#1 raw vegan. ate nothing but fruit & veggies for like 2 years. i was the girl in the math problem buying 20 mangos.

RELATED:

#2 I used to count the calories in sticks of gum and be nervous the 5 calories would make me gain weight..

#3 i did an egg fast and on the third day i s**t myself in the car.

#4 Keto. Somehow eating fruits isn’t okay bc they’re “too high in sugar” but eating sticks of butter as a “snacks” is considered healthier?????

#5 freshman year me learned what “water fasting” was !! very very bad idea 😍.

#6 Thinking 1200 calories was a caloric deficit for me when I’m a combat sports athlete who turns out burns 2500-3000 cals total a day…

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My mom told me I had to stop keto because I was too mean.

#8 One apple a day. It didn’t keep the doctor away when I went to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I didn’t eat on my period. All I had was water and gum.

#10 cabbage soup diet. the smell of it will make me throw up now.

#11 i literally went on an all potato diet. dead serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Anxiety and being poor in college.

#13 Herbalife in college, lost 40 lbs, but I didn’t eat and it was sooooo expensive.

#14 “I don’t eat anything and then when I’m about to faint I eat a cube of cheese.”

#15 i would eat 2 eggs a day and when i would start feeling hungry i would go to bed.

#16 I had coffee for 3 days straight and by hour 40 I puked coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I did a diet by a “nutritionist” influencer that was like 700 calories. She would specify stuff like “2 tbsp” of rice, “3 almonds” “half an apple” I was miserable.

#18 The seafood diet. I sea food i eat it 😔.

#19 THE iu diet at the ripe age of 13.

#20 The one after I found out what calories were and decided I didn’t need them.

#21 I’ve just always counted cals but in the time I was trying to eat 1200 I would take TEN grapes (yes, ten) and CUT THEM IN HALF so that I could feel I was eating more so yeah.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 probably the peak of my binge eating disorder when i would get mcdonald’s for dinner at 3am every night.

#23 vegetarian. i only ate bagels, caved a week in and ate a whole tub of lunch meat.

#24 The 2016 vegan YouTuber phase almost destroyed me 💀.

#25 My dad put me on a diet where all I was allowed to eat was carrots (I’m allergic) and tea w/ honey😁✊🏻.

#26 One jar of Nutella per day coz one jar was equal to your daily calorie needs 😅.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Me doing the military diet in MIDDLE SCHOOL.

#28 Am I the only one who’s unhealthy diet was overeating.

#29 when my mum made me do slimming world at the ripe age of 11😔.

#30 The tumblr ED “diet” in 2011 (ABC anything but calories).

#31 Fish and a rice cake.

#32 ✨water and air diet✨.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I don’t know if this counts as a diet, but I did a candida cleanse. Worst time of my life.

#34 Keto; made me scared to eat a banana.

#35 i went two months on liquids i did not eating single solid for two months out of my free will.

#36 Broccoli, tuna, and 100 cal bags of popcorn for 6 months.

#37 One time I accidentally ate a 1500 calorie ice cream Sunday EVERY NIGHT because I read the label on the ice cream wrong and I didn't know sprinkles had calories LOL.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Being scared to eat more than 100 in one meal.

#39 The one that Beyoncé did when she was I no dream girls. Lemon cayenne pepper water. Iykyk.

#40 currently on “say no to impulses & smaller portions with healthier aspects” (aka basic diet) and i am struggling hard eating a pack of oreos rn.

#41 i was 7 i had orange juice for brekky bc i needed to lose weight, went to the hospitals with the WORST cramps, turns out i had an autoimmune disorder that should clear up in 3-4 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The one where you give yourself an irreparable relationship with food.

#43 My friends and I all did the Special K diet in high school where all we ate was 3 bowls of Special K a day 😭😭😭 like WHY was that a thing, no wonder we all always felt awful.

#44 Juicing. Literally just sugar. It won’t cleanse your stomach you need protein. A smoothie with fruit and protein powder is way better than a juicing cleanse.

#45 I’d eat a lot of icecream, but coffee icecream from Trader Joe’s bc it acted as a laxative and I was delusional and felt like it cancelled out lmao.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Low FODMAP because it felt like there was really just no rhyme or reason to what was and wasn’t allowed. I had to check everything alllll the time.

#47 starbucks vanilla sweet cream cold brew and college stress.

#48 I used to only eat low cal popcorn but because i was super depressed i didnt brush my teeth and my gums used to bleed from getting bits of kernels stuck in my teeth.

#49 one meal a day in college before graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Carnivore. I smelled terrible. Like rotten meat. My farts were disgusting, my breath was disgusting…had to put a stop to that IMMEDIATELY. Veggies and fruits for the win.

#51 Kenzie Burke food combining like what on earth.

#52 i’ve tried every diet i swear but my protein powder phase and low calorie food phase were the WORST.

#53 Honey and protein bars 😭.

ADVERTISEMENT