Salma Hayek, 58, Strips Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Despite Trying to “Back Out”
Salma Hayek posing by rocky shore with wet hair for Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot.
Salma Hayek, 58, Strips Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Despite Trying to “Back Out”

Salma Hayek Pinault made her big debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model at age 58. And it involved 200 swimsuits, one missing suitcase, and an appearance by a whale.

Proving that her modeling days are not yet behind her, actress spoke about nearly backing out of the photoshoot and struggling with a “very bad case of imposter syndrome.”

  • Salma Hayek Pinault debuted as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.
  • The 58-year-old actress joined Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan as the cover stars for the 2025 issue.
  • Salma said she initially tried to back out of the magazine shoot.
  • “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time,” she said.

Fans were in love with the photoshoot, with one saying the artist “has been one of the HOTTEST Women on the Planet for the last THREE DECADES !!!”

    Salma Hayek Pinault made her big debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model at age 58

    Salma Hayek posing confidently in a black blazer and metallic top, showcasing glamour for Sports Illustrated swimsuit feature.

    Image credits: salmahayek / Instagram

    The Academy Award nominee was one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2025 cover girls, alongside former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne (also known as Livvy Dunne), Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and model Lauren Chan.

    Salma said she felt “fortunate” to be part of a generation that is witnessing “very tangible change” in the industry when it comes to aging.

    Salma Hayek models a black and white bikini top with white pants on a yacht at sunset for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

    Image credits: salmahayek / Instagram

    “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it,” she said during her shoot in Mexico.

    “It’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide,” the star continued.

    “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time,” the Oscar-nominee said

    Salma Hayek in red swimsuit and cover-up soaking up sun on a boat for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot.

    Image credits: salmahayek / Instagram

    The Frida actress recalled flipping through the pages of the magazine when she was young and thinking she would never be on the cover of the magazine.

    The models at the time “didn’t look like me,” she said on the Today show. “My body’s not necessarily the model type and I never thought that was a possibility. And for it to happen when I’m 58? It’s really shocking.”

    Salma Hayek posing in green bikini on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover 2025, kneeling in a pool with hands on head.

    Image credits: si_swimsuit / Instagram

    Comment on Instagram from user razorrex96 saying they dreamed of Salma appearing in Sports Illustrated and that the dream came true.

    After accepting the offer to be one of the SI cover stars, Salma initially felt some regret and even tried to back out from the magazine shoot.

    “I said yes and then when it was time to do it, I tried to back out,” she said on the show.

    “I said, ‘No,’ because the bathing suits never fit me, how am I gonna do this? There’s nothing my size—I always suffer,’” she continued.

    Salma said she initially tried to back out of the magazine shoot because she was worried about fitting into the bathing suits

    Salma Hayek posing in a crocheted bikini at the beach for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover photoshoot.

    Image credits: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

    In order to make her comfortable with the idea, Salma said SIsent over around “200 bathing suits” for her to try on.

    “I tried more than 100,” she recalled, noting that “a lot of them needed to be altered.”

    Salma Hayek, 58, wearing an orange swimsuit and robe, posing for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover outdoors at sunset.

    Image credits: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

    Comment praising Salma Hayek for a collaboration, expressing surprise it didn’t happen sooner and calling it fire.

    The swimsuits were altered in LA and were packed in a suitcase, along with other items, to be sent from Hollywood to Mexico. But unfortunately, the suitcase went missing during the travel.

    “They lost the suitcase,” she said.

    With no other choice left, Salma had to choose from “a small selection” of extra swimsuits available on the set.

    She was sent around 200 bathing suits and tried about 100 of them before traveling to Mexico

    Salma Hayek posing confidently in a white bikini for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot.

    Image credits: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

    “They don’t all fit perfectly,” she said. “If it’s extra small, it was accidental!”

    With the shoot already off to a bad start, she revealed that she wasn’t feeling confident and was “very nervous” about posing for the cover.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently in a green bikini in a pool for Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot.

    Image credits: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

    Comment on social media praising a Hollywood actress as one of the most beautiful women, with a thumbs-up emoji.

    Eventually, when she stepped on the beach, she laid eyes on a whale jumping behind her, making her instantly feel a shift in her mindset.

    “All of a sudden I felt, ‘This is magical. This is my land. I’m 58, I’m doing this,’” she said.

    She reflected on how her generation of female stars were convinced that they would be “dismissed” at the age of 35. And that inspired her to positively embrace her time posing for the magazine cover.

    The actress is one of four SI Swimsuit cover stars, along with Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and model Lauren Chan

    Salma Hayek with long dark hair, speaking about swimsuit fitting during a televised interview segment.

    Image credits: todayshow / Instagram

    “My generation, especially Mexican women, we thought we were going to be dismissed at 35,” she said. “And I got so excited, I felt really free. I put on Bad Bunny, I started dancing, I loved it!”

    All four cover stars for the 2025 issue “brings with her a unique and powerful reason for being featured in the issue,” according to MJ Day, the editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

    MJ described Salma as “a force of nature,” a “tireless advocate,” and a “beacon for Latinx communities.”

    “Her why is rooted in her ability to inspire generations to come, by showing us all that living on your own terms is the ultimate power,” she said.

    “She has a creative fire that lights up everything she touches,” she continued. “Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It’s real.”

    The From Dusk Till Dawn actress recently spoke about her beauty regimen through the ages.

    The 58-year-old actress touched upon some of the cosmetic procedures she undertakes as part of her beauty regimen

    Salma Hayek in purple bikini top and striped sarong posing on boat at sunset for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

    Image credits: salmahayek / Instagram

    “I’ve been very consistent and very simple. I didn’t go into any of the beauty trends, not in my 30s, not in my 40s, and not in my 50s, but the only thing I’ve been using consistently is radio-frequency treatments,” she told The Cut last month.

    At some point, she hit a “plateau” with the treatments and is now an advocate for the Ultherapy PRIME procedure, which is like a “nonsurgical lift,” according to the Ultherapy PRIME website.

    She also said she is a big fan of dancing and listens to music every night while removing her makeup and washing her face.

    “I try to exercise while I’m putting on my cream. Stretch the muscles, it’s an organic way of working out,” she told the outlet. “That’s what my rituals look like, non-robotic.”

    Fans showered her with praises, calling her “stunning” and “gorgeous” in the magazine pictures

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover with a stunning and timeless look.

    Comment praising a woman’s beauty and addressing age-related jealousy in a positive tone.

    Comment from a top fan Leck Imarsch praising Salma Hayek's appearance, stating she looks better now.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in a bold and elegant look.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in a striking swimwear look.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently in swimwear for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photoshoot.

    Salma Hayek, 58, poses confidently for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, showcasing stunning style and poise.

    Salma Hayek, 58, poses confidently for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, showcasing her timeless beauty and elegance.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover in a bold and glamorous photoshoot.

    Comment on social media post praising Salma Hayek's beauty and confidence at age 58, related to Sports Illustrated swimsuit.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover photo shoot.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover in a stylish and bold photoshoot.

    Salma Hayek, 58, poses confidently for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, showcasing natural beauty and timeless elegance.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently in a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated cover photo shoot.

    Salma Hayek, 58, posing confidently for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover with a stunning and bold look.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
