Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples
The guys are not okay. And the Facebook group 'Men are so confused about their current market value' has made it its mission to call out their inflated egos and unrealistic expectations.
"We are a private group focused on feminism generally, and specifically offering women a place to vent about men," the admins of the group write, adding that the community is "unapologetically progressive."
For this list, we gathered some of the funniest, saddest, and most infuriating posts we found on the group. Hopefully, they'll remind you that if you've ever been taken aback by an "alpha's" attitude, it's not just a you problem. They can be so out of touch.
This post may include affiliate links.
🙄🙄🙄
Sorry, but no. The young are honestly too tiresome. I am not a babysitter and I enjoy my peace & quiet.
...
Found One In The Wild! I Wish I Couldn't Believe This Has 2.3k Likes
Sigh.... that this kind of thinking is still so prevalent.
🙄🙄🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
Ask A Feminist To Describe An Ideal Man
Whoever wrote this, and whoever hurt him, sound perfect for eachother, mostly in that they spare the rest of us their presence in the dating pool
Too Much To Ask
This one, however, is actually true in some nations. I'd wager that's more down to the culture than anything endemic to men or women.
Bear, Please
What "Nice Guys" Are Like
Hard pass, this is not a nice human, let alone a nice guy.
Well Ain’t You A Treat 🙄
Felt Like This Belonged Here LOL
Yall Gotta Stop
Hurry While Supplies Last! 😂
On Behalf On All Men
I Just Hate When I Find This Stuff In The Wild
Found In The Wild Today, How Lovely 🙄
Talking To Red Pill Be Like
Jesus Christ
Dating
Just Checking
Awww.... poor guy thinks he found cheatcodes, is actually torpedoing his own health and wellbeing with quackery older than his entire nation.
Alright Ladies And I Guess Gentleman...form An Orderly Line ✋️
Confession
Women Are Not Objects. One Of My Fb Friends. Wonder Why He's Single?
"You Women"
I Am Fed Up
Bruh What?
This Left Me Speechless When I Saw This... Thought It Belonged Here?
I Knows 🤮
Asmongold Has Given Video Game Developers A Harsh Rule For Designing Female Characters 💀
I'm Looking For Someone Who
Not Looking For Hook Up I Ain't Ur Guy
Someone Hasn't Heard About What Women Did In And After Ww2 Apparently
Just Came Across This And "No, Dude"
I Got One
Aitah For No Longer Walking My Friend Home To Her Dorm After She Rejected Me?
You Are Only The Oven
This Should Be Fake. But It Isn't
Can I Kiss You
Ya Ok Buddy
Just Found This Gem
What A Prince!
They Gotta Say 22–29 Because The Women Have To Be A Bit Older Than Legal
The Question Was Enough But The Response Was The Icing On The Cake
This One Is A Real Piece Of Work
I Can't Wait To Meet My Wife
Pretty Sure The Shortage Is Of Emotionally Intelligent Men Who Aren’t Just Looking For A Mommy Bang Maid But Ok
Women In Male Fields…
I Mean, I Know This Would Happen If Shit Hit The Fan. Because Men…
Not Him Dragging Down His Church's Birth Rate 😩
Ok I Finally Have One
Maga
Talked To This Guy For 3-4 Weeks
🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽
Firstly. No Cops. Secondly No Feds. Must Hate Leos
High Value
BP reminding me, once again, how very grateful I am that I'm not straight.
BP reminding me, once again, how very grateful I am that I'm not straight.