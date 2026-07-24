Below, we’ve rounded up some painfully expensive fails shared online by people who found themselves on the wrong side of luck . Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to leave some kind words in the comments below. These poor souls could really use some cheering up after everything they’ve been through.

Luck has a funny way of keeping us on our toes. Some days, it seems to bless us with one good thing after another. On others, it shows absolutely no mercy and leaves us dealing with situations we never saw coming.

#1 Company Owner Decided To Stop Paying His Drivers So One Of Them Parked Their Semi On The Owners Ferrari And Just Left It There

RELATED:

#2 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today

#3 Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot. Go To Make Pasta, The First Pot Slips And I Pour It All On The Ground. Make A Second Pot And The Handle Straight Up Breaks And My Pasta Goes Everywhere. Didn't Eat; Had A Lil Cry

#4 Someone Lost Their $1100 Sunglasses On The Sidewalk By My Apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Was Mad Because I Thought I Chipped/Broke My Favorite Cologne Bottle Until I Realized What Actually Happened I’ve dropped Fahrenheit before and broke bottles previously - it’s my go to since middle school in the 90s so statistically things are ‘gonna happen’ I suppose. I thought when I dropped it in the sink, that the black spot there was a chip from the bottle somewhere … split seconds later I realized my mistake. it’s a nasty little hole.



Already ordered a porcelain repair kit. Gonna give that a shot before I have to ask management how much a new sink is gonna cost me.



On the positive side, my bottle of cologne is juuuusssttt fine so at least I smell nice while I cry.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client's House, It Has Finally Arrived

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When You Accidentally Use The Wrong Spray On Your Lawn

#8 Broke The Window At Work Was so stressed this morning that I accidentally bumped my pallet into the window just BARELY, but apparently good enough!

#9 My Boss Installed A Water Dispenser Yesterday. This Morning, We Got Into The Office To This

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Neighbors Removed Their Retaining Wall Without Realizing It Was Providing Support For This Other Wall, Ultimately Leading To Its Failure

#12 Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day

#13 Misread The "Minus" Checkboxes On The Delivery App And Successfully Paid $25 For Two Empty Toasted Buns. 🍔 Thought I was treating myself to a Whopper. Turns out I accidentally opted out of the meat, lettuce, cheese, and all the sauces. Shoutout to the staff for not questioning my sanity and executing this perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Dad's Old Truck Got Hit By A Truck Carrying Old Rotten Potato Slurry To A Feed Lot For Cows. His Passenger Window Was Down

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans...by Hand

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Framed The Door In, Boss

#17 Someone At Porsche Is Getting Fired Today

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway Literally just in the middle of an intersection at a red light lmao. Tf happened here?

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Moved Into The New House And Found Out Our Toddler Broke Our 65” TV

#20 My Neighbor Parks This Expensive Car On The Street

#21 Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Expensive Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It

#24 Today At Work, A Coworker Crashed A Trolley Full Of Plates Needed For A Function

#25 Phone Purchased At 10:20am, Black Ice Got Me At 1:30pm

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Dog Ate My Passport One Day Before Returning Home. Luckily I Don't Need It LOL

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Paint Store Guy Didn't Close The Can Properly Bought a car one week ago, more expensive than I could really afford but so beautiful. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom's house. Teenager working at paint store apparently didn't close the can properly. That's 1 gallon of slightly greenish gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. Paint store guy's response was to apologize profusely, give me another gallon of paint, and throw in a free tub of miracle wipes. Lovely.

#28 Tried To Squash A Bug In My Car I felt like I barely hit it. I can’t believe it broke, I just got it tinted 2 months ago

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 There Is A Reason Oven Racks Exist Wife thought the bottom of the oven was a good place to set the glass cookware for baking when the racks were full. Exploded when removed and set on the stove, ruining dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Pillow Exploded In Dryer And Looks Like Fried Rice

#31 Halfway Through My Run 😭

#32 Dropped My Wedding Ring This Morning

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Watch Fell Into The Wood Chipper At Work

#35 Installed The Doorstop, Boss!

#36 Drilling Gone Wrong: Cut Through Live Cables

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Liquid Bleach Dripping From The Maids Cart All The Way Down The Hall Of My Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My Expensive $500 New Year’s Dinner (I Got Cheated)

#39 You Can't Park There Sir

#40 Cat Jumped Into The Paint Tray… Our (orange, of course) cat jumped into my husband’s paint tray and then sprinted downstairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Got A Free Car Wash And It Took My Sideview Mirror Cap I know it’s not their responsibility if something gets damaged but damn this is unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired

#43 Just Got Home From A Brutal Shift On Labor Day- And Discovered I Left A Whole Bag Of Groceries I Bought Last Night In My Hot Car

#44 Started The Weekend By Popping Off My Crown While Flossing

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Coworker Had An Accident In The Yard And Punctured A Tanker Car Full Of Hot Asphalt

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My Neighbour Drilled Into Our Wall

#47 Everything I Own Outside Is Dented

#48 Spilled Paint Just Missed The Drop Cloth

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Accidently Left My Freezer Open Over The Weekend. Had To Throw It All Away. Gutted

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 800$ Mouth Gaurd Fell Off The Counter And Shattered

#51 Just Dropped All My Keys Into A Sewer Grate In A Paid Parking Spot😐 Was having an exceptional day too. Parked in the spot to take my dog for a walk along a river in the city and totally forgot I had my keys in my lap when I opened my door to get out. Who knows how deep the water is..



EDIT: Thanks for all the great suggestions, will be sure to tie my keys to a 30 feet piece of yarn next time in case something like this happens again. Jokes aside I had a locksmith come out and he was able to make me 2 car keys, but sadly my wallet is $700 lighter. Very costly lesson learned..

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Kitchen Sink “Pipe” Burst. I’m Leaving For Vacation In An Hour

#53 No Money? Check. Need To Move? Check. New Expense? Check

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Samsung Technicians Came To Fix My TV With A Backlight Issue But Left After Breaking The Actual Screen It’s a lot worse in person and I have no words. They said they’d be back in a few days with a new screen and power board but at this point I’d like a whole new TV.

#55 Sold My iPad In Public Space At Night In Minnesotan -10f Temperature, Turned Out It's Fake

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Mattress Moving Day In The Rain

#57 Apparently D And R Look The Same When You're Tired

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Made The Mistake Of Not Asking Market Price… $53 Per Shrimp

#59 Ready To Play A Few Birthday Presents Only To Discover This. Don't Have $1000, So I'm Hoping A Few Laughs Can Be Had At My Expense

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Mom Stood Next To The Fireplace With Her Long, Expensive Down Jacket

#61 Was Going Through A Tough Week, Thought Of Gifting Myself My First Ever Expensive Makeup Item On My Birthday :')

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Another Congress Of The Car On The Stairs On Lanzeron: This Time A Man At The Wheel

#63 Walking From Costco. Most Expensive Purchase Of The Day