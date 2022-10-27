It’s almost here; you can basically hear Halloween knocking on your door! If you are a real Halloween fan, you probably had your costume ready in early September. But even if you have never been to a Halloween party before, maybe this year is the year when you can change that. Don’t worry about being too late; last-minute Halloween costumes, with enough imagination, can turn out amazing!

Some Halloween costumes have long become classic, and you will surely see at least one of them at a party. But every year, new Halloween costume ideas, inspired by modern pop culture and sometimes even real life, are added to the pool you can choose from.

Whether you are one of those lucky people who can effortlessly come up with character costume ideas every year and never have to repeat your costume, or you need some help with finding inspiration, or even prefer to wear the same costume year in, year out, these are all absolutely viable options, as long as you have fun.

If you are looking for an update to your costume collection, the year 2022 introduced a number of characters through movies and TV series that can turn into epic Halloween costumes. Hopefully, they will inspire you to create something amazing for this year’s Halloween party. Share with us the best costume ideas you have made yourself or have seen others wear.