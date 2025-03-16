ADVERTISEMENT
@dietitiancass I’ll go first: Bulletproof #dieting ♬ original sound - 🖖

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person eating an orange, squinting at the sour taste, illustrating a reaction to a challenging diet plan. raw vegan. ate nothing but fruit & veggies for like 2 years. i was the girl in the math problem buying 20 mangos.

cxem.x , Leandro Crespi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Woman with blue lipstick pulling gum from teeth, illustrating worst diets concept. I used to count the calories in sticks of gum and be nervous the 5 calories would make me gain weight..

    c696557 , Joseph Costa / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Three sunny-side-up eggs with herbs on a skillet, highlighting a diet meal. i did an egg fast and on the third day i s**t myself in the car.

    malinawinks701 , Viktor Nikolaienko / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Three sticks of butter on a wooden board, representing unhealthy diets. Keto. Somehow eating fruits isn’t okay bc they’re “too high in sugar” but eating sticks of butter as a “snacks” is considered healthier?????

    chefthalia , Maryam Sicard / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Pouring water into a jar with cucumber slices on a wooden table, highlighting a healthy diet choice. freshman year me learned what “water fasting” was !! very very bad idea 😍.

    angelica.rain , Maddi Bazzocco / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One may do it with doctor supervision, if really overweight, And just for a very short period, like some days.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Two women practicing martial arts in a gym, wearing white uniforms, focused on a training session. Thinking 1200 calories was a caloric deficit for me when I’m a combat sports athlete who turns out burns 2500-3000 cals total a day…

    jasminelhodges , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Woman looking displeased, symbolizing frustration over failed diet experiences in a kitchen setting. My mom told me I had to stop keto because I was too mean.

    lindszbinz , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's why my keto pushing, now ex-friend was so mean to me on our first meet up in 15 years.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Person eating a green apple, symbolizing diet choices, with greenery in the background. One apple a day. It didn’t keep the doctor away when I went to the hospital.

    incoggnito , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person holding a glass of water, representing diet choices and experiences. I didn’t eat on my period. All I had was water and gum.

    loveletters4y0u , Hrant Khachatryan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    A person eating a bowl of broth with vegetables, representing a diet. cabbage soup diet. the smell of it will make me throw up now.

    monachopsis101 , Henrique Felix / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, we did this as a family when I was a child. What I remembered was that we were pretty hungry and our farts smelled awful. And we quit after only a few days.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Potato wedges in a black dish on parchment, illustrating unhealthy diet choices. i literally went on an all potato diet. dead serious.

    shylaroseo , engin akyurt / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A person sitting on a bed looking distressed, possibly due to a diet. Anxiety and being poor in college.

    nenavideodiary , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A person pouring an orange smoothie from a blender into a jar, illustrating a diet-related concept. Herbalife in college, lost 40 lbs, but I didn’t eat and it was sooooo expensive.

    kaileysharp , Nature Zen / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Fork dipping cheese into honey, surrounded by grapes and walnuts, illustrating unusual diet choices. “I don’t eat anything and then when I’m about to faint I eat a cube of cheese.”

    kellybooboonumber2 , Farhad Ibrahimzade / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    m_jingles avatar
    Mahayana
    Mahayana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That a quote from the devil wears Prada if I’m not mistaken!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Person sleeping on a bed under a gray blanket, representing the exhaustion from the worst diets. i would eat 2 eggs a day and when i would start feeling hungry i would go to bed.

    normaamndz , Greg Pappas / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hand holding iced coffee next to an open book, representing worst diets concept. I had coffee for 3 days straight and by hour 40 I puked coffee.

    ailsby_noa_ , Rizky Subagja / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Almonds casting shadows on a surface, highlighting elements of worst diets. I did a diet by a “nutritionist” influencer that was like 700 calories. She would specify stuff like “2 tbsp” of rice, “3 almonds” “half an apple” I was miserable.

    bellahadidntt , Valentin Salja / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    People enjoying burgers and fries at a dining table, highlighting diet choices. The seafood diet. I sea food i eat it 😔.

    sosadotcom_ , Dan Gold / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two sweet potatoes on a cutting board, related to worst diets topic. THE iu diet at the ripe age of 13.

    onthexaxis , Louis Hansel / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Young woman in casual attire using phone, sitting on a yellow chair, potentially exploring diet tips or trends. The one after I found out what calories were and decided I didn’t need them.

    sammigracerobinson , Laura Chouette / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just learned that calories are a unit of energy, and not an actual microbe of mineral, vitamins or fats. I never pay attention to calories.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    A bowl of black grapes on a white plate, highlighting unhealthy diet options. I’ve just always counted cals but in the time I was trying to eat 1200 I would take TEN grapes (yes, ten) and CUT THEM IN HALF so that I could feel I was eating more so yeah.

    fiaa__22 , Anh Nguyen / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Fast food meal on a table, including fries, a burger, and a Big Mac box, illustrating unhealthy diet choices. probably the peak of my binge eating disorder when i would get mcdonald’s for dinner at 3am every night.

    lindsmatte , Brett Jordan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Bagel with cream cheese on a plate, representing worst diets shared by people. vegetarian. i only ate bagels, caved a week in and ate a whole tub of lunch meat.

    tarbear69 , Rachel McDermott / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A colorful fruit bowl with banana, dragon fruit, and papaya, illustrating diet choices in a tropical setting. The 2016 vegan YouTuber phase almost destroyed me 💀.

    kwynnriess , Alexandra Andersson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what happened to Freelee The Banana Girl. Last I saw she was apparently living off the grid and not with that Durian guy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Carrots on a wooden board, possibly part of a diet plan. My dad put me on a diet where all I was allowed to eat was carrots (I’m allergic) and tea w/ honey😁✊🏻.

    neonoaki , Nik / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If my dad made me eat only carrots I’d become allergic too. I’d break out in Hives the minute I saw a carrot.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Jar of Nutella with lid off, representing a possible worst diet shared by people. One jar of Nutella per day coz one jar was equal to your daily calorie needs 😅.

    alienait3 , Mikael Stenberg / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. Just eating a jar of Nutella. Yuck. We do crazy things to ourselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Two slices of toasted bread on a plate next to a cup of coffee, representing a simple diet meal. Me doing the military diet in MIDDLE SCHOOL.

    takeme2_funkytown , Selina Thomas / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love to know what the military diet supposedly is... when I was in the military, our diet was whatever the hell you wanted off the chow line as many times as you wanted to go up

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Am I the only one who’s unhealthy diet was overeating.

    megan.india Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Squeezing lemon over spinach in a measuring cup, representing extreme diet choices. when my mum made me do slimming world at the ripe age of 11😔.

    lydiamai05 , Jan Sedivy / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your mum shouldn't have made you do it so young. While eating healthily is important, you need decent food when you're growing.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    A bowl of fresh strawberries on a dark surface, related to worst diets. The tumblr ED “diet” in 2011 (ABC anything but calories).

    myspace.net , Olga Kudriavtseva / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Grilled fish with herbs and spices, illustrating a diet example on a white plate with a fork. Fish and a rice cake.

    katiec1275 , Karolina Grabowska / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman in a blue tank top drinking water outdoors, symbolizing the complexity of diets. ✨water and air diet✨.

    luv.meliii1 , Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A healthy meal with grilled salmon, coconut slices, and fresh greens. I don’t know if this counts as a diet, but I did a candida cleanse. Worst time of my life.

    hannah_rose354 , Toa Heftiba / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now what is this nonsense? Actually I'm not sure I want to know, these are getting wackier and more nonsensical the more I read.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Sliced bananas in a clear bowl illustrating a diet theme. Keto; made me scared to eat a banana.

    raq.feldy , Maryam Sicard / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Green smoothie being poured from a blender into a glass, related to worst diets theme. i went two months on liquids i did not eating single solid for two months out of my free will.

    realyves , Maryam Sicard / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A bowl of fresh broccoli, commonly featured in extreme diets. Broccoli, tuna, and 100 cal bags of popcorn for 6 months.

    idontw.annabeme , Tyrrell Fitness And Nutrition / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Ice cream with chocolate chunks in a metal container, representing unconventional diet choices. One time I accidentally ate a 1500 calorie ice cream Sunday EVERY NIGHT because I read the label on the ice cream wrong and I didn't know sprinkles had calories LOL.

    newjerseybish , American Heritage Chocolate / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Hand holding blueberries, symbolizing diets. Being scared to eat more than 100 in one meal.

    just_sayy , Raphael GB / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Glass pitcher with lemon slices, representing diet themes, against a light backdrop. The one that Beyoncé did when she was I no dream girls. Lemon cayenne pepper water. Iykyk.

    caitlinxmalone , Daiga Ellaby / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Stack of chocolate sandwich cookies with cream filling, highlighting unhealthy diet choices. currently on “say no to impulses & smaller portions with healthier aspects” (aka basic diet) and i am struggling hard eating a pack of oreos rn.

    lailacardinale , Yulia Matvienko / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Orange juice and slices on a table, highlighting worst diets with a focus on liquid-based diet trends. i was 7 i had orange juice for brekky bc i needed to lose weight, went to the hospitals with the WORST cramps, turns out i had an autoimmune disorder that should clear up in 3-4 weeks.

    jayushi , Alexandros Giannakakis / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Person dining with salad, using fork and knife, highlighting diet choices. The one where you give yourself an irreparable relationship with food.

    user838572722948 , Farhad Ibrahimzade / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Bowl of cereal with milk, illustrating a questionable diet choice. My friends and I all did the Special K diet in high school where all we ate was 3 bowls of Special K a day 😭😭😭 like WHY was that a thing, no wonder we all always felt awful.

    missmadelinejane , Nyana Stoica / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Two colorful smoothies from a juice bar on a wooden table, linked to worst diets theme. Juicing. Literally just sugar. It won’t cleanse your stomach you need protein. A smoothie with fruit and protein powder is way better than a juicing cleanse.

    lolitauser , The Nix Company / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole idea of cleansing is silly. You aren't getting rid of "toxins" by drinking pineapple juice.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    I’d eat a lot of icecream, but coffee icecream from Trader Joe’s bc it acted as a laxative and I was delusional and felt like it cancelled out lmao.

    pixtant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Low FODMAP because it felt like there was really just no rhyme or reason to what was and wasn’t allowed. I had to check everything alllll the time.

    user46732568922 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Starbucks iced coffee, symbolizing an unusual diet choice, with a focus on worst diet experiences. starbucks vanilla sweet cream cold brew and college stress.

    emlycath , Gema Saputera / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I used to only eat low cal popcorn but because i was super depressed i didnt brush my teeth and my gums used to bleed from getting bits of kernels stuck in my teeth.

    rhionval Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    one meal a day in college before graduation.

    abbyy2040 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Raw steaks on a wooden board, possibly referencing worst diets with excessive meat consumption. Carnivore. I smelled terrible. Like rotten meat. My farts were disgusting, my breath was disgusting…had to put a stop to that IMMEDIATELY. Veggies and fruits for the win.

    kellyharkins0 , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Kenzie Burke food combining like what on earth.

    parkerparkersherm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    i’ve tried every diet i swear but my protein powder phase and low calorie food phase were the WORST.

    easily.wrong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Honey and protein bars 😭.

    sus_fle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Anyone remember the dessert delights gum. Yeah that.

    rad.gabs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!