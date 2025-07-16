Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Isla Fisher Shares Savage Message About Marriage A Month After Divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher wearing sunglasses and floral dress, sharing a savage message about marriage in a crowded outdoor event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Isla Fisher Shares Savage Message About Marriage A Month After Divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Isla Fisher shared a spicy, not-so-subtle message about marriage just weeks after settling her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The two stars, who were together for over 20 years, announced that their divorce was finalized in June, and they were committed to co-parenting their three “wonderful children.”

Their whirlwind romance might be over, but Isla’s cheeky sense of humor is still clearly thriving.

Highlights
  • Isla Fisher posted a quote about marriage just weeks after settling her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.
  • “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage,” said the message, targeting men.
  • The sass came days after Isla publicly teased her ex-husband for attending Wimbledon in London.
  • The former couple announced in June that their divorce was finally made official.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Isla Fisher shared a spicy message about marriage just weeks after settling her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher with red hair wearing a floral dress sharing a savage message about marriage after divorce.

    Image credits: islafisher

    The Australian actress, 48, served some post-divorce sass on Instagram and unabashedly targeted men.

    She shared a quote jokingly claiming that 80% of women “are against marriage nowadays.”

    Man smiling indoors wearing a colorful shirt covered with multiple images of Isla Fisher, related to marriage news.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you,” read the quote she shared. “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why?”

    No words were minced when the final punchline was delivered.

    “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage,” read the savage quote shared by the Australian actress

    Isla Fisher wearing floral dress and sunglasses at outdoor event, sharing message about marriage after divorce.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.”

    The savage quote came just days after she shared a news update about a man who was “found to be missing 90% of his brain but was still living a normal life.”

    She wrote in the caption, “Are you sure it’s just one man they found?”

    Text quote on a pink background sharing a savage message about marriage reflecting modern views and statistics.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Now You See Me: Now You Don’t actress recently teased her ex-husband about attending the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 13.

    Isla was all smiles as she attended the event with her older brother Daniel.

    Sacha, 53, was also seen in the stands watching the Gentlemen’s Single Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

    Following the match, the actress took to social media and shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that claimed they “narrowly” avoided each other at Wimbledon.

    She tagged the 53-year-old English actor and wrote, “Hang on? Who’s watching the kids?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Isla teased her ex-husband after they were spotted at Wimbledon in London over the weekend

    Isla Fisher wearing sunglasses with reflection at Wimbledon, sharing a message about marriage after divorce.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The game of tennis has become somewhat symbolic in their breakup.

    The former couple announced their split in 2024 using a tennis metaphor.

    “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” they both shared in an Instagram story, featuring a picture of them in sporty outfits.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen posing together in sporty outfits before their divorce and marriage update.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their separation had its share of drama over the past few months.

    A source previously claimed to The Sun that the accusations against Sacha in Rebel Wilson’s book were a “catalyst” for Isla to finally announce that they had broken up.

    “She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about,” the source told the outlet. “Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book.”

    A post-breakup comment made by the actress “left Sacha furious,” a source claimed

    Man in a white suit with curly hair posing against an orange and yellow background representing marriage news.

    Image credits: Doug Peters/PA Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The controversy involving Rebel and Sacha stemmed from their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

    Rebel claimed in her book Rebel Rising that the actor pressured her to strip for their intimate scenes in the film and even asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for one scene.

    The Dictator star has vehemently denied the claims.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen smiling together in a casual setting following news about their marriage.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amid rampant rumors, one insider said Rebel’s accusations were not the reason for Isla and Sacha’s breakup announcement.

    The notoriously private couple had been living separately for a year before they were ready to tell the world about their split, the insider said.

    They “wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” they told Us Weekly last April.

    While their whirlwind romance might be over, Isla’s cheeky sense of humor is clearly still thriving

    ADVERTISEMENT

    MRI scan showing a brain with 90 percent missing, highlighting a man living a normal life despite the condition.

    Screenshot of Isla Fisher’s Instagram comment questioning if it’s just one man they found, related to marriage and divorce.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In February, while promoting her movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Isla said her divorce was “the most difficult thing” she has been through.

    “I’ve learned so much about myself in the process,” she told the Sunday Times.

    The actress also credited her female friends for helping her through the tough period.

    “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” she added.

    Days after the interview, a source close to Sacha told theDaily Mail that “this comment left Sacha furious” because it seemingly suggested Isla was choosing sides in the controversy related to Rebel.

    Isla said her divorce was “the most difficult thing” she has been through

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen posing together, Isla wearing a pink dress and sharing a message about marriage.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen

    Isla and Sacha first met at a party in Sydney in 2001 and got engaged in 2004. They welcomed their first child in 2007 and tied the knot in 2010.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They wrote in their Instagram stories in June this year that their divorce “has now been finalized.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they added. “We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

    “Don’t know what she ever saw in this weirdo. She deserved better,” a critic wrote online

    Comment from Jared Johnson asking if Isla Fisher will appear in more movies following her recent marriage news.

    Screenshot of a comment about divorce and marriage trauma, related to Isla Fisher's message after divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Comment stating any man who breaks up with Isla Fisher is a fool, highlighting marriage and divorce topics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media expressing a strong opinion about the risk of divorce and avoiding marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message criticizing Isla Fisher's comment about marriage and her Hollywood career after divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen

    Comment by Gavin Jackson expressing an opinion about Isla Fisher's marriage and divorce situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how Isla Fisher could be in the same room with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from James Wallace saying moral of the story is don't get married, reflecting on marriage message after Isla Fisher's divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Crystal Nicole expressing support for Isla Fisher moving on after divorce with a strong message about marriage.

    Comment from Amy Winston on social media expressing support related to Isla Fisher's marriage message after divorce.

    Comment from Donna Power on social media expressing curiosity about Isla Fisher’s message on marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying she was too good for him, related to Isla Fisher sharing a savage message about marriage after divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is around twenty years a “whirlwind romance”? That’s a dámn long whirlwind.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    awdudeno avatar
    Jane Doe
    Jane Doe
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude!!! Thank you. They met in and started dating in 2001, married in 2004. Does the writer get paid by the word?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sexist cr@p. If a man made that sort of comment, he'd be pilloried. Whereas she is seen as admirable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is around twenty years a “whirlwind romance”? That’s a dámn long whirlwind.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    awdudeno avatar
    Jane Doe
    Jane Doe
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude!!! Thank you. They met in and started dating in 2001, married in 2004. Does the writer get paid by the word?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sexist cr@p. If a man made that sort of comment, he'd be pilloried. Whereas she is seen as admirable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT