even she looks like this anymore.”

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Image credits: thoughtswgracie

@thoughtswgracie #kimkardashian #alabamabarker #travisbarker #kourtneykardashian #thekardashians #kardashians #karjenner #robkardashian #skims #tiktokanalysis #karjenner #hulu #landonbarker #fyp #foryoupage #khloekardashian #kyliejenner #gaymanwithaspraytan #popculture #popculturenews #popcultureanalysis #popculturenews #media #influencerdrama #northwest #kanyewest #kendalljenner #jenner #greenscreen ♬ original sound – kerusso

Do you think Kim looks that much different? Do you think it’s a problem that she keeps editing her Instagram photos to look younger? Do you think photo editing is alright as long as you are transparent about it? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments.

These are some of the examples of how different people’s opinions are on Kim’s photos

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

People Comparing Instagram To Reality After Realizing How Different Kim Kardashian Looks In Unedited Pictures

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jurgita Dominauskaitė
Jurgita Dominauskaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jurgita is a content creator at Bored Panda. She studied Lithuanian Philology and Italian Language, but it was not enough to feed her hunger for knowledge so she also got a Master’s degree in Translation.

She is a positive and hard-working panda. In her spare time this panda likes to read, learn new languages and go for long walks. Her favorite writer is Umberto Eco and she will trade bamboo for strawberries.

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Kardashians photoshop their own pictures? NO!! Who would've thought??

4
4points
reply
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First time I ever heard of them was when a friend said she loved the Kardashians I replied I didn’t know she watched Star Trek.

2
2points
reply
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This post is quite momentous.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Kardashians photoshop their own pictures? NO!! Who would've thought??

4
4points
reply
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First time I ever heard of them was when a friend said she loved the Kardashians I replied I didn’t know she watched Star Trek.

2
2points
reply
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This post is quite momentous.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda