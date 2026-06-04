Jason Biggs Estranged Wife Wrote Bizarre Essay About Wanting Sons To Be Gay Or Marry Someone Without A Mother

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Jenny Mollen has been candidly sharing her own take on “boy mom” energy.

First came her bedroom photos with her older son. Then came the outrage from fans, who called her pictures “absolutely disgusting.” And now, her resurfaced Substack essay has added fuel to the fire.

Readers were bothered by her comments on motherhood and her unhinged remarks on her future daughter-in-law.

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Highlights Jenny Mollen's approach to parenting has been giving off possessive “boy mom” energy to fans.

Her recent Substack essay on raising two sons raised eyebrows online.

She spoke about catching her son texting a girl and how she was concerned about having a future daughter-in-law.

Her recent bedroom photos with her older son also sparked massive backlash.

Jenny Mollen has been hyping up her own brand of possessive “boy mom” energy

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Jenny Mollen, who shares sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with estranged husband Jason Biggs, recently shared pictures of herself in bed with her older son.

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Viewers instantly had issues with the actress lying intertwined with him and pressing their faces together. But it wasn’t the images alone that upset people. It was the caption.

“Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” read the caption.

Image credits: jennymollen

The 46-year-old mother later deleted the caption but left the pictures up on her Instagram timeline. She also unapologetically wrote, “I stand by this!” in a May 26 comment.

But the backlash was swift, with people saying the pictures were giving them “the ick.”

“As a boy mom, I’m deeply appalled,” one said, while another wrote, “CPS should be involved.”

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The outrage threw the spotlight on Mollen’s recent Substack essay titled “Please. Stay. I want you. I need you. Oh, God,” which are lyrics picked up from Benson Boone’s hit song Beautiful Things.

“Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” she wrote in a since-deleted caption alongside bedroom photos with her son

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Mollen started off the essay by suggesting she didn’t want a mother-in-law to be stealing her son’s love and affection from her in the future.

“Call me old-fashioned, but I only want my sons to marry women with de*d mothers,” she began her May 10 essay.

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“It’s my only shot at staying relevant, of seeming useful, and of winning by comparison,” she continued. “Having boys is a mind f***. It builds you up, only to tear you apart.”

The Angel star spoke about her relationship with her own mother-in-law after she fell in love with costar Biggs, whom she met on the set of their 2008 movie My Best Friend’s Girl and eloped with in April, 2008.

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“I used to find it insane that my mother-in-law fell apart when Jason told her we were getting married,” she said.

“Now, I understand it had nothing to do with my cat allergy or whether or not I touched her lasagna,” the actress continued. “I was eating her son, straight out of the fridge, without even asking for a plate.”

Her reflections were influenced by her own dating history, as she called her younger self “every mother’s nightmare.”

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She admitted she “dismantled boys by accident” and “destroyed their lives.” She has said “I love you” when she didn’t mean it. And sometimes, she would kiss people just to “make them go away.”

Mollen reflected on her own dating history, calling herself “every mother’s nightmare” when she was young

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“I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve never been into someone who wasn’t just slightly more into me,” she continued.

“But now karma is going to make me pay in spades!!!! Most likely in the form of some crazy b*tch who is going to weaponize my flaws in therapy and melt all my jewelry,” she added.

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Mollen feared that it would be the mother of the “crazy b*tch” who gets to watch her grandchildren and accompany them on vacations, while she ends up being the “lonely old woman” who is “waiting for [her] five pm table for one” at a café.

The actress went on to narrate a story from several months ago, when she caught her eldest son, Sid, texting a girl.

“She was twelve, but I could already tell my brand of toxic,” she wrote.

Image credits: jennymollen

The mother-of-two claimed Sid was “utterly spun” as the girl was bossing him around and using “big words.”

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“I complained to Jason that I wanted to intervene before he got hurt and that she wasn’t even hotter than me,” she said.

Mollen also said motherhood was filled with “anticipatory grief,” but the “abandonment” that boy moms eventually experience is “uniquely cruel.”

“[Sons] arrive obsessed. Dependent. Adoring. They think we’re magic,” she said. “We think we are magic.”

The actress caught her son texting a 12-year-old girl, who she said “wasn’t even hotter than [her]”

Image credits: jennymollen

As she ended her essay, she said her sons are still little and still at the stage where they would crawl into her sweaters and her sheets, or still need her to open milk cartons and perform invisible surgeries on their wounds. But through it all, she was “living through the longest goodbye of [her] life.”

“I pray that at least one of them is gay,” she ended.

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Last month, a representative for Biggs and Mollen announced their separation and said they remained on “great terms.”

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“They are very much connected,” the source told People. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

In a Substack post she published on May 25, Mollen seemingly referenced her split from Biggs after 18 years of marriage.

She said she was gearing up for a trip to Italy, which “sounds so Eat, Pray, Love, considering the current state of [her] life.”

“I’m actually just going because a friend invited me to her birthday party,” the actress wrote. “It also happens to be my birthday as well.”

“Makes me more than cringe,” one commented on Mollen’s approach to parenting

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