Woman Is Called Out For Saying That People 200 Lbs And Over Shouldn’t Do Pilates

It’s no secret that being active can work wonders for our well-being. But instead of encouraging others to keep their bodies moving, some people feel the need to bring their spirits down.

One of such people recently went viral on TikTok for suggesting that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t be in a pilates class. A different TikToker, known to her online audience as ‘Nosy Bystanders,’ took to the platform to condemn such comments, and most netizens seemed to be on the same page as her. Scroll down to find more information and the video condemning the sizeist remarks below.

RELATED:

Sizeist comments can really discourage people from taking part in certain activities

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

This woman condemned a TikToker for saying that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t do pilates

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: nosybystanders

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: nosybystanders

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nosybystanders

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: nosybystanders

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Nosy Bystanders’ video was viewed nearly 3M times

People in the comments shared their two cents on the matter

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT