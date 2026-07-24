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The guys are not okay. And the Facebook group 'Men are so confused about their current market value' has made it its mission to call out their inflated egos and unrealistic expectations.

"We are a private group focused on feminism generally, and specifically offering women a place to vent about men," the admins of the group write, adding that the community is "unapologetically progressive."

For this list, we gathered some of the funniest, saddest, and most infuriating posts we found on the group. Hopefully, they'll remind you that if you've ever been taken aback by an "alpha's" attitude, it's not just a you problem. They can be so out of touch.