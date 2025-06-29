Lizzo Shows Off ‘Mermaid’ Ozempic Body In Tiny Swimsuit After Weight Loss Aid Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

American songstress and rapper Lizzo has taken to Instagram to show off a slimmer figure in the wake of denials that she attained these “weight release goals” strictly through the weight loss dr*g, Ozempic.

The Good As Hell hitmaker has been waging a war against calories since 2023, and for close to a decade prior to that, she followed vegetarian and vegan eating habits.

Highlights Lizzo revealed her slimmer figure on Instagram, denying that Ozempic alone led to her transformation.

The singer credited her weight loss to ditching veganism, cutting fake meats, and embracing whole foods.

Despite claiming she no longer uses Ozempic, Lizzo defended the drug and slammed fat-phobic critics.

She has also admitted that she has, in fact, tried Ozempic but claimed that she ditched it.

The dramatic weight loss progress comes amid rampant Ozempic speculations

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Lizzo (37), born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, celebrated her self-professed victory with a photo dump of herself in a skimpy pink and purple one-piece swimsuit.

Donning a blonde hairpiece, she moves through a range of motions, showing off her different angles for the camera’s benefit.

In the background, a man can be seen lathering her frame with what appears to be sunscreen.

The post comes in the wake of Ozempic speculations, which she has been shrugging off since November last year (2024).

Her fans jumped to her defense

At the time, also alongside footage and photos flaunting her progress, she wrote: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Fans were quick to jump to her defense. “And even if it WAS Ozempic, ITs OKAY!!!!!” wrote one, perhaps not entirely convinced that she had taken a strictly holistic approach.

“Literally, they say the same thing to me Queen, just gotta brush it off,” said another, resonating with the singer.

“[You] look fantastic! Losing weight can be really difficult and I don’t care what tool anyone uses to lose weight, you still do the work and should be proud as hell!” wrote another supporter.

The statement that perhaps fueled the rumors was a moment of honesty shared on the Just Trish Podcast on July 10 this year.

Lizzo blames eating a lot of “fake meats”

“I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full,” she told host Trisha Paytas.

“But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

She used the moment to explain that her weight loss successes were mainly due to a diet change that trumped even vegan and vegetarian disciplines dating back to 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

“What did it for me is, it was not being vegan,” she said. “Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats.”

She defends Ozempic despite claiming not to have used it

She also delved into why her earlier diets were not bearing results, saying: “I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming 3,000-5,000 calories a day.”

She went on to suggest that her success was due to her scrapping vegan and vegetarianism in favor of whole foods.

“So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating like beef, and chicken, and fish. Like, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up,” she explained.

Despite her claims that she abandoned Ozempic, she defended it.

Lizzo claims that people who judge Ozempic users are “fat phobic”

Lizzo told Payta that she did not see the weight loss medication as “cheating.”

“It’s not easy. It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with,” she claimed.

“I think people…it’s their way of being fat phobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating.”

Lizzo telegraphed that she was proud of the progress she had made in her weight loss journey, saying, “I feel like I worked really really hard and it was intentional with what I did with my body.”

Social media is critical of the way some outlets are portraying her

Like with every scenario where stars and Ozempic is involved, social media weighed in—and this time around they were savage. “Lizzie is definitely not given off mermaid vibes. She’s given off Lizzie vibes,” wrote one user, slamming TMZ’s comparison of Lizzo to a mermaid.

“She’s a sea creature alright,” quipped another. “They said ‘mermaid’ vibes… nuhh that’s not gonna work for me.. gonna need a tone that reckless talk right on down,” warned another.

To one netizen, she was a mermaid indeed—an “Ozempic mermaid.”

