Woman Is Called Out For Saying That People 200 Lbs And Over Shouldn’t Do Pilates
It’s no secret that being active can work wonders for our well-being. But instead of encouraging others to keep their bodies moving, some people feel the need to bring their spirits down.
One of such people recently went viral on TikTok for suggesting that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t be in a pilates class. A different TikToker, known to her online audience as ‘Nosy Bystanders,’ took to the platform to condemn such comments, and most netizens seemed to be on the same page as her. Scroll down to find more information and the video condemning the sizeist remarks below.
Sizeist comments can really discourage people from taking part in certain activities
This woman condemned a TikToker for saying that people who weigh 200 pounds shouldn’t do pilates
The ‘Nosy Bystanders’ video was viewed nearly 3M times
People in the comments shared their two cents on the matter
Isn't Pilates supposed to be an "easier" form of low-impact exercise for those who may have a disability, an injury, are elderly, or otherwise have mobility issues? It sounds like it would be a wonderful type of exercise for someone who is overweight and wants to start getting in shape and losing weight.
