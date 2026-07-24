We’ve collected some of the funniest posts that show just how far fast-fashion will go to get our attention.

The absurdity has become so predictable that it inspired ‘Awkward Zara,’ a viral Instagram account that uses the most hilarious captions with actual photos from the retailer’s website.

Sometimes, the products themselves are just as baffling. For example, what use is a single-sleeve sweatshirt to anyone? Or a $26 tote bag designed strictly to carry a single bouquet of fresh flowers?

Their models are often photographed crouching on kitchen counters, balancing on furniture, or floating fully clothed in swimming pools.

In fashion, there’s a fine line between creativity and chaos, but global retail giant Zara is not scared to tread it every single day. Instead of a simple catalog design, their product photos look more like abstract art projects.

#1 When The Twenty Minute Wait For The Cloakroom At The End Of The Night Did Absolutely Nothing To Sober You Up

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#2 Does Anyone Actually Know What We’re Looking At Here?

#3 When You Leave Your Toddler To Get Dressed All By Themselves And Discover They’re Not As Advanced For Their Age As You Previously Thought

We did a little digging to find out why this Spanish fashion giant keeps putting out absurd editorial poses and products. There are actually several strategic reasons behind the chaos — and love it or hate it, this bizarre approach is working wonders for them. The viral confusion keeps all eyes on them, driving massive sales growth year after year. In 2025, the brand achieved net sales of €28.05 billion, up from €27.78 billion in 2024. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Pitching Up To Board Your Flight And Hoping The Airline Staff Will Turn A Blind Eye To Your Audaciously Oversized Hand Luggage

#5 Expectations Of How All Your Clothes Will Fit You After Your January Detox Is Over

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#6 This Is Going Straight Into The Zara Styling Hall Of Fame

Zara’s website and app don’t feel like a normal budget e-commerce store. You won’t find typical photos showing how a garment drapes from every angle. Instead, you get moody lighting, dramatic black-and-white filters, and models in weird poses. The website is intentionally designed to make you linger, scroll, and process the vibe before you even figure out where the armholes are. ADVERTISEMENT The irony is that Zara relies almost entirely on this editorial strategy instead of flashy ad campaigns or celebrity endorsements. In fact, the brand allocates less than 0.3% of its revenue to advertising — a fraction compared to competitors who typically spend 3-5% of their sales on marketing.

#7 When You Feel Bad That Your House Plants Have Never Had A Chance To Experience The Outside World Before

#8 When You Turn Your Back On A Toddler For Approximately Five Seconds

#9 When The Useless Intern Forgot To Bring The Actual T-Shirts To The Shoot And You Have To Improvise

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Instead of advertising, Zara channels funds into art direction that mimics high-fashion lookbooks and glossy magazines like Vogue or Dazed. Their creative directors prioritize eye-catching visual marketing over everyday practicality. ADVERTISEMENT This high-concept optical trick extends straight into their physical retail stores. Zara often places its massive flagship locations on the world’s most expensive luxury shopping streets, sitting right next to high-end powerhouses like Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. Inside, the layout features minimalist white walls, wide art-gallery-style aisles, track lighting, and very few racks. This aesthetic makes the store feel like a sleek high-fashion boutique rather than a mass-market retailer.

#10 Trying To Communicate With Aliens On Mars To See If The Bars There Are Open, And If They Have Room For One More

#11 Tried To Think Of A Funny Caption But Honestly Just In Shock At The Fact That All Of The Chaotic Outtakes From This Bizarre Dove Photoshoot Actually Saw The Light Of Day... So.many.questions

#12 Hide And Seek Champion 2020 X

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Zara grabs your attention by confusing you on purpose, Jen Clinehens, founder of buyer psychology consultancy Choice Hacking, explains. “Because Zara didn't become the fashion powerhouse that it is today by accident. They did it through their use of some clever buyer psychology applied consciously or not to its business,” she says. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Zara’s ‘Crochet’ Christmas Tree Decorations Are A True Lesson Into The Dangers Of Pinterest vs. Reality If you want bloated gingerbread men, hamsters masquerading as bears or Christmas trees that look like they were scribbled by a 6-year old hanging from your branches this year, you know where to go!



#14 When You Leave The House Without An Umbrella And It Starts Raining

#15 Optimistically Hoping That Doing 20 Quick Shoulder Stand Reps Before The Taxi Arrives Will Somehow Result In Instant Abs

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Zara’s designers also often adapt dramatic and avant-garde runway pieces to give consumers a taste of high-end luxury fashion. However, the brand still occupies a unique middle ground when it comes to pricing. It isn’t as cheap as Shein or Primark, but it costs a fraction of designer brands. By surrounding mid-tier price tags with bizarre model poses and minimalist, gallery-style spaces, Zara creates an illusion of luxury. It tricks your brain into feeling like you are buying directly from a high-end fashion house — even when you are just ordering a standard €30 sweater.

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#16 When Your Mum Got Drunk The Night Before World Book Day And Had To Hastily Assemble A King Henry VIII Costume 10 Minutes Before The School Bell Armed With Only A Bin Bag And A Sharpie

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#17 When You Volunteered To Stack The Chairs After Assembly But Your Teacher Is Refusing To Give You A Gold Star For All Your Hard Labour

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#18 When You Try To Follow A Makeup Tutorial On Youtube

Behind this luxury illusion lies a standard fast-fashion machine. Even worse, while traditional brands release clothes once every season, Zara drops new items every two-three weeks to keep your brain hooked on constant novelty. By mixing nonstop new clothes with small inventory, Zara creates artificial scarcity. You feel forced to buy immediately out of fear that the shirt you see today will disappear tomorrow. “People assume if the products sell out or disappear quickly that a lot of people must want them, therefore they must be good. Zara realized pretty early on how powerful this combination of psychological forces can be,” says Clinehens.

#19 You May Be Surprised To Learn That You Are Not Looking At An Amputated Foot, But A Pair Of Sandals Whose Main “Selling Point” Is A Pair Of Detachable Leather Socks

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#20 When You Thought Buying A ‘Dachshund Puppy’ Off A Stranger On Gumtree Would Be A Good Idea

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Behind these clever tricks is a heavy human cost. Zara faces serious allegations of worker mistreatment, including unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions. Like many fast-fashion companies, this brand outsources its manufacturing to developing nations with weak labor laws. So, it leaves vulnerable garment workers with little power to fight for fair pay or safe working conditions.

#21 When Your Roll-On Deodorant Is Taking Ages To Dry And You’ve Got Places To Be

#22 When You’re Waiting In The Queue For The Toilet And Your IBS Decides To Make A Grand Entrance

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When a model poses on top of a stove, people laugh, share, and make memes. TikTokers try to copy the poses, and parody accounts go viral. All of this also gives Zara massive free publicity. These strange photos trigger curiosity, and that turns into sales. So the next time you scroll through Zara, ask yourself this: are you actually buying a sweater you need, or did a weird pose just trick your brain into buying it?

#23 When You’re Getting Your Smear Test And Don’t Want To Engage In Small Talk With The Nurse About Holidays

#24 When The Conference Venue Has A Pool And You’ve Had Enough Of Listening To Steve From Corporate Drone On About Falling Sales Margins

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#25 When You See A Mouse Out Of The Corner Of Your Eye And You Have Simply No Choice But To Stay Like This Forever

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#26 When You Invite Your Redhead Friend To Any Outside Daytime Event Between June And September

#27 When Someone Asks How High Your Tolerance Of Men Is These Days

#28 When You’re 12 Champagnes Deep And The Wedding Venue Happens To Have A Pond

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#29 When Your Housemates Refuse To Turn The Heating On And It’s Been Five Days Since You Last Felt Your Toes

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#30 Staying As Low As Possible To The Ground To Avoid Detection By The Fashion Police

#31 Day 1 Of The Job vs. Day 3 Of The Job When You’re Done Pretending You Care About Seeing Photos Of Tracy From Finance’s Cats

#32 Taking Drastic Action To Escape After Being Cornered By The Boring Guy At The Party Who Only Wants To Talk About Bitcoin And Climbing Harnesses

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#33 When Your First Part-Time Job Has You Holding A Giant Foot Sign Outside Of A Podiatry Practice For 8 Hours A Day

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#34 Glaring At Your Pt When They Instruct You To “Activate Your Abs” Knowing Fine Well You Don’t Have Any

#35 When You’re Sick In The Taxi Home And The Driver Forces You To Take Matters Into Your Own Hands

#36 The £19.99 Flower Holder Range Raises Some Vital Questions: Would Anyone Actually Hand Over £19.99 For This? And Does Anyone Actually Buy Flowers Often Enough To Necessitate A Dedicated Bag?!

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#37 When Your Feet Hurt At The End Of The Night But You Need Both Hands To Carry The Mcdonald’s

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#38 Me Staggering Hungover Between The Sofa, The Toilet Bowl, And The Oven To Check On The Progress Of My Chicken Nuggets And Chips

#39 When You’ve Not Had A Single Compliment On Your Shoes All Night

#40 Thanks To Zara, You No Longer Have To Choose Between Staying In With A Broken Toe Or Going Out. For Just £119 And Endless Mockery From Whoever You’re With, You Can Now Do Both!

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#41 When You’re Playing Hide And Seek With The Kids And Want It To Be Over As Quickly As Humanly Possible

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#42 Warning: If You Hated The Original Arm Warmers, You’re Going To Have A Very Violent Reaction To The “Asymmetric Cropped Sweatshirt”

#43 When You’ve Got A Scuba Diving Expedition At 1pm And A Carrot Costume Party At 2pm

#44 When You Refuse To Touch The Germ-Riddled Mcdonald’s Self Service Screen With Your Hands

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#45 When You Live Alone And Reaching The Zip At The Back Of Your Dress At The End Of The Night Requires Cirque Du Soleil Levels Of Contortion

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#46 When There Are No Ubers Available So You Skydive To The Party Instead

#47 When You’ve Got High Expectations Of How All Of Your Clothes Will Look On You Immediately After Your Workout

#48 When The Fire Alarm Goes Off And They Tell You To Leave All Of Your Possessions Behind

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#49 When You Need To Get Your Card Out To Pay At The End Of Your Mani Pedi But Don’t Want To Smudge Your Fresh Polish

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#50 When Yesterday Was Arm Day At The Gym And Now You Can’t Lift Anything Over Your Head

#51 When The Pharmacist Won’t Give You A Prescription Unless You Lean In And Tell Them Exactly When The Itching Started

#52 When The Itinerary Says “Pack Light” But You Have Absolutely Zero Intention Of Packing Light

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#53 When You Try To Slink Seductively Out Of Your Jumper But Your Hair Gets Stuck In The Zip

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#54 When Your Pet Parrot Flies Away And You Have To Try To Entice It Back

#55 When There’s A Hot Lifeguard On Duty And You Want Him To Notice You

#56 When The Uber Surcharge Is X4

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#57 When You’ve Had Way Too Many Margaritas At Happy Hour And Need To Sit Yourself Down To Sober Up

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#58 When It’s The End Of The Night And You Didn’t Manage To Get A Kiss From A Real Man

#59 When Nobody Else At The Party Will Listen To You Telling The Story Of When You “Basically Came Up With The Idea For Uber Eats During 1st Year Of Uni” For The 10th Time

#60 When You’re Trying To Decide On A Scale Of 1 To 100 How Much You Hate The Outfit They’ve Forced You To Model

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#61 Inspiration: Hinge Profile Of A Guy Who Thinks Fishing Is A Personality Trait

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#62 When You Attempt To Bring All The Shopping In From The Car In One Go

#63 When You Ask What Everybody’s Up To This Weekend On The Group Chat And Get A Grand Total Of Zero Replies

#64 When You Said You’d Get Drinks For Everyone But Payday Hasn’t Hit Yet

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#65 Walking Into The Tavern For A Pint Of Mead After A Long Day On The Battlefield

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#66 When Your Boss Ambushes You With A Surprise Video Call When You’re On Step Two Of Your Home Eyebrow Tinting Kit

#67 When You Fall Madly In Love With The Waiter On Holiday When You’re 12 And Force Your Family To Capture Your Eternal Bond On Camera

#68 When Wild Camping Looked Whimsical & Romantic On Instagram But In Reality It’s Just A Constant Stress That Someone Will See You Doing A Wilderness Wee

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#69 When You’ve Been Working From Home For So Long Now That You No Longer Remember How Real Office Equipment Actually Works

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#70 When Last Night’s Paella Starts To Make Moves And Your White Bikini Bottoms Are Put In Serious Peril

#71 When You’re Sneaking Out The House Past Your Mum In The Outfit She Expressly Forbid You To Go Out In

#72 When The Hen Do Has A Hot Tub But Your Mission To Get Quaran-Toned In 2020 Went Out The Window Back In June

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#73 When You’re Walking The Fine Line Between Binge Watching Selling Sunset During Working Hours And Not Getting Fired From Your Job

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#74 When The Queue For The Toilet Is Simply Too Long And Nature Won’t Wait Another Second

#75 When You Try To Get Up From Your Seat At The Pub And Realise You’re Way More Drunk Than You Previously Thought

#76 When You Remember He Had A Girlfriend Before You

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#77 When You’re Frantically Attempting To Dry Out The Back Sweat Before Walking Past A Hottie At The Gym

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#78 When You Turn Up To Meet Your Bumble Date Only To Realise He Exaggerated The Height On His Profile By A Good Five Inches

#79 When Someone Finally Agrees To Play Mermaids With You In The Pool

#80 When Your Mum Finally Upgrades Your Childhood Bed To A Double For Christmas

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#81 When You’ve Got Major Back Issues But Can’t Afford To Go And See A Chiropractor

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#82 When Your Uber Breaks Down On The Way To The Club And You Want To Seem Like You’re Helping

#83 When Your Brother Brings His New Vegan Girlfriend Along To The Family Christmas Gathering

#84 When You Suspect You’ve Underproved The Dough So Spend The Entire Recommended Baking Time Staring Nervously Through The Oven Door

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#85 When The Vp Of North American Operations Joins The Conference Call And You’re Angling For A Job In The Texas Office