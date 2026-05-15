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Another Years-Long Hollywood Marriage Collapses As Fans Speculate On Connection To Co-Star’s Adult Content
Couple attending event together, highlighting another years-long Hollywood marriage collapse with fan speculation on co-star adult content.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Another Years-Long Hollywood Marriage Collapses As Fans Speculate On Connection To Co-Star’s Adult Content

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Divorce announcements are rarely funny, but that didn’t stop the internet from turning Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen’s split into a full-blown throwback moment.

The couple announced that they were going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage.

But instead of focusing on the breakup itself, commenters highlighted a bizarrely timed detail involving Shannon Elizabeth, Jason’s costar from American Pie.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen announced their split after 18 years of marriage.
    • Instead of focusing on the breakup itself, commenters pointed out a detail involving actress Shannon Elizabeth.
    • “Shannon Elizabeth joined OF is weird timing…” read one comment.
    • Jason previously spoke about hiding his drinking problems from his wife.

    The internet turned Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen’s split into a full-blown throwback moment

    Hollywood couple holding hands at event in winter clothing

    Image credits: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

    Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have separated but remain on “great terms,” according to a representative for the couple.

    The source said the couple is “doing great” and is focused on coparenting their two sons, Lazlo, 8, and Sid, 12.

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    They even reportedly celebrated Jason’s 48th birthday together as a family on May 12.

    Hollywood couple posing with woman showing baby bump

    Image credits: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Animal Haven

    Tweet about celebrity divorce and OnlyFans speculations

    Image credits: RealEnfuegoMMA

    “They are very much connected,” the source told People. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

    The couple first connected on the set of their 2008 movie My Best Friend’s Girl and eloped in April, 2008.

    They exchanged wedding vows in front of 40 guests at a larger ceremony in Napa, California, the same year.

    A source said the couple is “doing great” and is focused on coparenting their two sons

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    Hollywood couple smiling close-up in affectionate moment

    Image credits: TBS

    Tweet expressing skepticism about celebrity relationship terms

    Image credits: xoxojmo

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    “We were married and yet I still knew practically nothing about you. Like for example, the fact that you hate surprises. Luckily, we made it past that hurdle,” Jenny wrote on Instagram for Jason’s 47th birthday in May, 2025.

    Jason is best known for his role as Jim Levenstein in American Pie, in which the “hot international student” Nadia was played by Shannon Elizabeth.

    So when Jason and Jenny announced their split, netizens suddenly brought “Nadia” back into the chat.

    Vintage photo of young Hollywood couple smiling at event

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

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    Tweet joking about new American Pie movie installment

    Image credits: FantAIsyWorlds

    Many cheekily speculated whether Jason’s co-star Shannon had anything to do with their breakup.

    Shannon also recently turned over a new page after quietly filing for divorce from her husband Simon Borchert in April.

    She quit Hollywood and announced her decision to share adult content online.

    Shannon Elizabeth recently filed for a divorce and is currently focusing on creating adult content

    Woman smiling wearing hat while applying perfume

    Image credits: shannonelizabeth

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    Tweet claiming divorce and new celebrity relationship news

    Image credits: TwinsJake

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    “Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild,” a source told People last month.

    Shannon spoke about her reasons for joining a provocative social media platform, widely known for its adult content.

    “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she previously told People.

    “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s*xy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

    Shannon spoke about her reasons for joining a provocative social media platform known for adult content

    Tweet joking about a celebrity starting an adult content website

    Image credits: TheMuppetPastor

    After the announcement of Jason and Jenny’s split, fans resurrected American Pie in the comments section.

    “Biggs heard Nadia got divorced and started an OF. Come on Trig Boy!” said one fan, while another claimed, “He has already found a new love.”

    “Shannon Elizabeth joined OF is weird timing…” read another comment.

    Hollywood marriage collapses as couple argues in kitchen scene

    Image credits: TBS

    Tweet discussing 18-year marriage collapse urges staying together

    Image credits: WKwinn

    “I heard Nadia is available,” one quipped. Another made a similar suggestion, saying, “There’s always Nadia!”

    “I just have to say it unless someone else has beat me to the punch. His old flame ‘Nadia’ – Shannon Elizabeth is on the market as well as being on o*lyfans,” wrote another. “She recently split from her husband also….”

    “Guess he found that OF of homegirl from the first movie,” one said.

    “She probably caught him paying for Shannon Elizabeth’s o*ly fans,” one speculated online

    Close-up selfie of woman related to Hollywood marriage news

    Image credits: jennymollen

    Jason and Jenny have largely kept their family life private. But the actor once spoke about his reliance on alcohol during a March, 2024, episode of his wife’s All the Fails podcast.

    He admitted to hiding his reliance from his wife and still drinking while attending counseling.

    “How did I not notice?” Jenny asked.

    “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” said the My Best Friend’s Girl actor.

    “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you,” he added. “I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time.”

    “The number of divorce on my timeline is alarming,” one commented online

    Tweet speculating about co-star's adult content causing marriage issues

    Image credits: spencerinvestor

    Tweet hinting at end of 'dinner and a movie' amid marriage collapse

    Image credits: smokeupshaggy

    Tweet expressing concern over rising divorces and marriage issues

    Image credits: favoritetechgal

    Tweet about fans shocked by sudden celebrity couple split

    Image credits: addorablesusan

    Tweet joking about one person still chasing past love in marriage collapse

    Image credits: KingTrell_Sav

    Tweet suggesting cheating with warm apple pie during marriage collapse

    Image credits: benwoods1984

    Tweet joking about tickets to Iron Maiden in celebrity marriage context

    Image credits: rickymakescrap

    Social media comment suggests link between Hollywood co-star's adult content and marriage collapse

    Image credits: SecretlyUriel

    User comments on difficulties in long Hollywood marriage amid recent breakup news

    Image credits: HurdJames

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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