Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away”: Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz
Lizzo in a bikini posing confidently with Grammy awards, showcasing body positivity and twerk culture buzz.
Celebrities, News

“The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away”: Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo is feeling good as hell — and it shows!

The singer posted a cheeky video to fans on Instagram this Saturday, May 24, to flaunt her body — looking exceptionally different amidst her weight loss journey — while subtly flexing her 4 Grammy trophies to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

In the brief clip, the 37-year-old began dancing with some toy plotted plants, rapping along to the Pluto and YK Niece song WHIM WHAMIEE, featuring perfect lyrics for the occasion: “I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny / B–ches still ain’t f–king with me.”

Highlights
  • Lizzo flaunts her weight loss and four Grammys in a playful Memorial Day Instagram video.
  • She renamed her body image approach from positivity to neutrality, embracing her daily fluctuations.
  • Lizzo stresses her weight release journey is slow and methodical and denied use of Ozempic.
RELATED:

    Lizzo flaunts her weight loss and four Grammys in a light-hearted video on social media

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: Kevin Winter

    “YITTY GRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN,” she captioned, referencing her shapewear and lingerie line, promising she’d be “shaking ass” all summer long.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another video featured Lizzo flaunting some new swim pieces from her brand, which included a swim triangle bikini top in yellow with matching thong bottoms.

    The singer has always been quite vocal about her weight loss journey, advocating for body positivity or at least — neutrality, especially as her own body began to change.

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    In interviews and on social media, she’s carefully used the phrase “weight release journey,” to avoid any toxicity that could stem from insensitive language, especially as many young people look up to her. 

    “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body,” she revealed in a TikTok video on May 2023.

    She added, “My body is gonna change, everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The singer has been very transparent regarding her journey

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    In a separate clip, she shared, “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin.

    “I don’t ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life? Yes, I’m used to fluctuating.”

    PEOPLE reported 2023 was a pivotal year for Lizzo in terms of her physical transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @lizzoA LIL SOMETHIN FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 😜♬ original sound – lizzo

    She consistently shared her progress on social media and the results were impressive enough that many of her followers wondered whether she was taking Ozempic — an FDA-approved prescription medication for those with type 2 diabetes and increasingly popular in Hollywood nowadays.

    But the singer has assured netizens that the dr–g is not a part of her daily routine.

    Instead of body positivity, she’s changed the phrase to “body neutrality”

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    In an interview with The New York Times in March 2024, she said that everything has “been methodical” and she was “losing weight very slowly.”

    “My body has been changing very slowly, but I don’t think people were paying attention,” the 37-year-old revealed in a podcast sit-down with Shetty. “I would show different things like… my workouts or I’d show, like, what I eat in a day… But I think we got to remember, everybody not seeing your sh–t all the time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Everybody’s not privy to what you’re going through. They’re not with you every day. So when I pop out on a red carpet or when a video suddenly goes viral and my body is different, it appears like it was overnight. It appears sudden.”

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    Image credits: lizzobeeating

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She admitted that, like everyone, she has her down days. Her idea of body positivity has now instead morphed into “body neutrality.”

    “I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she told The New York Times. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

    But like every other celebrity, Lizzo wasn’t immune to the hate comments

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    "The Extra Skin Will Never Go Away": Lizzo’s Bikini Twerk With Grammys Sparks Buzz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda