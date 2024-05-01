High School Student Breaks Barriers As First Miss Delaware Teen USA With Down Syndrome

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla Kosmalski made history as the first teenager with Down syndrome to be crowned Miss Delaware Teen USA, and she is now on her way to becoming the first delegate with Down syndrome to participate in this year’s Miss Teen USA Pageant.

The 17-year-old took home the title of Miss Delaware Teen USA at the Laird Performing Art Center at the Tatnall School on Sunday. It was the second time the Middletown High School student participated in the competition.

The high school senior and varsity cheerleader has been competing in pageants since she was about 5 years old.

“I love the stage so much, I have lots of confidence,” she told CBS News.

Not only does the teenager manage to wow her audiences with her charm and grace, but she also advocates for the rights of individuals with disabilities, and she has actively played a role in the inclusion of those with Down syndrome.

The high schooler’s past efforts led to the passing of the state’s ABLE Act, which was renamed the Kayla Act “in honor of the tireless work of Kayla Kosmalski and her family in advocating for the creation of ABLE accounts at the federal level and in Delaware,” the Delaware General Assembly said.

When she isn’t on stage or investing time in her activism, Kayla is also a cheerleader and a competitive swimmer.

Image credits: Amy Kosmalski

“I just want to say that people with Down syndrome can do anything in their lives,” she said. “They are who they are. They are amazing. Be kind to one another, and Down syndrome doesn’t hold me back!”

After making history as the first teen with Down syndrome to be Miss Delaware Teen USA, Kayla is now gearing up to take part in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant in August as the first delegate with Down syndrome.

“Kayla’s representing all individuals with Down syndrome. There’s a bigger picture. She’s representing not just herself, but also so many others who may be afraid to take that chance and step out of their comfort zone,” Vincenza Carrieri-Russo, executive director of Miss Delaware Teen USA, told the outlet.

Image credits: Kayla Kosmalski

The Miss Delaware USA organization also released a statement acknowledging how Kayla’s win is a victory in breaking down barriers and redefining beauty standards.

“Her win not only marks a personal achievement but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals worldwide, particularly those living with disabilities,” the statement said. “Her aspiration to become the first Miss Delaware Teen USA with Down syndrome reflects her unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers and redefining standards of beauty and inclusivity in the pageant world and beyond.”

Kayla’s triumph joined a growing list of barrier-breaking moments by individuals with Down syndrome, including Ellie Goldstein who conquered the fashion industry by appearing in a 2020 Gucci campaign in collaboration with Vogue Italia. Years after doctors said she would never be able to walk or talk due to Down syndrome, the 22-year-old made history as the first model with the condition to dazzle on the front cover of Vogue.

The picture Gucci put on Instagram, in which Ellie wore its Mascara L’Obscur product, became one of the brand’s most popular posts to date

Image credits: Vogue

Actor Chris Burke also won the hearts of many after he starred as Corky Thacher in the prime-time show Life Goes On. The show cast was the first to feature a main character with Down syndrome on television.

Pablo Pineda, who played the lead in the Spanish film Yo Tambien (Me Too), was the first person in Europe with Down syndrome to earn a university degree and work as a teacher.

Another torchbearer for people with Down syndrome is Karen Gaffney, who swam the English Channel as part of a six-person relay team among several other swims and also received numerous awards for championing the inclusion of people with disabilities among families, schools, the workplace and the community.