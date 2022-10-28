106 People Whose Disabilities Didn’t Stop Them From Enjoying Halloween To The Fullest (New Pics)
There are one billion people in the world living with some sort of disability, or about 15% of the world’s population. And while having a disability can impact many parts of a person’s life, one thing it should never hinder people from doing is enjoying holidays to the fullest extent, including of course, Halloween.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant and creative costumes people with disabilities have sported for Halloween, proving that nothing can stop them from looking fabulous on October 31st. With a little bit of thinking outside of the box, these individuals have found genius ways to incorporate their disabilities into their looks, and their innovation deserves to be applauded.
And if this list isn't long enough for you, have no fear. You can find Bored Panda's previous publications on the same topic right here and here.
Here’s My New Halloween Costume
Especially for children, Halloween can be one of the most exciting days of the year. Dressing up in an exciting costume, having the chance to stay up late trick-or-treating with friends and then hurrying home to eat as much candy as possible before mom and dad say it’s time for bed. Unfortunately, however, for individuals living with a disability, celebrating Halloween can come with extra challenges that can put a damper on the day.
Thankfully, there are plenty of people around the world showing that having a disability should never stop a person from wearing whatever costume they want on Halloween. This list features brilliant costumes worn by kids and adults alike, so if you have a disability that made you wonder what to dress up as this year, hopefully you'll get some ideas right here! From incorporating wheelchairs to using prosthetics as props, these costumes make one thing very clear: Halloween is for everyone.
This Kid's Parents Built His Halloween Costume Around His Wheelchair
Joyeuse Halloween
While Halloween is for people of all ages to celebrate, it can be particularly important to ensure that our little ones enjoy the occasion. So if your child has a disability, RedTreehouse.org has a helpful guide for parents to make sure that their kids can get the most out of the day. For kids that are wheelchair users, for example, they provide a few resources to help make Halloween more inclusive and accessible.
According to Med Mart, if you’re taking your child trick-or-treating in their wheelchair, it’s always a good idea to practice the routine ahead of time. It will be nice to know how easy the path is to get around, especially in the dark when there are lots of other kids walking around. If many houses have staircases and it won’t be easy to get to their front doors, you might want to find the most wheelchair-friendly homes to visit. Even if there are challenges, it’s best to be aware of them prior to the big night to make everything as smooth as possible during the real trick-or-treating. The only thing on your child’s mind that evening should be having a great time.
What's Better Than A Glass Arm? A Glass Arm That Glows
Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume
"I Figure Life's A Gift And I Don't Intend On Wasting It. You Don't Know What Hand You're Gonna Get Dealt Next. You Learn To Take Life As It Comes" - Jack Dawson
If you’re taking your child who uses a wheelchair trick-or-treating in your own neighborhood, Med Mart recommends letting your neighbors know ahead of time that your little one plans to be stopping by their homes. They might be willing to meet you at the end of their driveway or set their large basket of candy close to the curb to alleviate the stress of trying to get close to their doors and having to maneuver back to the sidewalk.
And if the experience of going back and forth from people’s doorsteps is just too stressful or challenging to navigate logistically, you can always seek alternatives for your child. Many places hold “trunk-or-treats” in large parking lots, where kids can go from car to car gathering goodies without having to worry about encountering steps or crossing busy roads. You can always throw a Halloween party or gathering of your own too, inviting all of your child’s closest friends. The important thing is that they enjoy the occasion; there’s nothing wrong with thinking outside the box in how you celebrate.
Lovin’ It
The Whole Gang. Hermione, Voldemort & Harry
Took Home Best Couple's Costume Award! I Wouldn’t Want To Be Attacked By Any Other Shark Than Her
When it comes to making your Halloween more inclusive, one factor you might not have even considered is the decorations. And while I love smoke machines, fake cobwebs, and spiders and rats littered all over the floor as much as the next person, these decorations are not always conducive to every person's experience. If the path leading up to your home is extremely dark, requires maneuvering around a variety of props or your decorations limit visibility, you might be deterring people with disabilities from visiting, either children coming to trick-or-treat or your friends trying to stop by to deliver some goodies to you. Decorations with jump scares, loud noises and flashing lights can also be harmful for individuals with sensory sensitivities or epilepsy. Unless you warn people that they’re coming to a haunted house, try not to have any decorations that are too extreme.
We Won The Yuk Yuk's Comedy Halloween Costume Challenge
This Is The Way. That All Wheelchair Costumes Should Look Today. Happy Star Wars Day
Austin Loves A Good Costume
As we all know, we cannot always tell that a person has a disability just by looking at them. Oftentimes, we would have no idea! But disabilities that have no visible cues can impact a person just as much as more obvious disabilities, so in 2018, one mother sought to find a way to help her son, who has autism, have an easier time on Halloween. Four years ago, Alicia Plumer posted a photo of a blue trick-or-treating bucket on Facebook with the caption, “If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son! His name is BJ & he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween.” This then sparked a trend of “Blue Buckets for Halloween”.
For Halloween Costume Day In School, Zoe Asked If She Could Be A Vampire
What’s Pink, Has Feathers And Stands On One Leg? This Flamingo
This Is Halloween. That’s My 79-Year-Old Grandma As Dr. Finkelstein
Alicia’s post sharing her son’s blue Halloween bucket received lots of attention and has been shared to spread awareness about people with autism who may want to participate in Halloween just as much as everyone else, even if they have a hard time expressing it. “I believe it can be helpful, especially for the more severely affected kids who are nonspeaking, and for older kids who may appear to function at a lower cognitive age level,” writes Wendy Fournier on the National Autism Association’s site. “Some kids can’t say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you’. They may not be able to make eye contact, and could also have sensory issues that prevent them from wearing an elaborate costume. For some kids and young adults with autism, there are a lot of challenges to overcome on Halloween, but like everyone else, they want to enjoy the fun and excitement of it.”
Jax The Jellyfish! They Crafted This Masterpiece Themselves. I'm Really Starting To Believe The Creativity Of Special Needs Families Cannot Be Matched
Amazing Ghostbusters Ecto1 Wheelchair Halloween Costume
Seriously, Just Wow. 8-Year-Old Jackson Had 2 Ideas For His Magic Wheelchair, So His Builder Combined Them Both. Cory Hunt, We Love You
Another factor to take into consideration when choosing the Halloween goodies you plan to share with friends or trick-or-treaters is potential food allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the United States alone, about 32 million people have food allergies, including about 5.6 million children. The most common foods people are allergic to are milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish, so if you’re looking to pass out treats that will accommodate a variety of dietary needs or preferences, it might be wise to consult the Spokin app. Spokin breaks down all of the best candies and treats based on what allergens they are free from, so you can ensure that you or your loved ones can indulge freely without fretting about a frightening allergic reaction.
Happy Halloween From Aladdin
Halloween Is Coming
Coolest Homemade Box Of Free Kittens Wheelchair Costume
According to Spokin, some of the best dairy free candies available to pass out or enjoy yourself this Halloween are Dum-Dums, Twizzlers, Sour Punch Straws, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids Watermelons, Jelly Bellys, Air Heads, Dots, Ring Pops and Smarties. If you’re looking for gluten-free candies, Spokin recommends York peppermint patties, Butterfingers, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Heath bars, Dots, Hi-Chews, Air Heads, and Tootsie rolls and pops. An allergy is no reason not to enjoy Halloween treats!
This Is One Of My Favorite Halloween Looks Of Myself
Happy Halloween From Grayson The Astronaut. Hope You Had A Rockin Good Night
We hope you're enjoying this list of brilliant costumes, and if you or a loved one is living with a disability, we would love to hear your best ideas for Halloween costumes in the comments down below. Remember that if there's anything you can do to make your Halloween celebrations more inclusive and accessible, it will be worth making the effort.
Ready To Get Our Halloween On
Debuting The Bathmobile Tonight
Is It Even October If I Don't Share This Throwback
2021 Halloween Team Reed-Style Wheelchair Costume, When The UPS Man Is Awesome And You Love When He Comes To Drop Off Your Packages
It's Officially Halloween Season
You Wanted A Bionic Sith, Well Now You Got One - Complete With Lightsaber Prosthetic Attachment
Human Fidget Spinner
Wheelchair R2d2 Costume Is The Best R2d2 Costume
Princess Freyja's Reveal Was Pure Joy And Pure Magic. Every Little Detail Is 100% Freyja And Her Reactions Say It All
No Boring, Trite Or Typical Costumes For Us
Happy Halloween From Forrest Gump, Lieutenant Dan, And Everyone’s Favorite Little Shrimp
Construction Operator Danny
We Called Our Friends At Amazon Prime And Told Them All About Max And His Magic Wheelchair Idea From His Favorite Show, “The Stinky & Dirty Show”
This Was The First Time I Used My Power Chair With My Costume, So I Made It Into A Shell Throne, You Know, Like You Do When You're A Mermaid
This Noodle Is Ready For His First Halloween Out In Costume Tonight At Church
Super Dad Spent Countless Hours Working On This Wheelchair Costume And I'm Pretty Sure That Hudson Thinks All Of The Attention He Received Made Every Hour Well Worth It
A Fun Project I Got To Work On A Couple Of Years Back. An Aliens-Themed Power Loader Wheelchair
Halloween Costumes Of Past Years. Which One Is Your Favorite, And Are You Excited To See What I Am This Year?
Where Are My Girls At Who Can Pull Off This Look
My Dad's Friend Has A Kid Who Is In A Wheelchair. He Does An Exceptional Job On His Kid's Costumes
Snoopy
Sam, Of Course, Chose To Be Sebastian Vettel For Halloween. Today Was The First Outing Of His Costume And He Couldn't Be Happier
Oooooh. The Clawww. I Have Been Chosen! We Hope Everyone Had A Safe And Healthy Halloween
Happy Halloween. Amputee Halloween Costume
When You Have Prosthetics You Have To Take Advantage Of It. My Husband Helped Me Make A Peg Leg As Well As A Hook! And My Service Dog Wazowski Is My Parrot
My First Renfaire After My Amputation
Help, She's Being Abducted
Happy Halloween From Alex Trebek
Happy Halloween 2021. Hi I'm Chucky, Wanna Play?
2017 Seth Went As A Boxer. He Of Course Needed A Police Officer As A Body Guard, And Evie Came To Watch The Fight
Wayback Wednesday
This Sundae Is Extra Sweet Thanks To The Spontak Family Every Year Mark Turns His Son’s Wheelchair Into A Show-Stopping Halloween Costume
Halloween A Few Years Ago When I Made Jayden The Ultimate Mr. Bean Costume Car
My Spooky Season Costumes
We Did The Best Halloween Costume For Killian's Wheelchair. He Wanted To Be An Army Guy With A Tank. So We Engineered A Wooden Box, Some Pipe And Added Dry Ice
As We Inch Closer To Halloween, This Was Our Last Year's Costume. Kennedy - Mother Of Dragons
It's Spooky Season And I Felt It Would Only Be Fair For Walter The Wheelchair To Have A Halloween Costume. I'm Captain America This Year
Walter got these custom captain America shield inserts made by me.