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There seems to be drama, chaos, entitlement and a bit of rudeness lurking around every corner nowadays. We line up to watch people being roasted, we laugh at dark jokes, we poke fun by punching down, and we spark arguments just to get a reaction.

It's no secret that the internet often rewards unhinged behavior. But every now and then it also provides us with a breath of fresh air to cleanse the bad vibes. It’s almost as if the world wide web declared, “Put some respect on my meme” and someone out there heard the message loud and clear. They set up an account dedicated to sharing a bunch of decent memes that are pure enough to share with your grandma.

Respectful Memes was born back in 2016 and has since grown into a big family of more than 2.5 million followers. The posts are the virtual equivalent of holding the door open for the next person and then sharing a hearty laugh together. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the best ones... They're random, funny, relatable and a reminder that humor can have good manners, too.