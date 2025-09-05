Autopsy Findings Revealed, Including Gender, For Newborn Found Stuffed In Cheerleader’s Closet

ADVERTISEMENT

As numerous allegations surround college cheerleader Laken Snelling, new information has been released about the newborn baby, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag and dumped in a closet.

The 21-year-old University of Kentucky student was described as an “appearance-obsessed serial bully” who once tried to run over a fellow student with her Jeep.

Highlights New information has been released about the deceased infant allegedly stuffed in a closet at an off-campus location in Lexington.

Autopsy findings revealed the gender of the baby.

Sources claimed the mother, Laken Snelling, used to be an “appearance-obsessed serial bully” in high school.

Laken once allegedly tried to run over someone in a Jeep, alleged Sydney Kite, who went to high school with her.

“She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” said Sydney Kite, who knew Laken from high school.

New information has been released about the deceased infant allegedly stuffed in a closet

Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

About a week has passed since Laken was arrested over an infant’s remains being found in a closet at an off-campus location on Park Avenue in Lexington.

Police searched the closet and found the lifeless infant wrapped in a towel and placed in a black trash bag.

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

When questioned by the cops, Laken admitted she had given birth to the baby and cleaned up the evidence.

“By wrapping the infant in towels and placing it inside of a black trash bag, the listed suspect treated the corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” read a police report about the arrest.

Preliminary autopsy findings revealed the gender of the baby, found wrapped in a towel and placed in a trash bag

Image credits: Ryan Stone/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Days after the infant’s remains were found, the results of a preliminary autopsy were released on Wednesday.

The findings confirmed that Laken had given birth to a baby boy; however, the infant’s cause of passing still remains inconclusive.

“I understand the community’s concern and sensitivity surrounding the d**th of a child,” Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in the coroner’s report, as quoted by WKYT.

“We are conducting a thorough and methodical d**th investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered,” Gary added.

Laken was a bully who once tried to run someone over, a former fellow high schooler alleged

Image credits: ABC7 Chicago

Sydney, 20, who knew Laken from school, accused the cheerleader of being a bully who tormented her sister.

“I don’t know the circumstances of what is alleged to have happened over the baby,” Sydney told the Daily Mail. “However, I do know that Laken had many, many people that she took her personal anger out on. My sister was one of them.”

Sydney now lives in Newport, Tennessee, with her partner Kenyon Biggs and infant daughter.

She said she went to the same elementary school and middle school with Laken in White Pine, Tennessee. They then attended high school together in Jefferson.

Image credits: Fayette County Coroner’s Office

Although Sydney was one grade ahead, she said Laken was in the same grade as her sister, who was a victim of her alleged bullying.

“She would bully my sister and her friends in the bathroom at school. She would just corner them. There were talks with teachers about her behavior, but nothing led to her stopping doing it,” Sydney told the outlet.

“She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” Sydney said

Image credits: Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair / Facebook

Laken was reportedly a pageant queen and competed in the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair in the past.

“She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in,” Sydney said. “She was always obsessed with being very thin, with wearing tight-fitting clothes. She wanted a lot of attention.”

“If you didn’t have a certain amount of money or a certain amount of popularity, then you weren’t really in Laken’s circle,” she added.

Laken’s last few posts suggested she may have been dating a boy prior to the remains being found

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

Sydney recalled an incident from their high school days and claimed Laken once tried to run someone over.

“While in high school, she tried to run over one of my closest friends with her Jeep,” Sydney said.

“The bullying got so bad my friend had to be pulled out of school and transferred to another because Laken had taken it so far,” she added.

Image credits: ABC7 Chicago

Laken continued tormenting the friend even after they left school “with cyberbullying with text messages,” Sydney claimed,

“There were other individuals who had to transfer to get away from her. And after they did that, she would continue to message them and make TikToks and social media posts about them as well,” she added.

Laken would allegedly target “kids she saw as weaker” and many were forced to leave school, Sydney claimed

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

On one occasion, Sydney “cornered her” in the bathroom and confronted her about the bullying when they were in middle school.

Sydney’s mother also complained to the school about Laken bullying her sister as well.

“She didn’t like it when people stood up to her, which is why she would go after the kids she saw as weaker,” she said. “I wasn’t the sort of person to sit there and be bullied.”

Image credits: laken_snelling/TikTok

While netizens are stunned by the news of the infant, many made similar accusations online about Laken being a bully.

“I attended her school. I didn’t know her personally, but everyone knew she was the mean girl,” an anonymous user wrote in a Facebook discussion group.

Another wrote on social media: “She attempted to run over one of the students and that student left school and moved schools because of HER! She has never been held accountable for anything she does.”

“I know this girl… she is a bully! Always treated my kids like trash in school and MANY others,” said another Facebook user.

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

Laken’s last few posts on social media suggest that she was in a relationship with someone. However, his identity was not confirmed.

The accused cheerleader is facing charges of concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with physical evidence and ab*se of a corpse.

She pleaded not guilty when she appeared in a Lexington, Kentucky, courtroom on Tuesday, September 2.

The 21-year-old mostly kept her head down in court and was seen holding the hand of her dad, Terry Snelling, who works as a construction company supervisor.

Netizens were surprised to see the 21-year-old cheerleader show up in court in a bright red dress and makeup

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Laken posted a $100,000 bond and is “to live with parents” in their Jefferson, Tennessee home, according to court documents..

She is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor,” documents added.

Netizens were surprised to see her appear in court in a bright red dress and makeup.

“When makeup makes you a 10 but your really a 2 !!!!” one netizen commented, while another said, “What kind of parents bring their daughter a bright colored dress and her pageant makeup, to court over the loss of their deceased newborn grandson.”

“She shows no remorse for what she did,” one commented online

