All Hallows Eve, or as we commonly know it, Halloween, has plenty of spooktastic traditions. From dressing in costumes to apple bobbing (yup, that’s definitely a thing!), this celebration is rich with tradition. And if you want to learn more about Halloween traditions, you’ve come to the exact right place for this is our article dedicated to the festivity and all the customs surrounding it!

So, what can you expect from this article? Well, for starters, a full review of traditional Halloween characters - move over, characters from trendy memes, and give way to ghosts and ghouls! Yup, traditional Halloween costumes were definitely much more conservative, yet ten times spookier than the costumes we mostly see today. In fact, it was believed that the only way to escape the ghosts that come to visit us on All Hallows Eve is to dress exactly like one of them. And costumes aren’t the only thing that varies in Halloween traditions around the world - from different ways of trick-or-treating and jack-o-lanterning to the essence of the festivity; there are plenty of ways to enrich your own way of celebrating this spooky time!

Whether you’re a fan of traditional Halloween or just fishing for ideas to expand the questionnaire on your Halloween trivia, the customs that we’ve rounded up in this article should definitely be of interest to you. So, scroll on down below, give the spookiest traditions your vote and share this article with your friends!