7-Month-Pregnant Teen Lost Her Life In Road Rage Incident After Being Shot In The Passenger Seat

A pregnant teenager lost her life at the hands of a complete stranger.

Katelynn Strate was shot in the head during a “senseless” road rage incident in Louisiana.

“Imagine getting so mad about something on the road you decide to shoot a teenager. That’s INSANE,” one commented online.

Image credits: gofundme.com

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Highlights Katelynn Strate was 28 weeks pregnant when a "senseless" road rage incident took place.

She was struck in the head by Barry West, 54, a driver in another car.

The 17-year-old teen was taken off life support, but her baby survived.

17-year-old Katelynn was preparing to welcome a newborn baby when the tragedy took place on August 25.

The teenager was traveling in a Ford Expedition with two other people and had an encounter with Barry West, 54, who was driving in a Dodge Truck.

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme.com

Officials said the two vehicles were “tailgating and brake-checking each other” as they traveled in the same direction.

At some point, Barry fired “one round into the Expedition traveling in front of him,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Share icon

Image credits: Katie Cancienne Liebert

The victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was struck by the bullet in her head.

The driver of the Ford Expedition called 911 when they realized Katelynn had been shot.

The pregnant teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. But loved ones said she was eventually taken off life support.

Doctors managed to save the life of her infant, born at 28 weeks weighing 3 pounds 11 ounces.

Share icon

Image credits: Katelynn Strate

The little one is receiving medical care at the neonatal intensive care unit and is “continuing to do well,” officials said.

Barry spoke to investigators and claimed he fired the shot because he believed someone in the Ford Expedition shot at him first.

However, officials found no evidence to support his claims. They also did not recover any weapon from the Ford Expedition.

Share icon

Image credits: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

“This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now,” said Sheriff Gerald Sticker.

The sheriff addressed the need to remain composed while on the road.

“The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern,” Sheriff Gerald added.

Share icon

Image credits: Katelynn Strate

Barry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and is facing charges related to the tragic shooting of the pregnant teen as well as attempting to fatally end the lives of the others.

His charges also include illegal use of a weapon and obstruction.

Image credits: gofundme.com

Katelynn’s family decided to donate her organs after she was taken off life support.

She has “officially become a donor hero,” the sheriff’s office said.

Katie Cancienne Liebert wrote on social media about the “beautiful girl’s life” being taken away.

“A complete stranger senselessly took this girl’s life away. She was 17 years old and pregnant! Her mother asked me to post this to bring awareness to the situation,” Katie said in a Facebook post.

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme.com

The family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds as they “focus on saying goodbye to Katelyn,” she added.

“We will focus on the babies’ needs and work together to get more organized with efforts to supply the family with baby items…” Katie wrote. “We are thinking about organizing a one time one location drop off for baby items this weekend somewhere in Ponchatoula.”

The GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 so far.

The baby’s grandmother “will now be caring for the baby,” the fundraising page said.

Share icon

Image credits: Katelynn Strate

Netizens expressed disbelief over Katelynn’s loss of life in an avoidable road rage incident.

“All she did was leave her home,” one wrote online, while another said, “OMG this is so terrible, Praying for her family.”

“Kk u will truly be missed i have so many memories of all of us together i love you fly high sweet girl may u rest in peace,” another wrote.

One said, “He knows darn well there were no other shots, just an excuse to get off from k***ing someone.”

