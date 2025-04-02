ADVERTISEMENT

Another questionable Blake Lively clip has surfaced amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The actress recently filed to dismiss the director’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her, calling it “vengeful” and arguing that it has “no place in federal court.”

As her legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director unfolds, a series of old interviews featuring Blake have resurfaced—including one in which she admits to suggesting that she touch her co-star’s crotch.

The confession was part of a commentary she recorded for the Blu-Ray release of the 2018 film A Simple Favor.

Share icon In a resurfaced 2018 clip, Blake Lively admitted to touching Henry Golding’s crotch during A Simple Favor



In the scene in question, Blake’s character, Emily Nelson, kisses her husband, Sean, played by Henry Golding, and touches his privates.

Blake admitted she came up with the idea as she felt it was something that her character would do.

Director Paul Feig said: “One of my favorite additions you came up with was you grabbed his nuts, and you really went for it too.”

The actress responded: “That’s always awkward when you’re like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you! Can I grab your nuts really hard?’ Not because I want to, because I feel like she would.”

Social media users criticized Blake, calling her a “hypocrite” and accusing director Paul Feig of condoning inappropriate behavior

The clip, shared by YouTuber @elsrich, received thousands of views on social media. It was then re-shared by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, who admitted that she almost quit her job following an uncomfortable interview with Blake in 2016.

“She is one disgusting human,” wrote one user in response to Blake’s move, while another called her a “hypocrite.”

“Maybe this is why he doesn’t follow BL on insta but he does follow Anna Kendrick,” said another, referencing her A Simple Favor co-star.

“Paul Feig is a problem. He was completely ok with it, as they said in the commentary. Sick. I’m done with him, too,” wrote a separate user.

Another netizen penned: “Blake believes she is so special the rules she expects others to follow don’t apply to her, which is the hallmark of a narcissist.”

A spokesperson for the actress stated that the scene was pre-planned and agreed upon, contrasting it with Justin Baldoni’s alleged actions

A spokesperson for Blake told Page Six the scene was pre-planned and the cast discussed the “creative suggestion” before it was filmed.

“Blake collaborated and reached an agreement with the director and her co-star before filming the scene. That is the entire point here, and that is what Mr. Baldoni did not do,” they said.

“The audio commentary referenced clearly says that she made a creative suggestion, all agreed on it, and it was incorporated through the appropriate filmmaking process.”

The representative contrasted Blake’s “creative suggestion” to how Justin Baldoni treated her on set, claiming he overstepped his boundaries and performed intimate actions that were not in the script and had not been previously discussed with her.

Justin “decided on his own, without asking first, that it was ok for him to bite and suck on Blake’s lower lip, again without advance notice or asking for consent during a scene in which he continued to improvise more kissing on each take.

“This is just one example of the many in Blake’s lawsuit against Mr. Baldoni. The attempts to smear Blake have now come so full circle that they are even starting to prove her own point.”

Share icon The stars reprised their roles in the upcoming sequel, Another Simple Favor , which will be released on May 1

In January, Blake’s legal team called out the Jane the Virgin actor for releasing a 10-minute behind-the-scenes video of a slow-dancing scene between Blake and Justin’s characters.

They said the video is “damning” and corroborates their client’s harassment allegations detailed in her December lawsuit.

“The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.

“Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss.”

Blake’s legal team accused Justin Baldoni of improvising intimate actions on set without consent, including kissing, lip-biting, and other forms of physical contact

The Gossip Girl star’s attorneys claimed she was “leaning away and repeatedly asking” her co-star for their characters to “just talk” rather than kiss.

“Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching.”

In December, Blake sued her co-star, accusing him and his team of orchestrating a media smear campaign against her in retaliation for her complaints about harassment on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Justin sued Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy

Justin then sued Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. His legal team accused the couple of using their power to “destroy” his reputation and trying to hijack the film.

The latest chapter of the legal drama took place on March 20, when Blake filed to dismiss Justin’s countersuit, arguing it has “no place in federal court” due to legal protections for individuals who have spoken out about harassment.

“The law prohibits weaponizing defamation lawsuits, like this one, to retaliate against individuals who have filed legal claims or have publicly spoken out about s*xual harassment and retaliation,” the legal document states.

People slammed Blake Lively for her “creative suggestion”

Image credits: babyagoogoo

Image credits: HDBridget

Image credits: Sens191165

Image credits: transcended

Image credits: WacomzyAdemola

Image credits: FreeCanadaNow

Image credits: ElsrichTV

Image credits: SafiDish

Image credits: TeresaS062407

Image credits: TXLP21

Image credits: vandarte34