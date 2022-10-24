So, ready to check out our Halloween trivia questions and answers? Of course you are, silly of us to ask! Scroll on down below, check out the questions and get your preparations for the scariest night of the year ready.

Traditions and rites aren’t the only things mentioned in these fun questions, with pop culture taking up a cozy place among them, too. And honestly, what’s a good Halloween trivia game without Halloween movie trivia questions strewn into the mix? A very mediocre one, that’s what it is. Besides all this, there are also some very important questions to memorize about the worst trick-or-treating candies, Abraham Lincoln’s ghost, and plenty more to raise the hair on your arms and entertain your crowd at a seance.

All things spooky come crawling out of the darkest corners on the eve of October 31st; you wouldn’t want to meet any of them IRL, that’s for sure! However, delighting yourself (and those around you) with some eerie knowledge about All Hallows Eve is not only a congratulatory thing but also basically a must. How else are you going to play a set of Halloween trivia and smash your opponents in the most important test of memory? Of course, smashing needs practice, and we are here to help with this fun little list dedicated to Halloween trivia questions.

#1 Question: What's the most popular Halloween costume in the U.S., according to Google?

#2 Question: What is the best horror movie of all time, according to IMDb?

#3 Question: Who directed The Nightmare before Christmas?

#4 Question: What’s the screaming masked person in The Scream called?

#5 Question: There’s a rock band called Smashing Pumpkins. True or false?

#6 Question: What does the word "witch" mean?

#7 Question: In Ewe folklore, what form can a vampire take?

#8 Question: According to Google Frightgeist, what was the most popular Halloween costume of 2015?

#9 Question: Which actor turned down the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus?

#10 Question: When did Halloween start?

#11 Question: According to Billboard, which 1984 song returned to the charts on Billboard's "Hot 100" in October of 2021?

#12 Question: Where was the first city-wide Halloween celebration in the United States?

#13 Question: What was Count Dracula's original name in the Bram Stoker classic?

#14 Question: What's the name of the town where Coco is set?

#15 Question: In which film did Annabelle the doll make her debut?

#16 Question: Which vintage horror movie got 10 Academy Award Nominations?

#17 Question: What might you "bob" for on Halloween?

#18 Question: What was Stephen King's first novel?

#19 Question: What Halloween spending category is expected hit a record high in 2022?

#20 Question: What was voted as the worst Halloween candy?

#21 Question: Where does the mask that Michael Myers wears in "Halloween" come from?

#22 Question: How many pounds of fresh pumpkins did the U.S. produce in 2021?

#23 Question: When was "Monster Mash" released?

#24 Question: Why do we carve jack-o’-lanterns?

#25 Question: When was Trick or Treat for UNICEF founded?

#26 Question: What horror movie was the first American film ever to show a toilet on screen?

#27 Question: Halloween is the second busiest holiday after which one?

#28 Question: How many people were hanged during the Salem Witch Trials?

#29 Question: Pumpkins can be orange, white, green, or what other color?

#30 Question: What are the most popular names of the night before Halloween?

#31 Question: Which candy was handed out to soldiers during the Korean War?

#32 Question: What year will have the next Halloween with a full moon?

#33 Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of ghosts?

#34 Question: What place holds the Guinness World title for the most jack-o’-lanterns lit in one place?

#35 Question: What are the names of the Addams Family's pet piranhas?

#36 Question: What were the early Celtic Halloween costumes made of?

#37 Question: During the Middle Ages, the practice of witchcraft was perceived as what?

#38 Question: How do Hermione, Ron, and Harry usually celebrate the 31 October at Hogwarts?

#39 Question: Which famous Prince was Dracula based on?

#40 Question: Where is the biggest Halloween parade in the US thrown?

#41 Question: What supernatural creature in Latin American folklore is said to drink the blood of chickens and goats?

#42 Question: Who are the three witches in the movie Hocus Pocus?

#43 Question: What is the fear of fear called?

#44 Question: What percentage of people plan to celebrate Halloween in 2022?

#45 Question: Where was “Hocus Pocus” filmed?

#46 Question: Who wrote the “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”?

#47 Question: What is the most popular Halloween costume for pets?

#48 Question: Where does “Double, double toil and trouble” come from?

#49 Question: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, how many potential trick-or-treaters are there?





#50 Question: On average, what percentage of Americans carve a pumpkin for Halloween?

#51 Question: How many minutes does Michael Keaton actually appear on screen in Beetlejuice?

#52 Question: Which famous actress auditioned for a role in “Poltergeist” but ended up in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” instead?

#53 Question: How long did it take to make "A Nightmare Before Christmas"?

#54 Question: Which film inspired Michael Jackson to collaborate with director John Landis on the “Thriller” video?

#55 Question: What is the fear of Halloween called?

#56 Question: Why was Halloween nearly canceled as a holiday in the 1930s?

#57 Question: Why do we trick or treat?

#58 Question: What did Scottish women hang to see their future husbands on Halloween?

#59 Question: What famous magician died on Halloween?

#60 Question: What was the name of Dracula’s sidekick?

#61 Question: What does the name Dracula mean?

#62 Question: What Halloween radio drama caused a mass panic on October 30, 1938?



#63 Question: What mammal capable of flying is usually associated with Halloween?

#64 Question: The Puritans are said to have been the first to associate what type of black-colored animals with bad luck?

#65 Question: What are some actors who have played Dracula? Name at least three.

#66 Question: Who sings the song “Spooky Scary Skeletons”?

#67 Question: What does Emily turn into at the end of Corpse Bride?

#68 Question: What horror film used the following tagline “In space, no one can hear you scream.” ?

#69 Question: What was the name of Gomez and Morticia's daughter on The Addams Family?

#70 Question: Where did the inventor of the Ouija board get the name "Ouija"?

#71 Question: How long did it take to shoot the movie Halloween?

#72 Question: What is Casper the Friendly Ghost's last name?

#73 Question: Which Roman goddess is thought to be honored on Halloween?

#74 Question: How many Michael Myers movies are there?

#75 Question: Who or what is Barmbrack?

#76 Question: In which country can you find sugar skulls during Halloween season?

#77 Question: Which movie serial killer is immortalized with a life-size statue at the bottom of a lake?

#78 Question: Which first lady was the first to decorate the White House for Halloween?

#79 Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween decorations and costumes in 2022?

#80 Question: Which U.S. state produces the most pumpkins?

#81 Question: Why are the Halloween colors orange and black?

#82 Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween costumes in 2022?

#83 Question: Where did the word “Halloween” come from?

#84 Question: When was the first known guide to celebrating Halloween published?

#85 Question: Where is Transylvania, otherwise known as Count Dracula's home, located?

#86 Question: Which two fears from his own childhood did Steven Spielberg incorporate into the 1982 movie, "Poltergeist"?

#87 Question: What was the original name of the Michael Jackson song "Thriller"?

#88 Question: What did Americans use for Halloween decorations in the early 1900s?

#89 Question: What's the top grossing horror movie of all time?

#90 Question: What historic weather event occurred on Halloween in 1991?



#91 Question: Why did women look in mirrors while walking downstairs at midnight on Halloween?

#92 Question: What vegetable is part of a tradition on the night before Halloween?

#93 Question: What is Hong Kong's Festival of Hungry Ghosts called?

#94 Question: What two countries popularized Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating?

#95 Question: In what American state is it illegal to be a priest or nun for Halloween?

#96 Question: Is pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?

#97 Question: Can you name the colors of candy corn from the top to the bottom?

#98 Question: Which country celebrates the Day of the Dead starting at midnight on Oct. 31?

#99 Question: Who is said to haunt the White House Rose Garden?

#100 Question: Which year was the movie Freaks made?

#101 Question: What classic horror film features the quote, “They’re coming to get you, Barbara”?

#102 Question: What does the word "Hallow" in relation to this holiday mean?

#103 Question: Which country holds the record for the largest pumpkin ever?



#104 Question: What was the first wrapped penny candy in America?

#105 Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have the abnormal and persistent fear of cemeteries?

#106 Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of witchcraft or witches?

#107 Question: What are some common Halloween traditions?

#108 Question: In The Nightmare Before Christmas, what was Oogie Boogie made of?

#109 Question: What’s the name of Wednesday's pet lizard on The Addams Family?

#110 Question: The song “This is Halloween” is featured in which movie?

#111 Question: A 1984 song asked, "Who you gonna call?", and the answer is what?

#112 Question: In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, there are how many witches?

#113 Question: In which Grimm fairy tale can we find a witch with a house made out of gingerbread?

#114 Question: Which Disney movie got banned in Denmark?

#115 Question: What is a collection of witches called?

#116 Question: What werewolves are also called?

#117 Question: In some places, Halloween is called "All Saint's Eve". True or false?

#118 Question: What was the name of the wolf creature who lived with Norse gods?

#119 Question: What do you call a ghost that moves things around your house?

#120 Question: A city in Canada banned kids older than 16 from trick-or-treating: true or false?

#121 Question: What Is The Exorcist’s Demon’s Name?

#122 Question: What horror film is widely regarded to have popularized the found footage film technique?

#123 Question: What is trick-or-treating called in Mexico?

#124 Question: What is a male witch called?

#125 Question: In the Disney movie Hocus Pocus, what song do the Sanderson Sisters perform at the Halloween party?

#126 Question: What does a blue pumpkin mean when trick-or-treating?

#127 Question: What type of demon robs graveyards and feeds on humans?

#128 Question: What is another name for a ghost?

#129 Question: Which U.S. president first saw Abraham Lincoln's ghost in the White House?

#130 Question: Which actress said that “Hocus Pocus” was one of her favorite movie roles of all time?

#131 Question: What was the original title of the movie "Halloween"?

#132 Question: What’s the most popular adult Halloween candy?

#133 Question: What’s the most popular kids' Halloween candy?

#134 Question: Approximately how much money are Americans expected to spend on candy in 2022?

#135 Question: What was the original working title of the movie "Beetlejuice"?

#136 Question: How much candy does the average American consume each year?

#137 Question: What 1980s band did “The Nightmare Before Christmas” musician and composer Danny Elfman perform in?

#138 Question: Prior to pumpkins, which root vegetable did the Irish and Scottish carve on Halloween?

#139 Question: Which sugary Halloween candy was originally called "chicken feed"?