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Mother-In-Law Arrested After Bride’s Passing Sparked Harrowing Accusations And A Media Frenzy
Couple sitting on a couch smiling, linked to mother-in-law arrest after bride's passing and media frenzy coverage.
Society, World

Mother-In-Law Arrested After Bride’s Passing Sparked Harrowing Accusations And A Media Frenzy

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A retired judge was placed in handcuffs after her daughter-in-law was found lifeless, just five months after the victim was married to her son.

The tragic passing of actress and model Twisha Sharma, 33, in India has gained international attention in recent days.

Her lawyer husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, were placed in custody and are expected to be kept for questioning till June 2.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging on the rooftop of her husband’s home earlier this month in India.
    • Footage from the house on the day of her passing saw three men carrying her body from the rooftop downstairs.
    • Twisha's lawyer husband, Samarth Singh, was arrested days after her passing.
    • This week, Samarth's mother Giribala Singh was also taken into custody for questioning.

    A retired judge was placed in handcuffs after her daughter-in-law was found lifeless

    Bride in red traditional attire smiling indoors before wedding ceremony

    Image credits: The Con Artists/ NDTV

    This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Giribala was arrested on May 28 in what investigators suspect is a harassment case, where she and her son allegedly tortured Twisha over issues related to dowry.

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    Dowry is when a bride’s family is expected to give money, gifts, or property to the groom’s family as part of a marriage.

    Even though the practice was banned in India in 1961, it still continues in the country and can subject women to pressure and violence.

    Indian bride and groom in traditional wedding clothes posing by floral backdrop

    Image credits: The Con Artists/ NDTV

    The explosive investigation began after the actress’s body was found hanging on the rooftop of her husband’s home in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh state, on May 12.

    Footage from the house on the day of her passing showed three men carrying her body from the rooftop downstairs.

    The victim tied the knot about five months before she was found hanging on the rooftop of her husband’s home

    Groom in wedding attire with family in traditional dress at wedding venue

    Image credits: The Con Artists/ NDTV

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    Her passing triggered conflicting claims of whether she was k*lled or took her own life.

    It was only five months before her passing when Twisha was happily dancing and laughing at her own wedding.

    Older woman in blue sari sitting in front of legal books

    Image credits: ANI News

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    The beauty pageant winner and her lawyer husband, Samarth, met on a dating app and eventually decided to tie the knot in a typically loud, colorful Indian wedding.

    But things took a turn right after the ceremony, when Twisha misread the flight timings for their honeymoon trip to Vietnam.

    Footage from the day of her passing captured three men carrying Twisha’s body downstairs

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    “They missed their flight. Samarth pushed Twisha at the airport, but she let it go,” her father Navnidhi Sharma told NDTV. “It was treated as though it were entirely her fault, and she, too, believed it was a one-time incident. But we were all wrong. The attitude only got worse with time.”

    While Samarth would “change colors like a chameleon,” Navnidhi said the mother-in-law Giribala, a retired judge, also had an “attitude problem”.

    Couple sitting on sofa smiling at home in casual ethnic wear

    Image credits: NDTV

    Giribala “would speak in an intimidating manner, but we let it pass because she was a judge,” Navnidhi said.

    “We assumed that perhaps the tone came from the profession she had been in,” he went on to say. “ … She was too heavy on us, she behaved like a dictator.”

    Twisha messaged a friend about being “trapped” and warned the friend not to be trapped in a marriage herself

    Text messages showing distress and concern about being trapped in a mother-in-law arrest case

    Image credits: TIMES NOW

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    Social media comment blaming parents and in-laws in mother-in-law arrest case

    In the months that followed the wedding, the parents noticed Twisha had lost weight and wasn’t her normal self.

    She stopped maintaining contact with her friends but confided in one, warning them not to get trapped in a marriage.

    “I am trapped bro,” she said in her message. “Bus tu mat phasna (just don’t get stuck).”

    Woman surrounded by people including police in mother-in-law arrest scene

    Image credits: NDTV

    A family friend named Rashi Wadhwa said she met Twisha in March and noticed some changes in her behavior.

    “We met her in March at her brother’s wedding,” she alleged. “She did not mention being in trouble, but her husband was always around her. She did not look like herself. She had become unreachable and distant from all of us.”

    A family friend said Twisha didn’t seem like herself when they met at a wedding in March

    Social media comment questioning husband's actions in mother-in-law arrest case

    Before her passing, Twisha’s father recalled how she told them, “I am stuck.”

    “That evening, she spoke to us and sounded distressed. We told her we would bring her back home,” said the bereaved father.

    “But suddenly, we heard Samarth’s voice in the background, and the call got disconnected. The next thing we heard was that she had been found de*d.”

    Surveillance image inside a home linked to mother-in-law arrest and accusations

    Image credits: Ghar Ke Kalesh

    Comment demanding fair and impartial enquiry and speedy justice for mother-in-law arrest case

    Prior to her arrest, Giribala spoke to reporters and claimed her daughter-in-law was addicted to illicit substances.

    She alleged that her parents pushed her into the world of glamor when she was young, with her father pressuring her and giving her medication to make her lose weight and maintain her figure.

    Giribala claimed her father pressured her to be in the glamor industry and forced her to take weight-loss pills

    Memorial photo of the bride with flowers in mother-in-law arrest case tribute

    Image credits: Indira National School

    Comment questioning why girls undergo a***e amid mother-in-law arrest case discussion

    The mother-in-law further alleged that Twisha had mar*juana during her pregnancy and claimed the abortion was her own decision.

    However, Twisha’s parents claimed that the Singhs accused her of cheating on Samarth and forced her to terminate the pregnancy.

    Man in striped shirt among group in mother-in-law arrested after bride's passing news

    Image credits: The Tribune/ANI

    The arrested husband and mother-in-law have maintained that Twisha struggled with mental health issues and took her own life.

    But Twisha’s family believes the Singhs played a major role in her tragic passing.

    Samarth was taken into custody on May 23, and his mother was arrested this week

    The arrested husband and mother-in-law maintained that Twisha took her own life

    The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s main federal investigative agency) announced it would keep the mother and son in custody until June 2.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**cide ideation, help is available:International Hotlines

    “Save your daughters from this situation,” one commented. “Don’t save the marriage, save your daughter”

    Comment hoping truth prevails and justice for bride's family in mother-in-law arrest case

    Comment questioning who saw Twisha hanging and the possibility of loosening the belt

    Comment hoping Twisha Sharma gets justice from the court

    Comment discussing dowry claims and family faults in Twisha Sharma case

    Comment about parents fearing to marry their daughters future

    Comment urging to save daughters, not marriage, in Twisha Sharma case

    Comment about progressive era girl's life ending caused by torturous husband and inlaws

    Supportive comment on mother-in-law's situation and relationship complexities

    Comment accusing mother-in-law and son of twisting truth and victim blaming

    Comment suggesting calm mother-in-law is mastermind behind events

    Comment criticizing son for dowry pressure and supporting woman's MTP choice

    Comment expressing support for mother-in-law protecting her son

    Inquiry about law enforcement and mother-in-law interrogation

    Comment linking antidepressants to family behavior in mother-in-law case

    Comment stating the need for thorough investigation in mother-in-law case

    Comment discussing possible reasons behind bride's d***h and mother-in-law involvement

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The idiot who thinks the women should stand up for themselves clearly has zero knowledge of the cultural pressures involved.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a backward and f****d up system.

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The idiot who thinks the women should stand up for themselves clearly has zero knowledge of the cultural pressures involved.

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    0points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a backward and f****d up system.

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    0points
    reply
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