“The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away”: Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

Lizzo is feeling good as hell — and it shows!

The singer posted a cheeky video to fans on Instagram this Saturday, May 24, to flaunt her body — looking exceptionally different amidst her weight loss journey — while subtly flexing her 4 Grammy trophies to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

In the brief clip, the 37-year-old began dancing with some toy plotted plants, rapping along to the Pluto and YK Niece song WHIM WHAMIEE, featuring perfect lyrics for the occasion: “I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny / B–ches still ain’t f–king with me.”

“YITTY GRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN,” she captioned, referencing her shapewear and lingerie line, promising she’d be “shaking ass” all summer long.

Another video featured Lizzo flaunting some new swim pieces from her brand, which included a swim triangle bikini top in yellow with matching thong bottoms.

The singer has always been quite vocal about her weight loss journey, advocating for body positivity or at least — neutrality, especially as her own body began to change.

In interviews and on social media, she’s carefully used the phrase “weight release journey,” to avoid any toxicity that could stem from insensitive language, especially as many young people look up to her.

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body,” she revealed in a TikTok video on May 2023.

She added, “My body is gonna change, everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”

The singer has been very transparent regarding her journey

In a separate clip, she shared, “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin.

“I don’t ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life? Yes, I’m used to fluctuating.”

PEOPLE reported 2023 was a pivotal year for Lizzo in terms of her physical transformation.

She consistently shared her progress on social media and the results were impressive enough that many of her followers wondered whether she was taking Ozempic — an FDA-approved prescription medication for those with type 2 diabetes and increasingly popular in Hollywood nowadays.

But the singer has assured netizens that the dr–g is not a part of her daily routine.

Instead of body positivity, she’s changed the phrase to “body neutrality”

In an interview with The New York Times in March 2024, she said that everything has “been methodical” and she was “losing weight very slowly.”

“My body has been changing very slowly, but I don’t think people were paying attention,” the 37-year-old revealed in a podcast sit-down with Shetty. “I would show different things like… my workouts or I’d show, like, what I eat in a day… But I think we got to remember, everybody not seeing your sh–t all the time.

“Everybody’s not privy to what you’re going through. They’re not with you every day. So when I pop out on a red carpet or when a video suddenly goes viral and my body is different, it appears like it was overnight. It appears sudden.”

She admitted that, like everyone, she has her down days. Her idea of body positivity has now instead morphed into “body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she told The New York Times. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

But like every other celebrity, Lizzo wasn’t immune to the hate comments

