54 Times People’s Diets Made Everything Worse Instead Of Better
@dietitiancass I’ll go first: Bulletproof #dieting ♬ original sound - 🖖
This post may include affiliate links.
raw vegan. ate nothing but fruit & veggies for like 2 years. i was the girl in the math problem buying 20 mangos.
I used to count the calories in sticks of gum and be nervous the 5 calories would make me gain weight..
i did an egg fast and on the third day i s**t myself in the car.
Keto. Somehow eating fruits isn’t okay bc they’re “too high in sugar” but eating sticks of butter as a “snacks” is considered healthier?????
I felt so greasy and gross on Keto. I just couldn’t do it.
freshman year me learned what “water fasting” was !! very very bad idea 😍.
One may do it with doctor supervision, if really overweight, And just for a very short period, like some days.
Thinking 1200 calories was a caloric deficit for me when I’m a combat sports athlete who turns out burns 2500-3000 cals total a day…
My mom told me I had to stop keto because I was too mean.
So that's why my keto pushing, now ex-friend was so mean to me on our first meet up in 15 years.
One apple a day. It didn’t keep the doctor away when I went to the hospital.
I didn’t eat on my period. All I had was water and gum.
cabbage soup diet. the smell of it will make me throw up now.
Ah, we did this as a family when I was a child. What I remembered was that we were pretty hungry and our farts smelled awful. And we quit after only a few days.
i literally went on an all potato diet. dead serious.
Anxiety and being poor in college.
Herbalife in college, lost 40 lbs, but I didn’t eat and it was sooooo expensive.
“I don’t eat anything and then when I’m about to faint I eat a cube of cheese.”
i would eat 2 eggs a day and when i would start feeling hungry i would go to bed.
I had coffee for 3 days straight and by hour 40 I puked coffee.
I did a diet by a “nutritionist” influencer that was like 700 calories. She would specify stuff like “2 tbsp” of rice, “3 almonds” “half an apple” I was miserable.
The seafood diet. I sea food i eat it 😔.
THE iu diet at the ripe age of 13.
Explanation of what some of these diets are would be helpful.
The one after I found out what calories were and decided I didn’t need them.
I just learned that calories are a unit of energy, and not an actual microbe of mineral, vitamins or fats. I never pay attention to calories.
I’ve just always counted cals but in the time I was trying to eat 1200 I would take TEN grapes (yes, ten) and CUT THEM IN HALF so that I could feel I was eating more so yeah.
probably the peak of my binge eating disorder when i would get mcdonald’s for dinner at 3am every night.
vegetarian. i only ate bagels, caved a week in and ate a whole tub of lunch meat.
The 2016 vegan YouTuber phase almost destroyed me 💀.
I wonder what happened to Freelee The Banana Girl. Last I saw she was apparently living off the grid and not with that Durian guy.
My dad put me on a diet where all I was allowed to eat was carrots (I’m allergic) and tea w/ honey😁✊🏻.
If my dad made me eat only carrots I’d become allergic too. I’d break out in Hives the minute I saw a carrot.
One jar of Nutella per day coz one jar was equal to your daily calorie needs 😅.
Gross. Just eating a jar of Nutella. Yuck. We do crazy things to ourselves.
Me doing the military diet in MIDDLE SCHOOL.
Am I the only one who’s unhealthy diet was overeating.
when my mum made me do slimming world at the ripe age of 11😔.
Your mum shouldn't have made you do it so young. While eating healthily is important, you need decent food when you're growing.
The tumblr ED “diet” in 2011 (ABC anything but calories).
Fish and a rice cake.
✨water and air diet✨.
I don’t know if this counts as a diet, but I did a candida cleanse. Worst time of my life.
Keto; made me scared to eat a banana.
i went two months on liquids i did not eating single solid for two months out of my free will.
Broccoli, tuna, and 100 cal bags of popcorn for 6 months.
One time I accidentally ate a 1500 calorie ice cream Sunday EVERY NIGHT because I read the label on the ice cream wrong and I didn't know sprinkles had calories LOL.
Being scared to eat more than 100 in one meal.
The one that Beyoncé did when she was I no dream girls. Lemon cayenne pepper water. Iykyk.
currently on “say no to impulses & smaller portions with healthier aspects” (aka basic diet) and i am struggling hard eating a pack of oreos rn.
i was 7 i had orange juice for brekky bc i needed to lose weight, went to the hospitals with the WORST cramps, turns out i had an autoimmune disorder that should clear up in 3-4 weeks.
The one where you give yourself an irreparable relationship with food.
My friends and I all did the Special K diet in high school where all we ate was 3 bowls of Special K a day 😭😭😭 like WHY was that a thing, no wonder we all always felt awful.
Juicing. Literally just sugar. It won’t cleanse your stomach you need protein. A smoothie with fruit and protein powder is way better than a juicing cleanse.
The whole idea of cleansing is silly. You aren't getting rid of "toxins" by drinking pineapple juice.
I’d eat a lot of icecream, but coffee icecream from Trader Joe’s bc it acted as a laxative and I was delusional and felt like it cancelled out lmao.
Low FODMAP because it felt like there was really just no rhyme or reason to what was and wasn’t allowed. I had to check everything alllll the time.
starbucks vanilla sweet cream cold brew and college stress.
I used to only eat low cal popcorn but because i was super depressed i didnt brush my teeth and my gums used to bleed from getting bits of kernels stuck in my teeth.
one meal a day in college before graduation.
Carnivore. I smelled terrible. Like rotten meat. My farts were disgusting, my breath was disgusting…had to put a stop to that IMMEDIATELY. Veggies and fruits for the win.
Kenzie Burke food combining like what on earth.
i’ve tried every diet i swear but my protein powder phase and low calorie food phase were the WORST.
Honey and protein bars 😭.
Anyone remember the dessert delights gum. Yeah that.
I forced a dairy diet for a few weeks with ice cream and cereal and chocolate milk because I remembered reading that you can grow lactose intolerant over time, and it was getting to where when I had dairy it would have a small effect, like making me a little gassy. So I stocked up, told my body to adapt or die and started eating dairy until it had no effect other than making me full and gain weight. When I seemed back to my old self and was confident my lactase production was amped back up I just incorporated more milk and dairy in my diet. Use your Western gift of lactose tolerance, or you might lose it with age.
I forced a dairy diet for a few weeks with ice cream and cereal and chocolate milk because I remembered reading that you can grow lactose intolerant over time, and it was getting to where when I had dairy it would have a small effect, like making me a little gassy. So I stocked up, told my body to adapt or die and started eating dairy until it had no effect other than making me full and gain weight. When I seemed back to my old self and was confident my lactase production was amped back up I just incorporated more milk and dairy in my diet. Use your Western gift of lactose tolerance, or you might lose it with age.