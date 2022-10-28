There are one billion people in the world living with some sort of disability, or about 15% of the world’s population. And while having a disability can impact many parts of a person’s life, one thing it should never hinder people from doing is enjoying holidays to the fullest extent, including of course, Halloween. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant and creative costumes people with disabilities have sported for Halloween, proving that nothing can stop them from looking fabulous on October 31st. With a little bit of thinking outside of the box, these individuals have found genius ways to incorporate their disabilities into their looks, and their innovation deserves to be applauded.

Be sure to upvote the photos you find most impressive or that feature costumes you wish you had thought of yourself, and feel free to let us know in the comments if you've ever worn a costume that perfectly incorporated a disability of your own. And if this list isn’t long enough for you, have no fear. You can find Bored Panda’s previous publications on the same topic right here and here.

#1

Here’s My New Halloween Costume

Here's My New Halloween Costume

joshsundquist Report

Especially for children, Halloween can be one of the most exciting days of the year. Dressing up in an exciting costume, having the chance to stay up late trick-or-treating with friends and then hurrying home to eat as much candy as possible before mom and dad say it’s time for bed. Unfortunately, however, for individuals living with a disability, celebrating Halloween can come with extra challenges that can put a damper on the day.

Thankfully, there are plenty of people around the world showing that having a disability should never stop a person from wearing whatever costume they want on Halloween. This list features brilliant costumes worn by kids and adults alike, so if you have a disability that made you wonder what to dress up as this year, hopefully you'll get some ideas right here! From incorporating wheelchairs to using prosthetics as props, these costumes make one thing very clear: Halloween is for everyone.
#2

This Kid's Parents Built His Halloween Costume Around His Wheelchair

This Kid's Parents Built His Halloween Costume Around His Wheelchair

Taron221 Report

#3

Joyeuse Halloween

Joyeuse Halloween

marie_sol_peintre Report

While Halloween is for people of all ages to celebrate, it can be particularly important to ensure that our little ones enjoy the occasion. So if your child has a disability, RedTreehouse.org has a helpful guide for parents to make sure that their kids can get the most out of the day. For kids that are wheelchair users, for example, they provide a few resources to help make Halloween more inclusive and accessible.  

According to Med Mart, if you’re taking your child trick-or-treating in their wheelchair, it’s always a good idea to practice the routine ahead of time. It will be nice to know how easy the path is to get around, especially in the dark when there are lots of other kids walking around. If many houses have staircases and it won’t be easy to get to their front doors, you might want to find the most wheelchair-friendly homes to visit. Even if there are challenges, it’s best to be aware of them prior to the big night to make everything as smooth as possible during the real trick-or-treating. The only thing on your child’s mind that evening should be having a great time.      
#4

What's Better Than A Glass Arm? A Glass Arm That Glows

What's Better Than A Glass Arm? A Glass Arm That Glows

bethesparkcosplay , bethesparkcosplay Report

#5

Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume

Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume

shehappens Report

C L
C L
Community Member
20 minutes ago

You fly girl!

#6

"I Figure Life's A Gift And I Don't Intend On Wasting It. You Don't Know What Hand You're Gonna Get Dealt Next. You Learn To Take Life As It Comes" - Jack Dawson

"I Figure Life's A Gift And I Don't Intend On Wasting It. You Don't Know What Hand You're Gonna Get Dealt Next. You Learn To Take Life As It Comes" - Jack Dawson

jackinaction Report

If you’re taking your child who uses a wheelchair trick-or-treating in your own neighborhood, Med Mart recommends letting your neighbors know ahead of time that your little one plans to be stopping by their homes. They might be willing to meet you at the end of their driveway or set their large basket of candy close to the curb to alleviate the stress of trying to get close to their doors and having to maneuver back to the sidewalk.

And if the experience of going back and forth from people’s doorsteps is just too stressful or challenging to navigate logistically, you can always seek alternatives for your child. Many places hold “trunk-or-treats” in large parking lots, where kids can go from car to car gathering goodies without having to worry about encountering steps or crossing busy roads. You can always throw a Halloween party or gathering of your own too, inviting all of your child’s closest friends. The important thing is that they enjoy the occasion; there’s nothing wrong with thinking outside the box in how you celebrate.
#7

Lovin’ It

Lovin' It

MeganMompher Report

#8

The Whole Gang. Hermione, Voldemort & Harry

The Whole Gang. Hermione, Voldemort & Harry

samvsvwm Report

#9

Took Home Best Couple's Costume Award! I Wouldn’t Want To Be Attacked By Any Other Shark Than Her

Took Home Best Couple's Costume Award! I Wouldn't Want To Be Attacked By Any Other Shark Than Her

peaceful__moon Report

When it comes to making your Halloween more inclusive, one factor you might not have even considered is the decorations. And while I love smoke machines, fake cobwebs, and spiders and rats littered all over the floor as much as the next person, these decorations are not always conducive to every person's experience. If the path leading up to your home is extremely dark, requires maneuvering around a variety of props or your decorations limit visibility, you might be deterring people with disabilities from visiting, either children coming to trick-or-treat or your friends trying to stop by to deliver some goodies to you. Decorations with jump scares, loud noises and flashing lights can also be harmful for individuals with sensory sensitivities or epilepsy. Unless you warn people that they’re coming to a haunted house, try not to have any decorations that are too extreme.
#10

We Won The Yuk Yuk's Comedy Halloween Costume Challenge

We Won The Yuk Yuk's Comedy Halloween Costume Challenge

shockthew0rld Report

#11

This Is The Way. That All Wheelchair Costumes Should Look Today. Happy Star Wars Day

This Is The Way. That All Wheelchair Costumes Should Look Today. Happy Star Wars Day

walkinrollin , walkinrollin Report

#12

Austin Loves A Good Costume

Austin Loves A Good Costume

walkwithaustin Report

As we all know, we cannot always tell that a person has a disability just by looking at them. Oftentimes, we would have no idea! But disabilities that have no visible cues can impact a person just as much as more obvious disabilities, so in 2018, one mother sought to find a way to help her son, who has autism, have an easier time on Halloween. Four years ago, Alicia Plumer posted a photo of a blue trick-or-treating bucket on Facebook with the caption, “If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son! His name is BJ & he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween.” This then sparked a trend of “Blue Buckets for Halloween”. 
#13

For Halloween Costume Day In School, Zoe Asked If She Could Be A Vampire

For Halloween Costume Day In School, Zoe Asked If She Could Be A Vampire

zoes_journey_with_cp Report

#14

What’s Pink, Has Feathers And Stands On One Leg? This Flamingo

What's Pink, Has Feathers And Stands On One Leg? This Flamingo

bridgetstrong1 Report

#15

This Is Halloween. That’s My 79-Year-Old Grandma As Dr. Finkelstein

This Is Halloween. That's My 79-Year-Old Grandma As Dr. Finkelstein

rstan25 Report

Alicia’s post sharing her son’s blue Halloween bucket received lots of attention and has been shared to spread awareness about people with autism who may want to participate in Halloween just as much as everyone else, even if they have a hard time expressing it. “I believe it can be helpful, especially for the more severely affected kids who are nonspeaking, and for older kids who may appear to function at a lower cognitive age level,” writes Wendy Fournier on the National Autism Association’s site. “Some kids can’t say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you’. They may not be able to make eye contact, and could also have sensory issues that prevent them from wearing an elaborate costume. For some kids and young adults with autism, there are a lot of challenges to overcome on Halloween, but like everyone else, they want to enjoy the fun and excitement of it.”
#16

Jax The Jellyfish! They Crafted This Masterpiece Themselves. I'm Really Starting To Believe The Creativity Of Special Needs Families Cannot Be Matched

Jax The Jellyfish! They Crafted This Masterpiece Themselves. I'm Really Starting To Believe The Creativity Of Special Needs Families Cannot Be Matched

letsgoplayinclusion Report

#17

Amazing Ghostbusters Ecto1 Wheelchair Halloween Costume

Amazing Ghostbusters Ecto1 Wheelchair Halloween Costume

mista_milla78 Report

#18

Seriously, Just Wow. 8-Year-Old Jackson Had 2 Ideas For His Magic Wheelchair, So His Builder Combined Them Both. Cory Hunt, We Love You

Seriously, Just Wow. 8-Year-Old Jackson Had 2 Ideas For His Magic Wheelchair, So His Builder Combined Them Both. Cory Hunt, We Love You

magicwheelchair Report

Another factor to take into consideration when choosing the Halloween goodies you plan to share with friends or trick-or-treaters is potential food allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the United States alone, about 32 million people have food allergies, including about 5.6 million children. The most common foods people are allergic to are milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish, so if you’re looking to pass out treats that will accommodate a variety of dietary needs or preferences, it might be wise to consult the Spokin app. Spokin breaks down all of the best candies and treats based on what allergens they are free from, so you can ensure that you or your loved ones can indulge freely without fretting about a frightening allergic reaction.     
#19

Happy Halloween From Aladdin

Happy Halloween From Aladdin

hopeniccolle Report

#20

Halloween Is Coming

Halloween Is Coming

amazingabigailgrace Report

#21

Coolest Homemade Box Of Free Kittens Wheelchair Costume

Coolest Homemade Box Of Free Kittens Wheelchair Costume

Leslie Report

According to Spokin, some of the best dairy free candies available to pass out or enjoy yourself this Halloween are Dum-Dums, Twizzlers, Sour Punch Straws, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids Watermelons, Jelly Bellys, Air Heads, Dots, Ring Pops and Smarties. If you’re looking for gluten-free candies, Spokin recommends York peppermint patties, Butterfingers, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Heath bars, Dots, Hi-Chews, Air Heads, and Tootsie rolls and pops. An allergy is no reason not to enjoy Halloween treats!    
#22

I'm Here To Try Out My Sea Legs

I'm Here To Try Out My Sea Legs

furterer Report

#23

This Is One Of My Favorite Halloween Looks Of Myself

This Is One Of My Favorite Halloween Looks Of Myself

justdanpb Report

#24

Happy Halloween From Grayson The Astronaut. Hope You Had A Rockin Good Night

Happy Halloween From Grayson The Astronaut. Hope You Had A Rockin Good Night

pipes1219 Report

We hope you’re enjoying this list of brilliant costumes, and if you or a loved one is living with a disability, we would love to hear your best ideas for Halloween costumes in the comments down below. Remember that if there’s anything you can do to make your Halloween celebrations more inclusive and accessible, it will be worth making the effort. Keep upvoting the pics you find most impressive, and then if you’d like to see even more, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles on the same topic here and here
#25

Ready To Get Our Halloween On

Ready To Get Our Halloween On

MeganMompher Report

#26

Debuting The Bathmobile Tonight

Debuting The Bathmobile Tonight

pennamiteplr Report

#27

Is It Even October If I Don't Share This Throwback

Is It Even October If I Don't Share This Throwback

meeshellsullivan Report

#28

2021 Halloween Team Reed-Style Wheelchair Costume, When The UPS Man Is Awesome And You Love When He Comes To Drop Off Your Packages

2021 Halloween Team Reed-Style Wheelchair Costume, When The UPS Man Is Awesome And You Love When He Comes To Drop Off Your Packages

teamreedcrosby Report

#29

It's Officially Halloween Season

It's Officially Halloween Season

magicwheelchair Report

#30

You Wanted A Bionic Sith, Well Now You Got One - Complete With Lightsaber Prosthetic Attachment

You Wanted A Bionic Sith, Well Now You Got One - Complete With Lightsaber Prosthetic Attachment

bionicauthor Report

#31

Human Fidget Spinner

Human Fidget Spinner

joshsundquist Report

#32

Wheelchair R2d2 Costume Is The Best R2d2 Costume

Wheelchair R2d2 Costume Is The Best R2d2 Costume

ScottFilmCritic Report

#33

Princess Freyja's Reveal Was Pure Joy And Pure Magic. Every Little Detail Is 100% Freyja And Her Reactions Say It All

Princess Freyja's Reveal Was Pure Joy And Pure Magic. Every Little Detail Is 100% Freyja And Her Reactions Say It All

magicwheelchair Report

#34

No Boring, Trite Or Typical Costumes For Us

No Boring, Trite Or Typical Costumes For Us

hartna303 Report

#35

Happy Halloween From Forrest Gump, Lieutenant Dan, And Everyone’s Favorite Little Shrimp

Happy Halloween From Forrest Gump, Lieutenant Dan, And Everyone's Favorite Little Shrimp

megbertsmacros Report

#36

Construction Operator Danny

Construction Operator Danny

jennymsan Report

#37

We Called Our Friends At Amazon Prime And Told Them All About Max And His Magic Wheelchair Idea From His Favorite Show, “The Stinky & Dirty Show”

We Called Our Friends At Amazon Prime And Told Them All About Max And His Magic Wheelchair Idea From His Favorite Show, "The Stinky & Dirty Show"

magicwheelchair Report

#38

This Was The First Time I Used My Power Chair With My Costume, So I Made It Into A Shell Throne, You Know, Like You Do When You're A Mermaid

This Was The First Time I Used My Power Chair With My Costume, So I Made It Into A Shell Throne, You Know, Like You Do When You're A Mermaid

alia_vera Report

#39

This Noodle Is Ready For His First Halloween Out In Costume Tonight At Church

This Noodle Is Ready For His First Halloween Out In Costume Tonight At Church

teamreedcrosby Report

#40

Super Dad Spent Countless Hours Working On This Wheelchair Costume And I'm Pretty Sure That Hudson Thinks All Of The Attention He Received Made Every Hour Well Worth It

Super Dad Spent Countless Hours Working On This Wheelchair Costume And I'm Pretty Sure That Hudson Thinks All Of The Attention He Received Made Every Hour Well Worth It

wendilr Report

#41

A Fun Project I Got To Work On A Couple Of Years Back. An Aliens-Themed Power Loader Wheelchair

A Fun Project I Got To Work On A Couple Of Years Back. An Aliens-Themed Power Loader Wheelchair

freddyprops Report

#42

Halloween Costumes Of Past Years. Which One Is Your Favorite, And Are You Excited To See What I Am This Year?

Halloween Costumes Of Past Years. Which One Is Your Favorite, And Are You Excited To See What I Am This Year?

rachelles_wheels Report

#43

Where Are My Girls At Who Can Pull Off This Look

Where Are My Girls At Who Can Pull Off This Look

bethesparkcosplay Report

#44

My Dad's Friend Has A Kid Who Is In A Wheelchair. He Does An Exceptional Job On His Kid's Costumes

My Dad's Friend Has A Kid Who Is In A Wheelchair. He Does An Exceptional Job On His Kid's Costumes

blaake Report

#45

Snoopy

Snoopy

Report

#46

Sam, Of Course, Chose To Be Sebastian Vettel For Halloween. Today Was The First Outing Of His Costume And He Couldn't Be Happier

Sam, Of Course, Chose To Be Sebastian Vettel For Halloween. Today Was The First Outing Of His Costume And He Couldn't Be Happier

samvsvwm , samvsvwm Report

#47

Oooooh. The Clawww. I Have Been Chosen! We Hope Everyone Had A Safe And Healthy Halloween

Oooooh. The Clawww. I Have Been Chosen! We Hope Everyone Had A Safe And Healthy Halloween

landons_league Report

#48

Happy Halloween. Amputee Halloween Costume

Happy Halloween. Amputee Halloween Costume

amputiff Report

#49

When You Have Prosthetics You Have To Take Advantage Of It. My Husband Helped Me Make A Peg Leg As Well As A Hook! And My Service Dog Wazowski Is My Parrot

When You Have Prosthetics You Have To Take Advantage Of It. My Husband Helped Me Make A Peg Leg As Well As A Hook! And My Service Dog Wazowski Is My Parrot

wendilocatelli Report

#50

My First Renfaire After My Amputation

My First Renfaire After My Amputation

fishwhispers17 Report

#51

Help, She's Being Abducted

Help, She's Being Abducted

kristynicolecalloway Report

#52

Happy Halloween From Alex Trebek

Happy Halloween From Alex Trebek

hopeniccolle Report

#53

Happy Halloween 2021. Hi I'm Chucky, Wanna Play?

Happy Halloween 2021. Hi I'm Chucky, Wanna Play?

wheelchair_lakers_fan Report

#54

2017 Seth Went As A Boxer. He Of Course Needed A Police Officer As A Body Guard, And Evie Came To Watch The Fight

2017 Seth Went As A Boxer. He Of Course Needed A Police Officer As A Body Guard, And Evie Came To Watch The Fight

mmmarinello Report

#55

Wayback Wednesday

Wayback Wednesday

karina_smolanovich44 Report

#56

This Sundae Is Extra Sweet Thanks To The Spontak Family Every Year Mark Turns His Son’s Wheelchair Into A Show-Stopping Halloween Costume

This Sundae Is Extra Sweet Thanks To The Spontak Family Every Year Mark Turns His Son's Wheelchair Into A Show-Stopping Halloween Costume

TheORainbowCone Report

#57

Halloween A Few Years Ago When I Made Jayden The Ultimate Mr. Bean Costume Car

Halloween A Few Years Ago When I Made Jayden The Ultimate Mr. Bean Costume Car

beardedhumor Report

#58

My Spooky Season Costumes

My Spooky Season Costumes

Illy_willie Report

#59

We Did The Best Halloween Costume For Killian's Wheelchair. He Wanted To Be An Army Guy With A Tank. So We Engineered A Wooden Box, Some Pipe And Added Dry Ice

We Did The Best Halloween Costume For Killian's Wheelchair. He Wanted To Be An Army Guy With A Tank. So We Engineered A Wooden Box, Some Pipe And Added Dry Ice

our_not_so_special_life Report

#60

As We Inch Closer To Halloween, This Was Our Last Year's Costume. Kennedy - Mother Of Dragons

As We Inch Closer To Halloween, This Was Our Last Year's Costume. Kennedy - Mother Of Dragons

letsgoplayinclusion Report

#61

It's Spooky Season And I Felt It Would Only Be Fair For Walter The Wheelchair To Have A Halloween Costume. I'm Captain America This Year

It's Spooky Season And I Felt It Would Only Be Fair For Walter The Wheelchair To Have A Halloween Costume. I'm Captain America This Year

Walter got these custom captain America shield inserts made by me.

colleen_cosplay Report

#62

Family Always Makes Amazing Halloween Costumes Around 12-Year-Old's Wheelchair

Family Always Makes Amazing Halloween Costumes Around 12-Year-Old's Wheelchair

Ryan McCubbin Report

#63

Keeping Up With Our Costumes Until Halloween Theme, Check Out John! He Loves To Dress Up In Disney-Inspired Outfits With His Little Sister Josie Each Halloween

Keeping Up With Our Costumes Until Halloween Theme, Check Out John! He Loves To Dress Up In Disney-Inspired Outfits With His Little Sister Josie Each Halloween

letsgoplayinclusion Report

#64

Mason Already Tested His “Dinosaur” The Yellow Loader And Can Confirm It Holds At Least 5 Gallons Of Candy. He Is Officially Ready For Halloween

Mason Already Tested His "Dinosaur" The Yellow Loader And Can Confirm It Holds At Least 5 Gallons Of Candy. He Is Officially Ready For Halloween

magicwheelchair Report

#65

The Whack-A-Mole Machine

The Whack-A-Mole Machine

aticcersguidetolife Report

#66

Sorry, My Arm Lost Control

Sorry, My Arm Lost Control

brittanyfay2 Report

#67

Pirate Mode For Halloween

Pirate Mode For Halloween

poa_tn Report

#68

Amputee Halloween Costume

Amputee Halloween Costume

gimminnie_ Report

#69

A Wounded Veteran's "Interactive" Halloween Costume

A Wounded Veteran's "Interactive" Halloween Costume

whaaaaaaaaales Report

#70

My Grandpa Got His Leg Amputated Last Week. At Least He's A Good Sport About It

My Grandpa Got His Leg Amputated Last Week. At Least He's A Good Sport About It

Agent_Hank_Schrader Report

#71

Happy Halloween From Steve And The Enderman. The Eyes On The Enderman Light Up But That Photo Will Have To Be Taken Later

Happy Halloween From Steve And The Enderman. The Eyes On The Enderman Light Up But That Photo Will Have To Be Taken Later

bysarahhalstead Report

#72

Throwback To A Few Years To This Awesome Halloween Costume. The Wheelchair Has Given Me So Many More Possibilities For Halloween

Throwback To A Few Years To This Awesome Halloween Costume. The Wheelchair Has Given Me So Many More Possibilities For Halloween

nick_fairall Report

#73

Wheelchair Speeder Bike Costume Was The Choice This Year. Fun To Build But Damn It’s Hard To Push

Wheelchair Speeder Bike Costume Was The Choice This Year. Fun To Build But Damn It's Hard To Push

ozzieowl Report

#74

The Time I Made A Custom Wheelchair Costume For My BFF's Sweet Grandson

The Time I Made A Custom Wheelchair Costume For My BFF's Sweet Grandson

GermanShepherdMomz Report

#75

James Is Getting All The Attention This Morning

James Is Getting All The Attention This Morning

horacio_vhr Report

