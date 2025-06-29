Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lizzo Shows Off ‘Mermaid’ Ozempic Body In Tiny Swimsuit After Weight Loss Aid Confession
Lizzo in a tiny swimsuit showing off her mermaid Ozempic body during a mirror selfie indoors.
Celebrities

Lizzo Shows Off ‘Mermaid’ Ozempic Body In Tiny Swimsuit After Weight Loss Aid Confession

American songstress and rapper Lizzo has taken to Instagram to show off a slimmer figure in the wake of denials that she attained these “weight release goals” strictly through the weight loss dr*g, Ozempic.

The Good As Hell hitmaker has been waging a war against calories since 2023, and for close to a decade prior to that, she followed vegetarian and vegan eating habits. 

Highlights
  • Lizzo revealed her slimmer figure on Instagram, denying that Ozempic alone led to her transformation.
  • The singer credited her weight loss to ditching veganism, cutting fake meats, and embracing whole foods.
  • Despite claiming she no longer uses Ozempic, Lizzo defended the drug and slammed fat-phobic critics.

She has also admitted that she has, in fact, tried Ozempic but claimed that she ditched it.

RELATED:

    The dramatic weight loss progress comes amid rampant Ozempic speculations

    Lizzo smiling and posing indoors wearing a white Juneteenth shirt and white pants, showcasing her body transformation.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Lizzo (37), born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, celebrated her self-professed victory with a photo dump of herself in a skimpy pink and purple one-piece swimsuit.

    Donning a blonde hairpiece, she moves through a range of motions, showing off her different angles for the camera’s benefit. 

    In the background, a man can be seen lathering her frame with what appears to be sunscreen.

    Lizzo showing off mermaid Ozempic body in a pink and red swimsuit, taking a mirror selfie indoors.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    The post comes in the wake of Ozempic speculations, which she has been shrugging off since November last year (2024).

    Her fans jumped to her defense 

    At the time, also alongside footage and photos flaunting her progress, she wrote: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

    Fans were quick to jump to her defense. “And even if it WAS Ozempic, ITs OKAY!!!!!” wrote one, perhaps not entirely convinced that she had taken a strictly holistic approach.

    Lizzo shows off mermaid Ozempic body in a tiny swimsuit, highlighting weight loss transformation in two side-by-side photos.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    “Literally, they say the same thing to me Queen, just gotta brush it off,” said another, resonating with the singer.

    “[You] look fantastic! Losing weight can be really difficult and I don’t care what tool anyone uses to lose weight, you still do the work and should be proud as hell!” wrote another supporter.

    The statement that perhaps fueled the rumors was a moment of honesty shared on the Just Trish Podcast on July 10 this year.

    Lizzo blames eating a lot of “fake meats” 

    Lizzo poses in a tiny swimsuit and denim shorts, showcasing her mermaid Ozempic body after weight loss aid confession.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    “I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full,” she told host Trisha Paytas.

    “But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

    She used the moment to explain that her weight loss successes were mainly due to a diet change that trumped even vegan and vegetarian disciplines dating back to 2014.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

    “What did it for me is, it was not being vegan,” she said. “Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats.”

    She defends Ozempic despite claiming not to have used it

    She also delved into why her earlier diets were not bearing results, saying: “I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming 3,000-5,000 calories a day.”

    She went on to suggest that her success was due to her scrapping vegan and vegetarianism in favor of whole foods.

    Lizzo showing off mermaid Ozempic body in a yellow bikini and fur coat by the pool on a sunny day.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    “So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating like beef, and chicken, and fish. Like, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up,” she explained.

    Despite her claims that she abandoned Ozempic, she defended it.

    Lizzo claims that people who judge Ozempic users are “fat phobic”

    Lizzo told Payta that she did not see the weight loss medication as “cheating.”

    Lizzo posing in a turquoise cutout swimsuit showing off her mermaid Ozempic body after weight loss aid confession.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    “It’s not easy. It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with,” she claimed.

    “I think people…it’s their way of being fat phobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating.”

    Lizzo telegraphed that she was proud of the progress she had made in her weight loss journey, saying, “I feel like I worked really really hard and it was intentional with what I did with my body.”

    Social media is critical of the way some outlets are portraying her

    Lizzo posing confidently in a leopard print outfit, showcasing her mermaid Ozempic body transformation after weight loss aid.

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    Like with every scenario where stars and Ozempic is involved, social media weighed in—and this time around they were savage. “Lizzie is definitely not given off mermaid vibes. She’s given off Lizzie vibes,” wrote one user, slamming TMZ’s comparison of Lizzo to a mermaid.

    “She’s a sea creature alright,” quipped another. “They said ‘mermaid’ vibes… nuhh that’s not gonna work for me.. gonna need a tone that reckless talk right on down,” warned another.

    To one netizen, she was a mermaid indeed—an “Ozempic mermaid.”

    User comment about Lizzo's vibe, written in black text on a light blue background.

    Lizzo poses confidently in a tiny swimsuit showing off her mermaid Ozempic body after weight loss aid confession.

    A social media post with user Emily Artistry commenting on weight loss, mentioning having been fat and skinny.

    Comment by Demar Johnson asking what happened to big girl vibes, shown in a social media post.

    Comment by Glenn Hay praising self-confidence after weight loss, mentioning how one feels about oneself matters most.

    Lizzo showing off her mermaid Ozempic body in a tiny swimsuit after weight loss aid confession outdoors.

    Lizzo showing off her mermaid Ozempic body in a tiny swimsuit after weight loss aid confession outdoors.

    Lizzo flaunting her mermaid Ozempic body in a tiny swimsuit, showing off weight loss results confidently outdoors.

    Lizzo in a tiny swimsuit showing off her mermaid Ozempic body after weight loss aid confession outdoors.

    Lizzo showing off mermaid Ozempic body in a tiny swimsuit after weight loss aid confession, looking confident and healthy.

    Lizzo shows off mermaid Ozempic body in tiny swimsuit after weight loss aid confession on social media.

    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A lot of the foods that qualify as vegan are either straight carbs or over-processed fake foods. You can do it, I think, if you load up on proteins like beans and tofu and eat a lot of vegetables, but that's difficult. Humans are omnivores. They are also pleasure-seeking. It's super hard to balance health, convenience, cost and cravings when eating. If Ozempic leads to more healthy choices, I'm all for it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
