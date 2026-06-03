ADVERTISEMENT

If you are struggling to adult today, take a deep breath… you are definitely not alone.

People have been sharing the hardest truths about being a grown-up and the daily exhaustion of making a million tiny choices — like deciding what to cook for dinner for the rest of your life, or navigating the politics of the corporate world.

Since no one hands you a playbook at graduation, Bored Panda has gathered the best pearls of wisdom from the trenches of real life.

This list will remind you that sometimes the best way to survive the daily grind is to realize everyone else is winging it too.