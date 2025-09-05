Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Autopsy Findings Revealed, Including Gender, For Newborn Found Stuffed In Cheerleader’s Closet
Young woman with long blonde hair in a red shirt, related to autopsy findings for newborn found in cheerleader's closet
Crime, Society

Autopsy Findings Revealed, Including Gender, For Newborn Found Stuffed In Cheerleader’s Closet

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
As numerous allegations surround college cheerleader Laken Snelling, new information has been released about the newborn baby, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag and dumped in a closet.

The 21-year-old University of Kentucky student was described as an “appearance-obsessed serial bully” who once tried to run over a fellow student with her Jeep.

Highlights
  • New information has been released about the deceased infant allegedly stuffed in a closet at an off-campus location in Lexington.
  • Autopsy findings revealed the gender of the baby.
  • Sources claimed the mother, Laken Snelling, used to be an “appearance-obsessed serial bully” in high school.
  • Laken once allegedly tried to run over someone in a Jeep, alleged Sydney Kite, who went to high school with her.

“She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” said Sydney Kite, who knew Laken from high school.

    New information has been released about the deceased infant allegedly stuffed in a closet 

    Young woman with long blonde hair in a blue shirt, related to autopsy findings and newborn case involving cheerleader's closet.

    Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    About a week has passed since Laken was arrested over an infant’s remains being found in a closet at an off-campus location on Park Avenue in Lexington.

    Police searched the closet and found the lifeless infant wrapped in a towel and placed in a black trash bag.

    Blonde woman smiling with curled hair, wearing a bright pink top with a large bow, related to cheerleader and newborn keywords.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    When questioned by the cops, Laken admitted she had given birth to the baby and cleaned up the evidence.

    “By wrapping the infant in towels and placing it inside of a black trash bag, the listed suspect treated the corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” read a police report about the arrest.

    Preliminary autopsy findings revealed the gender of the baby, found wrapped in a towel and placed in a trash bag

    Newborn baby wrapped in white blanket, related to autopsy findings revealing gender in a cheerleader's closet case.

    Image credits: Ryan Stone/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Days after the infant’s remains were found, the results of a preliminary autopsy were released on Wednesday.

    The findings confirmed that Laken had given birth to a baby boy; however, the infant’s cause of passing still remains inconclusive.

    “I understand the community’s concern and sensitivity surrounding the d**th of a child,” Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in the coroner’s report, as quoted by WKYT.

    “We are conducting a thorough and methodical d**th investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered,” Gary added.

    Laken was a bully who once tried to run someone over, a former fellow high schooler alleged

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a red dress, related to autopsy findings of newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Image credits: ABC7 Chicago

    Comment discussing autopsy findings and inconclusive results related to newborn and stillbirth cases.

    Sydney, 20, who knew Laken from school, accused the cheerleader of being a bully who tormented her sister.

    “I don’t know the circumstances of what is alleged to have happened over the baby,” Sydney told the Daily Mail. “However, I do know that Laken had many, many people that she took her personal anger out on. My sister was one of them.”

    Sydney now lives in Newport, Tennessee, with her partner Kenyon Biggs and infant daughter.

    She said she went to the same elementary school and middle school with Laken in White Pine, Tennessee. They then attended high school together in Jefferson.

    Autopsy findings revealed for newborn male found in cheerleader's closet, Fayette County coroner's preliminary report.

    Image credits: Fayette County Coroner’s Office

    Comment by Diana Blackard expressing sadness about umbilical cord and placenta used to determine if newborn was born alive in autopsy findings

    Although Sydney was one grade ahead, she said Laken was in the same grade as her sister, who was a victim of her alleged bullying.

    “She would bully my sister and her friends in the bathroom at school. She would just corner them. There were talks with teachers about her behavior, but nothing led to her stopping doing it,” Sydney told the outlet.

    “She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” Sydney said

    Cheerleader wearing crown and sash at Jefferson County Fair 2023, unrelated to autopsy findings of newborn gender.

    Image credits: Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair / Facebook

    Comment discussing a cover-up attempt involving autopsy findings and gender of newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Laken was reportedly a pageant queen and competed in the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair in the past.

    “She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” Sydney said. “She was always obsessed with being very thin, with wearing tight-fitting clothes. She wanted a lot of attention.”

    “If you didn’t have a certain amount of money or a certain amount of popularity, then you weren’t really in Laken’s circle,” she added.

    Laken’s last few posts suggested she may have been dating a boy prior to the remains being found

    Young couple posing at crowded arena event, related to autopsy findings and gender of newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Excerpt from discussion about autopsy findings revealing gender and other details of newborn found stuffed in cheerleader's closet.

    Sydney recalled an incident from their high school days and claimed Laken once tried to run someone over.

    “While in high school, she tried to run over one of my closest friends with her Jeep,” Sydney said.

    “The bullying got so bad my friend had to be pulled out of school and transferred to another because Laken had taken it so far,” she added.

    Young woman in red dress standing in courtroom during hearing related to autopsy findings of newborn case

    Image credits: ABC7 Chicago

    Laken continued tormenting the friend even after they left school “with cyberbullying with text messages,” Sydney claimed,

    “There were other individuals who had to transfer to get away from her. And after they did that, she would continue to message them and make TikToks and social media posts about them as well,” she added.

    Laken would allegedly target “kids she saw as weaker” and many were forced to leave school, Sydney claimed

    Young woman smiling in a restaurant with floral decor, related to autopsy findings and newborn gender in cheerleader case.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Comment from Kristin Fleischer questioning medical details on determining if newborn was born alive from autopsy findings.

    On one occasion, Sydney “cornered her” in the bathroom and confronted her about the bullying when they were in middle school.

    Sydney’s mother also complained to the school about Laken bullying her sister as well.

    “She didn’t like it when people stood up to her, which is why she would go after the kids she saw as weaker,” she said. “I wasn’t the sort of person to sit there and be bullied.”

    Young woman standing outdoors in pink pants and white top with text overlays about birth month, hair color, eye color, and goals.

    Image credits: laken_snelling/TikTok

    While netizens are stunned by the news of the infant, many made similar accusations online about Laken being a bully.

    “I attended her school. I didn’t know her personally, but everyone knew she was the mean girl,” an anonymous user wrote in a Facebook discussion group.

    Another wrote on social media: “She attempted to run over one of the students and that student left school and moved schools because of HER! She has never been held accountable for anything she does.”

    “I know this girl… she is a bully! Always treated my kids like trash in school and MANY others,” said another Facebook user.

    Two young women posing on a city street, one in a blue dress, related to autopsy findings and newborn gender news.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Laken’s last few posts on social media suggest that she was in a relationship with someone. However, his identity was not confirmed.

    The accused cheerleader is facing charges of concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with physical evidence and ab*se of a corpse.

    She pleaded not guilty when she appeared in a Lexington, Kentucky, courtroom on Tuesday, September 2.

    The 21-year-old mostly kept her head down in court and was seen holding the hand of her dad, Terry Snelling, who works as a construction company supervisor.

    Netizens were surprised to see the 21-year-old cheerleader show up in court in a bright red dress and makeup

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Laken posted a $100,000 bond and is “to live with parents” in their Jefferson, Tennessee home, according to court documents..

    She is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor,” documents added.

    Netizens were surprised to see her appear in court in a bright red dress and makeup.

    “When makeup makes you a 10 but your really a 2 !!!!” one netizen commented, while another said, “What kind of parents bring their daughter a bright colored dress and her pageant makeup, to court over the loss of their deceased newborn grandson.”

    “She shows no remorse for what she did,” one commented online

    Person named Carissa Mize expressing hope that someone receives the help she needs in a supportive message.

    Comment from Kelly Cusworth questioning details surrounding the newborn autopsy findings, including gender and police involvement.

    Comment by Cheryl Patel discussing assumptions about a cheerleader and the father’s thoughts on newborn autopsy findings.

    Comment by Marci Lord-Kennedy discussing the father’s responsibility in the case of newborn found stuffed in cheerleader's closet.

    Comment by Ikeysha Tucker about lack of viable choices and consequences, related to autopsy findings newborn case.

    Comment discussing autopsy findings and gender of newborn found in cheerleader's closet, explaining miscarriage details.

    Comment discussing autopsy findings and questions about DNA in newborn found stuffed in cheerleader's closet case.

    Comment discussing autopsy findings related to the gender of a newborn found in a cheerleader's closet.

    Comment from Michele Nichols discussing a plea of not guilty related to autopsy findings of newborn gender in a cheerleader's closet case.

    Comment from JC Hamilton discussing autopsy findings related to gender of newborn found in cheerleader's closet case.

    Comment discussing court bond related to autopsy findings revealed for newborn found stuffed in cheerleader's closet case.

    Comment from Stephanie Arseneau expressing disapproval related to autopsy findings revealing gender of newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Comment on social media post expressing opinion about offender's situation in case involving autopsy findings of newborn.

    Comment by Brandon Catlett expressing hope that the university removes a student involved in a newborn autopsy case.

    Comment text on a social media post about the autopsy findings of a newborn found in a cheerleader's closet.

    Comment by Rose Tackett stating she shows no remorse, related to autopsy findings for newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Comment by Ann Scott about inconclusive autopsy findings and potential charges related to disposing of a corpse in a case involving a newborn.

    Comment discussing preliminary autopsy findings, including gender, for newborn found stuffed in cheerleader's closet.

    Facebook comment by Karen Holmes discussing autopsy findings and potential legal outcomes in case of newborn found in cheerleader's closet.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

