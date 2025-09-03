Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Unearth Posts About Motherhood On Social Media Of 21YO Who Hid Her Baby’s Body In A Closet
Young woman posing outdoors with sunglasses and iced drink, social media posts about motherhood and personal goals visible.
Crime, Society

People Unearth Posts About Motherhood On Social Media Of 21YO Who Hid Her Baby’s Body In A Closet

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
A University of Kentucky cheerleader posted about motherhood on social media just weeks before she was arrested for allegedly stuffing a lifeless infant inside her closet.

Laken Ashlee Snelling, 21, is currently facing charges for trying to keep her baby’s birth under wraps.

“This breaks my heart,” one netizen commented online.

Highlights
  • Laken Snelling said motherhood was part of her "goals" just weeks before she was arrested.
  • The 21-year-old is facing charges over allegedly stuffing an infant's lifeless body in a closet.
  • Her last few posts also suggested she was in a relationship with a young man.
  • “DID HE KNOW???!!” one netizen asked online.
RELATED:

    Laken Snelling posted about motherhood on social media weeks before she was arrested

    Young woman smiling with long blonde hair against blue background, related to social media posts about motherhood and hidden baby body.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Laken is currently facing several charges in connection with hiding an infant’s body at an off-campus residence.

    Officers were informed about an unresponsive infant at a home on Park Avenue on Wednesday, August 27, at around 10:30 a.m.

    Young woman with long blonde hair in a blue shirt linked to social media posts about motherhood and tragic baby incident.

    Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center/LEX18

    In their statement, the Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched for “a deceased infant being located inside of a closet.”

    The baby “was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag,” officials said.

    When questioned by cops, Laken admitted she had given birth to the baby.

    The 21-year-old University of Kentucky cheerleader allegedly hid a deceased infant’s body inside a closet 

    Young woman posing at a doorway, connected to social media posts about motherhood and hiding a baby's body.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    The 21-year-old athlete “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

    The cause of the baby’s passing is yet to be confirmed.

    Young woman outdoors with annotations on hair color, eye color, birth month, goals, and favorite season in a social media post about motherhood.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Social media post about motherhood condemning a 21-year-old who hid her baby’s body in a closet.

    Prior to the grim turn of events, Laken gushed about motherhood being one of her life goals.

    Laken listed things like her hair color, favorite color, favorite season, and her goals in her last TikTok post shared on June 25.

    Underneath “goals,” the youngster included emojis of a wedding ring, a mother holding a baby, a house and cash.

    Being a mother was part of Laken’s “goals,” according to her last TikTok post

    Social media post showing motherhood and family goals with emojis of baby, money, family, and house on concrete floor.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Comment on social media post expressing hope related to motherhood and tragic hidden baby body case.

    Her last few posts also suggested she was in a relationship and featured a young man, whose name and identity were not revealed.

    “#couplesphotography” and “#couplesphotoshoot” were the tags she included in a series of pictures with the young man.

    Some believed it was a maternity shoot, with one commenting: “Girl this is a maternity shoot! You knew. You can see it!”

    Another clip captured the man kissing Laken on the cheek.

    The account @ConnorJordan was tagged in the caption, but the profile currently does not exist.

    Young woman in a purple gown and crown holding flowers, unrelated to social media posts about motherhood controversy.

    Image credits: Brenda Mitchell Brackett/Facebook

    Social media posts unearthed revealing reactions about motherhood of 21-year-old who hid baby’s body in closet.

    Netizens were surprised to see her “goals” in her last post and flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

    “You must’ve been so scared and terrified,” one said, while another wrote, “I’m sorry you felt like that was your only option girl, the legal system really failed you.”

    “Her reposts also let us know she knew she was pregnant,” commented another.

    Young woman wearing a crown and sash at an outdoor event, related to social media posts about motherhood.

    Image credits: Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair/Facebook

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing motherhood related to a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body in a closet.

    “There’s something completely off about this whole situation,” another said.

    “The goals are to be a mom but you m******d your chance to be one. Anyone I mean anyone would have taken that baby so you didn’t m****r it,” one wrote.

    Many speculated over the man captured next to the 21-year-old in her last few social media posts

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Social media users also made speculations about the man she was captured with in her last few clips.

    “DID HE KNOW???!!” one asked.

    “Yeah where’s that baby daddy at? We just letting him off with zero consequences???” another said.

    The cheerleader reposted a clip from another TikToker about marriage being “scary” weeks before her arrest

    Hand reaching for colorful medals hanging on wall with text about marriage and cheerleading parenting fears.

    Image credits: aainsleymariaa

    Comment on social media revealing a 21-year-old's posts about motherhood and hidden baby body discovery.

    A couple of weeks before her arrest, Laken even reposted a clip from another TikToker about marriage being “scary.”

    “Marriage is scary,” read the text on the clip, “what if he doesn’t want to put our daughter in cheer the second she can walk ????”

    “Laken Snelling reposting this is crazyyyy,” one netizen commented on the clip.

    Young woman celebrating 21st birthday with cake, linked to motherhood posts uncovered on social media.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Laken was charged with “ab*se of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant” and was held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

    She posted a $100,000 bond in court on Tuesday, September 2, and entered a not guilty plea, according to court documents.

    Laken is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor” and is “to live with parents” in their Tennessee home

    Young woman posing on a Jeep, linked to social media posts about motherhood and a hidden baby body incident.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    The document also said she is now on “home incarceration with no ankle monitor” and is “to live with parents” in their Tennessee home.

    Her parents home is in Tennessee’s Jefferson City, about 200 miles away from where Laken was arrested.

    She is expected to appear in court next on September 26.

    Image credits: WTVQ

    The University of Kentucky confirmed that the arrested cheerleader was a senior and member of the competitive cheer stunt team.

    “We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police,” the university said.

    Laken was reportedly a pageant queen and competed in the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair in the past.

    “Guess her reputation meant more to her than the baby,” one netizen commented online

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing motherhood related to a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body in a closet.

    Social media post showing comment about motherhood from 21-year-old who hid her baby’s body in a closet.

    Social media post about motherhood, discussing a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body in a closet.

    Comment by Brian Pisciotta saying maybe being a failure as a mother, referring to posts about motherhood on social media.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing posts about motherhood from 21-year-old who hid baby's body in closet

    Comment on social media post about motherhood discussing baby boxes on college campuses with 63 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing motherhood and reproductive education related to a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body.

    Social media post discussing a 21-year-old who hid her baby’s body in a closet, revealing motherhood challenges.

    Comment by Sandy Goodnight Prevette expressing sadness about someone's detachment from reality on a social media post about motherhood.

    Screenshot of a social media post about a 21-year-old who hid her baby’s body in a closet discussing motherhood.

    Comment by Patty Hendricks Wolford discussing hiding pregnancy and condition during cheer practice, related to motherhood and baby body concealment.

    Social media post discussing motherhood and educating youth amid 21-year-old who hid baby's body in a closet case.

    Screenshot of social media post discussing a 21-year-old woman and motherhood related to a baby's stillbirth.

    Comment on social media post about motherhood revealing harsh public reaction to woman who hid baby's body in closet.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing motherhood linked to a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body in a closet.

    Comment on social media discussing a baby hidden in a closet and reactions to the tragic motherhood story.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing motherhood and hiding a baby’s body in a closet.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a 21-year-old involved in a hidden baby body case related to motherhood.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing motherhood related to a 21-year-old who hid her baby’s body in a closet.

    Social media comment on motherhood, referencing a 21-year-old who hid her baby's body in a closet.

    Comment on social media post discussing motherhood and emotional struggles after a stillborn baby by a 21-year-old woman.

    Comment by Candace Brown on social media post about motherhood and stigmas faced by young women regarding safe practices.

    Social media post about motherhood discussing Kentucky removing puberty education from public schools with emojis reactions.

    Comment about accountability and choices related to motherhood from social media post on 21-year-old who hid baby's body in closet

