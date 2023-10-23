We’ve gathered some of the most clever and creative costumes put together by people with disabilities. These folks have ingeniously put together outfits to suit their interests and needs, so get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. Comment your thoughts and ideas below.

There are some who patiently and excitedly wait all year for that magical and macabre time of year, Halloween, to don costumes and go collect candy from their neighborhood. Some portion of this group are undoubtedly people with disabilities.

#2 My Halloween Costume This Year. Have To Be Creative With My Walker. Rubber Ducky In The Bath Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

If you believe that trying to trick or treat while disabled is a niche issue, think again. According to the World Health Organization, there are around 1.3 billion people out there with some form of disability. That's about 16% of the world’s population. You may not notice that many of them simply because mobility issues can and do limit the time disabled people might spend in public. Regardless, people with disabilities like trick or treating and creating costumes as much as the next person. So there are a few things you can do to make your home more accessible if you are the type of person who hands out candy.

#5 Diver In The Shark Cage Costume Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share My grandson is in the shark cage. He is a special needs child who can't walk or talk. His father has been making these costumes since he was little. His father makes him a part of everyday life events and Halloween is his best. Materials used are cardboard cut for the theme he wants, glued, painted, and tied to hold onto the wheelchair. The idea came from his mother and brother because they like anything to do with the ocean.

#6 This Elderly Woman Dressed As Olenna Tyrell. Her Wheelchair Was Turned Into The Iron Throne And She Even Had An Assistant In Costume. As The Queen Of Thorns, She Looked Perfect Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

While this doesn’t just apply to people with disabilities, it can be worth it to consider a few non-candy alternatives for people with various dietary restrictions. On top of that, as is pretty visible with some of the costumes here, trick-or-treaters might not be able to properly see or access your goodies, so also think about ways to make your stash easier to reach and see. It never hurts to be able to explain what exactly you have on offer.

While it might seem obvious in retrospect, also consider just how accessible or inaccessible your front door is. Is the driveway steep, are there multiple stairs before the door, questions that are all worth looking at if you want to be more helpful come Halloween. There is nothing wrong with placing your bowl, bag, or other container closer to street level.

#10 I Am More Of A My Body Is Half There Instead Of Half Gone Type Of Girl Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

However, not everyone in a costume is trick or treating, Halloween parties are a pretty common excuse for people to break out their creative skills and make something. While these days, fan-favorite characters and pop culture icons dominate, historically, the Halloween costume was intended to scare.

The modern version of Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating isn’t actually that modern. It was first recorded in 1911, in Kingston, Ontario. At the time, it was still an activity mostly related to children and in general, people at the time saw it as more of a children's holiday. As Victorian norms dissipated, adults began to feel more comfortable celebrating as well.

#16 Without The Ruby Red Slippers, I Doubt I’ll Be Headed Back Home To Alberta Anytime Soon. Nonetheless, Happy Halloween Everyone Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

As always, as soon as businessmen saw a market, mass production, and marketing followed. By the 1930s, multiple companies across North America were making standardized costumes for children, mostly focused on the most common monsters, from werewolves to skeletons, vampires, and ghosts.

In the 21st century, superheroes have supplanted monsters, for better or worse and adults tend to enjoy dressing up as their favorite characters from movies and television. Now, even celebrities and politicians are fair game, particularly if they have some recognizable physical feature or mannerism that can be reproduced easily.

#24 Each Year My Wife Builds A Costume For My Son's Wheelchair. This Year He's The Zombie Monster Truck Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Unsurprisingly, the Halloween costume market, alongside the Halloween decoration market is quite large, sitting at about $3.2 billion in 2019. By 2022, this number had almost tripled, to $10.6 billion, showing that, perhaps, the macabre, spookier nature of Halloween was on people’s minds more than ever.

#26 It Was So Fun To Dress Up And See All The Little Kids In Their Costumes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#27 Volunteers Gathered At The Offices Of RS&H In Deerwood Park To Reveal And Deliver The Adaptive Halloween Costumes Requested By Wheelchair-Bound Children Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Statistically, at least half of US consumers report that they would probably buy a costume and decorations. Predictably, adult costumes were considerably more expensive than children's costumes, as they are generally larger and adults who are really into Halloween are happy to spend more on a premium-tier costume.

#28 Grateful For A Sprinkling Of Magic That Turns Wheelchairs Into Spaceships. For Babies In Fuzzy Costumes And Big Kids In Spookier Ones Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#29 For Years I’ve Been Talking About Fully Incorporating My Scooter Into A Halloween Costume And This Year I Finally Did It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

While the costumes in this list are truly incredible, disabled people have been going above and beyond every year to make something cool for Halloween. So if you want to see more creative costumes, look no further, Bored Panda has gathered the best examples from 2021 and 2022.

#31 Halloween 2020 Was A Little Less Spooky And A Whole Lot Weirder. Fitting For The Year Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#34 My 5-Year-Old Going As A “Pile Of Crayons” For Halloween. They’re Made From Pool Noodles, Hockey Tape And Construction Paper And Tied Together So They Can Be Hung On Her Walker Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 I'm An Amputee And I Usually Make Cosplays Around My Bionic Arm, But Trading It Out For The Chainsaw This Time Was Worth It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#49 My Right Leg Had To Be Amputated About A Month Ago, So This Year’s Halloween Costume Was A Cinch Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#50 Ernie Taking A Bubble Bath With His Rubber Duckie, 2018 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share My son’s wheelchair was wrapped with some really thin styrofoam and I made gelatin bubbles along with balloons and batting and claw feet out of mug root beer bottles. School contest winner for originality... It was hard to beat the previous costumes!

#52 Happy Halloween! What Do You Dress Like When You’re Standing On One Leg?⁣ A Flamingo & A Peeping Tom Birdwatcher Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#58 Leo And Rocket From The Little Einsteins, 2018 Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Fabricated rocket with cardboard that fit over my son’s wheelchair. His hair was sculpted from expanding foam. Won most creative in school contest. I was planning to make the Coronavirus-19 as his next costume but it became pandemic so unfortunately, this was my last build. I’m hoping this year I can build another costume.

#63 We Had A Great Evening At Avon Valley Park For Their Last Halloween Event. We Even Dressed Up The Wheelchair, Harmonie Had Great Fun Zooming Around Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#64 Reed’s Ready To Take On The Streets In His John Deere Skid Steer On Trick Or Treat Night, He Says Throw The Candy In The Bucket Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share