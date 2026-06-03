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If you are struggling to adult today, take a deep breath… you are definitely not alone.

People have been sharing the hardest truths about being a grown-up and the daily exhaustion of making a million tiny choices — like deciding what to cook for dinner for the rest of your life, or navigating the politics of the corporate world.

Since no one hands you a playbook at graduation, Bored Panda has gathered the best pearls of wisdom from the trenches of real life.

This list will remind you that sometimes the best way to survive the daily grind is to realize everyone else is winging it too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Adult problems having kids increases difficulty 500 percent

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    #2

    Adult problems no one cares about you like you care about yourself

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    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Susanoos_wife is framing this as to de-center men? which I would love!

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    #3

    Tweet on adult life managing invisible expectations from adult problems

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    For decades, the cultural blueprint was quite straightforward: graduate from school, secure a steady job, get married, purchase a house, and have kids. Checking these boxes meant you had officially arrived in adulthood.

    Over the past half-century, however, society has been rewriting this playbook.

    At least 95% of Americans still agree that finishing an education and achieving financial independence are the defining markers of adulthood. But a US Census Bureau report revealed that more than half now view marriage and parenthood as largely optional.

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    #4

    Being likable matters most in corporate jobs adult problems

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    #5

    61 adult problems and surprises feeling long days and short years

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    #6

    Adult problems show adulting involves pretending and googling basic tasks at night

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    This shifting landscape has given rise to what experts call “emerging adulthood” — a distinct developmental phase spanning from 18 to 29.

    Coined by Dr. Jeffrey Jensen Arnett, a professor of psychology at Clark University, the term captures a prolonged period of exploration and uncertainty.

    “This demographic space has opened up where people are less dependent on their parents but have not yet entered the settled roles of adult life, making the 20s different than they were before,” says Dr. Arnett.

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    #7

    Adult problems include realizing childhood mediocrity requires effort to overcome

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    #8

    Too much yelling in relationships is an adult problem

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    #9

    Adult problem feeling tired all the time but needing to keep going

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    While pop culture often glams up your twenties as the absolute peak of your life, the ground reality is quite different. Most people have to deal with sky-high rents, a savage job market, and systemic economic instability.

    All these factors are forcing millions to delay major life milestones.

    A study found that in 2005, only 11% of young adults in the US aged 24 to 35 lived with a parent. By 2023, that figure climbed to 18% as the rising cost of living altered household structures.

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    Financial independence has also become harder to achieve. In 1980, 42% of 21-year-olds could support themselves financially. By 2021, that number had fallen to just 25%.
    #10

    Adult problems about many adults not fully graduating into adulthood

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    #11

    Adult problems about organizing funerals and grieving for loved ones

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    #12

    Adult tips urge starting hobbies early to ease transition to old age

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    It turns out that one of the hardest parts of adulthood is rarely a big or dramatic catastrophe. Instead, it’s daily tasks like paying bills, scheduling and keeping appointments, healthcare, cooking, and household chores.

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    A 2026 survey of 2,000 Americans found that 69% felt overwhelmed by household responsibilities. Nearly two-thirds said they found the need to clean before they could relax stressful.

    Respondents reported spending an average of six hours every week cleaning and recovering from household chores alone.

    The same survey found that many adults felt reality fell short of expectations —around 70% said adult life was less enjoyable than they had imagined.
    #13

    Adult problems involve dealing with people who remain childish

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    #14

    Text about overwhelming tasks and keeping track of appointments in adult problems and surprises

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    #15

    Advice on paying bills on time and managing finances wisely in adult problems and surprises

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    Experts believe that the human brain has a limited amount of processing power, and it becomes overwhelmed when it has to make hundreds of minor choices every single day.

    A study found that the average American adult makes 35,000 decisions every single day. Choosing what to wear or what to cook for dinner might seem minor, but experts note that our brains process information much like a physical muscle.

    After a day full of decisions, the brain gets tired. And that’s when some people start procrastinating or making snap decisions.

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    That’s also why deciding what to stream on Netflix might somehow feel impossible after a day spent answering emails and dealing with household responsibilities.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tweet about different value systems in adult problems and surprises

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    #17

    Tweet stating people are more unhinged than warned about adult problems

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    #18

    Tweet saying children are the hardest job in adulthood

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    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why I chose not to have them.

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    Struggling with adulthood is not a personal failure, though.

    Rising living costs, economic uncertainty, artificial intelligence overload, political instability, and the lingering effects of the pandemic all make life stressful.

    The challenge is to learn how to manage the stress, instead of finding shortcuts to completely eliminate it.

    “Emerging adults struggle with difficult identity questions, which can make this a lonely time of life. They may not necessarily be happy during this decade, but there’s a widespread sense that no matter how hard life is now, it will get better,” says Jeffrey Jensen Arnett, PhD, a professor of psychology at Clark University in Massachusetts.
    #19

    Tweet stating strangers or friends help more than relatives in adulthood

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    #20

    Tweet about managing moods as a major part of adulthood

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    #21

    Tweet about difficulty making appointments due to adult work and early closing hours

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    One of the easiest ways to survive adulthood is to stop treating every little chore like a brand-new project. Instead of stressing over what to do next, experts say you should build solid routines and automate anything you can.

    Studies show that turning daily tasks into regular habits takes a huge weight off your brain.

    You can do this by meal-prepping for the week, setting your bills to auto-pay, or letting AI tools handle your scheduling and basic planning.
    #22

    Adult problems include the daily challenge of deciding what to eat

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    #23

    Nobody owes you anything, make things happen adult problems

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Financial independence is autonomy, and no one created generational wealth on hand outs. You need to want it hard enough, and expect set backs. Good luck.

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    The best part about navigating adulthood in today’s world is that the old benchmarks are slowly disappearing. This means we all have the permission to design life on our own terms.

    Once you let go of the pressure to follow a perfect path, it might become easier to understand what actually works.
    #24

    Easy to fall into debt and hard to pay off adult problems

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    #25

    Adult struggles with realizing hard work doesn’t guarantee success

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    #26

    Adult problems passing away reminder to be kind to others

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    #27

    Adult problems money can't buy happiness but being broke causes misery

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    #28

    Adult problems feeling old despite youthful mindset in mirror reflection

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    #29

    Adult problems about tents never fitting back into their bags after use

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    #30

    Adult problems about parents experiencing life for the first time as adults face new challenges

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    #31

    Adult realizations show people often project and it's not personal

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    #32

    Adult problems include having a favorite spatula as a surprising adult moment

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    #33

    Adult problems include the reality that people come and go in life

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    #34

    Tweet about being on your own when down in adult problems

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    #35

    Tweet on loneliness from outgrowing people in adult problems

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    #36

    Tweet about people being hand-held or left to struggle in adult problems

    mkeolver Report

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    #37

    Tweet explaining adulting means trusting your gut about adult problems

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    #38

    Tweet about how being an adult does not erase childhood fears in adult problems

    mijoy17 Report

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    #39

    Adult problems highlight learning to be comfortable and find joy in small moments

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    #40

    Adult problems reveal most adults act like big children at work

    Beat-12 Report

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    #41

    Having thick skin needed as adult problems can lead to loss

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    #42

    Adult problems accepting not being special despite early expectations

    bought_high_sold_low Report

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    #43

    Adult problems of coworkers disappearing after job changes

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    #44

    Adult problems no one is coming to save you message with 873 upvotes

    CoatGeneral5987 Report

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    #45

    Adult problems always feeling tired regardless of sleep amount

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    #46

    Adult problems and surprises about unexpected trauma and reality's unfairness

    funkyboi25 Report

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    #47

    Adult problems about living for yourself and not being a people pleaser

    kelzirl Report

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    #48

    Adult advice encourages reading books and valuing learning over money

    maine_pipebender Report

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    #49

    Adult problems highlight how money goes insanely fast

    Ok_Yogurt1117 Report

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    #50

    Adult problems include setbacks even after making right decisions for years

    Ranger-Icy Report

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    #51

    Post about self-love and loneliness in adult problems and surprises

    lewfoo Report

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    #52

    Post on never-ending adult responsibilities like bills and friendships in adult problems and surprises

    thaspokentruth Report

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    #53

    Tweet about adults valuing consistency, peace, and emotional maturity in adult problems and surprises

    gg_yisa Report

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    #54

    Tweet on mankind not inherently good or bad in adult problems

    doverfjell Report

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    #55

    Tweet encouraging asking for help instead of pretending in adult problems

    Creatorsgr19112 Report

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    #56

    Tweet describing the struggle of deprogramming adult indoctrination

    rp_nielsen Report

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    #57

    Adult problems include fewer people thinking about you each year

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    #58

    Adult problems needing to plan hangouts and maintain friendships actively

    Siukslinis_acc Report

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    #59

    Adult problems of daily monotony with work, cooking, cleaning, and chores

    slav_squat_98 Report

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    #60

    Adult advice from elders about health and habits is often true

    jonnnyrodddy Report

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    #61

    Adult life lessons teach getting good at repairing after mistakes

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