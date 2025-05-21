Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Called Out For Saying That People 200 Lbs And Over Shouldn’t Do Pilates
Woman wearing red sunglasses speaking in a video responding to comments about people 200 lbs and over doing Pilates.
Social Issues

Woman Is Called Out For Saying That People 200 Lbs And Over Shouldn’t Do Pilates

It’s no secret that being active can work wonders for our well-being. But instead of encouraging others to keep their bodies moving, some people feel the need to bring their spirits down.

One of such people recently went viral on TikTok for suggesting that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t be in a pilates class. A different TikToker, known to her online audience as ‘Nosy Bystanders,’ took to the platform to condemn such comments, and most netizens seemed to be on the same page as her. Scroll down to find more information and the video condemning the sizeist remarks below.

RELATED:

    Sizeist comments can really discourage people from taking part in certain activities

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    This woman condemned a TikToker for saying that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t do pilates

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 67 year old dad did pilates in jeans. Girl, the only one slowing you down in pilates is you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't Pilates supposed to be an "easier" form of low-impact exercise for those who may have a disability, an injury, are elderly, or otherwise have mobility issues? It sounds like it would be a wonderful type of exercise for someone who is overweight and wants to start getting in shape and losing weight.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
