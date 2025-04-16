ADVERTISEMENT

Red carpets are associated with glamor, bold fashion statements, and the illusion that everything is effortless. The gowns fit perfectly, the makeup is flawless, and the celebrities appear relaxed as they gather to celebrate their achievements with their peers.

However, this is not always the case. Some outfits are so tight that stars can’t breathe, eat, or use the bathroom. Hours before the big night, stylists are panicking over dress deliveries, sewing underwear into haute couture gowns, or applying deodorant in shoes. Some celebrities struggle to find designers willing to dress them due to their size.

Luckily, celebrities and their stylists have started sharing what really goes on behind the scenes.

Here are some unfiltered, unglamorous secrets that prove Hollywood's most perfect nights are held together by tape, tears, and a lot of work.