7-Month-Pregnant Teen Lost Her Life In Road Rage Incident After Being Shot In The Passenger Seat
Portrait of a young pregnant teen near water at sunset, related to road rage incident and passenger seat shooting.
Crime, Society

7-Month-Pregnant Teen Lost Her Life In Road Rage Incident After Being Shot In The Passenger Seat

A pregnant teenager lost her life at the hands of a complete stranger.

Katelynn Strate was shot in the head during a “senseless” road rage incident in Louisiana.

“Imagine getting so mad about something on the road you decide to shoot a teenager. That’s INSANE,” one commented online.

    A pregnant teenager lost her life at the hands of a complete stranger

    Young pregnant teen at sunset near water, representing the 7-month pregnant teen lost in a road rage incident.

    Image credits: gofundme.com

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Highlights
    • Katelynn Strate was 28 weeks pregnant when a "senseless" road rage incident took place.
    • She was struck in the head by Barry West, 54, a driver in another car.
    • The 17-year-old teen was taken off life support, but her baby survived.

    17-year-old Katelynn was preparing to welcome a newborn baby when the tragedy took place on August 25.

    The teenager was traveling in a Ford Expedition with two other people and had an encounter with Barry West, 54, who was driving in a Dodge Truck.

    Smiling young woman with long blonde hair, sitting in a car, related to 7-month pregnant teen road rage incident.

    Image credits: gofundme.com

    Officials said the two vehicles were “tailgating and brake-checking each other” as they traveled in the same direction.

    At some point, Barry fired “one round into the Expedition traveling in front of him,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

    Katelynn Strate was in the passenger seat of a Ford Expedition when they had an encounter with a Dodge Truck

    Group of teens outdoors releasing pink smoke with smoke grenades, unrelated to 7-month pregnant teen road rage incident keywords.

    Image credits: Katie Cancienne Liebert

    The victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was struck by the bullet in her head.

    The driver of the Ford Expedition called 911 when they realized Katelynn had been shot.

    The pregnant teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. But loved ones said she was eventually taken off life support.

    Doctors managed to save the life of her infant, born at 28 weeks weighing 3 pounds 11 ounces.

    Teen in car before road rage incident, 7-month pregnant passenger shot during deadly altercation on the road.

    Image credits: Katelynn Strate

    The little one is receiving medical care at the neonatal intensive care unit and is “continuing to do well,” officials said.

    Barry spoke to investigators and claimed he fired the shot because he believed someone in the Ford Expedition shot at him first.

    However, officials found no evidence to support his claims. They also did not recover any weapon from the Ford Expedition.

    Barry West claimed the vehicle in front of him first fired the shot

    Man with glasses and gray beard wearing a patterned shirt, related to road rage incident and pregnant teen shooting case.

    Image credits: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

    Comment on road rage incident causing death of 7-month pregnant teen in passenger seat, reflecting on loss and family impact.

    “This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now,” said Sheriff Gerald Sticker.

    The sheriff addressed the need to remain composed while on the road.

    “The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern,” Sheriff Gerald added.

    Teen 7-month pregnant lost her life in road rage incident after being shot in the passenger seat at night.

    Image credits: Katelynn Strate

    Comment discussing the tragic road rage incident involving a 7-month pregnant teen shot while in the passenger seat.

    Barry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and is facing charges related to the tragic shooting of the pregnant teen as well as attempting to fatally end the lives of the others.

    His charges also include illegal use of a weapon and obstruction.

    The infant, who survived the harrowing ordeal, is receiving medical attention and doing well

    Newborn baby's first footprint certificate from North Oaks Health System in Hammond, Louisiana, female infant born August 2025.

    Image credits: gofundme.com

    Comment expressing sadness and hope for love and care for the baby after 7-month pregnant teen lost life in road rage shooting.

    Katelynn’s family decided to donate her organs after she was taken off life support.

    She has “officially become a donor hero,” the sheriff’s office said.

    Katie Cancienne Liebert wrote on social media about the “beautiful girl’s life” being taken away.

    “A complete stranger senselessly took this girl’s life away. She was 17 years old and pregnant! Her mother asked me to post this to bring awareness to the situation,” Katie said in a Facebook post.

    Fundraiser page showing photo of young woman with sunset background, raising aid for 7-month pregnant teen lost in road rage shooting.

    Image credits: gofundme.com

    The family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds as they “focus on saying goodbye to Katelyn,” she added.

    “We will focus on the babies’ needs and work together to get more organized with efforts to supply the family with baby items…” Katie wrote. “We are thinking about organizing a one time one location drop off  for baby items this weekend somewhere in Ponchatoula.”

    The GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 so far.

    The baby’s grandmother “will now be caring for the baby,” the fundraising page said.

    The baby is expected to be taken care of by the grandmother

    Teen with long blonde hair and nose ring posing for a close-up selfie, related to road rage incident and pregnancy loss.

    Image credits: Katelynn Strate

    Netizens expressed disbelief over Katelynn’s loss of life in an avoidable road rage incident.

    “All she did was leave her home,” one wrote online, while another said, “OMG this is so terrible, Praying for her family.”

    “Kk u will truly be missed i have so many memories of all of us together i love you fly high sweet girl may u rest in peace,” another wrote.

    One said, “He knows darn well there were no other shots, just an excuse to get off from k***ing someone.”

    Netizens expressed disbelief over Katelynn’s loss of life in an avoidable road rage incident

    Text message from Emma Taylor about staying calm and handling road rage, relating to 7-month pregnant teen lost in road rage shooting.

    Comment on social media about a 7-month pregnant teen who lost her life in a road rage shooting incident.

    Comment about road rage incident, questioning why drivers react with anger instead of understanding and calm on the roadway.

    Comment stating shock over road rage shooting of a 7-month pregnant teen, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

    Comment expressing fear of pregnant teen losing her life in road rage incident while driving in traffic.

    User comment about road rage expressing no excuse for severe road rage incidents, related to 7-month pregnant teen shot in passenger seat.

    Comment from Ashley Reynerson expressing sorrow over the 7-month pregnant teen lost her life in road rage incident.

    Comment by Sabrina Flick expressing sorrow over a 7-month pregnant teen shot in a road rage incident.

    Comment from Da'Ja Harvey stating the driver of the vehicle needs to be arrested in a road rage incident.

    Comment by Bridget Ervasti expressing sympathy for nurses and staff who witnessed a tragic 7-month pregnant teen road rage shooting.

    Comment discussing doctors' efforts to save a 7-month pregnant teen and her baby after a road rage shooting incident.

    Comment about lack of awareness and concern for pregnant women’s condition during road rage incident discussion.

    Comment expressing deep sympathy for the trauma experienced after a 7-month pregnant teen lost her life in a road rage shooting incident.

    Comment expressing anger over a road rage incident where a 7-month pregnant teen lost her life after being shot.

    Comment from Rebecca Talekar expressing sorrow over a 7-month pregnant teen shot during a road rage incident.

    Comment expressing grief over a 7-month pregnant teen who lost her life in a road rage shooting incident.

    Comment expressing thankfulness that doctors were able to save the baby of a 7-month pregnant teen in a road rage shooting.

    Comment on social media about a 7-month pregnant teen lost in a road rage shooting, expressing sadness over the violence.

    Comment expressing condolences for a 7-month pregnant teen who lost her life in a road rage incident.

    Comment about road rage incident where 7-month pregnant teen was shot in the passenger seat and lost her life.

    Comment by KyliAnn Luciani expressing hope that the 7-month pregnant teen was able to hold her baby before she died.

    Family
    pregnancy
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Karina Babenok

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People carry guns for protection, but more often than not, something like this happens because a gun is present. The gun culture in the US is crazy and dangerous. https://www.americanprogress.org/article/debunking-the-guns-make-us-safer-myth/

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is terrifying and why so many people outside of the US have issues with the US' gun culture (maybe people in the US too. I can't speak for them). Road rage has definitely escalated around my area in the last decade -- which is concerning in itself -- but outside of very, very rare incidents, it is limited to a few angry honks of the horn and possibly also getting the middle finger. I mean, dying is certainly a *possibility*, but we don't actively have to worry about dying if we have road rage (not that road rage is ideal, but not something for which you deserve to die, IMO). RIP to Katelynn and I hope her daughter survives and thrives.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the person who said, she wasn't even the one driving, stop being disgusting and victim blaming. It wouldn't be any less horrific if she had been driving. The problem is mur.der.ing someone because of a failure to regulate emotions. The problem is that we allow people who are so impulsive and hateful to have ready access to weapons. The problem is normalising violence to another driver to the point that people say oh it's a shame the passenger was injured and not it's horrifying that someone would do violence because they got frustrated driving. The driver did not deserve to be sh.ot any more than their passenger. Stop normalising mu.rd.er by qualifying it.

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see a comment like that more as the poster trying to say "and what for me makes this horrible event even worse is that she was essentially an innocent bystander." So I agree with your post, there is no scenario where shooting was ever warranted. Heck, even a bare knucke fight would have been a big overreaction.

