63 Photos Of Expensive Mistakes And Accidents You Can Be Glad Are Not Your Problem
Luck has a funny way of keeping us on our toes. Some days, it seems to bless us with one good thing after another. On others, it shows absolutely no mercy and leaves us dealing with situations we never saw coming.
Below, we’ve rounded up some painfully expensive fails shared online by people who found themselves on the wrong side of luck. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to leave some kind words in the comments below. These poor souls could really use some cheering up after everything they’ve been through.
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Company Owner Decided To Stop Paying His Drivers So One Of Them Parked Their Semi On The Owners Ferrari And Just Left It There
A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today
My dad did that once. He did know what drywall is, he just slipped. Mom was not impressed. 😂
Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot. Go To Make Pasta, The First Pot Slips And I Pour It All On The Ground. Make A Second Pot And The Handle Straight Up Breaks And My Pasta Goes Everywhere. Didn't Eat; Had A Lil Cry
Someone Lost Their $1100 Sunglasses On The Sidewalk By My Apartment
Was Mad Because I Thought I Chipped/Broke My Favorite Cologne Bottle Until I Realized What Actually Happened
I’ve dropped Fahrenheit before and broke bottles previously - it’s my go to since middle school in the 90s so statistically things are ‘gonna happen’ I suppose. I thought when I dropped it in the sink, that the black spot there was a chip from the bottle somewhere … split seconds later I realized my mistake. it’s a nasty little hole.
Already ordered a porcelain repair kit. Gonna give that a shot before I have to ask management how much a new sink is gonna cost me.
On the positive side, my bottle of cologne is juuuusssttt fine so at least I smell nice while I cry.
Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived
When You Accidentally Use The Wrong Spray On Your Lawn
Broke The Window At Work
Was so stressed this morning that I accidentally bumped my pallet into the window just BARELY, but apparently good enough!
My Boss Installed A Water Dispenser Yesterday. This Morning, We Got Into The Office To This
I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work
You just drank A $5,000.00 bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac at work and then poured some water on the floor.
Neighbors Removed Their Retaining Wall Without Realizing It Was Providing Support For This Other Wall, Ultimately Leading To Its Failure
Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day
Things like this are why I don't work at a job where anything expensive is breakable. I'm like a bull in a China shop.
Misread The "Minus" Checkboxes On The Delivery App And Successfully Paid $25 For Two Empty Toasted Buns. 🍔
Thought I was treating myself to a Whopper. Turns out I accidentally opted out of the meat, lettuce, cheese, and all the sauces. Shoutout to the staff for not questioning my sanity and executing this perfectly.
The staff should have known there was something wrong with the order! 🙄
My Dad's Old Truck Got Hit By A Truck Carrying Old Rotten Potato Slurry To A Feed Lot For Cows. His Passenger Window Was Down
I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans...by Hand
Meh, before having someone sit there sorting this out, I'd try roasting a small amount, a cup or two, on low heat until the raw beans are a light roast. Sure the roasted ones would get cooked a bit more, but hey, maybe you'd hit upon a new house blend.
Framed The Door In, Boss
Someone At Porsche Is Getting Fired Today
How did anyone approve insurance for this place without requiring them to put in a curb or wall?
Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway
Literally just in the middle of an intersection at a red light lmao. Tf happened here?
You'd think the driver would have heard that when it fell!
Moved Into The New House And Found Out Our Toddler Broke Our 65” TV
Whoops! The worst mine ever broke was the screen on my Kindle.
My Neighbor Parks This Expensive Car On The Street
Most people with fancy cars are super fussy about where they park!
Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies
Expensive Mistake
Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It
Today At Work, A Coworker Crashed A Trolley Full Of Plates Needed For A Function
Phone Purchased At 10:20am, Black Ice Got Me At 1:30pm
Dog Ate My Passport One Day Before Returning Home. Luckily I Don't Need It LOL
Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly
Bought a car one week ago, more expensive than I could really afford but so beautiful. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom's house. Teenager working at paint store apparently didn't close the can properly. That's 1 gallon of slightly greenish gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. Paint store guy's response was to apologize profusely, give me another gallon of paint, and throw in a free tub of miracle wipes. Lovely.
Should have spoken to a store manager about cleaning reimbursement. I'm sure they have some sort of policy about it.
Tried To Squash A Bug In My Car
I felt like I barely hit it. I can’t believe it broke, I just got it tinted 2 months ago
There Is A Reason Oven Racks Exist
Wife thought the bottom of the oven was a good place to set the glass cookware for baking when the racks were full. Exploded when removed and set on the stove, ruining dinner.
How did she make it to adulthood not knowing that you don't put things on the bottom of the oven? Especially glass!
Pillow Exploded In Dryer And Looks Like Fried Rice
Halfway Through My Run 😭
I just read the letter- how can this not be a producing failure? They look barely worn and shoes are built to last a couple of years
Dropped My Wedding Ring This Morning
Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger
My Watch Fell Into The Wood Chipper At Work
Installed The Doorstop, Boss!
Drilling Gone Wrong: Cut Through Live Cables
Liquid Bleach Dripping From The Maids Cart All The Way Down The Hall Of My Hotel
It kind of looks intentional. Just go over all floors and done
My Expensive $500 New Year’s Dinner (I Got Cheated)
You Can't Park There Sir
Cat Jumped Into The Paint Tray…
Our (orange, of course) cat jumped into my husband’s paint tray and then sprinted downstairs.
Got A Free Car Wash And It Took My Sideview Mirror Cap
I know it’s not their responsibility if something gets damaged but damn this is unfortunate.
I did that to my own car on the side of my garage. 😫 Luckily I found it on the ground and was able to tape most of it back on. I'm afraid to find out how much it's going to cost to replace!
Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired
From the OP: It's bell pepper, about $250 a kilo and we lost 20 kilos in total. What happened was I was discharging the product inside the container and I thought I was completely done because none was coming out. I undo all of the screws, lift it up, and a s**t ton poor's out. It turned out that the valve closed due to the vibration of the pump motor and there was a lot of leftover.
Just Got Home From A Brutal Shift On Labor Day- And Discovered I Left A Whole Bag Of Groceries I Bought Last Night In My Hot Car
I did this once 😭 just breaks your heart to have to throw it all out
Started The Weekend By Popping Off My Crown While Flossing
Coworker Had An Accident In The Yard And Punctured A Tanker Car Full Of Hot Asphalt
My Neighbour Drilled Into Our Wall
I would totally add a tiny sign ( Home of dangermouse) and a doorbell
Everything I Own Outside Is Dented
Spilled Paint Just Missed The Drop Cloth
Accidently Left My Freezer Open Over The Weekend. Had To Throw It All Away. Gutted
800$ Mouth Gaurd Fell Off The Counter And Shattered
Just Dropped All My Keys Into A Sewer Grate In A Paid Parking Spot😐
Was having an exceptional day too. Parked in the spot to take my dog for a walk along a river in the city and totally forgot I had my keys in my lap when I opened my door to get out. Who knows how deep the water is..
EDIT: Thanks for all the great suggestions, will be sure to tie my keys to a 30 feet piece of yarn next time in case something like this happens again. Jokes aside I had a locksmith come out and he was able to make me 2 car keys, but sadly my wallet is $700 lighter. Very costly lesson learned..
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I'm so paranoid about that anytime I see a grate!
Kitchen Sink “Pipe” Burst. I’m Leaving For Vacation In An Hour
What the heck was in your pipe? If it was the sink shouldn't it just be water?
No Money? Check. Need To Move? Check. New Expense? Check
Samsung Technicians Came To Fix My TV With A Backlight Issue But Left After Breaking The Actual Screen
It’s a lot worse in person and I have no words. They said they’d be back in a few days with a new screen and power board but at this point I’d like a whole new TV.
Sold My iPad In Public Space At Night In Minnesotan -10f Temperature, Turned Out It's Fake
Mattress Moving Day In The Rain
Apparently D And R Look The Same When You're Tired
Made The Mistake Of Not Asking Market Price… $53 Per Shrimp
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Sweetie, that's a lobster, and yes they are very expensive.