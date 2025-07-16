Isla Fisher Shares Savage Message About Marriage A Month After Divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen

ADVERTISEMENT

Isla Fisher shared a spicy, not-so-subtle message about marriage just weeks after settling her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The two stars, who were together for over 20 years, announced that their divorce was finalized in June, and they were committed to co-parenting their three “wonderful children.”

Their whirlwind romance might be over, but Isla’s cheeky sense of humor is still clearly thriving.

The Australian actress, 48, served some post-divorce sass on Instagram and unabashedly targeted men.

She shared a quote jokingly claiming that 80% of women “are against marriage nowadays.”

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you,” read the quote she shared. “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why?”

No words were minced when the final punchline was delivered.

“Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage,” read the savage quote shared by the Australian actress

“Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.”

The savage quote came just days after she shared a news update about a man who was “found to be missing 90% of his brain but was still living a normal life.”

She wrote in the caption, “Are you sure it’s just one man they found?”

The Now You See Me: Now You Don’t actress recently teased her ex-husband about attending the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 13.

Isla was all smiles as she attended the event with her older brother Daniel.

Sacha, 53, was also seen in the stands watching the Gentlemen’s Single Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Following the match, the actress took to social media and shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that claimed they “narrowly” avoided each other at Wimbledon.

She tagged the 53-year-old English actor and wrote, “Hang on? Who’s watching the kids?”

Isla teased her ex-husband after they were spotted at Wimbledon in London over the weekend

The game of tennis has become somewhat symbolic in their breakup.

The former couple announced their split in 2024 using a tennis metaphor.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they both shared in an Instagram story, featuring a picture of them in sporty outfits.

Their separation had its share of drama over the past few months.

A source previously claimed to The Sun that the accusations against Sacha in Rebel Wilson’s book were a “catalyst” for Isla to finally announce that they had broken up.

“She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about,” the source told the outlet. “Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book.”

A post-breakup comment made by the actress “left Sacha furious,” a source claimed

The controversy involving Rebel and Sacha stemmed from their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

Rebel claimed in her book Rebel Rising that the actor pressured her to strip for their intimate scenes in the film and even asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for one scene.

The Dictator star has vehemently denied the claims.

Amid rampant rumors, one insider said Rebel’s accusations were not the reason for Isla and Sacha’s breakup announcement.

The notoriously private couple had been living separately for a year before they were ready to tell the world about their split, the insider said.

They “wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” they told Us Weekly last April.

While their whirlwind romance might be over, Isla’s cheeky sense of humor is clearly still thriving

In February, while promoting her movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Isla said her divorce was “the most difficult thing” she has been through.

“I’ve learned so much about myself in the process,” she told the Sunday Times.

The actress also credited her female friends for helping her through the tough period.

“The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” she added.

Days after the interview, a source close to Sacha told theDaily Mail that “this comment left Sacha furious” because it seemingly suggested Isla was choosing sides in the controversy related to Rebel.

Isla said her divorce was “the most difficult thing” she has been through

Isla and Sacha first met at a party in Sydney in 2001 and got engaged in 2004. They welcomed their first child in 2007 and tied the knot in 2010.

They wrote in their Instagram stories in June this year that their divorce “has now been finalized.”

“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they added. “We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

“Don’t know what she ever saw in this weirdo. She deserved better,” a critic wrote online

