ADVERTISEMENT

There seems to be drama, chaos, entitlement and a bit of rudeness lurking around every corner nowadays. We line up to watch people being roasted, we laugh at dark jokes, we poke fun by punching down, and we spark arguments just to get a reaction.

It's no secret that the internet often rewards unhinged behavior. But every now and then it also provides us with a breath of fresh air to cleanse the bad vibes. It’s almost as if the world wide web declared, “Put some respect on my meme” and someone out there heard the message loud and clear. They set up an account dedicated to sharing a bunch of decent memes that are pure enough to share with your grandma.

Respectful Memes was born back in 2016 and has since grown into a big family of more than 2.5 million followers. The posts are the virtual equivalent of holding the door open for the next person and then sharing a hearty laugh together. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the best ones... They're random, funny, relatable and a reminder that humor can have good manners, too. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A relatable meme of a text exchange where someone asks for a photo of a broken hot water faucet.

RespectfulMemes Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A relatable meme showing a hand with french fries on fingers and red nail polish, symbolizing being single.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    A relatable meme showing a person bending their elbow on a desk, illustrating a common problem-solving position.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    6points
    POST

    Some quarters believe that respect is a thing of the past, and would argue that social media is partly to blame. Entitlement, rudeness, conflict and controversy are everywhere, with keyboard warriors not afraid to have a go at a complete stranger.

    Caitriona King, a psychoanalytical psychotherapist based in Ireland, says there's an impression that respect is declining and has been over the last few decades. But that may not actually be the case. She argues that it could rather be that respect has evolved to mean something different to what it once did.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A relatable and respectful meme from a video game scene with a comment about an ad, aiming to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    A relatable meme featuring Scarlett Johansson's reaction, perfect for boosting morale and bringing laughter.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    6points
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before beds they were just bugs

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A relatable meme of a man adjusting his tie, realizing his mother was right about having food at home, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    6points
    POST

    King notes that many Generation X (Gen X) folk, or those born between 1965 and 1980, were raised in households where respect was hierarchical. Some were even told that children should be seen and not heard... and that you will do so because I said so. There was no debating, no arguing and no questions asked or answered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "They were taught to: respect elders and authority figures automatically; unquestionally follow rules at school, at home and in institutions; avoid 'answering back' and value manners, punctuality and formality," the expert explains.
    #7

    A relatable meme of a man with text about feeling stuck in a company like a long-running TV show with new cast members.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    A respectful meme showing an old photo with a face torn out, captioned Before social media, this is how people used to unfollow others.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    A relatable and respectful meme of a fiery character, expressing frustration when a computer denies access, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many, this ‘traditional’ or strict upbringing influenced how they chose to raise their own children. Some maintained the strict approach, where obedience and discipline are considered the pillars of respect. Others didn't. But it's also important to note that by the time Gen Xers started becoming adults, in the 80s and 90s, society as a whole was changing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The rise of individualism challenged the idea that respect was earned solely by age or position," explains King. "Rock and pop culture icons questioned authority and Gen X was heavily influenced by this cultural shift. The workplace began to embrace more casual communication styles, reducing formality and creating a less rigid sense of hierarchy."
    #10

    A relatable meme about handling a specific problem, featuring Google, ChatGPT, Spongebob, Patrick, and Dexter.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    A relatable and respectful meme showing a person doing a difficult workout, with a comment about a failed attempt to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    A humorous and relatable meme showing a text conversation about a price discrepancy for shoes, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "When it comes to respect, Gen X has both inherited older forms of deference and adapted to newer, more egalitarian approaches," King says, adding that many are parents of Gen Z and late Millennials while holding leadership positions in business, education and politics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "They tend to teach and expect respect in more balanced ways, often emphasizing listening to children and encouraging open dialogue; respecting differences in identity, belief and lifestyle as well as expecting mutual respect in personal and professional relationships," the expert notes.
    #13

    A relatable meme of a text conversation where a delivery driver encounters a raccoon named Gary with a butter knife.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    A relatable meme showing a scientific diagram of a clogged artery, humorously implying food fills a void.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A sign warning about bees, with a tweet from '12,000 angry bees' disputing the warning. A relatable meme.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But while they may take a more gentle approach to parenting, it's not uncommon to hear Gen Xers complaining about the lack of basic respect in younger generations, especially in the workplace.

    King says that it's important to remember that what one generation deems 'respectful,' might differ from another generation. The definition of respect has changed, or evolved, she believes. And respect is now considered more reciprocal and less hierarchical.

    "It is less about obedience to authority and more about mutual dignity—valuing others regardless of status," explains the expert.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man looking at a city skyline, with the text 'I could really see myself living here' and 'Me in the most expensive neighborhood of every city I am visiting' as a relatable meme.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A relatable meme showing a man outside with the caption You need to get out from your comfort zone. Do I look like I am in my comfort zone?

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    A relatable meme of a person holding a phone, ready to take a picture of a sky that is not blue, to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Deborah Norville, the author of The Power of Respect, agrees.

    "Discover what someone else calls respect. That is the key to the Power of Respect," she writes, explaining that the definition of respect is different for everyone.

    Norville goes on to say that the word itself comes from the Latin respectus, which means “regard.” And while the dictionary defines respect as “To feel or show deferential regard for; esteem,” she has come up with her own definition after exploring and researching the topic.
    #19

    A relatable meme showing a very wrinkled t-shirt, waiting for wrinkled clothes to become fashion, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    A relatable meme tweet asking about dumb things done as a kid, with a humorous response, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A relatable meme of a funny text conversation with a dad in Egypt about not living in pyramids, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Norville's definition of respect is the following: “Acknowledging the value and uniqueness of others and being mindful of their feelings, while at the same time trying to put myself in their position.”

    She believes that respect requires empathy, the capacity to anticipate and understand the feelings of others. "It requires consideration," she says. "It is letting the Golden Rule shape the way we interact. It’s being mindful to see a situation from another’s perspective. When respect is given, it communicates to the recipient of the respect that he is valued and important."
    #22

    A relatable meme showing a text message with a photo of a crying baby and the reply Ok from Grandpa, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Relatable meme featuring text messages asking for a body pic, with two pig emojis, to boost morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A relatable meme featuring Reddit comments about George Orwell and the book 1984.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sadly, it seems that many people do not feel respected. A 2025 Gallup survey revealed that respect in the workplace has returned to an all-time low. Only 37% of U.S. employees polled strongly agreed that they are treated with respect at work.

    "People come to work expecting to receive respect. It is a requirement for collaboration. In the presence of mutual respect, team members can communicate openly and constructively," notes the site. "Disrespect, by contrast, damages workplace relationships. When employees report a lack of respect at work, there’s a strong chance that ethically and legally questionable behavior is present."

    Do you feel society has become more rude and disrespectful over the years? Let us know in the comments below.
    #25

    A relatable meme of a man looking suspicious when someone has his phone, to boost your morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Relatable memes featuring a 5-star review by an author for their own work, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Respectful memes featuring a YouTube thumbnail comparing a person in 2014 and 2023, for morale boost.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Medieval armor shaped like a small dog, with the text 'cmere boy' and 'sound of clanging pots and pans getting closer' as a relatable meme.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A funny meme where a security camera mistakes a cat for a vehicle, boosting morale with relatable humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    A meme showing a d**d-end career ladder, boosting morale with relatable humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A respectful meme of a seasoned cutting board and steak, with a humorous comment about seasoning the mouth and eating steak raw, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A relatable meme showing an old-school movie intro, signifying a great movie is about to start, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A relatable meme featuring a cat looking confused, captioned, Kitty says something to me but I don't understand her, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    A relatable meme with a small dog peeking from behind a door, representing being well-informed about drama, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    A relatable meme featuring a screenshot from a video questioning a character's age, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A relatable meme of a text message from an ex-girlfriend's dad asking about Netflix access after a breakup, to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A relatable meme showing a cat squeezing through a door, representing a boost to morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    A relatable meme depicting a man with a disturbed expression in bed after hearing an unexpected house sound, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    A relatable meme showing a shoe with a price tag that says it changed, but it is the same price, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A relatable meme contrasting a horse pulling a wagon then and a horse in a trailer now, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A relatable meme of a dog with a phone to its ear, expressing discomfort when forced to talk to family, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    A relatable meme showing a dog and a simple drawing of it, with a comment saying 'bro looks easy to draw'.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    A relatable meme featuring Arthur holding a phone, humorously depicting getting close to a balcony.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    A relatable meme of a kitten staring at an ice cube, with text saying it just stares and purrs, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Relatable meme depicting the working class as a giant warrior and a billionaire as a small figure, highlighting the struggle for living wage and boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    A respectful meme showing AC/DC explaining their name, providing a relatable and respectful moment that boosts morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    A relatable meme of an Alexa smart display showing 'Defeat the baby' instead of 'feed the baby' for morale boost.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A relatable meme with a removed Ctrl key from a laptop, expressing 'I don't wanna lose control' to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    A relatable meme of Michael Scott looking annoyed, representing drained social battery and an approaching yapper.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    A relatable meme showing a character from Dexter's Laboratory praising developers of single-player games that don't require internet.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    A funny meme showing a snow-covered stop sign with the word 'GO' scraped into the snow, creating a comical message.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    A funny meme showing several cats, a pigeon, and crabs in a boat, with a comment likening it to Noah's Ark.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Relatable memes showing a mother cat and kitten with burger-like fur patterns, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Relatable memes showing excessive spaghetti on a stove, a humorous cooking mishap to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Top: well-dressed front-of-house staff. Bottom: rugged, pirate-like kitchen staff. A relatable meme.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    A Skeletor meme with a deep thought about photos and age, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A relatable meme comparing neatly folded sheets to a messy pile, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    A relatable meme of a chick under its mom's wing, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    A relatable meme of a chicken walking on a sidewalk, representing moments that boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A relatable meme illustrating a tomato jumping out of a sandwich after a bite, a respectful meme to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    A funny, relatable meme about class being over, with Ashley and Ashleigh celebrating, boosting morale and humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    A man looking out a window, feeling the slow wait for 6 pm plans at 9 am, a relatable meme to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    A text message meme with a red circle around Where are you now? illustrating relatable communication humor and boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    A meme comparing a dad's illegible signature with a simple Bob signature, boosting morale with relatable humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    A relatable meme about chopping onions and garlic, boosting morale with a humorous take on being seasoned.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    A humorous and relatable meme suggesting men invented arm wrestling for intimacy, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    A man relaxing in a chair in a river, a relatable meme about appreciating simple things to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    A meme featuring Matt Damon with text over his face, a relatable and respectful meme to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    A relatable meme featuring a young man with a text about AI not replacing us regarding emotional struggles, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    A relatable meme of Tony Soprano looking disappointed, with text about the struggle of keeping a job after many applications.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    A relatable meme of a man on a road, pondering having a 'super chill system' instead of a nervous one.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Relatable meme showing a Chad-like man calling an orangutan a dumb animal, then the orangutan saying, You pre-order digital games as if they're gonna run out. A meme to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Relatable meme showing a text message conversation where a person is easily impressed by the word 'whale,' a funny moment to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Relatable meme of Lisa Simpson sleeping soundly in bed, representing HR after making many people apply for a job that was not available, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    A relatable meme about a mom trying to help her son impress a date with chocolate chip cookies, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    A relatable meme comparing leg muscles of a regular gym-goer to a Midwest father, boosting morale with humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    A respectful meme showing a bird with edited wings and a comment, a relatable image intended to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    A respectful meme shows a man resembling Vin Diesel on a bus, feeling furious about family borrowing his car for morale boost.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    A respectful meme shows an orange cat on a first date, with a meal and wine, asking if it should continue.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Respectful memes depicting a person surrounded by numerous Olive Garden food containers, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Top: Squidward enjoying vacation with luggage. Bottom: Squidward in a painful spiked roller contraption. A relatable meme.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    A relatable meme depicting a very thin, empty piggy bank, perfect for boosting morale through shared humor.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    A person eating popcorn while looking at a scary job application, a relatable meme to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    #84

    A golden retriever dog meme relaxing at a desk, realizing ASAP can mean as slow as possible to boost morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    A relatable meme showing a person surrounded by craft projects, stating they are needed to avoid going insane, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    #86

    A relatable meme of a man in a hoodie, with text humorously admitting to faking math skills.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    A relatable meme of a person meditating in mountains, listing unreliable sources like gut feeling, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    #88

    A relatable meme illustration of a person going back to sleep for 33 seconds before an alarm, boosting morale.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    A relatable meme featuring a TED Talk spoof for morale boost, suggesting to organise your time or something.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow