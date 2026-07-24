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The guys are not okay. And the Facebook group 'Men are so confused about their current market value' has made it its mission to call out their inflated egos and unrealistic expectations.

"We are a private group focused on feminism generally, and specifically offering women a place to vent about men," the admins of the group write, adding that the community is "unapologetically progressive."

For this list, we gathered some of the funniest, saddest, and most infuriating posts we found on the group. Hopefully, they'll remind you that if you've ever been taken aback by an "alpha's" attitude, it's not just a you problem. They can be so out of touch.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

🙄🙄🙄

Funny example of a Male Doctrine tweet about men and younger women, depicting a guy who thinks too highly of himself.

Tiana Tn Report

7points
POST
inserviosmurf avatar
Inservio Smurf
Inservio Smurf
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but no. The young are honestly too tiresome. I am not a babysitter and I enjoy my peace & quiet.

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    #2

    ...

    A man in a doctor's uniform asks why women redirect love from husbands to children, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    Aimee Garner Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Found One In The Wild! I Wish I Couldn't Believe This Has 2.3k Likes

    A social media post with text about funny examples of guys thinking highly of themselves. The post discusses a mechanic vs. a car.

    Damian James Krom Report

    5points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sigh.... that this kind of thinking is still so prevalent.

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    #4

    🙄🙄🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

    A chart of male personalities, used as a funny example of how some guys think highly of themselves, ranking traits.

    Quinn Cooper Report

    5points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im an Apex male. Way above alpha. Hear me moo!

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    #5

    Ask A Feminist To Describe An Ideal Man

    A tweet describing ideal men and women, with text that shows funny examples of guys who think highly of themselves.

    Danielle Bethune-Bergeron Report

    5points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoever wrote this, and whoever hurt him, sound perfect for eachother, mostly in that they spare the rest of us their presence in the dating pool

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    #6

    Too Much To Ask

    Funny example of a Male Doctrine tweet about men and women's demands, demonstrating a guy who thinks too highly of himself.

    TG Rivette Report

    5points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one, however, is actually true in some nations. I'd wager that's more down to the culture than anything endemic to men or women.

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    #7

    Bear, Please

    Funny example of a woman kneeling before a man, showing a guy who thinks too highly of himself.

    Jessie Gronek-McKinley Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    What "Nice Guys" Are Like

    A dating profile describing a man with funny examples of a highly inflated sense of self.

    Dumpster Kittens Report

    5points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hard pass, this is not a nice human, let alone a nice guy.

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    #9

    Found On Threads

    A phone screen showing a text message with funny examples of a guy who thinks highly of himself.

    Niah Ann Report

    5points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They deserve each other.

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    #10

    Well Ain’t You A Treat 🙄

    A social media post with a comment from a man demonstrating funny examples of thinking highly of himself.

    Chad Richards Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Felt Like This Belonged Here LOL

    A social media post listing preferences for men, followed by a comment, a funny example of guys thinking highly of themselves.

    FascinatingFrog1416 Report

    5points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of those are red flags for potential wifebeating.

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    #12

    Yall Gotta Stop

    A funny example of a man complaining about women wanting to link up with him during their period.

    Frannie Owens Report

    5points
    POST
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    #13

    Hurry While Supplies Last! 😂

    A funny example of a man requesting a ride or d*e girlfriend to support his streaming career.

    Chad Richards Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    On Behalf On All Men

    A split image shows three outfits with visible underwear lines, a funny example of guys thinking highly of themselves.

    Lauren Celeste Report

    5points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woman here, this is ugly and tasteless.

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    #15

    I Just Hate When I Find This Stuff In The Wild

    A news article and tweet, a funny example of a guy thinking highly of himself, comparing women's intelligence to dolphins.

    Not13PossumsInATrenchcoat Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Found In The Wild Today, How Lovely 🙄

    A dating profile of a guy with extremely high standards, classifying women as delusional, destructive, or dumb, a funny example of guys.

    Olivia J. Lockhart Report

    5points
    POST
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    #17

    Talking To Red Pill Be Like

    An image of a man with lightning hands and frogs, with text about him inventing a fictional scenario, one of the funny examples of guys.

    Dumpster Kittens Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Jesus Christ

    A social media post detailing a brother's needs, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    Aimee Garner Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Dating

    Funny example of a post by Chris Mcking about dating advice for women, illustrating a guy who thinks too highly of himself.

    Meg Land Report

    4points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remedial english student, clearly.

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    #20

    Just Checking

    A dating app profile with a man's bio, providing funny examples of inflated self-esteem.

    Stefani Van Ryswyk Report

    4points
    POST
    inserviosmurf avatar
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww.... poor guy thinks he found cheatcodes, is actually torpedoing his own health and wellbeing with quackery older than his entire nation.

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    #21

    Alright Ladies And I Guess Gentleman...form An Orderly Line ✋️

    A dating profile with an image of a man and a bio highlighting funny examples of self-importance.

    Jonel Wilkerson Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Confession

    A Twitter thread featuring two men's differing views on marriage, showing funny examples of self-importance.

    Dakota Jones Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Women Are Not Objects. One Of My Fb Friends. Wonder Why He's Single?

    A funny example comparing being single at 37 to a Black Friday sale, with limited options.

    Molly Elisabeth Ricker Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    "You Women"

    A dating profile with funny examples of a guy who thinks highly of himself, detailing his preferences and a long bio.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    I Am Fed Up

    A rant from a guy who thinks highly of himself, showcasing funny examples of his entitlement and anger.

    Wanda Nealon Report

    3points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the 5-in d**k comment, I'm pretty sure this is satire.

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    #26

    Bruh What?

    A text conversation with a guy who thinks highly of himself, a funny example of arrogance in dating.

    Lexi Wetzel Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    This Left Me Speechless When I Saw This... Thought It Belonged Here?

    A dating profile with text about a guy who thinks highly of himself, a funny example of inflated self-esteem.

    Liberty Ruskamp Report

    3points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F is that on his chest?

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    #28

    Woomber

    Funny example of a Barren Wooomber woman, highlighting the traits of a woman who thinks too highly of herself.

    Elora Vaal Report

    3points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's right about the bird peck hands.

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    #29

    I Knows 🤮

    A dating app profile with a man and a message containing funny examples of a guy with an inflated ego.

    Onyx Sky Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Asmongold Has Given Video Game Developers A Harsh Rule For Designing Female Characters 💀

    A meme with a blonde female character and a male streamer, illustrating funny examples of men thinking highly of themselves.

    Marcell Ottó Ormándy Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    I'm Looking For Someone Who

    Funny examples of guys who think too highly of themselves, shown by self-important dating profile requests.

    CKN_Elizabeth_nugget_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Not Looking For Hook Up I Ain't Ur Guy

    Funny examples of guys thinking highly of themselves, including this man seeking a 'Jesus Christ-Future Christian Wife-Children'.

    SierraFlux_2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Someone Hasn't Heard About What Women Did In And After Ww2 Apparently

    Funny examples of a guy who thinks highly of himself, writing about Women's Suffrage and men's contributions.

    Bethany McCrone Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Just Came Across This And "No, Dude"

    Funny examples of guys who think too highly of themselves, like this 60-year-old dating app user.

    Rachel Anne Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    I Got One

    A funny example of a guy thinking too highly of himself, making assumptions about a woman's age via text.

    Jamie Billings Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Aitah For No Longer Walking My Friend Home To Her Dorm After She Rejected Me?

    A funny example of a guy thinking too highly of himself, ceasing to walk a friend home after being rejected.

    Elizabeth Hyde Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    You Are Only The Oven

    A funny example of a guy thinking too highly of himself, sending misogynistic text messages about reproduction.

    Tessa Marie Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    This Should Be Fake. But It Isn't

    A screenshot showing a funny example of a guy thinking too highly of himself, asking for advice while his GF undergoes chemo.

    Aszódi Júnó Anasztázia Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Can I Kiss You

    A screenshot of a funny example of a guy thinking too highly of himself, asking to kiss a woman with a fiance.

    Lilith MacArthur Report

    3points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this supposedly reflects on men (rather than women) how?

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    #40

    Ya Ok Buddy

    A dating profile of a guy named Jason, 31, with a photo of him and a caption saying no singles mothers no fat chicks, a funny example.

    Sarah Jane Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Just Found This Gem

    A lengthy, inappropriate text message from a guy, demonstrating a funny example of someone thinking highly of themselves.

    Lola Linga Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    What A Prince!

    A dating profile of a 35-year-old man, John, with a long, self-important bio describing his ideal woman, a funny example of guys.

    Sarah Rexroad Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    They Gotta Say 22–29 Because The Women Have To Be A Bit Older Than Legal

    A funny example of a man with high expectations for a younger partner, preferring to wait.

    Quinn Cooper Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    The Question Was Enough But The Response Was The Icing On The Cake

    A social media post with a question about things women do, but men doing it is creepy, a funny example.

    CopperDragon3660 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    This One Is A Real Piece Of Work

    A social media post with a funny example of a guy thinking highly of himself, comparing dating an 18-19 year old to fresh water.

    Mary Switras Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    I Can't Wait To Meet My Wife

    A long dating profile about Evan, providing funny examples of a guy who thinks too highly of himself and his ideal partner.

    Sharday Blackbear Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Pretty Sure The Shortage Is Of Emotionally Intelligent Men Who Aren’t Just Looking For A Mommy Bang Maid But Ok

    A quote from Artimist DntPlay, a funny example of a guy who thinks highly of himself, stating winners attract, not chase.

    Nikki Marie Marangon Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Women In Male Fields…

    A social media post where a guy thinks feminism leads to women becoming prostitutes, an example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    Lora Martinez Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I Mean, I Know This Would Happen If Shit Hit The Fan. Because Men…

    A social media post about survival strategies, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    Madie Lynn Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Not Him Dragging Down His Church's Birth Rate 😩

    Two social media comments, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    mindfulbeet Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Ok I Finally Have One

    A series of text messages, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    BrightRadish4918 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Maga

    A man wearing sunglasses in a suit, a funny example of guys thinking too highly of themselves.

    Pete Okuhira Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Talked To This Guy For 3-4 Weeks

    A series of text messages showcasing funny examples of a guy thinking too highly of himself.

    Carol Nosworthy Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽

    A phone screenshot showing a text message from a man making highly flattering and funny examples of comments.

    Lonna Brooks Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Firstly. No Cops. Secondly No Feds. Must Hate Leos

    Funny examples of guys who think too highly of themselves, such as this man with a long beard and demanding profile.

    Onyx Sky Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    High Value

    A funny example of a man's Bumble profile where he thinks highly of himself, describing his value.

    ✨Overit✨ Report

    2points
    POST
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