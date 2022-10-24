155 Halloween Trivia Questions To Make The Scariest Night Even Scarier
All things spooky come crawling out of the darkest corners on the eve of October 31st; you wouldn’t want to meet any of them IRL, that’s for sure! However, delighting yourself (and those around you) with some eerie knowledge about All Hallows Eve is not only a congratulatory thing but also basically a must. How else are you going to play a set of Halloween trivia and smash your opponents in the most important test of memory? Of course, smashing needs practice, and we are here to help with this fun little list dedicated to Halloween trivia questions.
Traditions and rites aren’t the only things mentioned in these fun questions, with pop culture taking up a cozy place among them, too. And honestly, what’s a good Halloween trivia game without Halloween movie trivia questions strewn into the mix? A very mediocre one, that’s what it is. Besides all this, there are also some very important questions to memorize about the worst trick-or-treating candies, Abraham Lincoln’s ghost, and plenty more to raise the hair on your arms and entertain your crowd at a seance.
So, ready to check out our Halloween trivia questions and answers? Of course you are, silly of us to ask! Scroll on down below, check out the questions and get your preparations for the scariest night of the year ready.
This post may include affiliate links.
Question: What's the most popular Halloween costume in the U.S., according to Google?
Question: What is the best horror movie of all time, according to IMDb?
Question: Who directed The Nightmare before Christmas?
Question: What’s the screaming masked person in The Scream called?
Question: There’s a rock band called Smashing Pumpkins. True or false?
Question: What does the word "witch" mean?
Answer: It was actually originally "wicce" which means "wise woman".
Question: In Ewe folklore, what form can a vampire take?
Question: According to Google Frightgeist, what was the most popular Halloween costume of 2015?
Question: Which actor turned down the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus?
Question: When did Halloween start?
Answer: Though opinion varies, Halloween is thought to have started around 600 AD with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which commemorates the end of summer and beginning of winter. However, some experts believe it began with the Catholic feast, All Saints Day.
Question: According to Billboard, which 1984 song returned to the charts on Billboard's "Hot 100" in October of 2021?
Question: Where was the first city-wide Halloween celebration in the United States?
Question: What was Count Dracula's original name in the Bram Stoker classic?
Question: What's the name of the town where Coco is set?
Question: In which film did Annabelle the doll make her debut?
Question: Which vintage horror movie got 10 Academy Award Nominations?
Question: What might you "bob" for on Halloween?
Question: What was Stephen King's first novel?
Question: What Halloween spending category is expected hit a record high in 2022?
Answer: Pet spending is expected to exceed last year's record high, reaching $710 million.
Question: What was voted as the worst Halloween candy?
Answer: According to a survey of more than 15,000 CandyStore.com customers, the worst Halloween candies are circus peanuts, followed by candy corn.
Question: Where does the mask that Michael Myers wears in "Halloween" come from?
Answer: It’s a modified Captain Kirk mask from the TV series “Star Trek.”
Question: How many pounds of fresh pumpkins did the U.S. produce in 2021?
Answer: Nearly 1.2 million pounds, according to the USDA.
Question: When was "Monster Mash" released?
Question: Why do we carve jack-o’-lanterns?
Answer: The tradition comes from the tale of “Stingy Jack,” a man who cheated the devil and was sentenced to carry a glowing ember in a hollowed-out turnip for eternity.
Question: When was Trick or Treat for UNICEF founded?
Question: What horror movie was the first American film ever to show a toilet on screen?
Question: Halloween is the second busiest holiday after which one?
Question: How many people were hanged during the Salem Witch Trials?
Question: Pumpkins can be orange, white, green, or what other color?
Question: What are the most popular names of the night before Halloween?
Answer: Mischief Night, Cabbage Night, Devil’s Night and Goosey Night.
Question: Which candy was handed out to soldiers during the Korean War?
Answer: Launched way back in 1896, Tootsie Rolls were accidentally air-dropped to American troops in battle in the Korean War. The troops went on to praise the candies for keeping them nourished and even plugging bullet holes that would seal as they froze in the frigid temperatures.
Question: What year will have the next Halloween with a full moon?
Answer: 2039. The previous Halloween with a full moon was just in 2020 and after this year, you'll have to wait another 18 years to see another full moon on Halloween night.
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of ghosts?
Question: What place holds the Guinness World title for the most jack-o’-lanterns lit in one place?
Answer: The most lit jack-o'-lanterns on display is 30,581 and was achieved by the City of Keene, New Hampshire, represented by Let It Shine, Inc. (both USA) in Keene, New Hampshire, USA, on 19 October 2013.
Question: What are the names of the Addams Family's pet piranhas?
Question: What were the early Celtic Halloween costumes made of?
Question: During the Middle Ages, the practice of witchcraft was perceived as what?
Question: How do Hermione, Ron, and Harry usually celebrate the 31 October at Hogwarts?
Answer: By attending the annual Hogwarts Halloween Feast.
Question: Which famous Prince was Dracula based on?
Question: Where is the biggest Halloween parade in the US thrown?
Question: What supernatural creature in Latin American folklore is said to drink the blood of chickens and goats?
Question: Who are the three witches in the movie Hocus Pocus?
Question: What is the fear of fear called?
Question: What percentage of people plan to celebrate Halloween in 2022?
Question: Where was “Hocus Pocus” filmed?
Answer: Though there were multiple shooting locations, the most famous "Hocus Pocus" scenes were filmed on location in Salem, Massachusetts.
Question: Who wrote the “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”?
Question: What is the most popular Halloween costume for pets?
Answer: Pumpkin (followed by hot dog, bat, bumblebee and witch) according to the NRF.
Question: Where does “Double, double toil and trouble” come from?
Question: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, how many potential trick-or-treaters are there?
Answer: Approximately 41 million kids between the ages of 5 and 14.
Question: On average, what percentage of Americans carve a pumpkin for Halloween?
Question: How many minutes does Michael Keaton actually appear on screen in Beetlejuice?
Question: Which famous actress auditioned for a role in “Poltergeist” but ended up in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” instead?
Question: How long did it take to make "A Nightmare Before Christmas"?
Question: Which film inspired Michael Jackson to collaborate with director John Landis on the “Thriller” video?
Question: What is the fear of Halloween called?
Question: Why was Halloween nearly canceled as a holiday in the 1930s?
Answer: Pranksters and vandals were causing millions of dollars of damage to U.S. cities on Halloween night.
Question: Why do we trick or treat?
Answer: Trick-or-treating is thought to have started as a way for homeowners to reward pranksters for not vandalizing their home or soaping their windows on Halloween. In later centuries, people began dressing as ghosts, demons and other malevolent creatures, performing antics in exchange for food and drink.
Question: What did Scottish women hang to see their future husbands on Halloween?
Question: What famous magician died on Halloween?
Question: What was the name of Dracula’s sidekick?
Question: What does the name Dracula mean?
Question: What Halloween radio drama caused a mass panic on October 30, 1938?
Answer: War of the Worlds. Originally a special Halloween episode of The Mercury Theatre on the Air, it was directed and performed by actor Orson Wells who adapted it from H.G. Wells' original novel. Whether or not it actually cause mass hysteria and panic is up for debate because apparently there weren't that many listeners.
Question: What mammal capable of flying is usually associated with Halloween?
Question: The Puritans are said to have been the first to associate what type of black-colored animals with bad luck?
Question: What are some actors who have played Dracula? Name at least three.
Answer: Max Schreck, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman, John Carradine, Bela Lugosi, Frank Langella, Luke Evans and so on.
Question: Who sings the song “Spooky Scary Skeletons”?
Question: What does Emily turn into at the end of Corpse Bride?
Question: What horror film used the following tagline “In space, no one can hear you scream.” ?
Question: What was the name of Gomez and Morticia's daughter on The Addams Family?
Question: Where did the inventor of the Ouija board get the name "Ouija"?
Answer: According to Charles Kennard, one of the original manufacturers of the Ouija board, William Fuld (who is credited with naming the device) learned the name "Ouija" from using the board.
Question: How long did it take to shoot the movie Halloween?
Answer: "Halloween" was filmed in 20 days over a four-week period in May 1978.
Question: What is Casper the Friendly Ghost's last name?
Question: Which Roman goddess is thought to be honored on Halloween?
Question: How many Michael Myers movies are there?
Question: Who or what is Barmbrack?
Question: In which country can you find sugar skulls during Halloween season?
Question: Which movie serial killer is immortalized with a life-size statue at the bottom of a lake?
Answer: According to a YouTube video, a Jason Voorhees life-like statue (from "Friday the 13th") was allegedly installed by horror enthusiast and scuba diver Doug Klein at the bottom of a watery mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota.
Question: Which first lady was the first to decorate the White House for Halloween?
Answer: In 1958, Mamie Eisenhower decorated the White House for a Halloween luncheon with wives of staff members.
Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween decorations and costumes in 2022?
Answer: With the spike in participation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion., per the NRF.
Question: Which U.S. state produces the most pumpkins?
Answer: Illinois, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Question: Why are the Halloween colors orange and black?
Answer: While there are competing theories, it’s generally thought that orange is for pumpkins and to represent the warmth and abundance of the harvest season and black represents death and darkness.
Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween costumes in 2022?
Question: Where did the word “Halloween” come from?
Answer: Halloween went by All Hallows’ Eve” until 1773, then the Scots began referring to it as Hallow-e’en. The first known person to put the words together was Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who penned the poem “Halloween” in 1786.
Question: When was the first known guide to celebrating Halloween published?
Answer: "Halloween: How to Celebrate It" was published in 1897.
Question: Where is Transylvania, otherwise known as Count Dracula's home, located?
Answer: In Romania. However, there's also a county in North Carolina named "Transylvania."
Question: Which two fears from his own childhood did Steven Spielberg incorporate into the 1982 movie, "Poltergeist"?
Answer: A clown doll and the tree with long branches outside the window of his New Jersey home that moved whenever there was a wind storm.
Question: What was the original name of the Michael Jackson song "Thriller"?
Question: What did Americans use for Halloween decorations in the early 1900s?
Answer: Crepe paper, cardboard cutouts, corn stalks, pumpkins, gourds and hay.
Question: What's the top grossing horror movie of all time?
Answer: According to Box Office Mojo, the 2017 Stephen King horror movie "It" has earned $701,842,551 worldwide.
Question: What historic weather event occurred on Halloween in 1991?
Answer: Affecting more than 23 million people, the "Halloween Blizzard" of 1991 lasted for three days, leaving nearly three feet of snow and two inches of ice across parts of the Midwest.
Question: Why did women look in mirrors while walking downstairs at midnight on Halloween?
Question: What vegetable is part of a tradition on the night before Halloween?
Answer: Cabbage is often used in pranks on Mischief Night, sometimes referred to as Cabbage Night. People would sometimes leave stinky, rotten cabbage near neighbors' doors.
Question: What is Hong Kong's Festival of Hungry Ghosts called?
Question: What two countries popularized Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating?
Question: In what American state is it illegal to be a priest or nun for Halloween?
Answer: Alabama doesn't take clergy costumes lightly: According to Section 13A-14-4, "Whoever, being in a public place, fraudulently pretends by garb or outward array to be a minister of any religion, or nun, priest, rabbi or other member of the clergy, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $500.00 or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, or by both such fine and imprisonment."
Question: Is pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?
Question: Can you name the colors of candy corn from the top to the bottom?
Answer: The colors of candy corn from the top to the bottom are white, yellow, and orange.
Question: Which country celebrates the Day of the Dead starting at midnight on Oct. 31?
Question: Who is said to haunt the White House Rose Garden?
Question: Which year was the movie Freaks made?
Question: What classic horror film features the quote, “They’re coming to get you, Barbara”?
Question: What does the word "Hallow" in relation to this holiday mean?
Question: Which country holds the record for the largest pumpkin ever?
Answer: A pumpkin weighing 1,226 kg (2,702 lb 13.9 oz) was grown by Stefano Cutrupi from Radda in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy.
Question: What was the first wrapped penny candy in America?
Answer: The first individually-wrapped and sold penny candy in the United States was the Tootsie Roll, which was introduced in 1896.
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have the abnormal and persistent fear of cemeteries?
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of witchcraft or witches?
Question: What are some common Halloween traditions?
Answer: trick-or-treating, telling spooky stories, visiting haunted houses, making jack-o’-lanterns, wearing Halloween costumes, and so on.
Question: In The Nightmare Before Christmas, what was Oogie Boogie made of?
Answer: He was a burlap sack filled with spiders, insects, and a snake for a tongue.
Question: What’s the name of Wednesday's pet lizard on The Addams Family?
Question: The song “This is Halloween” is featured in which movie?
Question: A 1984 song asked, "Who you gonna call?", and the answer is what?
Question: In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, there are how many witches?
Question: In which Grimm fairy tale can we find a witch with a house made out of gingerbread?
Question: Which Disney movie got banned in Denmark?
Question: What is a collection of witches called?
Question: What werewolves are also called?
Question: In some places, Halloween is called "All Saint's Eve". True or false?
Question: What was the name of the wolf creature who lived with Norse gods?
Answer: Fenrir, also called Fenrisúlfr, monstrous wolf of Norse mythology.
Question: What do you call a ghost that moves things around your house?
Question: A city in Canada banned kids older than 16 from trick-or-treating: true or false?
Question: What Is The Exorcist’s Demon’s Name?
Question: What horror film is widely regarded to have popularized the found footage film technique?
Question: What is trick-or-treating called in Mexico?
Question: What is a male witch called?
Question: In the Disney movie Hocus Pocus, what song do the Sanderson Sisters perform at the Halloween party?
Answer: I Put a Spell On You, a song written by Jay Hawkins.
Question: What does a blue pumpkin mean when trick-or-treating?
Answer: In the U.S., a blue pumpkin bucket might mean that the trick-or-treater has Autism. Some parents want to spread awareness of autism by turning their pumpkins blue, or having blue plastic pumpkin containers.
Question: What type of demon robs graveyards and feeds on humans?
Question: What is another name for a ghost?
Question: Which U.S. president first saw Abraham Lincoln's ghost in the White House?
Answer: Grace Coolidge, wife of President Calvin Coolidge (1923-29), was the first person to say she had actually seen Lincoln’s ghost.
Question: Which actress said that “Hocus Pocus” was one of her favorite movie roles of all time?
Question: What was the original title of the movie "Halloween"?
Question: What’s the most popular adult Halloween candy?
Question: What’s the most popular kids' Halloween candy?
Answer: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to YouGov's 2021 survey.
Question: Approximately how much money are Americans expected to spend on candy in 2022?
Question: What was the original working title of the movie "Beetlejuice"?
Question: How much candy does the average American consume each year?
Answer: Roughly 9 pounds, according to this study published in Advances in Nutrition.
Question: What 1980s band did “The Nightmare Before Christmas” musician and composer Danny Elfman perform in?
Question: Prior to pumpkins, which root vegetable did the Irish and Scottish carve on Halloween?
Question: Which sugary Halloween candy was originally called "chicken feed"?
Question: Besides horror, what other genres did “Dracula” author Bram Stoker publish books in?