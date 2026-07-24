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Luck has a funny way of keeping us on our toes. Some days, it seems to bless us with one good thing after another. On others, it shows absolutely no mercy and leaves us dealing with situations we never saw coming.

Below, we’ve rounded up some painfully expensive fails shared online by people who found themselves on the wrong side of luck. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to leave some kind words in the comments below. These poor souls could really use some cheering up after everything they’ve been through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Company Owner Decided To Stop Paying His Drivers So One Of Them Parked Their Semi On The Owners Ferrari And Just Left It There

A semi-truck sits on top of a white sports car, causing an expensive accident and mistake in front of a building.

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    #2

    A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today

    A person's leg hanging through a broken ceiling, an expensive mistake that resulted in an unexpected fall.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad did that once. He did know what drywall is, he just slipped. Mom was not impressed. 😂

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot. Go To Make Pasta, The First Pot Slips And I Pour It All On The Ground. Make A Second Pot And The Handle Straight Up Breaks And My Pasta Goes Everywhere. Didn't Eat; Had A Lil Cry

    A kitchen floor covered in spilled pasta and a red pot, showing an expensive mistake or accident, with a hand holding a cleaning tool.

    SuitsAndStripes Report

    6points
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    #4

    Someone Lost Their $1100 Sunglasses On The Sidewalk By My Apartment

    Stylish sunglasses resting on an outdoor table near a pool, representing a potential expensive mistake if lost or broken.

    KingInTheNorthVI Report

    6points
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    #5

    Was Mad Because I Thought I Chipped/Broke My Favorite Cologne Bottle Until I Realized What Actually Happened

    A small bottle of Dior Fahrenheit cologne held over a sink with a black stain, an expensive mistake.

    I’ve dropped Fahrenheit before and broke bottles previously - it’s my go to since middle school in the 90s so statistically things are ‘gonna happen’ I suppose. I thought when I dropped it in the sink, that the black spot there was a chip from the bottle somewhere … split seconds later I realized my mistake. it’s a nasty little hole.

    Already ordered a porcelain repair kit. Gonna give that a shot before I have to ask management how much a new sink is gonna cost me.

    On the positive side, my bottle of cologne is juuuusssttt fine so at least I smell nice while I cry.

    exonomix Report

    6points
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    #6

    Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived

    A cardboard box filled with broken ceramic pieces, illustrating an expensive mistake or accident in shipping.

    tommygun1234567890 Report

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    #7

    When You Accidentally Use The Wrong Spray On Your Lawn

    An expansive lawn with d**d grass patterns spelling out an expensive mistake, with a modern house in the background.

    Assortedseason Report

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    #8

    Broke The Window At Work

    A shattered glass door at a store entrance, showing an expensive accident, with merchandise visible inside the store.

    Was so stressed this morning that I accidentally bumped my pallet into the window just BARELY, but apparently good enough!

    wafflecc Report

    5points
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    #9

    My Boss Installed A Water Dispenser Yesterday. This Morning, We Got Into The Office To This

    A hallway with a black, shiny floor reflecting light, revealing an expensive mistake of a significant water leak or flood.

    Mairess99 Report

    5points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It dispensed the water. Success!

    3
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    #10

    I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work

    A spilled bottle of liquor and broken glass on the floor, an expensive mistake or accident in a store.

    VoilaLeDuc Report

    5points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just drank A $5,000.00 bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac at work and then poured some water on the floor.

    1
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    #11

    Neighbors Removed Their Retaining Wall Without Realizing It Was Providing Support For This Other Wall, Ultimately Leading To Its Failure

    A collapsed hillside with yellow caution tape, highlighting an expensive mistake and accident of property damage.

    DMAS1638 Report

    5points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently they didn't understand the word "retaining".

    1
    1point
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    #12

    Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day

    An expensive accident: shattered glass from a large wooden crate creating a pile of broken glass on a warehouse floor.

    MrTenenbaum7 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Things like this are why I don't work at a job where anything expensive is breakable. I'm like a bull in a China shop.

    4
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    #13

    Misread The "Minus" Checkboxes On The Delivery App And Successfully Paid $25 For Two Empty Toasted Buns. 🍔

    An expensive mistake: a fast food order showing an empty burger bun, missing the patty.

    Thought I was treating myself to a Whopper. Turns out I accidentally opted out of the meat, lettuce, cheese, and all the sauces. Shoutout to the staff for not questioning my sanity and executing this perfectly.

    Many-Tackle-5829 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The staff should have known there was something wrong with the order! 🙄

    1
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    #14

    My Dad's Old Truck Got Hit By A Truck Carrying Old Rotten Potato Slurry To A Feed Lot For Cows. His Passenger Window Was Down

    Interior of a car dashboard completely covered in mud, an expensive accident showing a messy situation.

    Dixo0118 Report

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    #15

    I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans...by Hand

    Two people sort coffee beans, removing lighter-colored beans to avoid an expensive mistake during roasting.

    CensoryDeprivation Report

    4points
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    crahnamai avatar
    PeachPossum
    PeachPossum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh, before having someone sit there sorting this out, I'd try roasting a small amount, a cup or two, on low heat until the raw beans are a light roast. Sure the roasted ones would get cooked a bit more, but hey, maybe you'd hit upon a new house blend.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Framed The Door In, Boss

    An incomplete building frame with exposed wooden studs, revealing an expensive mistake in construction with a missing foundation step.

    thisaguyok Report

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    #17

    Someone At Porsche Is Getting Fired Today

    A Porsche car half-submerged in water in front of a dealership, a very expensive mistake or accident for the owner.

    endoflevelbaddy Report

    4points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did anyone approve insurance for this place without requiring them to put in a curb or wall?

    0
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    #18

    Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway

    A large dumpster fallen over in the middle of a street intersection, an expensive accident.

    Literally just in the middle of an intersection at a red light lmao. Tf happened here?

    DarkHelmet123 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think the driver would have heard that when it fell!

    2
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    #19

    Moved Into The New House And Found Out Our Toddler Broke Our 65” TV

    A broken wall-mounted television displaying purple vertical lines, an expensive mistake that is not my problem.

    mrs_thn Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoops! The worst mine ever broke was the screen on my Kindle.

    1
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    #20

    My Neighbor Parks This Expensive Car On The Street

    An expensive accident: a damaged black McLaren parked on the street with significant rear-end damage and debris on the road.

    GTBoosted Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most people with fancy cars are super fussy about where they park!

    1
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    #21

    Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies

    An expensive mistake: a backyard with artificial grass covered in trash and debris, an orange tree in the background.

    Mckinzel Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently they're fashion critics! 😂

    1
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    #22

    Expensive Mistake

    An expensive mistake: fallen lighting rig structure on a large empty arena floor with scattered electronic components.

    feckthis3 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It

    A person holds a wet phone in a waterproof pouch at a sunny beach, hoping to avoid an expensive mistake or accident.

    OhCrapMyNameIsTooLon Report

    4points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its definitely protecting the water.

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Today At Work, A Coworker Crashed A Trolley Full Of Plates Needed For A Function

    Smashed white plates cover a hallway floor next to a wet floor sign, showcasing expensive mistakes and accidents.

    saibugs Report

    4points
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    #25

    Phone Purchased At 10:20am, Black Ice Got Me At 1:30pm

    A broken iPhone lies on a counter, its back glass shattered, highlighting an expensive mistake and accident.

    people_talking Report

    4points
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    #26

    Dog Ate My Passport One Day Before Returning Home. Luckily I Don't Need It LOL

    A beagle looks guiltily at a human hand holding shredded paper, one of many expensive mistakes and accidents.

    boston_nsca Report

    4points
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    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beagles just try to eat everything

    1
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    #27

    Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly

    An overturned can of white paint spilling inside a car, an expensive mistake and accident.

    Bought a car one week ago, more expensive than I could really afford but so beautiful. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom's house. Teenager working at paint store apparently didn't close the can properly. That's 1 gallon of slightly greenish gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. Paint store guy's response was to apologize profusely, give me another gallon of paint, and throw in a free tub of miracle wipes. Lovely.

    zalik9 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have spoken to a store manager about cleaning reimbursement. I'm sure they have some sort of policy about it.

    3
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    #28

    Tried To Squash A Bug In My Car

    A cracked car windshield with an expensive mistake and accident, showing traffic in the background on a cloudy day.

    I felt like I barely hit it. I can’t believe it broke, I just got it tinted 2 months ago

    Tacotimmy126 Report

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    #29

    There Is A Reason Oven Racks Exist

    Eggplant slices and sauce on a stovetop with shattered glass, a messy and expensive mistake or accident.

    Wife thought the bottom of the oven was a good place to set the glass cookware for baking when the racks were full. Exploded when removed and set on the stove, ruining dinner.

    douwannaseethegalaxy Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did she make it to adulthood not knowing that you don't put things on the bottom of the oven? Especially glass!

    2
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    #30

    Pillow Exploded In Dryer And Looks Like Fried Rice

    An expensive mistake: a washing machine overflowing with what appears to be shredded foam or stuffing.

    Garden_Jolly Report

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    #31

    Halfway Through My Run 😭

    A single neon yellow running shoe with a rainbow sole sits on its box, representing a costly mistake in product quality.

    therocketflyer Report

    3points
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    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just read the letter- how can this not be a producing failure? They look barely worn and shoes are built to last a couple of years

    2
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    #32

    Dropped My Wedding Ring This Morning

    Close-up of a broken silver ring, an expensive mistake that highlights the fragility of possessions.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, this is a thing.

    2
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    #33

    Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

    A hand holds a melted white earbud on a wireless charging pad, an expensive mistake caused by overheating.

    jmadden80 Report

    3points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't they have their own charger?

    1
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    #34

    My Watch Fell Into The Wood Chipper At Work

    A hand holding a broken smartwatch with visible internal components, an expensive mistake or accident.

    zombalicious Report

    3points
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    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad your instinct didn"t try to catch it

    1
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    #35

    Installed The Doorstop, Boss!

    A doorstop creating a dent and scuff mark on a white wall, an expensive mistake or accident.

    YanicPolitik Report

    3points
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    #36

    Drilling Gone Wrong: Cut Through Live Cables

    Frayed, colorful wires in a damaged underground conduit, an expensive mistake or accident.

    AvieRebel Report

    3points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call before you dig!

    0
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    #37

    Liquid Bleach Dripping From The Maids Cart All The Way Down The Hall Of My Hotel

    A long hotel hallway with patterned carpet, showing an expensive mistake in design and potential accident area.

    Turbo224 Report

    3points
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    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It kind of looks intentional. Just go over all floors and done

    5
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    #38

    My Expensive $500 New Year’s Dinner (I Got Cheated)

    A culinary mistake: a well-cooked steak with a loaded baked potato and a side of greens, an expensive restaurant meal.

    hellomanhi Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you eating that could possibly cost $500?

    2
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    #39

    You Can't Park There Sir

    A large tree trunk fallen on top of a white car, demonstrating an expensive accident and mistake.

    unknownman652 Report

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    #40

    Cat Jumped Into The Paint Tray…

    A wooden staircase with several white scuff marks, indicating an expensive mistake or accident.

    Our (orange, of course) cat jumped into my husband’s paint tray and then sprinted downstairs.

    cookiesandsushi Report

    3points
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    isabelleruthenberg avatar
    Isabelle.277
    Isabelle.277
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you have against ginger cats?

    0
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    #41

    Got A Free Car Wash And It Took My Sideview Mirror Cap

    A hand holding a car wash receipt next to a car with a broken side mirror, an expensive mistake.

    I know it’s not their responsibility if something gets damaged but damn this is unfortunate.

    ap9764 Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did that to my own car on the side of my garage. 😫 Luckily I found it on the ground and was able to tape most of it back on. I'm afraid to find out how much it's going to cost to replace!

    1
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    #42

    Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired

    Industrial machinery with a significant spill of orange liquid on the factory floor, an expensive mistake and accident.

    Taclysis Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the OP: It's bell pepper, about $250 a kilo and we lost 20 kilos in total. What happened was I was discharging the product inside the container and I thought I was completely done because none was coming out. I undo all of the screws, lift it up, and a s**t ton poor's out. It turned out that the valve closed due to the vibration of the pump motor and there was a lot of leftover.

    1
    1point
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    #43

    Just Got Home From A Brutal Shift On Labor Day- And Discovered I Left A Whole Bag Of Groceries I Bought Last Night In My Hot Car

    Various packages of sliced cheese and smoked sausage on a kitchen counter, an expensive mistake and accident.

    BrunoiseTheBastards Report

    3points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did this once 😭 just breaks your heart to have to throw it all out

    0
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    #44

    Started The Weekend By Popping Off My Crown While Flossing

    A human hand holding a single extracted tooth, an expensive mistake and accident.

    shatterly Report

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    #45

    Coworker Had An Accident In The Yard And Punctured A Tanker Car Full Of Hot Asphalt

    A derailed train car with a damaged side, leaking oil onto the tracks, an expensive mistake and accident.

    cross773 Report

    3points
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    #46

    My Neighbour Drilled Into Our Wall

    An expensive mistake: A large, deep hole in a green painted wall, showing a significant accident.

    Thequeenpoos Report

    3points
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    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would totally add a tiny sign ( Home of dangermouse) and a doorbell

    0
    0points
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    #47

    Everything I Own Outside Is Dented

    An expensive mistake: A hand holding a large, jagged piece of hail, indicating a potential weather accident.

    PuzzleheadedDraw6575 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Spilled Paint Just Missed The Drop Cloth

    An expensive mistake: A large spill of white paint on a wooden floor and drop cloth, a common accident.

    thatsagoodpint Report

    3points
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    #49

    Accidently Left My Freezer Open Over The Weekend. Had To Throw It All Away. Gutted

    An expensive mistake: Four white plastic bags of trash sitting on a patterned rug, a common accident.

    zinasbear Report

    3points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    homeowner's insurance should cover that. It covered ours when we lost electricity for a week.

    1
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    #50

    800$ Mouth Gaurd Fell Off The Counter And Shattered

    Clear dental retainers broken into pieces inside their case, an expensive mistake that is not my problem.

    WokeBully Report

    3points
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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wouldn’t have been much good stopping you from grinding your teeth, I think

    0
    0points
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    #51

    Just Dropped All My Keys Into A Sewer Grate In A Paid Parking Spot😐

    Blue and white gloves near an open car door with a storm drain visible, hinting at an expensive mistake or accident.

    Was having an exceptional day too. Parked in the spot to take my dog for a walk along a river in the city and totally forgot I had my keys in my lap when I opened my door to get out. Who knows how deep the water is..

    EDIT: Thanks for all the great suggestions, will be sure to tie my keys to a 30 feet piece of yarn next time in case something like this happens again. Jokes aside I had a locksmith come out and he was able to make me 2 car keys, but sadly my wallet is $700 lighter. Very costly lesson learned..

    ScorchedBurrito Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I'm so paranoid about that anytime I see a grate!

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    #52

    Kitchen Sink “Pipe” Burst. I’m Leaving For Vacation In An Hour

    An expensive mistake: Kitchen cabinet interior and floor covered in spilled spaghetti sauce. A major accident.

    t-o-m-u-s-a Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck was in your pipe? If it was the sink shouldn't it just be water?

    1
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    #53

    No Money? Check. Need To Move? Check. New Expense? Check

    A car wheel with a completely flat tire and damaged rim, an expensive accident requiring repair.

    jophru Report

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    #54

    Samsung Technicians Came To Fix My TV With A Backlight Issue But Left After Breaking The Actual Screen

    A large television with a cracked screen being held upright, an expensive accident showing damage.

    It’s a lot worse in person and I have no words. They said they’d be back in a few days with a new screen and power board but at this point I’d like a whole new TV.

    abie22 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Sold My iPad In Public Space At Night In Minnesotan -10f Temperature, Turned Out It's Fake

    Several fake hundred-dollar bills, clearly marked replica, lie on a textured surface, an example of expensive mistakes.

    raimibonn Report

    2points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The word "replica" should have been a clue.

    1
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    #56

    Mattress Moving Day In The Rain

    A pickup truck carrying a mattress in the rain on a highway, potentially an expensive mistake.

    i-touched-morrissey Report

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    #57

    Apparently D And R Look The Same When You're Tired

    A severely bent and damaged garage door with a white car in front, showing an expensive accident.

    NoUseForAName204 Report

    2points
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    #58

    Made The Mistake Of Not Asking Market Price… $53 Per Shrimp

    Large cooked prawns with two small glasses of liquid and a cheese slice, avoiding an expensive mistake with this delicious meal.

    Bing_Pow_Boom_Bing Report

    2points
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    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Sweetie, that's a lobster, and yes they are very expensive.

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    #59

    Ready To Play A Few Birthday Presents Only To Discover This. Don't Have $1000, So I'm Hoping A Few Laughs Can Be Had At My Expense

    An expensive mistake: a laptop with a shattered screen displays colorful, distorted lines.

    The_Drunkest_Monkey Report

    2points
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    #60

    Mom Stood Next To The Fireplace With Her Long, Expensive Down Jacket

    An expensive mistake of a ripped down jacket, feathers spilling out onto a tiled floor.

    Ashamed_Visual_7421 Report

    2points
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    #61

    Was Going Through A Tough Week, Thought Of Gifting Myself My First Ever Expensive Makeup Item On My Birthday :')

    An eyeshadow palette with several broken and spilled colors, an expensive mistake of damaged makeup.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #62

    Another Congress Of The Car On The Stairs On Lanzeron: This Time A Man At The Wheel

    An expensive mistake: a silver car is precariously balanced on a concrete staircase, unable to move.

    odessacam Report

    1point
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    #63

    Walking From Costco. Most Expensive Purchase Of The Day

    A kitchen floor with spilled liquid from a fallen box, a household expensive mistake causing a mess.

    Diggity_McG Report

    1point
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