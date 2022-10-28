So, ready to check out our sustainable Halloween tips? From upcycled costumes to green treats, you’ll find all the relevant info just a smidgen further down. And if we’ve missed something, be sure to add your own ideas in the comment section!

Seriously, Halloween is ripe for going greener - think of all the plastics used in trick-or-treating, the candy wrappers, the costumes, and the decorations! They could all very well be sustainable, upcycled, or recycled. Take, for instance, sustainable Halloween costumes - an old sheet for an all-time classic ghost costume, something thrifted, or something borrowed, and voila, you’re now a sustainable vampire or a ghoul! But why stop there when you could also turn your Halloween decoration ideas green, too? Paper bags, old milk cartons, or jars can definitely be turned into the most original and unique decorations. And who doesn’t love to get a bit crafty from time to time? And then, of course, there’s the Halloween party - a playground for sustainability!

Okay, so we’re not some ominous harbingers of doom, but climate change is real, and we all should do everything we can to reverse or at least stop its effect. And where should we all start? Why, at the second-most beloved festivity Halloween, of course! We’ve dedicated this article to sustainable Halloween ideas, so keep on reading and keep them in mind when you are planning this year’s Halloween party.

#1 Pumpkins - Don't dump those pumpkin seeds after carving! Clean, salt, and roast them for a real homemade treat.

#2 Halloween Trick-or-Treating - Here are some awesome ideas instead of sugary treats: try barrettes, matchbox cars, coins, organic fruit leathers or juice boxes, cookie cutters, toothbrushes, etc. Avoid cheap plastic toys, though! Look for items with minimal packaging and you'll get an A+ for being resourceful and mindful!

#3 Pumpkins - Scoop out the seeds, air-dry them on a baking tray, and roast them in the oven for a tasty snack or salad topping. Or, you could also keep them in a cool, dry place until May and sprout the next batch of your very own organic jack-o-lanterns.

#4 Halloween costumes - Rent a costume! You can go to a fancy dress shop to support a local business or even get in touch with your local theatre to see if they have considered hiring out their costumes. Just think about the treasures they might have!

#5 Pick up garbage while Trick-or-Treating - This one is truly a no-brainer. If you see a candy bar wrapper on the street while Trick-or-Treating, pick it up and throw it away for recycling.

#6 Halloween Costumes - Make your own! This way you'll definitely be the most unique, original ghoul/vampire/ghost that has ever roamed the streets!

#7 Turn stockings with runs into spider-webbing. Spooky!

#8 Make your own decor and costumes out of recyclable materials - Reusing materials is always preferable to buying new ones regarding sustainability!

#9 Treats - Buy local! Look for goodies with minimal packaging and/or those made packaged in recycled materials.

#10 Compost and Recycle - From party food to treats to pumpkins, consider composting all organics and recycling the recyclables.

#11 Halloween Parties - Get crafty! A bed sheet for a ghost (real classic!), papier-mâché ghouls from recycled newspapers, jack-o-lanterns from milk cartons or jars, and spiders made from rocks and twigs!

#12 Pumpkins - Light your jack-o-lanterns with handmade beeswax candles, instead of soy or paraffin-based waxes.

#13 LED the Way - Use solar panel lights to light up the path toward your haunted mansion!

#14 Halloween Trick-or-Treating ideas - Sweep your sidewalk when clearing a path for trick-or-treaters instead of hosing it! You'll save gallons of precious water this way.

#15 Fruit – Fruit as a treat? Why not! You can always turn oranges into tiny jack-o-lanterns or bananas into ghosts. See, instantly cool!

#16 Reuse old Halloween decorations - Saving Earth and your hard-earned money is a huge bonus in our book!

#17 Pumpkins - Of the two billion pounds of pumpkins grown for Halloween every year, about 1.3 billion pounds will be tossed in the trash. Opt out for orange paper lanterns or repurpose old glass jars instead!

#18 Halloween Parties - Ditch the disposables and use cloth napkins and tablecloths.

#19 Halloween Trick-or-Treating ideas - Create your own Halloween traditions! Instead of dressing up or handing out candy, head out for a movie, dinner with friends, caramel popcorn, and a warm spot on the couch to conquer Autumn's chilly evenings.

#20 Pumpkins - Compost old jack-o-lanterns, food scraps, and fallen leaves for great soil next spring to enrich your vegetable garden. If you don't have your own compost pile, look for local pumpkin recycling.

#21 Pumpkins - Try growing organic pumpkins in your own backyard for an especially Green Halloween!

#22 Make your own face and body paint - It’s super easy to create a color that’s safe for your face and body! Most body paint recipes call for ingredients that are likely already in the pantry, fridge, or bathroom cabinet. A simple body paint recipe is just cornstarch, body lotion, water, and food coloring, and voila! you have your very own paint!

#23 Halloween decorations - Hay and wicker baskets instead of plastic buckets. And you can even make them yourself!

#24 Halloween costumes - If you’re dressing as a witch, think about making your broomstick. A fallen branch and some artfully tied twigs will do the trick and look more authentic than a store-bought broom. Now, where to find the cutest black cat..?

#25 Paper - Using recyclable materials like paper can make a huge impact at a Halloween party!

#26 Yarn web - Use organic cotton yarn to create a spider web in or outside of your home! It will look more convincing than some store-bought plastic one.

#27 Barbie zombies & walking dolls - Transform your old barbies and dolls giving them a spooky character and use them for decorating your home!

#28 Turn cardboard boxes into tombstones - a classic Halloween yard decoration!

#29 Thrift your Halloween costume - Don’t have any friends to share or trade Halloween costumes with? No problem - go to your local thrift store and find some “new” costumes!

#30 Give out vegan and fair-trade chocolate - This year, ensure the chocolate you’re giving out is fair-trade and not the result of cruelty. Big plus if it's vegan as well!

#31 Parties - We shouldn't tell you not to use disposable cups, plates, and cutlery to cut down waste, right? Use regular dishes or buy biodegradable ones instead! You can even label them with cute handmade labels so that your guests can keep track of theirs.

#32 Trick-or-Treat Bags - Use (and decorate) household items to collect candy in. A bucket, pillowcase, or even an old bag will do just fine if you decorate it!

#33 Transportation - Trick-or-Treat by walking around your neighborhood instead of driving around. Get to know your neighbors, reduce your carbon emissions and help keep the streets safe for other walkers.

#34 Halloween Parties - Who needs new decorations when you can find them in thrift stores or borrow from your friends or family. Store them and use them next year!

#35 Halloween party ideas - Cooking your own will reduce plastic packaging, lower sugars, and salts! Also, you're bound to be praised for your delicious home cooking.

#36 Green Your Treats - Although ditching individually-wrapped goodies might not be the greatest idea due to hygienic concerns, you can still hand out organic goodies with a significantly smaller environmental footprint!

#37 Potluck Party - Host a pot-luck hallo-green party and ask your friends to bring their contributions in re-usable containers! Sounds like a fun idea, doesn't it?

#38 Eco-friendly & ethically-made candles - Find them at specialty stores, order them online, or even make your own!

#39 Go as an eco-friendly character - If you or your kid is an advocate for fighting against climate change, go the extra mile by dressing up as one of these homemade eco-themed costumes like Vampire Energy, Captain Planet, and the Lorax. If the effects of climate change aren’t enough to give your community a fright, these costumes will!

#40 Invest in a onesie - If costume creation isn’t your style, buy an outfit that’ll work for Halloween and kicking it at home all year round. Think along the lines of a koala onesie or a sloth jumpsuit. Worth the investment if you were to ask us!

#41 Halloween decorations - Fallen branches and leaves work perfect! You could even make an autumnal Halloween wreath from twigs, leaves, and other fallen foliage. Crafty and sophisticated!

#42 Halloween costumes - Charity shops are a great option for decade-themed costumes or those with a creative mind. And you might even find cool Halloween costumes there, too!

#43 Halloween Trick-or-Treating ideas - Invite your kids to offer up their treats to the sugar-crazy Halloween Fairy. In exchange, the fairy leaves a gift - a toy, movie, game, or gift certificate. This Halloween idea is always a hit with kids!