Below, we've compiled many facts about Halloween, both historical and trivial, that gals and ghouls will surely find interesting! Do you know of any more interesting facts about Halloween? Let us know! Psst, facts on Halloween are great to utilize in a Halloween trivia game. Happy haunting!

One of the widely known fun facts about Halloween is that people would dress up and cover their faces with masks to scare off ghosts. Yet, one of the little fun Halloween facts is that Americans spend millions of dollars on their Halloween pet costumes. Bet you didn't know that! While some Halloween facts might be common knowledge, there are plenty of Halloween history facts and Halloween trivia facts that not even the most dedicated Halloweeners are aware of. P.S. Hallo-wieners love dressing up their pets as hot dogs!

Yet, one of the most anticipated holidays also harbors many secrets and treats. Plenty of Halloween traditions still widely practiced today, such as carving pumpkins, trick-or-treating, and wearing scary costumes, originated from Halloween's rich and spooky history. Yet, very few know where many Halloween customs stem from, and how.

There are many things to love about the fall season. Hot apple pies, fuzzy blankets, scented candles, and the many holidays celebrated in fall. One of the most awaited holidays of the year is undoubtedly Halloween, when one gets to bring all their most esoteric, magical, and spooky ideas to life for just one night. Also, it's the only time when taking candy from a stranger becomes socially acceptable.

#1 Finding a spider on Halloween night is considered good luck.

#2 On average, kids who trick or treat will bring home a bag of candies worth 11,000 calories.

#3 In the film "Halloween", the knife sound effects are made by plunging a knife into a watermelon.

#4 Pumpkins are classified as a fruit, not a vegetable.

#5 In Hong Kong, Halloween is known as the festival of the "Hungry Ghosts".

#6 Harry Houdini, the famous magician, passed away on Halloween night in 1926.

#7 It is believed that if a child is born on Halloween, they will be able to talk to the spirits.

#8 In 2014, France banned people over the age of 13 from wearing clown costumes and makeup on Halloween.

#9 A full moon on Halloween night is considered rare. It only appears once every 19 years in a phenomenon called the Metonic cycle.

#10 Playing with a Ouija board is a popular game during Halloween.

#11 Halloween involves the return of the souls of family and friends. To avoid accidentally hurting invisible ghouls and ghosts, Germans hide all their knives at Halloween.

#12 "It" is the most commercially successful horror film of all time.

#13 While the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is often associated with Halloween, it shouldn't be. The Mexican holiday dates back more than 3,000 years and is a time to honor deceased loved ones.

#14 Black cats are undeservedly associated with bad luck. Their reputation dates way back to the Middle Ages when people considered them a sign of the devil. Black cats became the object of fear and scorn after being linked to witches and black magic.

#15 The hour between 3am and 4am is called the ‘witching hour’ or the ‘devil’s hour’. It's a peak of supernatural activity.

#16 People used to believe owls were witches in disguise.

#17 A Ouija board’s name is derived from a combination of the French and German words for ‘yes’.

#18 Clowns are at the top of most people’s creep lists.

#19 Triskaidekaphobia is what you have if you're afflicted with a crippling fear of the number 13.

#20 "Jack o'Lantern" comes from the Irish legend of Stingy Jack.

#21 Trick-or-treating comes from "souling". In the Late Middle Ages, theologians tried to keep All Saints and All Souls strictly apart. But traditions like souling and the distribution of Soul cakes helped to fuse the feasts.

#22 Halloween folklore is full of fortune-telling and magic.

#23 Michael Myers' mask is actually a William Shatner mask.

#24 Halloween originated from an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

#25 The ghost of Abraham Lincoln is by far the most famous spirit to haunt the White House.

#26 There have been laws in New York prohibiting the wearing of masks since the 1800s and in Walnut Creek, California, you can’t wear a Halloween mask in public without a license.

#27 The first "Halloween" movie was also filmed within 21 days.

#28 The fear of Halloween is called Samhainophobia.

#29 Statistical studies found that 50% of children prefer to receive chocolate on Halloween.

#30 The word witch comes from the Old English word ‘Wicce’: "Female magician, sorceress," in later use, especially "A woman supposed to have dealings with the evil spirits and to be able to perform supernatural acts."

#31 The world record for the fastest pumpkin carving is 16.47 seconds.

#32 In Dublin, Georgia, any type of costume that covers the face is illegal. It's intended to protect residents from antisocial behavior.

#33 If you are over the age of 13 in Bellville, Missouri, you cannot ask for Halloween candy, enforcing the opinion that trick-or-treating is for children only.

#34 According to statistics, children are most likely to get into an accident on Halloween night.

#35 In some American cities, Halloween was originally referred to as Cabbage Night, because some towns used to pile up all the leftover cabbage from the fields and light a bonfire on the night before Halloween.

#36 Halloween scarecrows symbolize the ancient and agricultural roots of the holiday.

#37 Ireland is believed to be the birthplace of the Halloween tradition.

#38 China holds Halloween festivals by lighting dragon-shaped lanterns.

#39 Some animal shelters forbid the adoption of black cats during the Halloween celebration.

#40 The night before Halloween is referred to as "Mischief Night". Mischief Night is an informal holiday that dates back to the 1700s when a school headmaster urged kids to play tricks on each other.

#41 The most popular children's costumes on Halloween are superheroes and princesses.

#42 Many cities hold annual Halloween decorating contests for the best-decorated house.

#43 During the 1800s, women would spend a large amount of time staring into a mirror in a darkened room during Halloween. After some time, the woman would be able to see the face of her future husband in the mirror.

#44 On average, Americans buy 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween annually.

#45 America spends half a billion dollars on Halloween pet costumes each year.

#46 31.5 percent of women planning to carve pumpkins compared to 20.8 percent of men.

#47 Halloween is considered the New Year for those who practice Wicca.

#48 Disney almost made "Hocus Pocus" a completely different movie. The original title, Disney's "Halloween House", had a much darker and scarier script.

#49 Before costumes and trick-or-treating, Halloween was a night for pranking. The pranks eventually got out of control and in 1933, vandals caused millions of dollars of damage across the U.S., leading many people to refer to it as “Black Halloween.”

#50 The first official Halloween party guide, titled "Halloween: How to Celebrate It," was published in 1897.

#51 Witches used to be honoured and were known as ‘the crone’ amongst the Celts until fear of older women, particularly those who didn’t marry, spread and the kindly figure of the crone morphed in the popular mind into a cackling evil witch.

#52 The name Dracula means ‘Son of the Dragon’ and was taken from a bloodthirsty 16th-century conqueror called Vlad Dracula.

#53 The origins of Halloween costumes came about so that revellers could blend in with the spirits when attending pagan festivals. This was to frighten demons away when they saw that mere mortals were mocking their appearance.

#54 Ring a bell at Halloween to scare evil spirits away.

#55 The original Halloween masks may have been actual skulls. Also, Celtic peoples wore animal skins and heads, drag getups and mechanical horse heads.

#56 Some people have purchased trucks for the sole purpose of transporting their giant Halloween skeletons.

#57 The pagan Celts believed that after death, all souls went into the crone's cauldron, which symbolized the Earth mother's womb. There, the souls awaited reincarnation, as the goddess' stirring allowed for new souls to enter the cauldron and old souls to be reborn.

#58 German model Heidi Klum is famous for her outstanding Halloween costumes.

#59 In Alabama, wearing a nun or priest costume for Halloween is illegal.

#60 Originally, the film "Halloween" was going to be called "Babysitter Murders".

#61 Originally, the famous vampire Count Dracula was named Count Wampyr in Bram Stoker’s novel.

#62 The largest Halloween parade in the United States is held annually in New York City.

#63 Canton, Ohio has the scariest haunted house in the world.

#64 The holiday of Halloween was also influenced by ancient Roman festivals like Pomona.

#65 The Halloween tradition of dressing up as ghosts comes from ancient Celtic traditions.

#66 In Scotland, girls believed that wet sheets could help them see their future husbands on Halloween night.

#67 Halloween is believed to have originated at around 4000 B.C.

#68 The state of Illinois produced a total of 500 million pounds worth of pumpkins, making it the number one producing state.

#69 Some traditions state that walking backwards with inside-out clothes will let you see a witch on Halloween.

#70 Bonfires are an important part of the Samhain pre-celebrations of Halloween. People would dance around the fires to ward off evil spirits and encourage the sun not to vanish for the winter.

#71 Pumpkin-themed foods are popularly eaten during Halloween.

#72 During the Middle Ages, many Halloween traditions involved women finding ways to see their future husbands. A few of these traditions include bobbing for apples.

#73 Trick-or-treating was banned during the 1940s due to a shortage of sugar rations.

#74 Studies have been found that younger kids tend to be more chaotic than older children during Halloween. Younger children are more impressionable, which leads them to believe that they are scarier and depicting real monsters on Halloween.

#75 The commercialization of Halloween began after WW2 when sugar rationing came to an end in 1947. Several candy companies began advertising campaigns and the concept of Halloween with help from popular characters such as the Peanuts crew and Disney’s Donald Duck.

#76 Immigrants helped popularize the holiday in the U.S. When the Irish fled the potato famine in their country in the 1840s, they brought their Halloween traditions with them.

#77 You can even visit a pumpkin patch in Hawaii.

#78 Skittles are the top Halloween candy.

#79 There's a reason why black and orange are associated with Halloween. Orange signals the harvest of autumn, while black is a symbol of darkness and acts as a reminder that Halloween once was a festival that marked the boundaries between life and death.

#80 Trick-or-treating was also inspired by a tradition called "mumming." In the middle ages, people dressed up as ghosts and demons, and went door-to-door performing songs and scenes from plays in exchange for food and drink.

#81 Jack Nicholson's divorce inspired a scene in "The Shining".

#82 William Shakespeare wrote the "Song of Witches".

#83 The most popular kids' costume is "Spiderman".

#84 The most popular adult costume is a witch.

#85 All Saints Day is not All Souls Day. Celebrated on November 1, All Saints Day honors the death of Catholic saints and loved ones. All Souls Day, on November 2, is observed to pray for souls of the faithfully departed that remain trapped in purgatory in hopes they'll be admitted to heaven.

#86 "The Headless Horseman" isn't linked to Halloween. Though everyone associates Halloween with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the original Washington Irving short story doesn’t mention Halloween even once. It’s the 1949 Disney movie, “The Headless Horseman,” that makes the connection between the two.

#87 It wasn't always called Halloween. Halloween stems from “All Hallow’s Eve.” However, in 1773, the Scottish began calling it, “Hallow-e’-en.” The celebration marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls’ Day.

#88 Transylvania is located in the U.S.

#89 Halloween isn't just for kids anymore. According to the NRF, Roughly 55% of households without children planned to celebrate Halloween in 2021 (up from 49% back in 2020).

#90 When All Hallows’ Eve was co-opted by Christians, the new tradition became to dress up as the devil in the belief that Satan would flee when he saw people mocking him and attacking his pride.

#91 The last legal witch hangings in England took place in Bideford, Devon and the last in Scotland took place in Dornoch, Sutherland.

#92 Many of the games traditionally played at Halloween including bobbing apples date back to the ancient Roman festival of Pomona.

#93 The tradition of adding pranks into the Halloween mix started to turn ugly in the 1930s and a movement began to substitute practical jokes for kids going door to door collecting sweets.

#94 A pumpkin is just a type of squash that grows orange in time for Halloween. But they aren’t only orange, they also come in white, blue, green, purple and even black.

#95 A useful precaution on Halloween is to hold your breath when walking past a graveyard so you don’t get possessed by an evil spirit.

#96 When you spill salt, pick it up and throw it over your left shoulder to blind the devil.

#97 Candy corn was originally called "Chicken Feed".

#98 The most lit jack o'lanterns on display is 30,581.

#99 "Spirit Halloween" is one of the most popular Halloween stores in the United States.

#100 The Jack-O-Lantern borrows its name from a stingy man named Jack.

#101 The world record for the heaviest pumpkin weighed in at 1,226 kg.

#102 The American capitals of Anoka and Salem are self-proclaimed Halloween Capitals.

#103 Trick or treating tradition is believed to have originated from Celtic traditions.

#104 Another traditional Halloween color is white. White represents the undead and the loneliness of spirits who can not rest. White is the color of ghosts and spirits seen at night.

#105 Some countries such as Australia believe that Halloween is an unwanted holiday.

#106 The first printed mention of Halloween in North American territory occurred in 1927.

#107 Halloween has several names, including "All Hallows Eve" or "All Hallows Evening".

#108 Each year, Americans spend around $86.79 for Halloween related goods. That works out to $8.8 billion in total spending.

#109 The Barmbrack bread is a traditionally baked fruit bread from Ireland. This treat is commonly made for the Halloween celebrations in the fall.

#110 Before Halloween’s rep as a holiday focused on spirits, ghouls, and ghosts, the holiday used to be a day for romance.

#111 In 2004, the mayor of Los Angeles forbade all use and retail of Silly String in Hollywood on Halloween night. Failure to comply with this law can result in a $1,000 fine and six months of mandatory jail time for the use or possession of the item.

#112 In Scotland, women would also burn hazelnuts to determine their future spouse.

#113 Men spend an average of $14 more than women on halloween.

#114 A city in Canada banned teens over 16 from trick-or-treating. Anyone over the age of 16 caught trick-or-treating in Bathurst, Canada, faces up to a $200 fine.

#115 Americans used to celebrate the holiday by sending Halloween cards.

#116 Candy corn is America's least favorite candy.

#117 The world's longest haunted house is 3,564 feet long. The Haunted Cave is located in Lewisburg, Ohio, 80 feet underground.

#118 Rhode Island is home to 6,000 jack-o'-lanterns.

#119 Dressing up in costumes was once a way to hide from ghosts. The tradition originated as a way for the Celtic and other European people to hide from returning spirits. People wore masks when they left home after dark to make the ghosts think they were fellow spirits, and would place bowls of food outside to keep the ghosts happy and out of their homes.

#120 The fastest 100 metres paddled in a pumpkin was 2 min 0.3 sec.

#121 Halloween folklore deems that if you see a bat fly around a house three times or more, someone inside will die.

#122 The number 13 has a history. It is deemed unlucky because of its association with Judas Iscariot, who was the 13th person to sit at the table at the Last Supper.

#123 There are ten sequels/reboots/remakes to the classic horror flick, Halloween, featuring the unstoppable undead murderer, Michael Myers.

#124 Stephen King's horror books are the biggest sellers in the genre, and there have been 48 film adaptations, as well as 30 TV movies, series and miniseries.

#125 Halloween was once called Snap Apple Night. At the center a man tries to bite into a suspended apple, as boys bob for apples at right. This game was thought to predict who next would marry.

#126 The witch's broomstick is another superstition that has its roots in medieval myths. The elderly, introverted women that were accused of witchcraft were often poor and could not afford horses, so they navigated through the woods on foot with the help of walking sticks, which were sometimes substituted by brooms.

#127 English folklore tells that during nighttime ceremonies, witches rubbed a "flying" potion on their bodies, closed their eyes and felt as though they were flying. The hallucinogenic ointment, which caused numbness, rapid heartbeat and confusion, gave them the illusion that they were soaring through the sky.

#128 "Day of the Dead" should really be called "Days of the Dead". The holiday is traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, though other days, such as October 31 or November 6, may be included depending on the locality.

#129 Des Moines has a hilarious tradition called "Beggars' Night". This is a regional term for the practice of going "Trick or Treat" in the period before Halloween night.

#130 The first Jack-o-Lanterns were carved from turnips.

#131 There is a movie series called "Halloween".

#132 The candy Milk Duds were originally intended to be made in the shape of a perfect circle.

#133 In 2010, the National Retail Federation stated that only 46.3% of households give out candy on Halloween.

#134 Halloween was once associated with Guy Fawkes Night, an annual commemoration observed on 5 November, primarily in Great Britain, involving bonfires and fireworks displays.

#135 Reese’s cups rank as one of the highest-selling candies during Halloween.

#136 Around 35 million pounds of candy corn are produced for Halloween annually.

#137 "Monster Mash" once reigned supreme on the Billboard charts. Bobby "Boris" Pickett reached #1 on the Hot 100 in 1962 just before Halloween and hit the charts again in 1973 — but this time in August.

#138 The song "Monster Mash" was briefly banned in the U.K because it was “too morbid.”

#139 Trick-or-treating began in Canada (possibly).