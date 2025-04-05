Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Toxic” Blake Lively’s “Disgusting” PR Stunt At Donut Shop Triggers Health Department Investigation
Celebrities, News

"Toxic" Blake Lively's "Disgusting" PR Stunt At Donut Shop Triggers Health Department Investigation

Blake Lively is under fire again, but this time it’s due to unsanitary conditions at a Connecticut donut shop.

The It Ends With Us star visited Rise Doughnuts in Wilton just last Sunday but her practice of not wearing a hairnet while she baked has sparked an official investigation into the establishment. 

On social media, she gushed, “Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like…”

Highlights
  • Blake Lively's visit to Rise Doughnuts led to a health department and safety investigation.
  • Complaints arose when customers realized Lively was not wearing a hairnet while baking.
  • Yelp users reported finding hair in their donuts after Lively's visit.

But it certainly isn’t a happy place for the business’s customers.

    Blake Lively’s “PR stunt” at a donut shop has sparked health and safety investigations

    Woman wearing a floral patterned jacket, standing amid greenery.

    Image credits: blakelively

    A woman in a striped apron smiling at a donut shop counter with trays of donuts.

    Image credits: blakelively

    A spokesperson for Wilton Health Department has confirmed that they’ve received multiple complaints due to Lively working in the kitchen without a hairnet. Additionally, the actress did not wear a hat or hair-tie to keep her blonde locks from falling all over the donuts. 

    Rise Doughnuts is currently under investigation. According to Daily Mail, it is still unclear on what possible health code violations, sanctions, or fines could be enforced on the owners Hugh Mangum and Laura Malone, who acquired what once was a pizzeria in 2022.

    The company, which currently has an impressive 4.5 out of five star rating on Yelp, has been excused from any new reviews since “this business is being monitored by Yelp’s Support team for content related to media reports.”

    The actress had not worn a hairnet or any kind of tie to prevent her blonde locks from falling in the donuts

    Person in apron with Blake Lively making donuts in a shop kitchen.

    Image credits: blakelively

    But some people’s honest opinions seem to have still made their way through and safe to say, they’re not happy with the donuts. 

    One Yelp user J.J. said, “Is it the practice at this doughnut shop to allow employees handling the food to wear their hair loose & hang a few inches above a tray of doughnuts? Why don’t your employees have to wear hairnets? This does not seem sanitary.”

    As reported by the outlet, one user named Stephanie T. seemed to have been one of the people to report Rise to the health department after their visit on Sunday, saying they “found long, stringy hay-like hair in my doughnuts,” adding, “Perhaps it was from the loud, annoying blond woman working behind the corner.”

    Woman in a striped dress at a donut shop counter, smiling, with donuts in the background.

    Image credits: Jonathan Bailey

    Another by the name of Wendi C. stated, “No matter who is baking or serving, food safety guidelines need to be followed. Friends shouldn’t be hanging out in the food prep areas, leaning on equipment and not having their hair up.”

    Yiyi Z. wrote on the app, “Found a hair in my doughnut, would not recommend. Do the workers not have hygiene training before serving food?”

    Many people on Yelp flocked to the app to claim they had found hair in their treats

    Review about doughnut shop's sanitary practices, mentioning loose hair handling doughnuts.

    Image credits: Yelp

    Yelp unusual activity alert due to a "toxic" PR stunt at a donut shop sparking a health department investigation.

    Image credits: Yelp

    As per the FDA Food Code, one person claimed, “These basic food safety standards are not followed. Recent pictures and video show no one in this establishment follows protocol. Health inspector has been notified.”

    One video that Rise Doughnuts posted on Instagram on October 11 seemed to be evidence of such, where the staff could be seen around the treats with no hairnets. 

    Many people believe this was Lively’s attempt at a PR stunt, given the current ongoing legal battle between her and Justin Baldoni.

    Blake Lively at a donut shop, engaging with customers in an apron.

    Image credits: BlakeLivelyBR

    “Hard to look ‘cute’ during your PR stunt when your [sic] wearing a hairnet,” one person said.

    Another slammed the company itself, “They brought this to themselves. What were they thinking of bringing this narcissist in.”

    “Tearing down a small business who was just trying to make it. All for petty drama,” a third criticized. “The world is so cruel. The donut shop didn’t deserve this just cause yall are hating her for the moment.”

    Blonde woman taking a selfie inside a donut shop, smiling with a family in the background.

    Image credits: BlakeLivelyBR

    Multiple outlets have reported how important it is for bakers to tie their hair back or use hair nets, especially when serving the public. 

    As seen in Bison Life, hair nets are seen as “protective gear” in the food industry, meant to keep goods safe from contamination. Any loose hair, no matter how clean, can carry bacteria, which may spread to customers. 

    It is still possible for a few strands to sneak their way out, but hair nets greatly limit the amount. 

    “It is essential for food industries to keep all foreign particles, including hair, out of their food products. Outfitting employees with hair restraints, like hair nets, and making them understand the importance of wearing them for food service is a significant part of the program,” the website reads.

    Comments slammed Lively for her “toxic” PR behavior

    Comment criticizing a PR stunt at donut shop linked to health probe.

    Comment criticizing lack of hair net, related to doughnut shop PR stunt investigation.

    Comment about a PR stunt at donut shop triggering investigation, involving public figures.

    Comment on Blake Lively's PR stunt at donut shop, mentioning a hairnet.

    Jenny Johnson comment on donut shop incident involving PR stunt.

    Comment on Blake Lively's PR stunt with laughing emojis.

    Comment stating "She's globally toxic!" with thumbs up and heart emojis.

    Text conversation about a public figure not wearing a hairnet during a PR stunt at a donut shop.

    Catrina Campbell comments on Blake Lively’s PR stunt at donut shop.

    Comment expressing frustration about a public relations stunt with emojis conveying disbelief.

    Comment about food hygiene, stressing that untied hair is disgusting when handling food.

    Comment criticizing a PR stunt at donut shop, mentioning transformation into poop emoji.”

    Comment criticizing a public figure, stating negativity about their character.

    Comment on PR stunt at donut shop, hair net issue mentioned.

    • Are employees in food service industries required to wear hairnets even if they are bald?

      Yes, food safety regulations mandate that all employees in food establishments must wear hairnets, regardless of their hair status. This is a preventive measure to ensure no hair contamines the food being handled or served.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Bored Panda staff really do like their trash celebrities.

