85 Hilariously Bizarre Content On Zara Website That Made People Ask, “Is Zara OK?”
In fashion, there’s a fine line between creativity and chaos, but global retail giant Zara is not scared to tread it every single day. Instead of a simple catalog design, their product photos look more like abstract art projects.
Their models are often photographed crouching on kitchen counters, balancing on furniture, or floating fully clothed in swimming pools.
Sometimes, the products themselves are just as baffling. For example, what use is a single-sleeve sweatshirt to anyone? Or a $26 tote bag designed strictly to carry a single bouquet of fresh flowers?
The absurdity has become so predictable that it inspired ‘Awkward Zara,’ a viral Instagram account that uses the most hilarious captions with actual photos from the retailer’s website.
We’ve collected some of the funniest posts that show just how far fast-fashion will go to get our attention.
This post may include affiliate links.
When The Twenty Minute Wait For The Cloakroom At The End Of The Night Did Absolutely Nothing To Sober You Up
Does Anyone Actually Know What We’re Looking At Here?
When You Leave Your Toddler To Get Dressed All By Themselves And Discover They’re Not As Advanced For Their Age As You Previously Thought
This T-shirt also acts as a pair of trousers, with extra ventilation underneath.
We did a little digging to find out why this Spanish fashion giant keeps putting out absurd editorial poses and products.
There are actually several strategic reasons behind the chaos — and love it or hate it, this bizarre approach is working wonders for them.
The viral confusion keeps all eyes on them, driving massive sales growth year after year. In 2025, the brand achieved net sales of €28.05 billion, up from €27.78 billion in 2024.
Pitching Up To Board Your Flight And Hoping The Airline Staff Will Turn A Blind Eye To Your Audaciously Oversized Hand Luggage
Expectations Of How All Your Clothes Will Fit You After Your January Detox Is Over
This Is Going Straight Into The Zara Styling Hall Of Fame
Zara’s website and app don’t feel like a normal budget e-commerce store. You won’t find typical photos showing how a garment drapes from every angle. Instead, you get moody lighting, dramatic black-and-white filters, and models in weird poses.
The website is intentionally designed to make you linger, scroll, and process the vibe before you even figure out where the armholes are.
The irony is that Zara relies almost entirely on this editorial strategy instead of flashy ad campaigns or celebrity endorsements.
In fact, the brand allocates less than 0.3% of its revenue to advertising — a fraction compared to competitors who typically spend 3-5% of their sales on marketing.
When You Feel Bad That Your House Plants Have Never Had A Chance To Experience The Outside World Before
When You Turn Your Back On A Toddler For Approximately Five Seconds
When The Useless Intern Forgot To Bring The Actual T-Shirts To The Shoot And You Have To Improvise
You can make this at home with a piece of plywood cut into a shape of a t-shirt and paint it the same colour as your trousers. Talk about creativity!
Instead of advertising, Zara channels funds into art direction that mimics high-fashion lookbooks and glossy magazines like Vogue or Dazed. Their creative directors prioritize eye-catching visual marketing over everyday practicality.
This high-concept optical trick extends straight into their physical retail stores. Zara often places its massive flagship locations on the world’s most expensive luxury shopping streets, sitting right next to high-end powerhouses like Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.
Inside, the layout features minimalist white walls, wide art-gallery-style aisles, track lighting, and very few racks. This aesthetic makes the store feel like a sleek high-fashion boutique rather than a mass-market retailer.
Trying To Communicate With Aliens On Mars To See If The Bars There Are Open, And If They Have Room For One More
Tried To Think Of A Funny Caption But Honestly Just In Shock At The Fact That All Of The Chaotic Outtakes From This Bizarre Dove Photoshoot Actually Saw The Light Of Day... So.many.questions
Just add some bird p**p to it and it's a masterpiece! Let's call it a day and pat ourselves on the back.
Hide And Seek Champion 2020 X
Zara grabs your attention by confusing you on purpose, Jen Clinehens, founder of buyer psychology consultancy Choice Hacking, explains.
“Because Zara didn't become the fashion powerhouse that it is today by accident. They did it through their use of some clever buyer psychology applied consciously or not to its business,” she says.
Zara’s ‘Crochet’ Christmas Tree Decorations Are A True Lesson Into The Dangers Of Pinterest vs. Reality
If you want bloated gingerbread men, hamsters masquerading as bears or Christmas trees that look like they were scribbled by a 6-year old hanging from your branches this year, you know where to go!
When You Leave The House Without An Umbrella And It Starts Raining
Optimistically Hoping That Doing 20 Quick Shoulder Stand Reps Before The Taxi Arrives Will Somehow Result In Instant Abs
Zara’s designers also often adapt dramatic and avant-garde runway pieces to give consumers a taste of high-end luxury fashion.
However, the brand still occupies a unique middle ground when it comes to pricing. It isn’t as cheap as Shein or Primark, but it costs a fraction of designer brands.
By surrounding mid-tier price tags with bizarre model poses and minimalist, gallery-style spaces, Zara creates an illusion of luxury. It tricks your brain into feeling like you are buying directly from a high-end fashion house — even when you are just ordering a standard €30 sweater.
When Your Mum Got Drunk The Night Before World Book Day And Had To Hastily Assemble A King Henry VIII Costume 10 Minutes Before The School Bell Armed With Only A Bin Bag And A Sharpie
When You Volunteered To Stack The Chairs After Assembly But Your Teacher Is Refusing To Give You A Gold Star For All Your Hard Labour
When You Try To Follow A Makeup Tutorial On Youtube
Behind this luxury illusion lies a standard fast-fashion machine. Even worse, while traditional brands release clothes once every season, Zara drops new items every two-three weeks to keep your brain hooked on constant novelty.
By mixing nonstop new clothes with small inventory, Zara creates artificial scarcity. You feel forced to buy immediately out of fear that the shirt you see today will disappear tomorrow.
“People assume if the products sell out or disappear quickly that a lot of people must want them, therefore they must be good. Zara realized pretty early on how powerful this combination of psychological forces can be,” says Clinehens.
You May Be Surprised To Learn That You Are Not Looking At An Amputated Foot, But A Pair Of Sandals Whose Main “Selling Point” Is A Pair Of Detachable Leather Socks
When You Thought Buying A ‘Dachshund Puppy’ Off A Stranger On Gumtree Would Be A Good Idea
Behind these clever tricks is a heavy human cost. Zara faces serious allegations of worker mistreatment, including unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions.
Like many fast-fashion companies, this brand outsources its manufacturing to developing nations with weak labor laws. So, it leaves vulnerable garment workers with little power to fight for fair pay or safe working conditions.
When Your Roll-On Deodorant Is Taking Ages To Dry And You’ve Got Places To Be
When You’re Waiting In The Queue For The Toilet And Your IBS Decides To Make A Grand Entrance
When a model poses on top of a stove, people laugh, share, and make memes. TikTokers try to copy the poses, and parody accounts go viral. All of this also gives Zara massive free publicity.
These strange photos trigger curiosity, and that turns into sales.
So the next time you scroll through Zara, ask yourself this: are you actually buying a sweater you need, or did a weird pose just trick your brain into buying it?