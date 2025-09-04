Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Stuffing Newborn In Closet, Cheerleader Appears All Glammed Up In Court To Plead Not Guilty
Cheerleader wearing a crown and sash, smiling confidently before court appearance related to newborn case.
Crime, Society

After Stuffing Newborn In Closet, Cheerleader Appears All Glammed Up In Court To Plead Not Guilty

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
Dressed in a bright red dress, a University of Kentucky student appeared in court just days after her newborn baby was found stuffed in her closet.

Laken Snelling, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday, August 30, and is currently facing charges of ab*se of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

“Wow she took the time to put on makeup. She hardly looks upset,” one netizen commented on her court appearance.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A University of Kentucky student appeared in court just days after her newborn baby was found stuffed inside her closet

    Cheerleader wearing crown and sash, smiling confidently, representing Jefferson County Fair 2023 event.

    Image credits: Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair / Facebook

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Laken pleaded not guilty when she appeared in a Lexington, Kentucky, courtroom on Tuesday, September 2.

    With her family members in the courtroom, the 21-year-old athlete mostly kept her head down and nodded as the judge spoke.

    Cheerleader posing confidently in black outfit with blue accessories, appearing glammed up in a doorway.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    The university senior walked out of the courtroom holding her father’s hand.

    She posted a $100,000 bond and is “to live with parents” in their Tennessee home, according to court documents.

    The 21-year-old athlete appeared in court on September 2 with her family

    Young cheerleader facing court, appearing glammed up while pleading not guilty after newborn found in closet case

    Image credits: Lexington Police Department

    Her parents’ home is in Tennessee’s Jefferson City, about 200 miles away from where Laken was arrested.

    She is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor,” documents added.

    Cheerleader with long blonde hair appears glammed up in court to plead not guilty after stuffing newborn in closet.

    Image credits: WBIR Channel 10 / YouTube

    Laken, who was reportedly a pageant queen and competed in the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair in the past, received plenty of snark on social media after pleading not guilty.

    “When makeup makes you a 10 but your really a 2 !!!!” one netizen commented, while another said, “Hidden in a closet pretty much sums it up.”

    “What kind of parents bring their daughter a bright colored dress and her pageant makeup to court,” one netizen commented online

    Cheerleader in a red dress appears glammed up in court speaking with a man in a navy blue suit and tie.

    Image credits: WBIR Channel 10 / YouTube

    User comment demanding prison for woman in custody, discussing homicide charges related to newborn case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing safe haven boxes in Lexington and questioning why they are not used.

    “Karma’s coming for this narcissistic family. What kind of parents bring their daughter a bright colored dress and her pageant makeup, To court over the loss of their deceased newborn grandson,” one commenter wrote online. “…This newborn mother and grandparents’ first thought was to be dressed and made up for the judge and the News? ( cameras).”

    “How did people not know she was pregnant? Or did they know?” another asked.

    Cheerleader appears all glammed up in court, posing with two women dressed elegantly at an awards event.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    The infant’s body was allegedly found at an off-campus location following a 911 call reporting a “deceased infant” located “inside of a closet.”

    The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the home on Park Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27.

    Laken admitted to giving birth to the newborn baby, who was found wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag in the closet

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing sunglasses and pink pants outdoors, related to cheerleader court appearance case

    Image credits: laken_snelling / TikTok

    The baby “was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag,” officials said.

    When questioned by the cops, Laken admitted she had given birth to the baby and cleaned up the evidence.

    Cheerleader appearing all glammed up in court, posing with family members outdoors in casual and formal attire.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    Comment discussing disbelief about how a cheerleader hid her pregnancy and family being out of touch with the situation.

    “By wrapping the infant in towels and placing it inside of a black trash bag, the listed suspect treated the corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” read a police report about the arrest.

    The cause of the baby’s passing is still being investigated.

    Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the little one’s passing

    Cheerleader in Wildcats jersey smiling confidently in portrait, representing court appearance after stuffing newborn in closet case.

    Image credits: ukathletics

    The cheerleader “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel,” officials said.

    Laken is expected to appear in court next on September 26.

    Cheerleader in a bright pink dress posing confidently, related to court appearance and pleading not guilty.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling / Facebook

    Before the infant was found hidden in her closet, Laken gushed about motherhood in her last TikTok post on June 25.

    The post saw Laken list things like her “hair color,” “favorite color,” her “goals,” her “birth month,” and so on.

    Underneath “goals,” the youngster included emojis of a wedding ring, a mother holding a baby, a house, and cash.

    Her last few TikTok posts also suggested she was in a relationship with a young man, whose name and identity were not revealed.

    Netizens wondered whether the cheerleader was in a relationship with the young man pictured with her in her last posts

    Cheerleader appearing all glammed up in court, sitting outdoors with partner in a grassy field, smiling and embracing.

    Image credits: laken_snelling / TikTok

    “#couplesphotography” and “#couplesphotoshoot” were the tags she included in a series of pictures with the young man.

    Some viewers assumed the photos were from a maternity shoot.

    “Girl this is a maternity shoot! You knew. You can see it!” read one comment.

    Another clip captured the man kissing Laken on the cheek.

    The University of Kentucky confirmed that the accused student was part of the competitive STUNT team, which is similar to competitive cheerleading.

    “We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons,” the university said. “All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police.”

    “How selfish of her,” one commenter wrote online, while another asked, “How many excuses is she going to come up with?”

    Comment on social media expressing shock and disbelief about people's behavior with 39 likes and several replies.

    Social media comment criticizing a cheerleader involved in newborn closet case, discussing beauty pageant and adoption.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a case involving a cheerleader and a newborn in a closet.

    Comment on social media expressing shock about not knowing the cheerleader was pregnant or delivering a baby, showing sympathy.

    Comment on social media about baby unaliving, posted by user @wondertwin5934, discussing lack of time for such cases.

    Twitter user commenting on a case involving a cheerleader pleading not guilty after newborn found in closet.

    Social media comment criticizing privilege during an investigation, with 7 likes and 1 reply icon visible.

    Comment on social media questioning why many cheerleaders are involved in similar incidents, related to newborn closet case.

    Comment on a case involving a cheerleader after stuffing newborn in closet, discussing her mental state and responsibility.

    Social media comment reacting to newborn hidden in closet case, questioning the justice system's response.

    Comment on social media questioning who reported the cheerleader after stuffing a newborn in a closet case.

    Comment on social media post saying wow how selfish of her, relating to cheerleader case after stuffing newborn in closet.

    User comment criticizing judge for lenient bond release in newborn closet case, mentioning cupcakes and potato chips.

    Comment on social media post expressing shock about house arrest, related to cheerleader pleading not guilty after stuffing newborn in closet.

    Comment by user ronda9317 asking how hard it would have been to take the newborn to a safe place in a discussion thread.

    Comment on social media stating this is tragic, with shocked and crying face emojis, posted by user imtired2983.

    Social media comment expressing anger about a suspect deserving jail, not house arrest, after newborn found stuffed in closet.

    Social media comment expressing sadness about places to place the baby after stuffing newborn in closet case.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

